Simple, smart and easy-to-use: why Neat is the future of video conferencing

As people continue to return to the office, it has become the destination for collaboration, with hybrid and remote employees coming in for team planning, brainstorming and events. As a result, it’s become more apparent than ever that modern workplaces require flexible spaces that can adapt to support where and how teams want to collaborate. They also need to provide the technology teams need to be fully engaged and effective, including collaboration, workplace management and productivity solutions.

Neat, a pioneering video device company founded in Oslo, Norway, is delivering all that and more. Since its inception, Neat has focused on tackling complex collaboration challenges with unique solutions, developing tech that’s attractive and intuitive, and which makes teamwork open, fun and dynamic.

Simple, elegant devices to support creativity

Neat has reimagined how teams connect, collaborate and innovate in a world where work happens everywhere, with simple, beautiful, easy-to-use devices that seamlessly bridge in-office and remote work. With a complete portfolio addressing a wide range of environments, from large meeting spaces to open areas, traditional conference rooms and huddle spaces, Neat has set new standards for effective and inclusive collaboration.

Neat offers multiple devices for the hybrid workplace, including its best-seller, the Neat Bar, which mounts above or below your monitor and pairs with the Neat Pad, which can be used as either a controller or scheduler outside the room. Neat Board is an all-in-one collaboration device with smart whiteboard capabilities that delivers exceptional flexibility and power for meeting rooms and flexible spaces. Neat Center, a centre-of-room companion device, uses machine learning to focus everyone in the meeting space no matter where their attention is. Neat Frame is a personal video device for individual use in huddle spaces or at home.

Neat’s design-driven innovation and beautifully simple video devices set it apart in an industry inundated with clunky, complex and unreliable solutions. Ideal for companies of all sizes, Neat’s meticulously crafted video collaboration devices deliver exceptional audio and video quality while blending into any workspace environment. That commitment to innovation and design is underscored by its numerous patents and 11 Red Dot awards received over the past four years.

Neat devices offer unique experiences, making collaboration more personal and natural. The experiences Neat devices offer to the end-user are made possible by Neat Symmetry, which presents everyone in a meeting room equally, whether they’re sitting, standing or moving around, enables remote participants to engage in more natural, free-flowing conversation. Neat Boundary, meanwhile, removes the worry of being distracted by other activities happening around you. By setting a virtual width and depth to define your meeting space, the camera will avoid detecting, auto-framing and following people that aren’t part of your meeting.

Not only that, but a recent partnership with audio giant Shure has added industry-leading audio to industry-leading video, a collaboration that’s poised to boost Neat’s audio capabilities in larger, more complex meeting rooms.

Beyond video meetings

Neat’s revolutionary video conferencing and collaboration solutions extend beyond hardware that’s stylish and easy to use. Neat Pulse is a full-service device management offering that gives users a choice of which applications to run on their Neat devices, as well as API access, remote control, premium support care, and extended warranty coverage. It allows organisations to maintain device security and optimise their meeting rooms, offering real-time insights and analytics to enhance efficiency and user experience.

Neat App Hub, meanwhile, integrates seamlessly with Neat devices, expanding their functionality beyond audio and video to include a suite of productivity-enhancing applications, such as Miro, Browser, Flowscape and more. With plenty of apps already available and many more to come, the capabilities App Hub offers only furthers the distance between Neat and the competition.

What everyone’s talking about

Neat customers worldwide have praised the company for its simple but impressive devices, and the dedicated workforce that empowers them. “Pre-Neat, our work culture wasn’t focused on taking group meetings but rather on individuals connecting on their laptops with a mixed bag of cameras, speakers and other complicated and disorganised equipment,” says Fahad Qureshi, Senior Director of IT Operations, talabat. “The experience, quality and results we get from using Neat devices are top-notch compared with other vendors we tried. Even though Neat is a young company, it’s already successfully competing with the giants in the video conferencing industry.”

Today’s modern office requires adaptable spaces and technology to help employees collaborate creatively. With groundbreaking devices, platform support for business applications and services to simplify deployment and management, Neat is providing businesses with the flexibility, accessibility and simplicity they need to succeed now and in the future.