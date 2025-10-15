The E2E Dynamic 100 track 2025

1. Shay Segev, CEO, DAZN

Launched in 2015, DAZN is a global sports streaming platform now available in over 200 countries. Headquartered in London, it delivers live and on demand coverage of football, boxing, MMA, motorsport and more, with a strong reputation in combat sports. Beyond streaming, DAZN has diversified into betting, ticketing and e commerce, aiming to be a complete digital hub for sports fans. With millions of subscribers worldwide and additional reach through YouTube, the platform challenges traditional broadcasters by offering flexible, affordable access. Its mission is to transform how fans experience and engage with sport in the digital era.

Sector: Media

Region: London

2. Graham King, Founder, Clearsprings Ready Homes

Established in 1999, Clearsprings Ready Homes is a specialist UK provider of housing and support for asylum seekers and vulnerable individuals. Operating across London, southern England and Wales, it manages large Home Office contracts, offering temporary accommodation, transport, safeguarding and welfare support. The company works closely with local authorities, NGOs and community partners to deliver housing solutions in challenging circumstances. Recognised for its ability to handle complex needs, Clearsprings prioritises dignity, safety and continuity of care. By helping people through transitional periods in the immigration system, it plays an essential role in providing secure, managed homes.

Sector: Homes

Region: London

3. Thomas Morris, Founder, Home Bargains

Founded in Liverpool in 1976 by Tom Morris, Home Bargains has grown into one of the UK’s largest family-owned discount retailers. Trading as TJ Morris Ltd, the business operates over 600 stores nationwide, employing thousands of staff and serving millions each week. The chain is renowned for low prices, convenience and a straightforward, customer first approach. Stocking everything from household goods to health and beauty, toys and seasonal products, it offers exceptional value to communities across the country. Rooted in family values and strong service, Home Bargains has become a familiar and trusted name in UK retail.

Sector: Retail

Region: Rayleigh

4. Jason Millet, CEO, Mace Group Limited

Mace Group is a global consultancy and construction company founded in London in 1990. Now operating in over 70 countries, it delivers projects across infrastructure, real estate and urban development, with landmarks such as The Shard and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium among its achievements. Known for innovation and sustainability, Mace uses advanced methods and digital tools to deliver complex projects that transform communities. Its multidisciplinary teams specialise in solving construction challenges while creating long term value. With a strong focus on resilience and sustainable growth, Mace has become a leader in shaping modern cities and delivering transformative global projects.

Sector: Construction

Region: Liverpool

5. John Perkins, CEO, Specsavers

Specsavers, founded in 1984 in Guernsey by Doug and Mary Perkins, is a leading international provider of optical and hearing services. With more than 2,800 stores in 11 countries, it combines in store, online and at home care to deliver accessible services to millions of customers. Its joint venture model allows local professionals to co own stores while benefiting from global brand support. Renowned for affordability and clinical standards, Specsavers invests in professional training and technology to improve eye and hearing health. Rooted in community values, it continues to grow while ensuring high quality, accessible care for all.

Sector: Retail

Region: Fareham

6. Søren Hagh, CEO, William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons, founded in 1887 in Dufftown, Scotland, remains the largest independent Scotch whisky distiller in the world. Still family owned after five generations, it produces globally celebrated brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Grant’s and Hendrick’s Gin. With operations in over 50 locations and sales in nearly 200 markets, the company blends tradition with innovation to create premium spirits. Recognised for craftsmanship and authenticity, it has won global awards across its portfolio. Committed to heritage, sustainability and cultural stewardship, William Grant & Sons continues to honour its founder’s vision while shaping the future of the drinks industry.

Sector: Leisure

Region: Richmond

7. Tarsem Dhaliwal, CEO, Iceland

Sector: Retail

Region: Flintshire

Founded in 1970, Iceland Foods Group is a UK supermarket chain specialising in frozen and grocery products. Based in Deeside, Flintshire, it operates hundreds of stores under both the Iceland and Food Warehouse brands. The company is known for innovation, introducing affordable plant based ranges and leading on sustainability by pledging to remove plastic from own label packaging. With an emphasis on value and convenience, Iceland has become a staple for households nationwide. Its distinctive focus on frozen foods, combined with strong customer loyalty and campaigning on environmental issues, makes it one of the UK’s most recognisable retailers.

8. Phil Broad, CEO, Yeomans

Yeomans is a long established, family-owned automotive retail group with 36 dealerships across the UK. It offers new and approved used vehicles, light commercial sales, servicing, MOTs, repairs and Motability support. Known for trust and customer care, Yeomans provides a full ownership experience from purchase through aftersales. The company invests in apprenticeships and training, supporting career development in the motor industry, while also engaging with local communities through sponsorships and charitable activity.

Sector: Vehicles

Region: West Sussex

9. Steven Eagell, CEO, Steven Eagell Group

Steven Eagell Group is one of the UK’s leading Toyota and Lexus dealer groups, operating more than 30 Toyota branches and several Lexus Centres across the Southeast, East of England and West Midlands. The company provides new and used vehicles alongside servicing, MOTs, parts and aftersales care, with a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction. Founded in Milton Keynes in 2002, the group has grown steadily to become a trusted name in the automotive sector. In recognition of its performance and customer service, Steven Eagell Group was named Best Toyota Group at the Toyota BRIT Awards, underlining its reputation for excellence.

Sector: Vehicles

Region: London

10. Eoghan O’Lionaird, CEO, Wates

Wates is a family-owned business specialising in construction, development, property services and facilities management. It works with both public and private sector clients on projects including housing, education, health, justice and commercial development. Wates is known for its strong commitment to the communities where it works and its environmental and safety standards. Its recognitions include Gold Awards from the Considerate Constructors Scheme, wins at the Construction Manager of the Year Awards, and recognition at the Women in Construction & Engineering Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement award in 2025 for one of its colleagues.

Sector: Construction

Region: Surrey

11. Manpreet Gill, CEO, Bell Microsystems

Bell Integration, established in 1996, is a UK based IT services and consulting firm with global offices in Singapore, the US and the Middle East. The company provides expertise in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and managed services, helping organisations modernise operations and embrace digital transformation. Supporting industries from financial services to telecoms and government, Bell is known for building sustainable, secure IT infrastructures tailored to client needs. Its focus on resilience and adaptability ensures businesses can respond to rapid technological change. By combining technical expertise with a customer centric approach, Bell has become a trusted global technology partner.

Sector: Technology

Region: Portsmouth

12. Nadim Nsouli, Founder and CEO, Inspired Education

Inspired Education Group, founded in 2013 by Nadim Nsouli, is a London based network of premium private schools. Operating 121 schools across 28 countries, it educates over 95,000 students aged 1 to 18. The group delivers a holistic curriculum that blends academic excellence with sport, arts and extracurricular programmes, supported by global exchanges that enrich cultural awareness. With a presence across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas, Inspired combines international standards with local identity. Its schools focus on wellbeing, confidence and personal growth, preparing students to thrive as resilient, global citizens. Inspired has quickly become a leader in premium education worldwide.

Sector: Education

Region: London

13. David Wood, Founder and CEO, David Wood Foods

David Wood Foods is a UK food manufacturer specialising in fresh, high quality products, from artisan bread and savoury pastries to sweet bakery items and prepared meals. Established with a vision to combine artisanal craftsmanship with large scale production, the company now operates eight sites nationwide. Supplying major grocery retailers and foodservice providers, it has become a key partner in the own label sector. With expertise in creating bespoke recipes tailored to consumer trends, David Wood Foods balances tradition and innovation, offering flexibility, consistency and trusted quality across its portfolio, and reinforcing its role in the fresh food industry.

