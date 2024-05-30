Angela Rayner roars back... and could make trouble for Starmer’s ‘new’ Labour
Riding high after her victory in her council house row, Labour’s deputy leader has now come to the defence of Diane Abbott – and, by doing so, has served notice that she intends to fight her corner in government, says John Rentoul
Anyone who wondered whether Angela Rayner had got her mojo back after being wrongly accused of dodging her taxes now has their answer.
Given the all-clear by the police, the forthright deputy Labour leader today grabbed her metaphorical mojo and swung it menacingly in the direction of Keir Starmer.
There is no other way to interpret Rayner’s dramatic intervention on Diane Abbott’s side in the row that threatens to wreck Starmer’s hitherto obstacle-free path to No 10. Her power has been turbo-charged by her vindication in the council house tax row, and she is not afraid to use it.
