The Bank of England is coming under pressure to cut interest rates after spikes in mortgage costs over the last month.

The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which sets the level of UK interest rates, will announce its latest decision on Thursday.

However, economists are widely expecting the committee to keep rates at the current level of 5.25 per cent, which it has been held at since August last year.

The high interest rates have meant homeowners have been saddled with soaring mortgage repayment costs.

Interest rates are used as a tool to help bring down UK inflation, which has fallen sharply from the highs hit in 2022 when energy costs spiked and the cost-of-living crisis was at its peak.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 3.2 per cent in March, according to the latest official figures.

But experts suggested that two key economic indicators for the Bank of England – pay growth and services sector inflation – have remained more stubborn.