Sector: Food

Region: Leeds

14. Paul Hendy, CEO, Hendy Group

Hendy Group, founded in 1859, is one of the UK’s longest established family run automotive retailers. With around 70 locations across the South Coast, the group represents over 20 leading vehicle brands, offering new and used car sales, servicing, MOTs, repairs, leasing and parts. Now under fifth generation leadership, Hendy combines heritage and tradition with modern customer focused practices and investment in technology. Its enduring reputation is built on trust, service and innovation, and the business continues to grow while staying true to its family values. Hendy remains a respected name, delivering quality and reliability across the automotive sector.

Sector: Vehicles

Region: Hampshire

15. Darren Ardron, Managing Director, Perrys Group

Perrys Group is a family-owned automotive retailer founded in 1908, with a network of more than 50 dealerships across England. Representing a diverse mix of vehicle brands, the group provides new and used sales, servicing, MOTs, leasing, and mobile repairs. Renowned for its award-winning service, Perrys takes pride in its customer first culture, delivering a comprehensive vehicle ownership experience. With over a century of heritage, the company has built trusted relationships through quality, transparency and aftersales support. Today, Perrys continues to grow its footprint, combining modern retail practices with the values that have defined its long-standing success.

Sector: Vehicles

Region: Northampton

16. Philip Cheevers, CEO, McLaughlin & Harvey

McLaughlin & Harvey, established in 1853, is a leading construction and civil engineering company headquartered in Belfast. Operating throughout the UK and Ireland, it delivers projects across healthcare, education, energy, leisure and marine sectors. Known for its in house delivery and technical expertise, it has completed landmark projects including the SSE Arena Belfast and the award winning V&A Dundee. With more than a century of experience, the company balances tradition with modern innovation, embedding sustainability and community impact into its operations. McLaughlin & Harvey continues to play a central role in shaping infrastructure while driving positive, long term change.

Sector: Engineering

Region: Belfast

17. Mike Berwick, CEO, Johnsons Cars

Johnsons Cars, founded in 1999, is a UK automotive group with over 50 franchised dealerships representing 15 well known brands. Based in the Midlands and North West, the group offers new and used sales, servicing, MOTs, parts and fleet support. Recognised for professionalism and transparency, Johnsons has built a reputation for customer satisfaction and long lasting relationships. Its friendly approach and regional presence have made it a trusted name among motorists. As the industry evolves, Johnsons continues to expand its footprint, investing in aftermarket services, digital retailing and sustainable mobility solutions, while maintaining a strong community presence.

Sector: Vehicles

Region: Worcestershire

18. Sam Lloyd, Managing Director, Lloyd Motors

Lloyd Motor Group, founded in 1976 in Cumbria, is one of the UK’s largest independently owned automotive retailers. With over 40 showrooms and service centres across Northern England and the Scottish Borders, the group represents premium brands including BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo. Offering new and used sales, MOTs, servicing, repairs and parts, Lloyd combines family values with a focus on customer care and innovation. The business is also committed to community engagement, supporting local initiatives and apprenticeships. Known for personalised service, quality and trust, Lloyd Motor Group continues to deliver a premium ownership experience at every stage.

Sector: Vehicles

Region: Cumbria

19. Dan Gill, CEO, Ligentia

Founded in 1996, Ligentia is a specialist in global supply chain and freight management solutions. Over the past 25+ years, it has grown into a leading 3PL/4PL provider with over 1,300 supply chain experts across 50 global locations, spanning the UK, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the US. The company has developed its proprietary Ligentix platform, delivering SKU‑level visibility, carbon emissions tracking, analytics, and agile decision-making tools to support large retail, industrial, and consumer brands. Renowned for carrier independence and innovative logistics technology, Ligentia is a recognised partner for optimising resilient and sustainable supply chains.

Sector: Logistics

Region: London

20. Michael Smyth, Founder, Swansway Motor Group

Swansway Motor Group is a family-run automotive retailer headquartered in Crewe and founded in 2003. It operates 27 franchised dealerships and five used car centres, offering vehicle sales, servicing, MOTs, and a state-of-the-art bodyshop. With a focus on digital retailing and electric vehicle adoption, Swansway continues to evolve alongside changing industry trends. Led by the Smyth family, the group remains grounded in values of transparency, service, and customer satisfaction, while maintaining a strong community presence.

Sector: Vehicles

Region: Cheshire

21. Michael Gietzen, CEO, Identity Global

Identity Global is a UK-based brand experience and live events agency that delivers strategic, immersive, and high-impact events for global clients. From government summits and product launches to public spectacles, Identity blends creative production with human experience design. The company offers end-to-end event management, combining storytelling, innovation, and operational excellence to create memorable, future-facing experiences. Its commitment to detail, purpose-driven work, and audience engagement has made Identity a trusted partner in the events industry.

Sector: Events

Region: East Sussex

22. Stephen Snow, CEO, Snows Motor Group

Snows Motor Group, founded in 1960 and family-owned, is a leading automotive retailer based in Southampton, operating more than 50 dealerships and five used car centres across southern England. It represents a wide range of quality marques and offers full services from new and used vehicle sales to servicing, MOTs, finance, fleet leasing, and Motability support. Known for its mantra “Experience Amazing,” Snows achieves high customer satisfaction, and places great emphasis on strong service standards, repeat business, and community presence. With over 1,200 employees, it continues growing through investments in electric vehicle franchises and digital sales tools.

Sector: Vehicles

Region: Southampton

23. Toby Kelly, CEO, Trailfinders

Trailfinders, founded in 1970 by Sir Mike Gooley, is the UK’s largest independent travel company. Operating 47 travel centres across the UK and Ireland, it specialises in tailor-made holidays, with expert consultants who have collectively visited nearly every country worldwide. Known for its exceptional personal service, transparent pricing, and deep travel expertise, Trailfinders has arranged trips for over 16 million clients. The company consistently ranks highly for customer satisfaction and continues to lead the sector in bespoke travel planning, delivering unforgettable journeys with precision, insight, and unmatched attention to detail.

Sector: Travel

Region: London

24. Chris McKie, CEO, Vizion Network

Established in 2009 and headquartered in Hull, Vizion Network has become the UK’s largest independent accident repair network. With over 1,000 member body shops, it provides repair solutions for passenger, light commercial, and specialist vehicles. The organisation is known for its data-driven approach, enhancing performance across insurers, customers, and repairers. Vizion stands out for its lifetime repair guarantee and focus on sustainability, supporting greener practices within the repair industry. By bringing scale, technology, and collaboration to a fragmented sector, it has created a trusted network that combines quality service with innovation and a commitment to inclusion.

Sector: Vehicles

Region: East Yorkshire

25. Russell Barnes, CEO, David Lloyd Clubs

David Lloyd Clubs, founded in 1982 by former tennis professional David Lloyd, is Europe’s largest premium health and racquets group. It operates 133 clubs with more than 750,000 members, offering state-of-the-art gyms, swimming pools, racquet courts, boutique fitness studios, spas, crèches, and social spaces. Designed for all ages, the clubs promote family-friendly fitness and long-term wellbeing. Members benefit from championship-standard tennis and paddle courts alongside dynamic group exercise and relaxation facilities. By blending sport, leisure, and community, David Lloyd Clubs has created destinations that support both physical and mental health while fostering a strong sense of belonging.

Sector: Vehicles

Region: East Yorkshire

26. Geoffrey Warren, Founder, Car Giant

Cargiant, established in 1979, is London’s largest independent used car dealership, operating from a 45-acre site in White City. Its innovative “car supermarket” model revolutionised how people buy used vehicles, offering thousands of options in one place with transparent pricing and same-day drive-away convenience. Having served nearly one million customers, Cargiant is recognised for combining scale with a straightforward, customer-first approach. Privately owned and operated, the business continues to evolve, with plans for a dedicated electric vehicle centre. This focus on innovation and sustainability ensures it remains a leader in redefining the used car retail market in the UK.

