UK inflation falls less than expected to 2.3% in April

UK inflation has fallen back to 2.3 per cent, the lowest level in three years - boosting hopes that the Bank of England could look to cut interest rates next month.

The decline is a significant boon for Rishi Sunak, who made reducing inflation one of his key economic pledges in his attempt to make a dent in Labour’s commanding poll lead. Getting inflation down to 2 per cent is also a key target for the Bank of England (BoE).

The figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday morning showed inflation was 2.3 per cent in April, which is slightly higher than the level predicted by economists.

This is the lowest level inflation has been at since September 2021.

The surge in inflation, which reached 11.1 per cent in October 2022, has been influenced by factors including the emergence of global economies from the Covid-19 pandemic and then the energy price shock caused by the war in Ukraine.

The latest figures on inflation are close to the BoE’s 2 per cent inflation target and come ahead of the next interest rate decision in June.

More follows...