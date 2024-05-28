Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Rishi Sunak’s unfunded tax cut for pensioners is a desperate attempt to neutralise the threat of Reform UK

The Conservatives’ pensions ‘triple lock-plus’ – coupled with a plan to bring back national service – is proof of a campaign more focused on defending against Nigel Farage than on taking the fight to Keir Starmer, says John Rentoul

Tuesday 28 May 2024 13:48 BST
Comments
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to upgrade the state pension ‘triple-lock‘ to a ‘triple lock-plus’, by raising the tax-free allowance
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to upgrade the state pension ‘triple-lock‘ to a ‘triple lock-plus’, by raising the tax-free allowance (PA)

James Carville, Bill Clinton’s campaign manager, once said: “Whenever I hear a campaign talk about a need to energise its base, that’s a campaign that’s going down the toilet.” If he ever wanted an example of a campaign focused on energising its base, the Conservatives’ election strategy of 2024 is it.

Through the drizzle of mistakes and mishaps, it is possible to discern a clear strategy – one of trying to shore up the core Tory vote and to see off the challenge from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

Today’s promise of a tax cut for pensioners is the latest policy aimed squarely at the over-65s. It is a small tax cut, worth possibly £300 a year by the end of the next parliament, and it is complicated – a pledge to raise the income-tax personal allowance for pensioners so that anyone relying on a state pension alone won’t be dragged into paying tax.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in