Sector: Vehicles

Region: London

27. Alex Bartlett, CEO, Albert Bartlett

Albert Bartlett, founded in 1948 and headquartered in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, is the UK’s leading supplier of fresh, chilled, and frozen potatoes. Still family-owned and now in its fourth generation, the company has grown from a local producer into a household name. It partners with farmers across the country, combining traditional growing methods with cutting-edge facilities to supply both branded and private-label products. Albert Bartlett is recognised for its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and long-term grower relationships. By balancing heritage with future-focused investment, the company continues to lead the potato category while remaining firmly rooted in its Scottish origins.

Sector: Agriculture

Region: Lanarkshire

28. Mark Stott, CEO, Vita Group

Founded in 1949, The Vita Group is a European leader in value-added, flexible polyurethane (PU) foam products. Operating 33 production sites across 13 countries, it manufactures a diverse portfolio, including flexible PU foam, Talalay latex, and flooring underlays for industries such as furniture, bedding, automotive, aerospace, medical, and construction. The group is committed to sustainable production and circular economy principles, holding net-zero targets and diverting over 99% of waste from landfill through mechanical and chemical recycling. With dedicated divisions across Comfort, Technical, and Flooring markets, and ongoing investments in material science, Vita continues to create future-facing foam solutions that deliver comfort and functional value at scale.

Sector: Technology

Region: Manchester

29. John Dalglish, Director, Kent Foods

Kent Foods, established in 1992 and headquartered in Glasgow, has become one of Europe’s largest independent suppliers of food ingredients. Its portfolio includes sugars, sweeteners, oils, dairy, fats, and chocolate, serving clients ranging from artisan producers to multinationals. The company’s in-house transport fleet and distribution hubs provide flexibility and reliability across the UK and Europe. Kent Foods is valued not just for supply but for insight, offering technical advice and expertise in navigating commodity markets. With a reputation for responsiveness and competitive pricing, it has established itself as a trusted partner to the food and beverage manufacturing sector.

Sector: Foods

Region: Paisley

30. Ross Abbate, CEO, Macro

Macro, founded in 2002, is a global facilities management and workplace services company with more than 700 employees. It supports blue-chip clients across financial services, retail, technology, and critical environments, delivering both integrated FM and consultancy solutions. The business has recently redefined its brand identity, guided by the purpose “Everyday Excellence. Outstanding Experiences. Everlasting Impact.” With a strategic focus on digital innovation, sustainability, and talent development, Macro is preparing for its next phase of growth. By blending agility with scale, it has built a reputation as a trusted partner for organisations seeking high-quality, tech-enabled workplace solutions.

Sector: Facilities Management

Region: London

31. Dan Ibbetson, CEO, Portakabin

Portakabin, founded in 1961 and headquartered in York, is the UK’s leading modular building specialist. Operating in 10 European countries, it designs, manufactures, and installs modular solutions for sectors including healthcare, education, retail, and commercial environments. Its Titan and Yorkon systems have become synonymous with speed and quality, providing flexible buildings that meet complex requirements. With more than 2,000 employees, Portakabin delivers projects that reduce disruption while supporting sustainability goals through efficient off-site construction. The company’s long-standing reputation is built on innovation and reliability, making it a trusted choice for organisations needing modern, scalable building solutions.

Sector: Manufacturing

Region: York

32. Phil Doye, CEO, Boxxe

Boxxe, headquartered in York, is an IT services provider with more than 35 years of experience supporting both public and private sector organisations. Its services span hardware, software, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and 24/7 managed services. The company is particularly known for its MoD-level cybersecurity expertise and its presence on 19 public-sector frameworks. Boxxe also partners with leading global technology providers, delivering secure, compliant, and future-ready IT environments. Guided by its mission to “make tech human,” Boxxe simplifies digital transformation, emphasises sustainability, and builds long-term relationships. Its award-winning approach has established it as a trusted partner in critical national infrastructure.

Sector: Technology

Region: York

33. Clinton Smith, Director, WHS Plastics

WHS Plastics, founded in 1933 and based in Minworth, is a family-owned specialist in precision plastic injection moulding, painting, and assembly. Serving global clients in automotive, electronics, industrial, and hygiene sectors, WHS offers end-to-end manufacturing solutions, from concept design to final assembly. Its advanced injection-moulding capabilities are complemented by integrated painting and foiling processes, delivering complex, high-quality components with consistency and efficiency. With a focus on engineering excellence, innovation, and long-term relationships, WHS Plastics stands as a trusted partner for delivering precision-engineered plastic products across diverse and demanding industries.

Sector: Manufacturing

Region: West Midlands

34. Tom Beahon, Co-CEO & Co-Founder, Castore

Castore is a British premium sportswear brand founded in 2015 by brothers Tom and Phil Beahon to disrupt the global market with high-performance apparel. Built around the mantra “Better Never Stops,” Castore uses advanced engineering, technical fabrics, and elite-level testing to create lightweight, durable clothing for professional athletes. Expanding beyond menswear, the brand now supplies kits to major teams in football, rugby, cricket, and Formula 1, including McLaren, Newcastle United, and England Cricket. Castore’s rapid growth reflects its focus on innovation, quality, and ambition to become a global leader in performance-driven sportswear.

Sector: Clothing

Region: Manchester

35. Nigel Kelly, Founder, Ethigen

Ethigen, founded in 2000 by Scottish pharmacist Nigel Kelly, is a trusted pharmaceutical wholesaler with a distinctly pharmacist-led ethos. Drawing on more than three decades of industry experience, the company has built strong partnerships with community pharmacies, hospitals, and GP surgeries throughout the UK and Ireland. Ethigen stands out for its combination of clinical insight and commercial reliability, offering tailored supply solutions that meet the real needs of frontline healthcare. With a dedicated team focused on service, compliance, and timely delivery, the business has earned a reputation for trust and care. Proudly independent, Ethigen continues to support healthcare providers with expertise rooted in professional values.

Sector: Pharmaceutical

Region: East Kilbride

36. Keiron Gallimore, CEO, TXM

TXM Group, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Milton Keynes, is a global talent and workforce solutions specialist. Operating across key sectors including healthcare, engineering, technology, energy, and rail, the Group delivers consulting, recruitment, and talent acquisition services tailored to complex client needs. Defined by its “Xtra Mile” philosophy, TXM fosters long-term partnerships built on trust, agility, and quality delivery. It provides both permanent and contingent workforce solutions alongside strategic change support, helping businesses adapt and scale efficiently. With an international footprint and sector-specific focus, TXM continues to grow as a trusted people partner worldwide.

Sector: Recruitment

Region: Milton Keynes

37. Tom Reichert, CEO, Environmental Resources Management

ERM (Environmental Resources Management), operating under Nature Topco UK, is the world’s largest dedicated sustainability consultancy. Founded in 1987, ERM employs over 8,000 professionals across 40+ countries, advising clients on environmental, health, safety, social, and ESG issues. It helps global organisations navigate climate risk, regulatory compliance, and energy transition, using proprietary digital tools and cutting-edge analytics. Through strategic acquisitions, ERM has expanded capabilities in renewables and decarbonisation. With deep technical expertise and a commitment to sustainable development, ERM is a trusted partner for companies seeking to address complex global sustainability challenges and accelerate positive impact.

