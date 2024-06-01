Could Keir Starmer and Ed Davey’s bromance give Labour its landslide?

The Conservatives are throwing everything they can muster at Labour, but, to Rishi Sunak’s frustration, the opinion-poll needle is stuck on a 20-point lead for Keir Starmer’s party.

Even the Tories’ greatest election hits on tax and spending are not working. When they ran a scare story that Labour would raise VAT, Rachel Reeves shot down this flyer within minutes.

The irony of this campaign is that Labour’s wounds have been inflicted not by the Tory enemy but by its woeful mishandling of whether the veteran left-winger Diane Abbott should be a Labour candidate. For months, the word in Labour land was that Abbott, suspended for antisemitic remarks for which she apologised, would regain the party whip, but would retire and be allowed to make the gracious exit from the Commons she deserved.