Luxury women’s fashion doesn’t have to be unsustainable

Sinclair London is a Business Reporter client

The fashion industry stands at a crossroads. While fast fashion has made it easy to look good, it has come at a significant environmental cost.

In the UK alone, 350,000 tons of unwanted garments end up in landfill every year. The fashion industry is responsible for about 10 per cent of global carbon emissions, more than international flights and maritime shipping combined. It is second only to oil in its polluting impact .

Consumers are acutely aware of these issues. Consumers are increasingly demanding high-quality fashion, crafted with sustainable and ethical processes. This growing consciousness has fuelled the rise of sustainable fashion, an approach that prioritises eco-friendly practices and aims for a carbon-neutral future.

At its core, sustainable fashion reimagines every aspect of the industry, addressing not only the environmental impact but also social justice, equality and animal welfare. As part of this change in attitudes, luxury fashion house Sinclair London has emerged as an eco-conscious trailblazer. Specialising in made-to-order tailoring for successful women, the brand is redefining what it means to produce clothing that is both ethical and elegant.

Crafting sustainability with precision

Founded in 2013 by Alicya Sinclair, the first Savile Row-trained tailor to establish a tailoring brand for women, Sinclair London embodies the fusion of traditional craftsmanship and modern sustainability.

The brand’s commitment to tailoring empowers women through beautifully crafted garments that emphasise timeless design and quality. This is combined with a passionate focus on ethical production values.

Sinclair London’s made-to-order (MTO) model is at the heart of its sustainability ethos. Almost all the brand’s garments are produced to order in its London atelier on the glamorous Kings Road, minimising wastage while supporting local artisans. Fast fashion’s mass production can lead to considerable surplus inventory. In contrast, MTO ensures that each garment is tailored to a specific client’s measurements and preferences. Overproduction is eliminated, fewer garments are rejected by customers and at the same time quality means that the garment longevity is increased.

Quality not quantity: With pieces that are well made, Sinclair London ensures your clothes have longevity ( Sinclair London )

Made-to-order: the future of sustainable fashion

The fast fashion model relies on producing vast quantities of low-cost, low-quality clothing, much of which goes unsold and is ultimately discarded. This system not only harms the environment but also supports unethical labour practices and ignores the diversity of consumers’ needs. Sinclair London’s made-to-order approach addresses these shortcomings head-on.

The flexibility of the MTO model allows Sinclair London to cater to a wide range of body shapes and sizes, allowing women to wear garments tailored specifically to them. This inclusivity extends to women with unique requirements, such as those with disabilities or sensitivities to certain fabrics, promoting a more equitable fashion landscape.

Moreover, Sinclair London’s adoption of just-in-time (JIT) manufacturing methods ensures that garments are produced only when needed, further reducing waste as well as the financial risks associated with unsold inventory. This approach has proven particularly helpful in a post-Brexit landscape, where supply chain disruptions have increased.

Sinclair London leverages cutting-edge technology that also enhances sustainability. Innovative 3D design software is used to streamline its supply chain, reduce operational costs and improve customisation options for clients. Advanced AI-powered applications provide smart fit recommendations, helping consumers find their ideal size and reducing return rates – a critical step toward minimising waste.

Even the leftover fabric from client orders is repurposed. Sinclair London donates offcuts to the Jimmy Choo Academy, supporting the next generation of designers and ensuring that no material goes to waste. This circular approach to fashion underscores the brand’s dedication to sustainability at every stage of the garment lifecycle.

Sinclair London’s commitment to sustainability is matched by its dedication to empowering women. The brand’s mantra, “We’re not trying to change the world; we simply dress the women who do,” reflects its mission to celebrate and support female leaders and influencers. As a female-owned business in the traditionally male-dominated tailoring industry, Sinclair London champions inclusivity and works to level the playing field for women.

Recognising the diversity of women’s bodies, the brand’s tailored fits ensure that every client experiences the confidence that comes with a perfectly fitted garment. This emphasis on individuality and empowerment is a refreshing departure from the one-style-fits-all approach of fast fashion.

A leading model for the future

The brand’s creations and tailoring services have been endorsed by prominent figures, including Olympic medallist Rebecca Adlington, and singers Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Rita Ora , further cementing its reputation for quality and innovation. Through collaborations with the film industry and its commitment to educating consumers on sustainability, Sinclair London continues to influence the broader conversation around responsible fashion.

Sinclair London exemplifies how luxury fashion can harmoniously coexist with sustainability. By embracing a made-to-order model, upholding ethical production practices and empowering women through timeless design and traditional quality, the brand is not only setting a new standard for sustainable fashion but also inspiring a broader movement toward responsible consumption.

In a world increasingly shaped by conscious choices, Sinclair London stands as a testament to the transformative power of thoughtful, ethical fashion.