Sector: Environmental

Region: London

38. Eli Dias, CEO, Galliard Homes

Galliard Group is the UK’s largest privately owned residential property developer, known for its expertise in mixed-use regeneration and urban transformation. Founded in 1992, the group has delivered more than 6,000 homes and over one million square feet of commercial space. Operating through its flagship brand, Galliard Homes, it specialises in high-spec developments across London and the Home Counties. Landmark projects include Neptune Wharf and Belgrave Village. With a vertically integrated model and a reputation for quality, Galliard combines design-led innovation with commercial acumen to reshape prime urban real estate across the UK.

Sector: Construction

Region: Essex

39. Jim Easton, CEO, Practice Plus Group

Practice Plus Group is one of the UK’s leading independent healthcare providers, supporting both NHS and private patients with accessible, high-quality care. Founded with a mission to reduce waiting times and widen access, it now treats more than a million people every year through surgical centres, urgent treatment hubs, NHS 111 services, GP practices, and prison healthcare. Its private brand, Wellsoon, reflects a growing focus on faster pathways to treatment, particularly in surgery. Guided by a patient-first ethos, Practice Plus Group combines clinical expertise, digital innovation, and compassionate service, building trusted partnerships with the NHS while improving outcomes across multiple care pathways.

Sector: Healthcare

Region: Reading

40. Dave Evans, CEO, Highbourne Group

Highbourne Group brings together more than 20 specialist UK brands in plumbing, heating, electrical, and renewables, including well-known names such as City Plumbing, Plumbworld, and The Underfloor Heating Store. With over 360 trade counters nationwide, it serves professionals and homeowners through a combination of local service and strong digital platforms. Highbourne is shaping the shift towards sustainable building, embedding energy-efficient solutions such as heat pumps and underfloor heating into its offering. By pairing scale with technical expertise, the group positions itself as a trusted partner for trade, supporting the UK’s transition to low-carbon infrastructure.

Sector: Transport

Region: Greater Manchester

41. Richard Woodward, CEO, SpaMedica

SpaMedica is the UK’s largest independent provider of NHS-funded cataract surgery, with 62 dedicated eye hospitals nationwide. Performing tens of thousands of procedures each year, the company is committed to improving patient access, offering free transport services and relocatable treatment centres to cut wait times to around four weeks. SpaMedica supports workforce development through its STEPS training programme and clinical placements, helping train the next generation of ophthalmology professionals. With a focus on clinical excellence, accessibility, and patient care, SpaMedica plays a vital role in reducing NHS backlogs and restoring sight across the UK.

Sector: Healthcare

Region: Bolton

42. Jenny Biggam, Founder & CEO, the7stars

Founded in 2005, the7stars is the UK’s largest independent media agency, known for its client-first ethos, transparent trading, and integrated service offering. With 300+ experts spanning media planning, buying, data, tech, and creative, the agency delivers high-impact campaigns for leading brands such as Deliveroo, Iceland, and Princess Cruises. Its culture of collaboration and innovation has driven strong client retention and year-on-year growth. In 2025, the7stars was appointed as media agency for the Financial Times, further cementing its leadership in the UK advertising landscape and reinforcing its reputation for strategic excellence and brand-building effectiveness.

Sector: Media

Region: London

43. Alex Saint, CEO, Secret Escapes

Secret Escapes is a London-based, members-only travel brand specialising in exclusive luxury hotel and holiday deals. Since launching in 2010, it has grown to over 62 million members across 21 countries, offering time-limited “flash sales” with deep discounts, upgrades, and perks like spa treatments and free drinks. Secret Escapes curates hand-picked stays at best-price guarantees, making luxury travel more accessible. Its engaging platform, strong supplier relationships, and personalised offers have built lasting trust among customers. The brand stands out as a leading curator of high-end escapes, redefining the way travellers discover and book premium holidays.

Sector: Travel

Region: London

44. David Sutton, CEO, Nivoda

Founded in 2017, Nivoda is a global B2B marketplace transforming how jewellers buy and sell diamonds and gemstones. With a zero-inventory model, it connects suppliers and retailers in over 50 countries, offering natural and lab-grown diamonds, coloured stones, and melee alongside integrated quality control, logistics, and payment solutions. Its rapid growth has been driven by a mobile-first platform, virtual showrooms, and a growing supplier base. Nivoda enables faster, more transparent, and cost-efficient sourcing, eliminating the traditional overheads of stockholding. Its innovation-first approach is reshaping inventory management for the global jewellery industry.

Sector: Retail

Region: London

45. John Dowsett, CEO, Octavius

Octavius Infrastructure, founded in 1966 and headquartered in Surrey, is a civil engineering contractor specialising in rail and highways. Its portfolio spans complex projects including electrification, signalling, bridges, car parks, and transport hubs, with landmark works such as the Gade Valley Viaduct refurbishment and the M25 Junction 13 upgrade. A Tier-1 partners to Network Rail, HS2 contractors, and National Highways, Octavius is recognised for its collaborative “right-first time” ethos. The business has also achieved carbon-neutral status for Scope 1 and 2 emissions and promotes its award-winning STOPThink! safety culture. By combining engineering expertise, sustainability, and innovation, Octavius delivers infrastructure that strengthens UK connectivity for future generations.

Sector: Construction

Region: England

46. Stephen Slessor, CEO, RSE

Ross-shire Engineering (RSE), founded in 1982 and based in the Scottish Highlands, is a UK leader in modular water treatment and clean-energy engineering. RSE designs, manufactures, and commissions prefabricated water-treatment plants using Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA), enabling faster, cost-effective, and low-carbon delivery versus traditional builds. Its flagship m-CTU modular systems have won industry acclaim for sustainability and innovation. Serving utilities and major contractors nationwide, RSE’s integrated offering, from design to on-site commissioning, positions it at the forefront of future-proof water and environmental infrastructure.

Sector: Manufacturing

Region: Ross-shire

47. Gary Beeston, Managing Director, ISS Labour

ISS Labour is a UK-based contractor delivering multi-disciplinary rail and light-rail infrastructure services across track, civils, OLE, signalling, telecoms, lighting, and fencing. Known for its full-service capability and scalable delivery model, ISS Labour works with Network Rail and leading contractors to support large, complex infrastructure projects. The company’s focus on safety, training, and sustainability underpins its reputation as a reliable partner in delivering compliant and efficient rail works. By integrating diverse services under one roof, ISS Labour plays a key role in maintaining and modernising UK rail networks.

Sector: Recruitment

Region: London

48. Paul Ruddick, Chairman, Reds10

Reds10 is a specialist modular construction company delivering high-specification, turnkey buildings across defence, education, healthcare, and justice sectors. Founded in 2006, the company operates from in-house manufacturing facilities including one of Europe’s largest in Driffield. Reds10 combines architectural design, engineering, and off-site manufacturing to create fully integrated, sustainable spaces. Its mission to “create amazing spaces” is backed by social impact initiatives, including veteran employment and re-deployable accommodation solutions. Holding the Armed Forces Covenant Gold Award, Reds10 leads with purpose, redefining modular construction with a focus on quality, speed, and environmental responsibility.

Sector: Construction

Region: London

49. Janet Truncale, CEO, EY

EY Global Services provides consulting, IT, managed services, accounting, and cybersecurity through its international delivery network. In 2023, it launched EY.ai, a platform that integrates artificial intelligence, automation, and analytics to accelerate digital transformation. Its Global Business Services hub supports end-to-end operations for clients seeking agility, efficiency, and scale. EY Global Services stands out for combining deep sector knowledge with emerging technologies, enabling organisations to navigate complexity and unlock innovation. With a client-focused ethos, it delivers solutions that enhance resilience, streamline processes, and future-proof businesses in an increasingly data-driven global economy.

