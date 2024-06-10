Has Ed Davey finally caught the heart of the nation by pledging to raise taxes for social care?
Having grabbed the electorate’s attention with goofy campaign photo ops, the Liberal Democrat leader is now doing voters a service by putting the ‘Cinderella’ issue of social care on the agenda, says Andrew Grice
Ed Davey played the role of joker in the election pack with a series of silly stunts. But after grabbing voters’ attention, he has used it to highlight the Cinderella issue of social care.
The Liberal Democrat leader spoke movingly in a party election broadcast about his role as a carer for his 16-year-old son John, who is learning disabled, and for his mum as a teenager. He has undoubtedly struck a chord with the UK’s invisible army of up to 10 million unpaid carers.
Today, Davey launched the Lib Dem manifesto with a pledge to spend £9.4bn a year to “tackle the health and care crisis from top to bottom”, including the introduction of free personal care for adults in England. “As a carer for most of my life, this is personal for me,” he said.
