Optimising business workflows: The strategic imperative for workflow automation

MPRO5 is a Business Reporter client.

In the fast-paced landscape of digital transformation, businesses continually seek opportunities to enhance efficiency and productivity through workflow automation. However, the challenge lies not only in recognising the need for automation but in selecting the right software platform that aligns with the dynamic nature of modern business processes. This article delves into the common pitfalls enterprises face in procuring workflow automation software, underscores the significance of a strategic mindset shift in procurement, and highlights the pivotal role of a flexible software platform, using mpro5 as a prime example.

The imperative for workflow automation

Irrespective of a business’s stage in its digital transformation journey, the quest for increased automation in workflows remains a constant. From digitising manual and paper-based tasks to leveraging sophisticated technologies such as IoT cameras and sensors for intelligent workflow automation, the success of these endeavors hinges on the underlying software platform. The ultimate goal is working smarter, not harder, to streamline operations, cut costs and boost productivity.

However, many enterprises grapple with inadequate workflow automation, thanks to legacy software that is incapable of addressing contemporary challenges. The core issue often lies in the failure to adapt to current needs or anticipate future obstacles.

Changing the Procurement Mindset

At the heart of business success in the digital era is the automation of processes and workflows. Business leaders acknowledge the benefits of digitalisation – cost reduction, improved productivity, streamlined workflows and more. Yet a fundamental mindset shift is necessary in how enterprises approach the procurement and implementation of workflow automation software.

Rather than opting for off-the-shelf, point-solution applications designed for specific micro-level issues, businesses should invest in the development of a flexible and adaptable software platform. This shift necessitates viewing automation requirements from a long-term perspective. A configurable solution that integrates seamlessly with legacy tech and addresses a spectrum of workflow automation needs ensures a cohesive and agile tech stack.

The key to success is avoiding overcomplication. Configurable solutions empower businesses to create a tech stack that is agile, flexible and capable of tackling diverse challenges. Instead of grappling with disjointed applications, each new workflow automation requirement becomes an integrated process within a single, comprehensive software solution.

In this context, the importance of a software partner that understands the business’s unique needs and can evolve alongside it cannot be overstated. Platforms with built-in flexibility, such as the process management app mpro5, offer a sustainable solution that can grow in tandem with the enterprise.

Understanding process management with mpro5

In non-technical terms, workflow automation revolves around establishing and adhering to processes. Mpro5 is designed to facilitate this by ensuring users adhere to organisational processes, improve them and verify their implementation. This approach has found significant traction in the grocery retail sector, with over a third of UK supermarkets employing mpro5 on employees’ smartphones.

Mpro5’s impact is tangible and measurable, particularly in digitising and automating labor-intensive tasks. From updating cleaning and safety logbooks to automating temperature checks and store safety inspections, the app streamlines operations, creating efficiencies on the shop floor and positively impacting the bottom line.

A compelling example involves a decade-long partnership with one of the UK’s largest supermarkets. By gradually converting outdated manual and paper-based processes into simple workflows through the mpro5 app, the retailer achieved significant results. The app’s automated corrective actions swiftly address in-store issues, leading to a 63 per cent reduction in daily checks and a 60 per cent decrease in slip-and-fall claims. This not only saves millions but also empowers both management and employees with a valuable tool to enhance their job performance.

IoT and advanced facilities management

The first stage of workflow automation involves digitising traditional processes. The next evolutionary step, particularly for enterprises, is the adoption of advanced automation powered by IoT devices. Mpro5 exemplifies this trend in the facilities management (FM) sector, where it facilitates dynamic cleaning and maintenance.

IoT sensors integrated with mpro5 enable estate managers to remotely monitor the cleanliness and conditions of smart buildings. Automatic triggers alert managers to cleaning or maintenance requirements, optimising operations and ensuring a proactive approach to facility management. Collaborating with one of the world’s leading FM providers across 15,000 sites globally, mpro5’s IoT-powered services, such as “cleaning on demand”, bring innovative solutions to stay ahead of the competition.

The partnership with leading contract catering companies further showcases mpro5’s versatility. Teams at over 3,000 sites in UK schools use the app for daily food quality audits, ensuring compliance with menus, dietary requirements and food safety standards for more than 150 million school dinners annually.

Choosing the right workflow automation partner

In the pursuit of workflow automation, digitalisation and advanced services such as dynamic cleaning and maintenance, selecting the right partner is paramount. Mpro5, with its established partnerships in grocery retail, facilities management and contract catering, has initiated a new partner recruitment drive. This initiative aims to foster collaboration with leading IoT technology partners, driving innovation and the development of smarter workflow automation systems.

In conclusion, optimising business workflows through strategic workflow automation is not just a technological leap but a shift in mindset. Businesses must invest in flexible, adaptable software platforms that align with their long-term vision. Mpro5 serves as an exemplary solution, showcasing the transformative power of process management apps and the integration of IoT for advanced automation. By choosing the right workflow automation partner and embracing a strategic approach, businesses can not only streamline operations but also future-proof their processes in an ever-evolving digital landscape.