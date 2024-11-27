Jason Wouhra is CEO of Lioncroft Wholesale, formerly known as East End foods, a wholesale supplier of food and drink to around 10,000 independent retail stores around the UK.

Jason is passionate about celebrating entrepreneurialism, and bringing entrepreneurial businesses and individuals into the limelight in order to forge government policy which is favourable to these businesses.

He believes that networks like E2E are an excellent way of doing this, and provide an important support and advice system for entrepreneurs who could be going through what could be some tough times in business.