Sector: Consultancy

Region: London

50. Cody Bradshaw, CEO, L&R Hotels

L+R Hotels, founded in 1990, is a privately backed global hotel investment and management group headquartered in London. The portfolio spans over 115 properties and 23,000 rooms, including luxury resorts, lifestyle hotels, and select-service assets across Europe, the US, and the Caribbean. Known for combining long-term capital with strategic asset and operational management, L+R either manages hotels directly or partners with leading brands under franchise agreements. Its entrepreneurial, value-driven model enables agility in both emerging and mature markets, supporting long-term asset growth while delivering high-quality guest experiences worldwide.

Sector: Hospitality

Region: London

51. Scott McCroskie, CEO, Edrington Group

Edrington is a Glasgow-based premium spirits company, best known for iconic Scotch whisky brands including The Macallan, Highland Park, and The Glenrothes. With global operations and a workforce of over 3,000, Edrington also owns or distributes leading rum and bourbon labels. Its charitable trust ownership model has donated hundreds of millions to Scottish communities since 1961. Edrington combines traditional cask ageing and craftsmanship with modern global brand-building to expand its ultra-premium portfolio. With offices in major markets worldwide, Edrington continues to shape the future of premium spirits through innovation and community reinvestment.

Sector: Beverages

Region: Glasgow

52. Roger Whittle, CEO, Jigsaw24

Jigsaw24, under the ownership of Insanely Great Company, was established in 1992 and is headquartered in Nottingham. With over 30 years of experience, it is a leading UK-based IT solutions provider specialising in the creative, educational, and enterprise sectors. The company is renowned for its deep expertise in Apple technologies, offering end-to-end services including hardware procurement, software solutions, cloud integration, and comprehensive IT support. Jigsaw24’s tailored approach combines technical knowledge with strategic consulting, helping clients optimise workflows, enhance collaboration, and future-proof their technology infrastructure.

Sector: IT Support and Services

Region: Nottingham

53. Jens Pedersen, CEO, Efficio Consulting

Founded in June 2000 and based in London, Efficio is the world’s largest specialist procurement and supply chain consultancy with over 1,000 professionals operating across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and beyond. The firm delivers hands‑on transformation programmes, from strategic sourcing and cost optimisation to sustainability and category management, leveraging its proprietary eFlow platform to generate measurable, long‑term value. Efficio embeds its consultants directly within client teams rather than delivering distant advice, helping organisations build internal capability and resilience. It serves blue‑chip multinationals, public sector bodies, and private equity firms, offering both one‑off transformation and ongoing managed procurement services across major industries.

Sector: Consultancy

Region: London

54. Graham Sturge, Founder and CEO, RED Construction Group

RED Construction Group is an independent main contractor founded in 2015 and based in London. Specialising in new-build and refurbishment projects across residential, commercial, hospitality, and leisure sectors, RED has built a reputation for controlled growth, quality delivery, and ethical collaboration. Its people-first culture underpins a client-focused approach that balances innovation with traditional craftsmanship. The firm is increasingly recognised for its sustainability credentials, delivering net-zero buildings and environmentally responsible projects. RED’s high-profile portfolio and values-driven ethos reflect its mission to leave a long-term, positive legacy within the built environment.

Sector: Construction

Region: Bedford

55. John Dielhof, Managing Director, Jones Bro Ruthin

Jones Bros, founded in the 1950s and still family-owned, is a civil engineering contractor based in Ruthin, North Wales. With more than 70 years of experience, it has become one of the UK’s most respected firms in infrastructure delivery. Its projects span highways, flood defences, renewable energy, and waste management, supported by a strong in-house delivery model that ensures control, quality, and efficiency. Jones Bros has been a key player in the UK’s transition to green energy, building wind farms, recycling centres, and other sustainable assets. Beyond engineering, the firm is known for its award-winning apprenticeship programme, training hundreds of young people who often stay with the company long-term. By combining technical excellence with community investment, Jones Bros continues to play a vital role in shaping resilient infrastructure across the UK.

Sector: Engineering

Region: Denbighshire

56. Ben Francis, Founder and CEO, Gymshark

Gymshark is a global fitness apparel brand founded in 2012 by Ben Francis and Lewis Morgan. Initially operated from a garage in Bromsgrove, the company pivoted from supplements to designing performance wear, achieving breakout success through social media and influencer marketing. Gymshark quickly built a global community of fitness enthusiasts, culminating in a 2020 valuation exceeding £1 billion. Renowned for its sleek designs and direct-to-consumer model, Gymshark operates with a mission to inspire movement and well-being. The company continues to expand globally, blending product innovation, content creation, and brand authenticity to lead in activewear.

Sector: Clothing

Region: Solihull

57. Guy Swindell, Joing Managing Director, Parfetts

Parfetts is a leading UK cash-and-carry wholesaler and symbol group operator headquartered in Stockport. Founded in 1980, it became fully employee-owned in 2018, fostering a collaborative culture rooted in shared success and transparent governance. The business operates seven depots and services over 12,000 retailers nationwide through its Go Local and The Local brands. Parfetts has seen sustained growth, achieving £733 million turnover in 2025, driven by strong delivery expansion and loyalty incentives. With all employees sharing in annual profits and decision-making, Parfetts combines scale, agility, and accountability to serve the independent retail market.

Sector: Leisure

Region: Cheshire

58. Nicholas Wheeler, Director, Charles Tyrhwitt Shirts & The White Company

Bectin Group is the parent company of two of the UK’s most recognisable premium lifestyle brands, The White Company and Charles Tyrwhitt. The White Company was founded in 1994 by Chrissie Rucker, who grew it from a small idea into a household name known for elegant homewares, fragrances, and timeless fashion essentials. Charles Tyrwhitt, established in 1986 by Nicholas Wheeler, built its reputation on sharply tailored menswear and classic British style. Today, Bectin continues to guide both brands with a focus on digital innovation, exceptional customer experience, and international expansion, cementing its reputation as a leader in aspirational retail.

Sector: Clothing

Region: Aylesbury

59. Tim Mead, CEO, Yeo Valley Organic Limited

Yeo Valley Organic is the UK’s largest organic dairy brand, producing yogurt, milk, cream, butter, cheese, and soups from family-owned farms in Somerset. Officially established in 1994 under Tim Mead’s leadership, Yeo Valley now serves over nine million UK households annually and employs around 1,600 people. Renowned for its sustainability and provenance, the company champions soil health, renewable energy, and British farming. Yeo Valley continues to lead the organic movement by combining high-quality dairy products with a strong brand identity rooted in natural living, environmental stewardship, and support for local agriculture.

Sector: Food

Region: Somerset

60. Guy Shropshire, CEO, G’s Group

G’s Group is a family-owned grower and supplier of the finest quality salads and vegetables. From beetroot to celery, radishes to lettuce, we provide fresh, tasty, and healthy produce to all major UK retailers and many across Europe. Founded in 1952 by Guy Shropshire, the business remains headquartered in East Anglia, with operations in Spain, the Czech Republic, Poland, Senegal, and North America. Their business success is built on strong partnerships, a focus on customer needs, and a commitment to innovation and investment, ensuring we stay ahead of consumer trends and continue delivering excellence in fresh produce.

Sector: Food Manufacturing

Region: Cambridgeshire

61. Jack Kirkland, Chairman, Bowmer & Kirkland

Bowmer + Kirkland is a family-owned UK construction and development group founded in 1923, headquartered in Heage, Derbyshire. The group has grown into one of the most successful privately owned construction businesses in the country, delivering projects ranging from £1 million to over £130 million across sectors including accommodation, health, education, and industrial facilities. 63 percent of contracts come from returning clients, underlining strong customer retention. This loyalty reflects the company’s focus on quality, transparency, and building long-term relationships through dependable project delivery.

