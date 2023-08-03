Interest rates – live: Bank of England announcement looms as economists brace for fresh hike
Central bank expected to hike its base rate by a further 0.25 percentage points
The Bank of England is set to make a further announcement on interest rates, as markets and consumers brace for a 14th consecutive rise in the cost of borrowing.
The central bank is widely expected to raise its base rate by a further 0.25 points to 5.25 per cent on Thursday, the highest level since February 2008, as part of its ongoing bid to tame inflation by cooling Britain’s economy.
Such a move would be lower than the shock hike of 0.5 per cent announced in June, and comes after the latest inflation statistics suggested price rises had finally slowed by a greater margin than anticipated.
Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was 7.9 per cent in June, down from 8.7 per cent in May and the lowest rate since March 2022, according to official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
As a result, some economists now believe an end to the cycle of hiking interest rates may be in sight, with the base rate potentially peaking at around 5.75 per cent this year.
Both US and ECB hike interest rates to two-decade highs
Thursday’s announcement comes as both the European Central Bank and the US’s Federal Reserve hiked up respective interest rates to two-decade highs this week.
Both central banks opted for a 0.25 percentage point increase amid in the global effort to control rampant inflation.
Europe’s markets climb as ECB signals end to rate rises but FTSE underperforms
The FTSE 100 moved 0.21%, or 15.87 points, higher to finish at 7,692.76.
Economists eye an end to cycle of interest rate rises
Pressure on the Bank of England could be cooling as policymakers look set to raise interest rates further, but with an end to the prolonged hiking cycle in sight.
Experts think the latest UK inflation data has taken some of the pressure off the central bank, because it showed a bigger-than-expected slowdown in price rises. It means that rates – which are a tool used by the Bank to bring inflation down to its 2 per cent target – may not need to climb as high as feared.
The level could peak at about 5.75 per cent this year, according to economists from the likes of ING Economics and Deutsche Bank.
“Beyond this month (August), we’re sticking with our prediction of another increase in rates in September, at which point the present rate rise cycle should come to an end,” predicted Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist for Oxford Economics.
Rishi Sunak believes ‘light at end of the tunnel’ on inflation
Rishi Sunak said that although inflation is not falling as fast as he would like, he believes people can “see light at the end of the tunnel”.
Consumer Prices Index inflation was at 7.9 per cent in June – down from 8.7 in May and the lowest rate since March 2022 – but the PM needs it to fall to around 5 per cent or below by the end of the year in order to meet one of his government’s key pledges.
Mr Sunak told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “I know families are struggling with the cost of living and that’s why I set it out as my first priority to halve inflation, and we’re making progress.
“Is that as fast as I’d like? No. Is it as fast as anyone would like? No. But the numbers most recently that we had show that we’re heading in the right direction, inflation is coming down, and I think people can see light at the end of the tunnel.”
The rate needs to be around 5% or lower by the end of the year for Mr Sunak to meet his pledge to halve inflation this year.
Investec predicts rate rise of 0.5%
Investec Economics has predicted the Bank of England will opt for a larger-than-expected 0.5 percentage point increase on Thursday.
But the firm expects it could be followed by a final quarter-point hike the following month before the cycle of interest rate rises comes to an end.
Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said: “The market is now expecting interest rates to top out at 5.75 per cent or 6 per cent by the end of the year, so has already pared back its bets from the height of inflationary panic when rates north of 6 per cent were envisaged.
“The Bank is still walking a tightrope though, as it tries to tame inflation without breaking the housing market.”
Bank of England to issue new economic forecasts
In addition to its interest rate announcement, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will draw up fresh economic forecasts on Thursday – which economists will also be closely watching.
Bank announcement means mortgage-holders ‘not out of the woods'
The Bank of England’s looming announcement likely means those with mortgages are “not out of the woods” yet, a broker has said, after data showed house prices fell in July by their largest margin in 14 years.
Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “With another 25 basis points interest rate rise expected from the Bank of England later this week, we are not out of the woods just yet when it comes to rising mortgage costs.
“However, a few lenders, including HSBC, Barclays and Nationwide, have reduced their fixed-rate mortgage pricing on the back of better-than-expected inflation news. This has led to a calming of swap rates, which underpin the pricing of fixed-rate mortgages, after weeks of considerable volatility.”
The price of a typical home is now 4.5 per cent below the August 2022 peak, Nationwide said this week.
Noting that “investors’ views about the likely path of UK interest rates have been volatile in recent months”, Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “There has been a slight tempering of expectations in recent weeks but longer-term interest rates, which underpin mortgage pricing, remain elevated.
“As a result, housing affordability remains stretched for those looking to buy a home with a mortgage.”
UK house prices fall at fastest annual rate in 14 years
The price of a typical home is now 4.5% below the August 2022 peak, Nationwide Building Society said.
Bank of England expected to announce 14th consecutive rates rise
Hi, and thanks for joining us on the liveblog, as the Bank of England’s latest announcement on interest rates looms.
The central bank is widely expected to raise its base rate by a further 0.25 per cent on Thursday morning – in what would mark the 14th consecutive rise to the cost of borrowing.
The rise to 5.25 per cent would mark the highest level interest rates have hit since February 2008.
UK interest rates to rise further but end of hiking cycle in sight
Most economists think Bank of England will raise bank rate by 0.25 percentage points on Thursday
