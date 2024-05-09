Bank of England holds fire on interest rates – but good news is coming for homeowners

Here’s the good news: a rate cut in either July or August can probably be characterised as a racing certainty. But will the Bank of England feel confident enough to pull the trigger early? Borrowers are eagerly awaiting the answer to that question.

As expected, the rate setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left rates at 5.25 per cent at their latest meeting.

The 7-2 vote, however, threw up a modest surprise. Dave Ramsden, one of the Banks’ deputy governors, joined the MPC’s dove-in-chief Swati Dhingra, an external member, in voting for a cut. I had expected an 8-1 decision.