Sector: Construction

Region: Derbyshire

62. Simon Dunn, CEO, Rotala

Rotala is a UK-based bus and coach group, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Oldbury, West Midlands. It has expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions, now operating over 500 vehicles and serving more than 50 million passengers annually. As a major regional operator, Rotala combines commercial and contract services for local authorities, corporate clients, and private individuals, alongside charter, airport shuttle, and corporate transport offerings. Committed to community impact and environmental responsibility, Rotala delivers dependable bus services across multiple regions and participates actively in bus franchising.

Sector: Transport

Region: West Midlands

63. Ben Maruthappu, Founder & CEO, Cera Care

Cera is a UK-based digital-first home healthcare provider founded in 2016 by Ben Maruthappu and Marek Sacha. It operates a network of over 10,000 carers and nurses, delivering approximately 2.5 million in-home care visits each month. Powered by AI-driven technology, Cera uses predictive analytics to anticipate health deteriorations, reduce hospital admissions, and enhance patient outcomes. The company continues to innovate in smart care delivery, including trials of assistive in-home robots for medication reminders and daily wellbeing check-ins. Cera’s technology-led approach is transforming the future of care by combining efficiency, safety, and compassion at scale.

Sector: Healthcare

Region: Colchester

64. Mark Jones, Managing Director, EFS

EFS Global is a UK-based freight and logistics company founded in 1996 by Mark Jones and headquartered in Burnley, Lancashire. Evolving from a small courier service into one of the UK’s most expansive logistics groups, EFS now comprises 28 companies and operates a fleet of over 700 vehicles. The company offers a full suite of transport and freight services to SMEs, corporates, and international clients. EFS is known for its strong customer retention, strategic acquisitions, and tailored logistics solutions that support businesses nationwide. Its hands-on leadership and decentralised model underpin consistent, agile service delivery across the UK.

Sector: Logistics

Region: Burnley

65. Kevin Glynn, Co-Founder, Butternut Box

Butternut Box, founded in 2016 and based in London, delivers freshly cooked, personalised meals for pets across the UK and several European countries. Its recipes use human-grade ingredients and are tailored to each animal’s health profile, with a focus on quality, transparency, and convenience. The company employs over 900 people and operates its own production facilities in the UK and Poland. Butternut Box became a certified B Corp in 2022, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and social impact. Deliveries are made using electric vehicles where possible, and every new subscription funds a meal for a dog in need.

Sector: Dog Food

Region: London

66. William Sanders, CEO, Mawdsleys

Mawdsleys is the UK’s largest independent distributor of pharmaceutical and medicinal products. In November 2023, the company unveiled its expanded third-party logistics (3PL) warehouse, now 300,000 square feet, making it one of the country's biggest, with significant green upgrades including thousands of solar panels and battery storage. Madsleys serves major clients in the NHS and pharmaceutical sectors, supported by a logistics management system tailored for secure, efficient operations. The company's growth, infrastructure investment, and strong environmental credentials highlight its leading role in pharmaceutical logistics.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Region: Salford

67. Giles Barber, Director, Barber’s Cheddar Cheese

A.J. and R.G. Barber, known as Barber’s, is a sixth-generation family-owned business and the world’s oldest surviving cheddar cheese producer. Based at Maryland Farm in Somerset since 1833, the company makes traditional West Country Farmhouse Cheddar using milk sourced from its own herd and more than 100 nearby farms. Barber’s is one of the few cheesemakers with PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) status and safeguards the UK’s last traditional cheddar starter cultures. Renowned for craftsmanship and provenance, the company remains a leader in artisanal dairy production, maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability, local agriculture, and the heritage of British cheesemaking.

Sector: Foods

Region: Somerset

68. Robert Wells, CEO, SH Pratt Group

S H Pratt Group is a family run business with over 75 years’ experience supplying premium bananas and tropical fruits to the UK’s leading retailers. Renowned for quality, service, and care, the Group operates three divisions: SHP Bananas, SHP Tropical, and SHP Added Value Services. Its two UK sites feature state of the art ripening rooms, packing lines, and multi temperature controlled warehouses, all supported by expert Quality Control teams. By building strong relationships with the world’s best growers and investing in cutting edge technology, S H Pratt Group ensures the careful, efficient delivery of produce, maintaining its position as a trusted leader in the UK fruit supply chain.

Sector: Wholesale Import and Export

Region: Bedfordshire

69. Chris Wisely, CEO, Atlas FM Group Limited

Atlas FM is a privately owned facilities services provider founded in 1986, now one of the UK’s fastest-growing firms in its sector. Originally focused on specialist cleaning, Atlas now delivers integrated services including engineering, security, decarbonisation, and total facilities management across more than 6,000 client sites. The company employs around 11,500 people and serves clients in retail, education, healthcare, and commercial property. In a pioneering move, Atlas transitioned to employee ownership through an Employee Ownership Trust, aligning long-term goals with staff empowerment. Known for its responsive, people-first approach, Atlas FM continues to expand while upholding strong values of service and accountability.

Sector: Facilities Management

Region: Berkshire

70. Ryan Green, Director and Owner, Clayton Glass

Clayton Glass is one of the UK’s largest independent manufacturers of insulated glass units (IGUs) for windows, doors, and conservatories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in County Durham, it operates six dedicated production sites across the country. The company serves a wide range of customers in the fenestration and home improvement industries, known especially for SMARTGLASS, its innovative roof glazing that offers solar control and self-cleaning properties. Clayton combines large-scale manufacturing capabilities with the personalised service of an owner-led business. With a continued focus on product innovation, sustainability, and customer partnerships, it remains a trusted supplier across the UK.

Sector: Construction

Region: Stanley

71. Mark Dobson, CEO, Wilson James

Founded in 1991, Wilson James is a trusted UK provider of security, aviation and construction services. Built on a people-first approach backed by smart technology, the company delivers safe, efficient and reliable operations across critical environments. Its security teams protect high-profile sites with expert guarding, front-of-house services, control-room operations and risk consultancy. In aviation, Wilson James supports airports and airlines with passenger assistance, security screening and airside logistics. In construction, it provides logistics planning, consolidation centres and workforce management. With accredited training and strong governance, Wilson James is committed to quality, compliance and lasting client partnerships.

Sector: Facilities Services

Region: Essex

72. Andrew Heath, Co Founder & Co CEO, AlphaSights

AlphaSights is a global expert network firm, founded in 2008 and headquartered in London, that connects clients with industry professionals to accelerate decision-making and research. Serving consultancies, investors, and corporate teams, the firm operates from nine global offices and employs over 2,000 people. Its proprietary AlphaGraph platform uses machine learning to analyse millions of data points and deliver precision expert matches. Clients gain on-demand insights across sectors, markets, and geographies, often within hours. With its blend of human expertise and advanced technology, AlphaSights has become a trusted partner for knowledge-driven organisations seeking rapid, reliable, and relevant intelligence worldwide.

Sector: Consultancy

Region: London

73. Peter Salter, CEO, CMAC

Founded in 2007, CMAC Group is a leading provider of managed ground transport and accommodation solutions for businesses worldwide. Specialising in time-critical passenger transport, CMAC supports clients across multiple sectors, including airlines, rail operators, corporations, and breakdown services, facilitating the safe movement of almost four million passengers annually. With a trusted global supply network, the company offers a single-source solution for taxis, executive cars, minibuses, and coach hire, managing and tracking every journey to ensure reliability and efficiency. Known for delivering robust, responsive solutions when plans change, CMAC continues to expand its reach, setting the standard for corporate ground travel management.

