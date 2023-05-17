Vorboss brings 10Gbps as a minimum to London businesses with enterprise fibre network

Vorboss is a Business Reporter client.

A modern knowledge economy runs on two things: people’s minds and connectivity. Cities cannot thrive without the best of both. London has ambitious minds, but its bandwidth constraints are holding it back. Change is needed, says Vorboss CEO and Founder Tim Creswick. Vorboss offers London businesses 10Gbps as the new standard with the UK’s only dedicated enterprise fibre network.

In today’s digital age, cloud-based infrastructure and emerging technology such as AI and quantum computing have resulted in increased bandwidth demands. Demand that legacy networks are struggling to keep up with.

Tim argues that London needs to shift away from legacy infrastructure to ensure its businesses are internationally competitive. Vorboss is transforming the broadband landscape in the capital, and has installed over 500km of fibre-optic cables in London since 2020, offering customers direct access to a minimum of 10Gbps, with the capacity to ramp up to 100Gbps.

To put this in context, despite the City generating over £500 billion in GDP, most businesses are still connected at 1Gbps or less. Those are speeds and capacities ten times lower than the minimum Vorboss provides: 1Gbps might have been sufficient in years past, but to meet the growing needs of businesses today it simply is not enough.

“We really would like to get to a point where you don’t even have to ask the question. It’s just a given that you have absolutely abundant bandwidth for anything you want to do, at a sensible price and on contractually very fair terms,” says Creswick. “It should just be very straightforward and very simple.”

Vorboss is vertically integrated, which means it owns the infrastructure and service end-to-end. Vorboss offers customers straight-forward, transparent pricing, products that serve even the most data-hungry businesses and service from professionals who know the network inside-out. Creswick envisions a future where the bandwidth for any task is available, allowing businesses to explore new solutions, ways of working and technologies, in the same way unlimited data has changed consumer behaviour with handheld devices.

“We don’t always understand the need or the use-case until we have the capability,” says Creswick. “In offices, we’re still operating under the known constraints of bandwidth, to the extent that we’re taking for granted that we even have those constraints.”

For London to continue as a global leader, and a hub of innovation attracting the best talent driving investment in our capital, businesses must be able to operate without limit. If we don’t get serious about removing bandwidth limitations with the same focus that we look at removing other factors restricting business growth, we risk London falling further behind.