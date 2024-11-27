Cavendish founder Lord Leigh of Hurley on the importance of the E2E community
Marking the launch of this year’s E2E Profit 100 track, we spent 100 seconds with four entrepreneurial UK businesses who are setting the standard for Dynamic businesses everywhere
Lord Leigh of Hurley is the co -founder and senior partner of Cavendish Corporate Finance, which specialises in advising growing businesses, raising finance and exiting.
As a partner of E2E’s, Cavendish are big admirers of the network and are especially proud to be associated with the businesses featured in the Profit 100.
At a time when Lord Leigh says entrepreneurs are “under attack” following a non-business friendly Budget, find out why he believes organisations like E2E are vitally important.