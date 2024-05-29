Jump to content
Angela Rayner has proven she is not a woman to be messed with

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 29 May 2024 17:00 BST
Comments
With the Tories’ intrusive forays into her private tax concerns, Angela Rayner has been the victim of class prejudice (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Angela Rayner ought to be praised for her consummate dignity throughout the Tory party’s attempts to bring her down with intrusive forays into her private tax concerns; a wholly unedifying experience. She has now been vindicated by all concerned.

The police are satisfied, likewise the HMRC. Good on her for not kowtowing to the Conservative Party’s insatiable demands to bare all her financial affairs. A less determined person might have buckled.

I have always held Rayner in high regard. Likewise, a lesser leader than Keir Starmer might have insisted on inspecting all documentation. So kudos to them both for standing their ground.

