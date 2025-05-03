Co-op admits hackers accessed customer details in cyber attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major supermarket chain has admitted that hackers accessed the details of customers in a cyber attack.

The group, calling itself DragonForce, said it had infiltrated Co-op’s IT network and stolen ­customer and employee data in its ­cyberattack on Wednesday.

The hackers claimed to have the ­private information of 20 million Co-op customers who signed up to the supermarket’s membership scheme.

The Co-op initially told the public the attack only had a “small impact” on operations and that there was “no evidence data was compromised”.

But the hackers, who also claimed to be behind the ongoing cyberattack on Marks & Spencer and an attempted attack on Harrods, said the breach was far more serious than the company first revealed.

( PA )

The supermarket has now admitted that hackers “accessed data ­relating to a significant number of our current and past members”.

Screenshots of the messages sent to the Co-op ’s head of cybersecurity in an internal Microsoft Teams chat on April 25 by DragonForce have been seen by the BBC.

The messages said: “Hello, we exfiltrated the data from your company.”

“We have customer database, and Co-op member card data,” the chat added.

The BBC also reported that hackers shared databases showing usernames and passwords of employees.

It also revealed that the cybercriminals had obtained customers’ data including Co-op membership card numbers, names, home addresses, emails and phone numbers.

The Co-op has since apologised to its customers and explained the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the National Crime Agency (NCA) are assisting with the investigation.

A Co-op spokesperson said: "We are continuing to experience sustained malicious attempts by hackers to access our systems. This is a highly complex situation, which we continue to investigate in conjunction with the NCSC and the NCA.

"We have implemented measures to ensure that we prevent unauthorised access to our systems whilst minimising disruption for our members, customers, colleagues and partners.

"As a result of ongoing forensic investigations, we now know that the hackers were able to access and extract data from one of our systems. The accessed data included information relating to a significant number of our current and past members.

"This data includes Co-op Group members' personal data such as names and contact details, and did not include members' passwords, bank or credit card details, transactions or information relating to any members' or customers' products or services with the Co-op Group.

"We appreciate that our members have placed their trust in our Co-op when providing information to us. Protecting the security of our members' and customers' data is a priority, and we are very sorry that this situation has arisen."