Sir Keir Starmer has denied Labour is blocking left-wing candidates from standing in the general election.

It came after Faiza Shaheen spoken out following the party's decision not to endorse her for the Chingford and Woodford Green seat in London.

According to reports, she was suspended by the party after allegedly liking a series of posts on X that downplayed antisemitism accusations.

Meanwhile, Diane Abbott’s future remains uncertain after she said she wants to fight to retain her seat “as long as it is possible” after the party whip was restored following an investigation into her comments about racism.