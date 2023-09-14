The top 100 dynamic companies in the UK are revealed

With rapid inflation and an economy squeezed to the limit, the companies that feature in Dynamic 100 feature well-known brands that have led wealth creation, job generation and innovation. It’s reassuring to see that there are organisations that continue to prosper, despite the economic climate.

91% of mid-size company leaders report that their businesses are facing challenges due to inflation. Smaller businesses are picking up the slack on inflation, as they are reluctant to raise prices when their own costs increase, simply because of the potential impact on their business.

The E2E Dynamic 100 showcases companies that have navigated the challenging economy with an approach that is adaptable and agile. Their awareness of market demands, while costs increase, has resulted in growth, for the company and the social economy that depends on them.

Over the years the demands of consumers for companies to actively pursue a more socially responsible way of doing business have been louder. The key trends in 2023 have been affordable sustainability, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), and deep digital transformation with AI taking the spotlight.

The companies featured in the E2E Dynamic 100 include:

New Look: pledging that 50% of their synthetic fabrics will contain at least 25% recycled content by 2024, with a target of 100% sustainable viscose.

Stagecoach: focused on becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and to cut 69% of carbon emissions by 2035. They plan to donate 0.5% of their pretax profit to community causes.

Matalan: embracing digitalisation with online batch picking and sorting automation and continuing to invest in technology to improve its services.

Other companies that feature in the track are the Arora Group, the Collinson Group, Iceland, Privalgo, Pertemps and WestCoast.

All the E2E 100 tracks are compiled with data drawn from independent research carried out by Go Live Data and Experian. The Dynamic 100 ranking is based on privately owned, UK-based companies with a turnover of more than £25 million over the past two years, based on absolute turnover growth over the two most recent filing periods. Energy companies were excluded as their growth has been directly impacted by external factors, rather than their own activities.

The E2E Dynamic 100 is the fifth of the success tracks to be presented this year, with just one more yet to launch, the E2E Profit 100, in October. The E2E Female 100 was the first to be revealed in March, with the E2E Tech 100 in April, the E2E International 100 in May and the E2E Job Creation 100 in July.

Shalini Khemka CBE, Chief Executive of E2E and the inspiration behind the 100 tracks, said: “The past year has been a challenge for businesses of all sizes, many have failed, but many more continue to be created – and the successes of The Dynamic 100 prove that growth can be achieved despite COVID-19. Brexit and inflation. It’s possible to grow a profitable business, while addressing the demands of customers and maintaining a high level of corporate social responsibility.”

The launch will be celebrated at the House of Lords with a celebrated list of guests as well as representatives of many of the companies that feature in the Dynamic 100.

See the full E2E Dynamic 100 here.