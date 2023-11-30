Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Abu Dhabi-backed takeover of The Telegraph has been referred to media watchdog Ofcom.

The Barclay brothers have been hoping to sell the newspaper and the Spectator to a consortium. But on Thursday, culture secretary Lucy Frazer issued a public interest intervention notice (PIIN) into the bid.

On Wednesday, 18 Conservative MPs wrote to deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden, urging him to use national security powers to review the potential sale.

Ministers were asked to intervene after RedBird IMI, an investment fund owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vice-president of the UAE, reached a deal to purchase the publications. The MPs said they believed that the proposed transaction presented “a very real potential national security threat”.

The backbenchers said ministers should not be “railroaded” into clearing the change of ownership and should instead pause the deal to review its impact on Britain’s security and press freedom.

Ofcom is now being asked to investigate whether the deal would breach requirements including “the need for the accurate presentation of news and free expression of opinion in newspapers”.

Highlighting human-rights charity Amnesty International’s concerns over the “serious implications” for media freedom if the deal went ahead, the objecting MPs said the sale could “imperil these publications’ ability to report freely, which clearly poses a national security risk”.

When asked to respond to the letter, RedBird pointed to remarks by head of the fund, Jeff Zucker, who told the Telegraph on Tuesday that concerns over the takeover were “misplaced”.

“I am here to say that the editorial independence of The Telegraph is guaranteed,” Mr Zucker said.