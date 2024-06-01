Here’s how our water crisis could be fixed – without costly nationalisation

It was always going to happen, of course. Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, went paddleboarding on Lake Windermere for an election photocall and fell in five times.

He was there to support local candidate and former party leader, Tim Farron. But in making a splash, the serious message was about water quality.

Back in February, Windermere was hit with a large raw sewage spillage. Pollution has become a cause célèbre, with showbusiness stars joining locals to rage against the water company, United Utilities, for making Windermere unfit for swimming and harming the natural habitat.