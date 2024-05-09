Jump to content

Inside Business

Bank of England holds fire on interest rates – but good news is coming for homeowners

Pressure is building on the Bank to cut interest rates. But with inflation now falling, it’s a question of when, not if, writes James Moore

Thursday 09 May 2024 17:15
Comments
Will the Bank of England offer borrowers some June sunshine?
Will the Bank of England offer borrowers some June sunshine? (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Here’s the good news: a rate cut in either July or August can probably be characterised as a racing certainty. But will the Bank of England feel confident enough to pull the trigger early? Borrowers are eagerly awaiting the answer to that question.

As expected, the rate setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left rates at 5.25 per cent at their latest meeting.

The 7-2 vote, however, threw up a modest surprise. Dave Ramsden, one of the Banks’ deputy governors, joined the MPC’s dove-in-chief Swati Dhingra, an external member, in voting for a cut. I had expected an 8-1 decision.

