SVB collapse – latest: Credit Suisse to borrow £44.5bn after crash amid fears of economic crisis
Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) marks biggest US bank failure since Washington Mutual during 2008 financial crisis
Democrat representative Jeff Jackson explains Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Credit Suisse will borrow up to £44.5bn from the Swiss National Bank to strengthen its liquidity, the lender said.
The troubled banking giant said it was taking decisive action to shore up its finances after its shares nosedived 30 per cent on Wednesday.
Shares in the Swiss bank plummeted after its top shareholder Saudi National Bank said it would not provide any further financial assistance. However, Swiss regulators announced that the country’s central bank would give Credit Suisse liquidity if needed, helping mitigate earlier concerns.
This comes after Wall Street expert Robert Kiyosaki, famed for predicting the Lehman Brothers’ failure, pegged Credit Suisse as the next major bank most likely to collapse.
The concerning outlook for the bank comes as SVB – whose Friday collapse sparked concerns of a financial crisis – is back open for business.
New CEO Tim Mayopoulos urged customers to return to the bank, saying it is now opening new accounts and making new loans. He served as CEO of Fannie Mae bringing it back to profitability after the 2008 financial crisis.
Six regional financial institutions remain under tight scrutiny but the response from regulators to protect depositors appears to have addressed market concerns.
Gold rallies over 1% after Credit Suisse crash
Gold prices climbed over 1 per cent to their highest since early February as a fresh crisis in the banking sector turned investors away from seemingly riskier assets.
Spot gold jumped 1.2 per cent to $1,924.63 per ounce. The US gold futures gained 1.1 per cent to settle at $1,931.30.
Gold prices in sterling hit a record high while bullion in euros also spiked towards all-time peaks hit last year.
“People are going to the US Treasuries, gold, silver, and the dollar. They’re exiting riskier assets like US equities and economically-sensitive metals like copper, platinum and palladium,” Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago, told Reuters.
Has enough been done to calm Wall Street over the banking crisis?
James Moore wrote this week:
Just what we needed right now: another banking crisis. But after the bloodbath at the beginning of the week, a rally quickly got underway. Regional banks in the United States – in real danger of experiencing a run on their deposits while larger rivals benefit from inflows – found some support.
Perhaps Wall Street’s nail-biters had worked out that the doomed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) had a rather unique financial and client structure. Ditto New York-based lender Signature, which shut down over the weekend. Interventions by the US Federal Reserve do seem to have helped calm nerves.
Has enough been done to calm Wall Street over the banking crisis?
If markets stay calm the Silicon Valley Bank collapse will provide a useful lesson, says James Moore
Credit Suisse to borrow up to £44.5bn
Credit Suisse is planning to borrow up to £44.5bn from Switzerland’s central bank in a bid to boost its liquidity and calm investors.
Credit Suisse plunged and dragged down other major European lenders in the wake of bank failures in the US.
The lender’s stock dropped about 30 per cent, to about £1.42, before clawing back to a 24 per cent loss at £1.51 at the close of trading on the SIX stock exchange.
At its lowest, the price was down more than 85 per cent from February 2021.“This additional liquidity would support Credit Suisse’s core businesses and clients as Credit Suisse takes the necessary steps to create a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs,” the bank said.
Credit Suisse said the borrowing will be made under the covered loan facility and a short-term liquidity facility, and it will be collateralised by high quality assets.
Bank runs now happen at speed of social media
A bank run conjures images of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” with anxious customers crammed shoulder to shoulder, desperately pleading with a harried George Bailey to hand over their money.
The failure of Silicon Valley Bank last week had the panic but few other similarities, instead taking place on Twitter, message boards, cell phones and bank websites.
What made the failure of Silicon Valley Bank unique compared to past failures of large banks was how quickly it collapsed. Last Wednesday afternoon, the $200 billion bank announced a plan to raise fresh capital; by Friday morning it was insolvent and under government control.
Read more:
Bank runs used to be slow. The digital era sped them up
What made the failure of Silicon Valley Bank unique compared to past failures of large banks was how quickly it collapsed
Why did Silicon Valley Bank collapse?
The collapse of the 16th largest bank in the US sent ripples through global markets on Monday as governments and businesses scrambled to figure out what the impact would be and how it could be contained.
Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on Friday after failing to raise new capital last week.
On Monday, the UK government said that HSBC would take over the UK wing of the bank.
But what was SVB, why did it collapse, and are other banks at risk? We examine these questions here.
Why did Silicon Valley Bank collapse and are other lenders at risk?
Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on Friday after failing to raise new capital last week
Worst one-day performance for London stockmarket since start of Covid pandemic
Fears that the economy might be on the edge of another “2008-style crisis” caused shares in top European banks to plunge and dragged London’s FTSE 100 down to its lowest level this year.
Troubled bank Credit Suisse saw its share price drop by as much as a quarter to a new record low, causing its shares to be temporarily suspended on the Swiss market.
Investors were shaken by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US over the weekend, sparking concerns about the viability of the “too big to fail” Credit Suisse.
London stock market suffers heavy losses as banking crisis fears intensify
The FTSE 100 top tier index declined by more than 3% on Wednesday amid fears for European giant Credit Suisse
Dow Jones closes 280 points lower, dogged by fears for future of Credit Suisse
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 280 points (0.87%) lower on Wednesday, dogged by concerns over the future of Credit Suisse, which has a large US and international presence beyond its home base in Switzerland.
The S&P ended the day down 0.7% at 3,891.97, and the Nasdaq Composite managed to creep up 0.05% at 11,434 by the close of trading.
At one point the Dow was down 725 points and the S&P briefly saw all of this year’s gains erased.
There was something of a rebound in the afternoon when Swiss regulators announced that the country’s central bank would give Credit Suisse liquidity if needed, helping mitigate earlier concerns when it was reported by Reuters that Saudi National Bank, the institution’s largest investor, said it couldn’t provide further funding.
Credit Suisse had earlier said it had found “certain material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting” for the years 2021 and 2022.
Fears over the future of the bank stem from the crisis that emerged in US regional banks following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank over the weekend.
Credit Suisse shares sink as key investor vows no more help
Battered shares of Credit Suisse lost more than one-quarter of their value Wednesday, hitting a record low after its biggest shareholder — the Saudi National Bank — told outlets that it would not inject more money into the ailing Swiss bank.
The turmoil in the Credit Suisse stock price prompted an automatic pause in trading of the bank’s shares on Switzerland’s market and brought down shares of other European banks by as much as double digits. That fanned new fears about the health of financial institutions in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States and worries about midsized lenders.
Credit Suisse stock was down more than 27% at around 1.6 Swiss francs in mid-afternoon trading on the SIX stock exchange Wednesday. That’s down more than 85% from February 2021.
Credit Suisse shares sink as key investor vows no more help
Battered shares of Credit Suisse lost more than one-quarter of their value Wednesday, hitting a record low after its biggest shareholder — the Saudi National Bank — told outlets that it would not inject more money into the ailing Swiss bank
Read more:
Lawmaker’s praised for viral video explanation of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse
A congressman has been widely praised for posting a two-and-a-half-minute video to Twitter and TikTok clearly laying out the Silicon Valley Bank situation.
North Carolina Democrat Jeff Jackson, originally from Chapel Hill, was elected to the US House of Representatives for the state’s 14th District in 2022.
At 2am on Monday morning, he filmed a video for social media explaining how the Silicon Valley Bank crisis began, what was being done about it, and to discourage panic.
North Carolina lawmaker's video explanation of the SVB collapse earns praise online
‘This is so good. Can you explain ... everything?’
