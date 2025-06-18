Zero waste: turning vision into action

Zero Waste Foundation is a Business Reporter client

In a world increasingly choked by waste, the international Forum on Zero Waste Living, to be held in Istanbul from 17 to 19 October 2025, marks a pivotal moment in global efforts to curb waste at its source. Organised by the Zero Waste Foundation, which was established in Turkey in 2023, this landmark event brings together leaders, activists, innovators and communities under the unifying theme of “Zero Waste in Action: People. Places. Progress.”

The forum is urgently needed. The world currently generates over 2 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste each year – a figure projected to rise to 3.8 billion tonnes by 2050, unless immediate action is taken. Waste pollution not only threatens ecosystems and human health but also exacerbates the triple planetary crisis: climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

Beyond waste management: a cultural shift

Unlike traditional conferences on waste management, which often focus on recycling and disposal technologies, the Zero Waste Forum aims to tackle the consumption patterns and lifestyles that generate waste in the first place. It is a forum for the “doers” – city leaders, grassroots innovators, researchers, private sector pioneers and policy makers – who are shaping real-world solutions.

“This is not just another gathering,” says Samed Agirbas, President of the Zero Waste Foundation. “It’s a space for those who refuse to accept inaction as an option.”

Agirbas, an Istanbul native, brings a personal and professional passion to the initiative. A former advisor to UN-Habitat and an architect and urban planner by training, his journey to environmental leadership began in youth activism. “Coming from a working-class background, I know first-hand why it is important to live within your means – and more importantly, how to do it,” he explains.

His vision for zero waste living is shaped by professional expertise, as well as by his personal experience. To Agirbas, zero waste living is more than a strategy – it represents a cultural and behavioural shift. “It redefines our relationship with materials, consumption and the environment,” he says. “It calls for individuals, households, and entire communities to adopt lifestyles that reduce waste at its source.”

Practical outcomes from a living laboratory

The forum will serve as a living laboratory – not just discussing ideas but sharing practical insights into how different human activities can reduce waste generation. Participants will explore practical solutions such as how to translate zero waste policies into action at the local level and how to mobilise finance for inclusive, community-driven initiatives.

To support these aims, the forum’s organisers are committed to managing the event’s own waste footprint, using it as an opportunity to showcase practical approaches to waste minimisation.

During the event, there will be opportunities to build partnerships across sectors and geographies. Scale-up innovations, especially from the global south, will be on show. And there will be exhibitions, interactive workshops and co-design sessions involving representatives from civil society, startups, municipal governments, NGOs and international agencies. The event will be streamed online so that people from around the world can participate.

In this way, the forum will serve as a global platform to translate zero waste policies into concrete local actions and promote practical solutions that reflect the realities of both high-income and resource-constrained settings.

Celebrating progress

One of the forum’s highlights will be the presentation of the inaugural Zero Waste International Awards, recognising outstanding contributions to zero waste living. The awards are designed to celebrate successful zero waste practices worldwide, and to honour leadership and innovation. This is timely as zero waste has been identified as a key thematic area by the President of the UN-Habitat Assembly in Nairobi last month.

Three core awards will be presented: innovative Ideas that promote zero waste living; projects that have demonstrated zero waste impact over at least 24 months; and sustainable practices that have been maintained over a decade or more. Special citations will be given in recognition of individuals who have contributed exceptionally to the field. And there will also be a special category that reflects the annual theme of International Zero Waste Day .

“The Awards are not just about recognition,” says Agirbas. “They’re about setting a global benchmark for what’s possible when we align innovation, tradition and social justice in pursuit of a better future.”

Building lasting impact

The forum will affirm zero waste living as a critical pathway to environmental and social resilience. Priority areas for multilateral collaboration will be identified: these will include policy reform, financing mechanisms and knowledge exchange. International partnerships will be strengthened. Practical solutions will be developed and shared.

This matters. As climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution intensify, zero waste thinking offers a hopeful alternative. It rejects the notion that waste is an unavoidable consequence of modern life. Instead, it empowers individuals and communities to develop and offer scalable, culturally appropriate and environmentally sound solutions.

The Forum on Zero Waste Living provides a means to break the cycle of waste by addressing its root causes and empowering communities to lead the transition. It’s a call for solutions that go beyond technical fixes; solutions that are socially just and economically viable. By gathering a broad coalition of actors in Istanbul, it will reaffirm global solidarity and accelerate the transition towards a world where waste is no longer inevitable but preventable.

In a world where waste is growing faster than populations, the message from Istanbul will be clear: the future is not in waste management, it’s in waste prevention.

