Cavendish founder Lord Leigh of Hurley on the importance of the E2E community

Lord Leigh of Hurley is the co -founder and senior partner of Cavendish Corporate Finance, which specialises in advising growing businesses, raising finance and exiting.

As a partner of E2E’s, Cavendish are big admirers of the network and are especially proud to be associated with the businesses featured in the Profit 100.

At a time when Lord Leigh says entrepreneurs are “under attack” following a non-business friendly Budget, find out why he believes organisations like E2E are vitally important.