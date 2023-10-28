Government is blind and stubborn when it comes to helping business

There were two shows of hands on Thursday evening in the House of Lords.

E2E, the business networking and mentoring organisation (24,000 members and growing), founded by the champion of Britain’s smaller and medium enterprises, Shalini Khemka, was holding a dinner to launch E2E Profit 100, tracking Britain’s 100 private companies with the highest growth in operating profit over the last two years.

It’s the sixth such track to be produced in association with The Independent, coming after the E2E Female 100, E2E Tech 100, E2E International 100, E2E Job Creation 100 and E2E Dynamic 100.