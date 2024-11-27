Christopher Evans of Collinson Group on showcasing talent and success in business

Christopher Evans is co-founder and CEO of the Collinson Group, a privately-owned company and E2E partner, dedicated to rewarding, protecting and enhancing the travel experiences of millions of customers across the globe.

As the CEO of an entrepreneurial business, Christopher recognises the importance and value of networks like E2E, which have a community of over 30,000 businesses, all of which can offer advice, make introductions and share insights.

As Christopher says, this is especially crucial during the difficult growth and scale-up phases for organisations, and coming together with a diverse group of like-minded business owners at an E2E event can provide invaluable support.