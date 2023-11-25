Reading Fire Weather by John Vaillant is a deeply troubling experience.

The book, which deservedly won this year’s Baillie Gifford non-fiction prize, details the outbreak of a wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta in May 2016. In just one afternoon, entire neighbourhoods were destroyed and the conflagration drove 90,000 people from their homes.

Having emerged from a summer in which large parts of the world were similarly ravaged by fire, the horror of its destructive power is terrifyingly laid bare. As the world gets hotter, we can expect many more infernos like the one that Vaillant so vividly describes.