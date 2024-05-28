Police drop investigation into Angela Rayner over council house row

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Police have dropped an investigation into Angela Rayner over a row about her former council house living arrangements.

Following months of investigations, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Tuesday that Labour’s deputy leader will face no further action over claims she broke electoral law through information she gave about her living situation a decade ago.

A spokesperson for GMP said: “Following allegations about Angela Rayner MP, Greater Manchester Police has completed a thorough, carefully considered and proportionate investigation. We have concluded that no further police action will be taken.”

The Labour Party said the announcement “draws a line under the matter”.

Ms Rayner had faced scrutiny about whether she paid the right amount of tax on the 2015 sale of her council house following a complaint from Tory deputy chairman James Daly.

She was facing allegations about whether she breached electoral law, failed to pay capital gains tax, and falsely received single-occupancy council tax discount.

The allegations surrounded the sale of her council house in Stockport and whether she provided false information about her address during the 2010s.

Ms Rayner previously promised to resign if she was found to have committed a crime but had stated she was confident she had done nothing wrong.

A Labour Party spokesman said on Tuesday: “The police have now completed their investigation into claims made by the Conservative Party deputy chairman and have concluded that no further action will be taken. Angela co-operated fully with the police investigation throughout.

“Angela has always been clear that she was not liable for capital gains tax on the sale of the home she owned before she was an MP, that she was properly registered to vote, and paid the appropriate council tax. She took expert tax and legal advice which confirms this.

“This draws a line under the matter.”

Greater Manchester Police initially said it would not be looking into the allegations, but following the complaint from Mr Daly, police confirmed they had reassessed the information and launched an investigation.

The GMP spokesperson said on Tuesday that matters involving council tax did not fall into its jurisdiction but details of its investigation have been shared with His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

They continued: “The investigation originated from complaints made by Mr James Daly MP directly to GMP. Subsequent further contact with GMP by members of the public, and claims made by individuals featured in media reporting, indicated a strong public interest in the need for allegations to be investigated.

“Matters involving council tax and personal tax do not fall into the jurisdiction of policing. GMP has liaised with Stockport Council and information about our investigation has been shared with them. Details of our investigation have also been shared with His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).”

