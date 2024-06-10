Ed Davey played the role of joker in the election pack with a series of silly stunts. But after grabbing voters’ attention, he has used it to highlight the Cinderella issue of social care.

The Liberal Democrat leader spoke movingly in a party election broadcast about his role as a carer for his 16-year-old son John, who is learning disabled, and for his mum as a teenager. He has undoubtedly struck a chord with the UK’s invisible army of up to 10 million unpaid carers.

Today, Davey launched the Lib Dem manifesto with a pledge to spend £9.4bn a year to “tackle the health and care crisis from top to bottom”, including the introduction of free personal care for adults in England. “As a carer for most of my life, this is personal for me,” he said.