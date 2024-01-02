Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Companies are deserting the UK – it’s time for us to be more visionary

For too long, politicians have sat back and done precisely nothing. They’ve watched as one by one British enterprises have been snapped up by foreign buyers. We need to change our mindset and act accordingly – so that UK start-ups stay on our shores, writes Chris Blackhurst

Tuesday 02 January 2024 06:30
Comments
<p>As with our foreign policy, the commercial interests of the UK are being quietly subsumed into the US </p>

As with our foreign policy, the commercial interests of the UK are being quietly subsumed into the US

(Getty)

One prediction for 2024 that is guaranteed is the generation of an awful lot of hot air.

There will be a general election and that means a surfeit of politicians sounding off about the state of the economy and British business. The truth, whatever they may claim, is that the economy is stagnant and that far too many companies are deserting the UK, being sold to overseas buyers or choosing to list their shares on foreign stock exchanges.

Most of that interest is coming from the US. Not only, it seems, are we content at being the “51st state” vis a vis our foreign policy, but commercially as well – we’re being quietly subsumed into the giant power.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in