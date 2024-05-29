CharterSync’s journey: from startup to global air cargo leader

With the launch of the E2E International 100 list for 2024, we are celebrating with some exclusive interviews with some of the businesses featured on the list. Here, we spoke to Ed Gillet, Founder and Director of CharterSync, an online booking platform for air cargo charter, to gain insights into his experience with international trade including some of the challenges faced, strategies implemented, and advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Can you provide a brief overview of your business, its core activities, and how it was founded?

CharterSync is the world’s first online booking platform for air cargo charter. Our innovative digital technology replaces the lengthy and inefficient traditional broker processes, offering a more agile and accelerated air cargo charter experience for our customers (including freight-forwarding companies and NGOs).

CharterSync centralises all stages of a cargo charter flight in one easy-to-use system, accurately matching cargo loads to the most suitable aircraft in real-time, offering significant time and cost savings.

I am passionate about aviation and business, having worked as a commercial pilot and previously a cargo charter broker. The idea of CharterSync was born when I experienced first-hand the archaic charter systems in place. I saw an opportunity to do things differently, by simplifying and streamlining the air cargo charter approach, replacing in-person calls and emails with high-speed technology.

The CharterSync platform was launched in 2019. I’ve been absolutely blown away by the growth of the business internationally since then and am immensely proud of the team and the business that we have developed.

What markets did you initially target, and how did your international expansion strategy evolve over time?

We initially focused on the automotive ‘just-in-time’ sector, as this was an area with high unmet need. From there CharterSync quickly evolved to become a vital partner to support global supply chains spanning multiple industry sectors.

The air cargo charter market has always been dominated by the twin challenges of demand and capacity. These aspects are more relevant than ever in a heightened geo-political landscape, as supply chains are heavily impacted, and businesses need to pivot quickly. The agility afforded by the CharterSync model provides the perfect tool to address these challenges with speed and efficiency.

How has your business successfully expanded into international markets over the past few years?

Having originally started operating flights within the intra-European markets, COVID-19 resulted in a significant step change and need for international expansion for CharterSync. Overnight the business was forced to pivot to address global needs and we were quickly involved with chartering the second largest aircraft in the world (the Antonov-124) to transport millions of face masks and medical supplies from China. All of the equipment was destined to be used by front line hospital staff in the fight against coronavirus.

Now with the rapid rise of fast fashion e-commerce retailers placing a significant strain on air cargo, combined with continued red-sea disruption and ongoing dynamic geo-political environment, CharterSync has seen an increased demand from international markets (approx. 90% increase over the last two years).

An emerging area for CharterSync in 2024 has been the support offered to NGOs and relief agencies with the urgent transportation of humanitarian aid and relief to the places that need it most. A charter flight offers a lifeline when all other modes of transport are cut off and I’m proud that our platform often facilitates supplying urgent equipment and aid to remote locations.

What key strategies or partnerships have been instrumental in driving this international growth?

Our strategy has always been to remove the complexity of chartering air cargo and provide speed, accuracy, and efficiency through CharterSync. As such, our international network has grown through supporting our customers to navigate global challenges that impact their supply chains. Our key partnerships are with freight forwarding partners, reducing barriers and delays that impact their cargo needs and ultimately accelerating their charter experience.

Could you share some insights into the challenges faced and lessons learned during this expansion phase?

As the majority of charter flights are operating at short notice, running a 24/7 business across multiple time zones and geographies was an immediate challenge for a new team. We quickly put processes in place to address these needs and are now working to enhance our global network with team members around the world.

Every day presents a new challenge, and we are often responding to a major humanitarian crisis as events unfold without any clear insight ahead of time. A recent example of this was the operation of a series of aid and relief charter flights into the only operating airport in Haiti, with Haiti’s main seaports remaining closed and continuing gang violence in and around the capital preventing crucial supply chains from operating.

As a team, a ‘can-do’ attitude is an essential part of our ethos and finding ways to overcome challenges is an extremely rewarding part of the job. Looking back, our success has been built on our ability to move quickly and think differently, so we take these lessons forward in our approach for the future.

How has the spirit of entrepreneurship shaped your company’s culture and decision-making processes?

Since we launched the business in 2019, there have been an extraordinary collection of geopolitical events that have affected the world and in turn the way we have operated as a business. Ultimately, this has led us to embrace change and to challenge the status quo every day. Operating in a start-up environment is challenging and we’re constantly learning, but we encourage our team to think differently and not be afraid of failure – often it’s the biggest challenges that result in the most rewarding outcomes. Our ethos of openness, innovation and outstanding customer service runs through all areas of our operations. We are constantly looking at ways to improve our customers’ experience and as a result we have great partnerships that stand the test of time.

Can you highlight any innovative approaches or initiatives that have contributed to your international success?

The agility that our CharterSync platform offers is integral to our international success.

When the Covid-19 pandemic placed an overwhelming strain on global air cargo capacity, our business was forced to adapt quickly and to think of new innovative ideas to overcome challenges.

As traditional cargo flights were not available, we activated passenger aircraft that would not usually be used for cargo operations. This was combined with a shortage of labour and infrastructure at key UK airports such as Heathrow, so instead we mobilised a key airbridge between China and a small regional airport in Liverpool. This type of innovative thinking and approach has ultimately led to our international growth at such an early stage of the business.

Looking ahead, what are your ambitions for further international expansion and growth?

Looking ahead, we are focused on continuing to maximise our international expansion, with the opening of our first two offices in the US. This new market represents a significant growth opportunity for the business and will enable us to further serve our global network with speed and agility.

Based on your experience, what advice would you offer to entrepreneurs aiming to expand globally?

Whatever expectations you had previously, get ready to modify and pivot your product or service to cater for a completely new demand. Don’t be afraid of the unknown, relish it.

What does it mean to your organisation to be included in the E2E International 100 list for 2024?

It is a huge accolade to be included in the E2E International 100 list for 2024 and this recognition will further inspire us to think bigger, reach higher and remain committed to transforming the global air cargo industry. I’m so immensely proud of everything that we have achieved as a team and a business, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.

