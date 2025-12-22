Meet the new Crypto.com Level Up scheme with rewards, simple tiers and cashback perks

The world of crypto can feel complex, but with the re-launch of Crypto.com ’s Level Up programme, earning rewards has never been simpler. Designed to streamline benefits for all users, the updated scheme replaces the old coloured-tier system with a clearer, more approachable structure. Whether you’re a casual trader, a frequent spender or a committed CRO-holder, Level Up offers ways to get more from your crypto activity.

The update also introduces a subscription model for select tiers, removing the need for long-term token lockups and opening up premium benefits to a wider audience. From cashback on everyday spending to complimentary airport lounge access, each tier is carefully curated to suit different lifestyles. Even seasoned users will find the new programme easier to navigate, with clear distinctions between its Basic, Plus, Pro and Private levels.

As crypto continues to grow, having a rewards system that aligns with real-world spending and investment habits makes a tangible difference. In the sections that follow, we’ll break down how each tier works and explore the perks available. We’ll also explain how the subscription model and zero trading fees can help both new and experienced users get the most from their crypto journey.

Simplified tiers for every level of crypto engagement

The updated Level Up programme consolidates multiple previous tiers into four straightforward categories: Basic, Plus, Pro, and Private. Basic stays free, giving users zero trading fees on the platform and a gentle entry point for those new to crypto. Plus and Pro appeal to users aiming for more rewards, with Pro offering higher cashback rates and additional lifestyle perks. Meanwhile, private continues to cater to CRO-holders, maintaining exclusive benefits for dedicated members.

This clear structure removes the guesswork of multiple sub-tiers, making it easier to pinpoint which level matches your use. Each tier brings tangible advantages, from enhanced cashback on the Crypto.com Visa Prepaid Card to airport lounge access and no foreign transaction fees.

Explore flexible subscriptions and remove barriers to premium rewards

( Crypto.com )

One of the most notable changes to the Level Up programme is the introduction of monthly subscriptions for the Plus and Pro tiers. Costing £3.99 per month for Plus, and £24.99 per month for Pro, users can enjoy the full range of benefits without locking up CRO tokens. And localised pricing ensures it’s convenient for users across different regions.

This minimises obstructions to premium perks and allows more users to enjoy cashback and lifestyle benefits – without committing capital upfront. Plus, existing CRO-holders can still proceed with token lockups for enhanced rewards, while those seeking flexibility can simply subscribe.

Get more from every crypto action

Level Up is designed to translate crypto activity into real-life advantages. Cashback rates scale from 0 per cent at the Basic level to 5 per cent in the Private tier, making everyday spending more rewarding. Pro members can enjoy four airport lounge visits per year, while Private users gain unlimited access for themselves and a guest. With no FX fees on card transactions, international purchases and travel become fuss-free and more cost-effective.

By combining these clear tiers, flexible subscription options and practical rewards, the advanced Level Up programme ensures that every crypto action has value. Understanding the differences between tiers and how to access perks allows users – both new and experienced – to capitalise on convenience and earning potential.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.