Shame of the Tories who tried to smear Angela Rayner as a tax crook

Now that Angela Rayner has been given the police all-clear over claims that she dodged tax on selling her council house, perhaps attention can be focused on evidence of a different form of misconduct in this matter – such as whether Tory MPs who led the witchhunt against Rayner should be investigated for wasting police time?

Rayner stood her ground and won. She insisted she had done no wrong when she sold her former council house, or when she registered to vote before she became an MP – and now Greater Manchester Police has investigated and said they will take no further action.

HMRC has let it be known that it, too, will not take matters further.