What’s behind the shock rise in unemployment? The next PM needs to find out, fast...
Jobs – and people’s perception of their employment prospects – matter more than any other economic indicator, warns James Moore. That’s why it’s bad news for the election (no matter who wins it)
Another blow For Rishi Sunak – this time in the form of new labour market data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). It showed unemployment continuing to rise while job vacancies declined again.
The rate of unemployment has now increased for four months in a row – from 3.8 per cent in the final quarter of 2023, to 4.4 per cent in the three months to April 2024: the highest for more than two years and a rise of 190,000 workers over that spell.
Job vacancies have, meanwhile, fallen for 23 consecutive periods, with scant sign of any light at the end of the tunnel. Between March and May 2024, they fell to 904,000, a decline of 12,000. Since the peak recorded in the spring of 2022, the number of openings is down by roughly a third – although it should be noted that this is still ahead of pre-pandemic levels.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments