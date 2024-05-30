Angela Rayner roars back... and could make trouble for Starmer’s ‘new’ Labour

Anyone who wondered whether Angela Rayner had got her mojo back after being wrongly accused of dodging her taxes now has their answer.

Given the all-clear by the police, the forthright deputy Labour leader today grabbed her metaphorical mojo and swung it menacingly in the direction of Keir Starmer.

There is no other way to interpret Rayner’s dramatic intervention on Diane Abbott’s side in the row that threatens to wreck Starmer’s hitherto obstacle-free path to No 10. Her power has been turbo-charged by her vindication in the council house tax row, and she is not afraid to use it.