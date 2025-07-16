The smarter vehicle tech that’s keeping British fleets safer on the road

Brigade Electronics is a Business Reporter client

In an age of expanding cities and increasing delivery demands, keeping people safe around commercial vehicles has become a vital concern. A British company, Brigade Electronics, is at the forefront of efforts to reduce risks through practical technology that supports drivers and empowers safer decisions on the road.

From its headquarters in Kent, Brigade has spent nearly 50 years improving commercial vehicle safety. What began with a reversing alarm inspired by one spotted in Tokyo in 1976 has grown into a global operation, employing more than 300 people and selling products in over 80 countries.

Brigade’s mission is rooted in a belief that safety is everyone’s responsibility – and that positive outcomes come from aligning the best of human judgment with the right technology.

“Technology alone can’t make roads safe,” says Managing Director Philip Hanson-Abbott. “But it can help people make safer choices. The goal is to support the skill and judgement of drivers and fleet managers.”

Vision Zero: a shared ambition

Brigade’s work contributes to Vision Zero, the global initiative working towards a future with no serious injuries or fatalities involving vehicles. It’s an ambitious goal – but one Brigade sees as achievable with the right tools and attitudes in place.

“Vision Zero is about collaboration,” says Hanson-Abbott. “We all have a part to play – from drivers and operators to fleet managers and councils. Our job is to make sure people have the information and confidence they need to act safely.”

Brigade’s products are designed to address real-world risks, such as blind spots around large vehicles or moments of distraction during long shifts. Its camera and sensor systems give drivers better visibility and timely warnings, helping them manoeuvre with more confidence and less stress, especially in busy urban environments.

Smart tools, not just smart tech

Recent advances in artificial intelligence have enabled Brigade to take a leap forward. Older sensor systems often triggered false alerts – treating a lamp post the same as a cyclist, for example. Over time, this could overwhelm drivers and lead to warning fatigue.

AI systems now provide targeted alerts only when there’s a meaningful risk. A cyclist in a blind spot triggers a visual warning; audible alarms only sound if a collision seems imminent. It’s a more focused, less stressful experience for drivers – and one that enhances their awareness, rather than distracts from it.

The same approach powers Brigade’s driver fatigue and distraction monitoring. Cameras track signs of inattention and deliver alerts when needed. These tools aren’t about surveillance – they’re there to help drivers stay sharp and supported.

“Drivers carry a huge responsibility,” says Hanson-Abbott. “We’re not here to take over – we’re here to give them the tools to do their jobs as safely and effectively as possible.”

Insights that prevent, not just report

Brigade’s technology offers fleet managers a more proactive role in safety. Its video telematics and multi-camera systems deliver real-time data and video insight – not only recording what happened but helping to prevent it altogether.

By analysing trends, behaviours and near misses, managers can address issues early, tailor driver support and improve fleet efficiency across the board.

Brigade is investing heavily in an upgraded telematics platform, positioning it as a core component of its future offering and long-term growth strategy.

Built on a tradition of innovation

Brigade’s influence stretches well beyond its own products. Many of the technologies it developed decades ago – such as blind spot detection systems and rear-view cameras – have now been mandated across the EU for all new vehicles. The team sees this not as an endpoint, but as encouragement to keep moving forward.

“We’ve always had followers, but we focus on leading,” says Hanson-Abbott. “By innovating continually, we move the conversation forward and help shape the standards of tomorrow.”

The company’s achievements in international growth have earned it both the Queen’s Award and the King’s Award for Enterprise – recognition, Hanson-Abbott says, of the team’s hard work and its commitment to improving safety, globally.

A safer road ahead

As talk of self-driving vehicles grows louder, Brigade remains grounded. Full autonomy in open environments may be years if not decades away. In the meantime, practical, intelligent solutions can make a meaningful difference now.

“Safety is about more than technology,” says Hanson-Abbott. “It’s about people – drivers, families, pedestrians. Our systems don’t replace responsibility; they reinforce it. And if we all take steps together, we really can move towards a future where everyone feels safer around commercial vehicles.”