Sector: Transportation

Region: Accrington

74. Steve Callaghan, Chairman, Marston Holdings

Marston Holdings helps organisations design, deliver and operate transport and enforcement programmes that are fair, efficient and compliant. Working with local authorities, central government and private clients, the company provides end-to-end capability across traffic and parking management, road-user charging, clean air and low-emission zones, debt recovery, and court and commercial enforcement. Its model brings together specialist consultancy, proven technology (including ANPR and camera solutions) and nationwide field services under one accountable partner. Headquartered in the UK and serving clients nationwide, Marston Holdings focuses on outcomes that improve safety, accessibility and air quality.

Sector: Government Administration

Region: Birmingham

75. Gareth Bowhill, CEO, CloserStill Media

CloserStill Media, founded in 2008 and headquartered in London, is a global B2B event organiser known for delivering high-impact exhibitions and conferences across sectors including technology, healthcare, HR, and infrastructure. With over 800 staff operating across six international hubs, the company runs more than 200 event brands, attracting over 300,000 attendees and 8,000 exhibitors annually. Flagship shows such as Tech Show London and London Vet Show combine face-to-face networking with digital content and engagement tools. CloserStill’s hybrid event model supports community-building and industry insight, while its rapid global expansion reflects a strong reputation for operational excellence and sector-specific relevance.

Sector: Media

Region: London

76. Geoffroy Martin, CEO, Ogury

Ogury is a global adtech company pioneering “Personified Advertising,” a privacy-first model that serves ads based on anonymised audience personas instead of individual tracking. Founded in 2014, the company operates in 49 countries and reaches over 2.5 billion devices per month. Ogury’s AI-driven platform combines zero-party data, contextual insights, and on-device intelligence to optimise campaigns across more than 12,000 integrated apps and websites. With over 500 employees and partnerships with 900+ global brands, Ogury is redefining how digital advertising can be both performance-driven and compliant with privacy standards, setting a new benchmark for ethical marketing in the post-cookie era.

Sector: Advertising

Region: London

77. Duncan Wilson, CEO, Brooklyn Travel

Brooklyn Travel is a multi-brand travel group delivering a wide spectrum of tailored leisure, cruise, ski, golf, and specialist holidays. Its portfolio includes Stewart Travel, Destinology, Canterbury Travel, CruiseKings, SkiKings, GolfKings, and My Canada Trips, each offering curated experiences from luxury escapes to family adventures. Renowned for its hybrid model, Brooklyn Travel seamlessly integrates high-street service with advanced digital tools to support both in-person and online customer journeys. With award-winning service, expert consultants, and a growing digital presence, the group continues to evolve as a trusted provider of bespoke travel solutions across a diverse set of customer segments.

Sector: Travel

Region: Middlesex

78. Robin Whitehead, CEO, BGEN

BGEN is a privately owned UK-based engineering firm delivering integrated mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, control, automation (MEICA), and specialist services to industrial clients. Established in 1918 and employing over 1,100 people, BGEN operates through self-delivery teams across sectors such as utilities, pharmaceuticals, defence, and manufacturing. The company offers complete turnkey solutions, from design and fabrication to commissioning, prioritising safety, quality, and sustainability throughout project lifecycles. Trusted by clients like Anglian Water, BAE Systems, and AstraZeneca, BGEN’s strength lies in delivering technically complex infrastructure efficiently and reliably, with a performance-led culture and a commitment to innovation and in-house accountability.

Sector: Construction

Region: Stevenage

79. Dave Stevinson, CEO, QBS Technology Group

QBS Technology Group is a pan-European software delivery platform that simplifies software procurement, licensing, distribution, and channel enablement for vendors and resellers. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Cheshire, the group operates across EMEA, expanding through strategic acquisitions such as Maxtec in South Africa. It has built a strong reputation in cybersecurity, cloud, and enterprise IT, with a focus on driving efficiency in the software supply chain. A certified B Corp, QBS upholds high environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. The company is widely praised for service quality, innovation, and its mission to deliver sustainable growth through digital enablement.

Sector: Technology

Region: Alderly Edge

80. Clare Hornby, Founder & CEO, Me and Em

ME+EM is a British direct-to-consumer premium womenswear brand founded in London in 2009 by Clare Hornby, offering intelligent and timeless fashion designed for women today. The brand rigorously edits trends to create mix-and-match capsule collections using premium fabrics such as silk, cashmere, merino wool, and tailored cotton blends, combining style with functionality. With successful DTC distribution complemented by a growing store presence, including outlets in London, Edinburgh, New York, Dallas, and expansion plans for the Middle East and Australia, it blends digital convenience with personalised retail experiences.

Sector: Clothing

Region: London

81. Jonathan Wolf, CEO, Zoe

Founded in 2018, ZOE is a health company offering personalised nutrition insights based on users’ gut microbiome, blood sugar, and fat responses. Co-founded by Professor Tim Spector and Jonathan Wolf, its programme combines at-home testing, AI-driven analysis, and app-based guidance to deliver tailored food scores and long-term dietary recommendations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, ZOE developed a widely used symptom-tracking app, now part of its broader public health efforts. Its personalised approach has been validated in peer-reviewed trials and is available in both the UK and US.

Sector: Health

Region: London

82. David Rabson, CEO, Acora

Acora is a UK-based business technology partner providing full-stack services in managed IT, cybersecurity, data and AI, and cloud infrastructure. Founded in 2006, it supports mid-market clients across sectors like financial services and insurance through integrated consulting, development, and professional services. Operating from multiple UK hubs, Acora delivers end-to-end digital transformation programmes with a user-centric, security-first approach. Its experience-led model focuses on creating measurable outcomes by aligning technology strategy with business goals. With a strong emphasis on operational resilience and innovation, Acora serves as a trusted partner for organisations navigating complex technology landscapes and digital evolution.

Sector: Technology

Region: West Sussex

83. Jason Tanner, CEO, The Menu Partners

The Menu Partners , founded in 2020 by industry veterans Nigel Harris and Jason Tanner, is a leading UK food sourcing and distribution company serving over 350 hospitality clients nationwide. It offers a unique “one order, one invoice, one delivery” model that consolidates fresh, prepared, and cooked foods into a single delivery on multi-temperature vehicles. Its core range includes over 3,000 items across produce, meat, seafood, dairy, and more. Committed to ethical sourcing and culinary quality, the company continues to reshape UK foodservice with integrated, high-efficiency supply solutions.

Sector: Food Supply

Region: Bicester

84. Mat Barker, CEO, MPB

MPB is the world’s largest online platform for buying, selling, and trading used photography and videography equipment. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Brighton, it serves photographers and filmmakers across Europe, the US, and beyond. MPB inspects and grades every item before resale, offering warranties to ensure quality and peace of mind. Its 100% circular business model champions sustainability by extending product lifespans and reducing e-waste. With a team of specialists and photographers, MPB combines deep technical expertise with a secure, user-friendly experience that empowers creatives to upgrade gear affordably and responsibly.

Sector: Online Retail

Region: East Sussex

85. Graeme Oxby, CEO, Community Fibre

Community Fibre is London’s leading full-fibre broadband provider, with the mission to bring fast, affordable, and future-proof connectivity to homes and businesses across the region. The company has connected over 1.3 million premises across the capital, with further expansion into Surrey and Sussex through its Box Broadband brand. Known for its reliable service, Community Fibre delivers broadband via its own dedicated fibre network, ensuring faster, more consistent performance than traditional providers. Its in-house build and customer support teams allow for end-to-end quality control and rapid rollout. Community Fibre has also been recognised as the UK’s top broadband provider, reflecting its commitment to speed, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

Sector: Telecommunications

Region: London

86. Andrew Michael, Founder, Bark.com

Bark.com is a UK-based online services marketplace founded in 2014 by entrepreneurs Andrew Michael and Kai Feller, inspired by the idea of making it easier to hire trusted professionals. Headquartered in London, the platform connects people with experts across more than 1,000 categories, from trades and personal training to digital marketing and photography. Users simply post their requirements and receive tailored responses from local or national providers. Now operating in several countries including the US, Canada, Australia and Singapore, Bark.com has grown into a go-to destination for customers seeking convenience and for professionals looking to grow their businesses.

