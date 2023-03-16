✕ Close Credit Suisse to borrow €51 billion from Swiss central bank

The US banking system remains sound and Americans can feel confident that their deposits will be there when needed, treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will tell the Senate Finance Committee later today.

In remarks prepared for a budget hearing, Yellen said “decisive and forceful” actions taken this week by the US government to shore up public confidence in the banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank underscored its resolve to protect depositors.

It comes after Credit Suisse shares shot up by more than 30 per cent as trading opened in Zurich on Thursday after turning to the central bank in a bid to temper fears over its finances.

It was announced last night that the lender would borrow up to 50bn Swiss francs (£44bn) from the Swiss National Bank to strengthen its liquidity.

The troubled banking giant said it was taking decisive action to shore up its finances after its shares nosedived 30 per cent on Wednesday.

Shares in the Swiss bank plummeted after its top shareholder Saudi National Bank said it would not provide any further financial assistance. However, Swiss regulators announced that the country’s central bank would give Credit Suisse liquidity if needed, helping mitigate earlier concerns.