The government must release an imminent package of support to help struggling households cope with soaring energy bills, Martin Lewis has urged.
With an energy price cap rising to £3,500 or more, the Money Saving Expert founder said the “zombie government” must not wait until the end of the Tory leadership contest to decide on help for households.
He dismissed the extra help promised by Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during their leadership bids as “trivial” in the face of bills which are set to be £2,300 a year higher than they were last October.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.
It comes as oil company Shell reported record profits of $11.5bn, doubling its earnings in a single year while British Gas owner Centrica has seen operating profits increase five-fold to £1.34 billion as energy bills soar.
Both companies profits were substantial increases on earnings compared to the same period last year, sparking fury from commentators amid a worsening inflation and cost of living crisis.
‘We cannot perform miracles’- Shell CEO
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden has said, “We cannot perform miracles,” in response to how to lower retail oil and gas prices.
Energy and commodities columnist at Bloomberg, Javier Blas, tweeted the CEO’s comment shortly after the oil giant’s record earnings were announced.
The oil giant reported eprofits of $11.5bn, doubling its earnings in a single year.
Co-op Bank staff to receive £1,000 pay rise to support them with cost of living crisis
Staff at the Co-operative Bank are to receive a £1,000 pay rise to support them amid the cost of living crisis in the latest move to help cash-strapped workers.
The group said around 95 per cent of its employees will be eligible for the pay rise, which will take effect in September, with only those on the highest salaries not set to benefit.
It comes after the bank already made a one-off cash payment to lower paid staff earlier this year to help them cope with soaring energy, food and fuel bills.
Firms across the banking industry - and the wider corporate sector - have been handing out cost-of-living payments and salary increases to help struggling workers, including Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays and TSB.
Details of the pay rise were unveiled in the lender’s half-year results showing pre-tax profits rebounded to £61.9 million from £21.4 million a year earlier, helped by higher interest rates boosting its profit margins.
The group said the performance was better-than-expected and it upped its full-year guidance for the net interest margin - a key measure for retail lenders.
Electricity margins could be ‘tight’ this winter, grid firm says
Britain’s electricity supply might be tight at times this winter, the body that is tasked with balancing the grid has said.
The Electricity System Operator (ESO) forecast that margins might narrow significantly towards the very end of the year, but it believes it should be able to keep the lights on.
“Our operational modelling indicates that there could be some tight periods this winter, which are most likely to occur in the first half of December,” it said in a report issued ahead of winter.
Chief executive of New Economics Foundation lays out three steps government should take
Miatta Fahnbulleh, chief executive of the New Economics Foundation, laid out three steps the government should to confront the energy crisis.
She said: “ 1. Increase the #windfalltax on energy companies to reduce rising bills for those at the sharp end of the crisis.
“2. Fix our broken #energymarket: creating a collectively-owned provider that takes customers of bust companies & floods the market with cheaper #renewableenergy
“3. Insulate 19m homes to reduce people’s bills and carbon emissions, and keep homes warmer, with a nationwide #GreatHomesUpgrade.”
Martin Lewis calls for 'zombie government' to take urgent action over £3,500 energy bills
The government must release an imminent package of support to help struggling households cope with soaring energy bills, Martin Lewis has urged.
With an energy price cap rising to £3,500 or more, the Money Saving Expert founder said the “zombie government” must not wait until the end of the Tory leadership contest to decide on help for households.
He dismissed the extra help promised by Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during their leadership bids as “trivial” in the face of bills which are set to be £2,300 a year higher than they were last October.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said. “It’s going to throw many households into a terribly difficult financial situation that will leave them making some awful choices.”
‘Not time for another windfall tax,’ Truss says
Liz Truss has said it is “not time for another windfall tax” to help with the cost of energy bills.
Speaking to reporters in Leeds, the Foreign Secretary said: “What I believe is we need to keep taxes low to attract investment into industries.
“We need to turbocharge investment into the North of England, bringing more businesses and opportunities.
“The best way to do that is to keep taxes low and attract that investment into our great towns and cities, and that’s what I’m focused on.”
Asked how she would help people afford to pay their bills this winter if she became Conservative Party leader and prime minister, she said: “I understand that families are really struggling at this time, we’ve seen a rise in global energy prices.
“That’s why I would reverse the National Insurance increase, putting more money back into people’s pockets. We’ll also have a temporary moratorium on the green levy, to cut people’s energy bills.
“What we also need to do is make sure we produce more domestically produced gas, so that we are able to increase supply and keep prices as low as possible, and that’s really important as we head to net zero, using gas for our transition.”
Martin Lewis urges government for immediate package of support to help households
An urgent package of support to help households cope with soaring energy bills should be thrashed out by Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, a consumer champion has demanded.
Money Saving Expert’s Martin Lewis said the “zombie government” must not wait until the conclusion of the Tory leadership contest to decide on help for households who will face the energy price cap rising to £3,500 or more.
He dismissed the extra help promised by Mr Sunak and Ms Truss during their leadership bids as “trivial” in the face of bills which are set to be £2,300 a year higher than they were last October.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.
“It’s going to throw many households into a terribly difficult financial situation that will leave them making some awful choices.”
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the data that informs the price cap suggested it would increase 77% on top of a 52% rise in April, taking the typical bill to £3,500 a year.
“Others say it will be higher,” he warned.
“We are expecting it to rise again in January.”
Mr Lewis said the choice facing the Government was “you either have to cut prices for people or you have to put more money in their pockets, especially at the poorest level”.
But he added: “The problem is we have this zombie government at the moment that can’t make any big decisions.”
British Gas owner Centrica profits increase five-fold to £1.34 billion as energy bills soar
British Gas owner Centrica has seen operating profits increase five-fold to £1.34 billion as energy bills soar.
The company’s profits for the six months to the end of June were a substantial increase on earnings compared to the £262m recorded in the same period last year.
The energy giant announced it would be reinstating its dividend at 1p per share this year after suspending it for three years.
Group chief executive Chris O’Shea reportedly claimed Centrica’s profits were not down to customers’ rising energy bills.
My colleague Chiara Giordano reports:
British Gas owner Centrica profits increase five-fold as energy bills soar
Company also reinstates dividend after suspending it for three years
Shell profits hit record $11.5bn doubling in one year amid soaring energy prices
Oil company Shell has reported record profits of $11.5bn, doubling its earnings in a single year amid surging energy prices.
This is up from $5.5bn in April-June 2021- marking a $6bn increase in profits- and up from $9.1 billion in the first quarter of 2022.
The oil giant recorded a fourteen-fold increase in quarterly profits earlier this year which had reignited calls for a windfall tax to relieve the burden on struggling families during the worsening cost of living crisis.
Shell profits double in one year amid soaring energy prices
It comes as households continue to struggle in devastating cost of living crisis
Welcome to The Independent’s Energy Price live blog, where we will keep you up to speed with all the latest updates today.
