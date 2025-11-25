Domino’s boss quits months after launching new chicken brand
His unexpected exit follows his public comments suggesting the UK pizza market is nearing saturation
Domino’s chief executive, Andrew Rennie, has departed the pizza chain with immediate effect, as the company navigates a strategic shift away from its core offering.
Nicola Frampton, the current chief operations officer, will step into the role on an interim basis.
Mr Rennie’s unexpected exit follows his public comments suggesting the UK pizza market is nearing saturation.
He previously told the Financial Times that there is no "massive growth" left in this sector.
Under his leadership, Domino’s launched the Chick ‘N’ Dip sub-brand in September, aiming to capitalise on the growing demand for chicken in the UK, which has since expanded to approximately 200 locations. The company intends to roll out this brand more widely next year.
However, the PA news agency understands that tensions arose between the board and Mr Rennie concerning his strategic focus on the main pizza business.
Chairman Ian Bull affirmed on Tuesday that the board "believes that there are a number of opportunities to drive further growth and value creation in Domino’s core business," indicating a divergence from Mr Rennie’s perspective.
He added: “We are focused on identifying the right CEO to lead the disciplined execution of that growth strategy, alongside our incoming CFO and the wider leadership team, and underpinned by a rigorous focus on shareholder returns.”
Earlier this month, Domino’s said the number of pizzas sold had declined over the past three months after price inflation impacted demand.
Other operators in the UK pizza sector have also come under pressure recently, with Pizza Hut closing 68 sites after the franchisee running its UK restaurants entered administration.
Shares in Domino’s have also drifted lower in recent months, taking them 14% lower for the past year.
Mr Rennie said: “I have been privileged to lead the Domino’s Pizza Group business over the last two years supported by a great team and world class franchisees.
“We have collectively delivered strong market share growth through operational excellence, product innovation and a digital transformation.”
Ms Frampton added: “I look forward to working with the board and leadership team, as well as our colleagues and franchisees, to ensure that we continue to strengthen the business and deliver for customers in the months ahead.
“We have a number of ongoing growth and performance initiatives that we will be focused on executing at pace.
“These include the continued enhancement of our supply chain, delivering further product innovation including the system-wide launch of Chick ‘N’ Dip next year, and preparing for the rollout of our loyalty program in 2026.”
