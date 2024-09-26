Clare Delaney talks job creation in the bespoke passenger transport market
Marking the launch of this year’s E2E Job Creation track, we spent 100 seconds with three entrepreneurial UK businesses who are setting the bar high
Clare Delaney is the business area director of the 24x7 Group. Set up in 2003 to provide a bespoke service to councils for one-to-one passenger transport, the company focuses on employing local drivers and support staff, and hopes to expand into more local councils in the future – without compromising on the quality of its service.