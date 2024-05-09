Bank of England holds interest rates at 5.25% despite hopes of cut

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Bank of England has kept interest rates on hold at 5.25 per cent for the ninth month in a row.

However, while the central bank voted to hold rates, governor Andrew Bailey said he is “optimistic that things are moving in the right direction”.

Mr Bailey said there has been “encouraging news” on inflation, which the Bank expects to come close to its 2% target between April and June.

“We need to see more evidence that inflation will stay low before we can cut interest rates,” he cautioned.

In a strong signal that the tide is turning among the rate-setters, two members of the Bank’s nine-person Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted for interest rates to be cut by 0.25 percentage points, to 5%.

The MPC members, Swati Dhingra and Dave Ramsden, feel Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation is already on a firm downward path and there is no need to delay reducing borrowing costs.

The committee signalled it is looking for greater progress on key economic indicators, which are continuing to put pressure on the overall inflation rate. These include wage growth and services inflation, which remain relatively persistent.

Crucially, the MPC will be able to assess upcoming data releases, including April and May’s official inflation and jobs figures, before its next meeting in June.

The Bank of England has slightly upgraded its forecast for UK economic growth. In its latest Monetary Policy Report, it said gross domestic product (GDP) will increase 0.5% this year and 1% in 2025, both 0.25 percentage points higher than the last estimates published in February.

The improved outlook reflects higher estimates for population growth, which will boost productivity, as well as energy costs coming down.

The base rate hit its 15-year high last August, and has remained unchanged since then, disappointing borrowers, although savers have cashed in with some of the highest cash returns for years. Bank policymakers had hiked interest rates 14 times in a row to try to control spiralling inflation, which was deepening the cost-of-living crisis, particularly as energy bills soared.

But keeping rates at their peak means a further delay before the cost of home loans eases.

In recent weeks, mortgage rates have risen by an average of half a percentage point to 5.93 per cent for a typical two-year fix and 5.5 per cent for an average five-year deal, according to Moneyfacts.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 3.2 per cent in March, according to official figures, heading towards to the Bank’s 2 per cent target.

At the last meeting in March of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, just one member voted for rates to be cut – by 0.25 percentage points – but the remaining eight members voted for no change.