Sector: Technology

Region: London

87. Ricky Mehta, Founder, Salisbury Poultry

Founded in 1989, Salisbury Poultry (Midlands) Limited is a family owned business and leading UK supplier of Red Tractor approved poultry. Its range spans fresh and frozen products, including bespoke hand finished cuts such as deboned portions, breast fillets, thigh meat, and supremes, all sourced from premium ‘A’ Grade chickens. Operating from three modern, purpose built facilities, the company combines advanced technology with skilled craftsmanship to deliver quality, flexibility, and value. Its latest venture, Maelor Foods in Wrexham, will be a state of the art slaughtering plant, further strengthening its position in the poultry sector.

Sector: Meat Wholesaler

Region: West Midlands

88. James Tugendhat, CEO, HC-One

Founded in 2011, HC-One Limited is Britain’s largest care home operator, with more than 275 homes across England, Scotland, and Wales specialising in dementia, nursing, and residential care for older people. Guided by the principle that kindness is at the heart of quality care, HC-One creates welcoming communities where residents feel valued and supported to live life on their terms. The company invests significantly in training, career development, and modernising living environments, with a refurbishment programme enhancing over 200 homes. Recognised as Care Home Group of the Year at the 2018 National Care Awards and holding a 9.5 average review score on carehome.co.uk, HC-One continues to be a trusted choice for families and communities nationwide.

Sector: Carehomes

Region: County Durham

89. Meher Nawab, CEO, Imperial London Hotels

Imperial London Hotels traces its roots back to 1837, when Thomas Henry Walduck acquired the Bedford Hotel in Bloomsbury, building on a family catering business that began in 1815. Still family-run today, the group now operates six hotels across central London, including the flagship Imperial Hotel overlooking Russell Square. Each property blends historic charm with modern comfort, offering individually styled rooms, on-site dining, and event spaces for both leisure and business guests. Hotels are located within walking distance of major landmarks such as the British Museum, Covent Garden, and Oxford Street, and they continue to uphold a legacy of accessible and welcoming accommodation.

Sector: Hospitaility

Region: London

90. Stephen Park, Director, E.Park and Sons Limited

E. Park & Sons Limited is a family-owned supplier and packer of premium quality potatoes, serving retail, wholesale, and foodservice markets across the UK. Established in 1924, the company combines over a century of industry expertise with modern facilities in Macclesfield, Cheshire, and Doncaster. Fully integrated operations span seed procurement, farming partnerships, packing, and nationwide distribution. As the exclusive licence holder for National Trust potatoes and vegetables, E. Park & Sons leads innovation through its dedicated potato breeding programme. Strong grower relationships, rigorous quality control, and state of the art facilities ensure consistent, traceable supply, securing its position as a trusted name in UK fresh produce.

Sector: Food Manufacturing

Region: Macclesfield

91. Stephen Fasham, CEO, Sonardyne

Sonardyne International, established in 1971 and headquartered in Hampshire, is a global specialist in subsea technologies for navigation, communication, imaging, and monitoring. Family-owned and vertically integrated, the company designs, engineers, and supports advanced systems used in offshore energy, defence, and ocean science. Its innovations include hybrid acoustic-inertial navigation, autonomous vehicle tracking, seabed monitoring, and high-resolution sonar imaging. Known for long-term reliability and deep client collaboration, Sonardyne combines cutting-edge research with real-world deployment expertise. The company plays a key role in enabling safe, precise, and sustainable marine operations in some of the world’s most challenging underwater environments.

Sector: Engineering

Region: Hampshire

92. Ben Foskett, Director, Magna Specialist Confectioners

Magna Specialist Confectioners is the UK’s leading co-manufacturer of moulded chocolate products, producing over 20,000 tonnes annually for many of the world’s best-known confectionery brands. Based in Telford, the company combines decades of expertise with state-of-the-art facilities, investing heavily in advanced moulding technology, automation, and flexible production lines. This capability enables Magna to deliver innovative formats, seasonal ranges, and bespoke recipes at scale, all while maintaining exceptional precision, quality, and food safety standards. Known for its collaborative partnerships, Magna works closely with brand owners to bring creative concepts to market efficiently. Though operating largely behind the scenes, its products reach millions of consumers worldwide, making Magna a vital player in the global confectionery supply chain.

Sector: Food Manufacturing

Region: Shropshire

93. Alastair Mills, Group Executive Chairman, Kerv

Founded in 2020, Kerv is a purpose-led, cloud-first digital transformation partner headquartered in London. In just a few years, it has grown rapidly to become one of the UK’s most dynamic technology service providers, with eight global offices and a diverse client base. Kerv delivers an integrated suite of solutions including cloud infrastructure, communications compliance, data and AI, and customer experience platforms, tailored to sectors such as financial services, government, retail, and non-profit. Its employee-first culture, centred on inclusion, flexibility, and wellbeing, has earned consistent recognition as one of the best workplaces in tech. By combining deep sector expertise, agile delivery, and a strong sense of purpose, Kerv helps organisations transform securely, sustainably, and at pace.

Sector: IT Services and Consulting

Region: London

94. James McMaster, CEO, Huel

Huel, founded in 2015, is a UK-based company that makes plant-based, nutritionally complete meals, drinks, bars, and supplements designed for convenience and sustainability. Its products are formulated to deliver a balanced blend of protein, essential fats, carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins, and minerals with minimal environmental impact. From its roots in the founders’ nutritional experimentation, Huel has expanded into ready-to-drink formats and snacks, serving users in over 100 countries via both direct channels and retail partnerships. The company emphasises accessibility and affordability, promoting its mission of offering low‑carbon, plant-based nutrition while reducing dependence on traditional food systems.

Sector: Food and Beverages

Region: Tring

95. Graeme Frank Brooks, CEO, Avtrade

Avtrade, founded in 1985, is a global leader in aviation component support services headquartered in West Sussex, UK. Serving more than 800 airlines worldwide, it specialises in bespoke supply solutions for the commercial aftermarket. Its integrated services, covering contract support, repair management, and logistics, are delivered through multilingual teams focused on reliability and cost-efficiency. Avtrade distinguishes itself through deep technical expertise, high stock investment, and a commitment to on-wing readiness. Recognised for decades of integrity and performance, the company continues to reinforce its position as a trusted partner in aviation supply chain excellence.

Sector: Logistics

Region: West Sussex

96. Martin Thatcher, MD, Thatcher Cider Company Limited

Thatcher Cider Company Limited, officially trading under the venerable Thatchers Cider brand, is a family run cider producer rooted in the British West Country. With a tradition spanning several generations, the company crafts a wide portfolio of quality apple ciders ranging from crisp, contemporary blends to richer, heritage style varieties designed to appeal across a diversity of tastes and occasions. Dedicated to quality, sustainability, and community, Thatchers sources locally grown apples and employs both traditional pressings and modern techniques to ensure consistency, flavour, and environmental care. Built on a foundation of family values and artisanal expertise, Thatchers Cider continues to produce authentic, refreshing ciders enjoyed in the UK and beyond.

Sector: Food and Beverage Services

Region: Winscombe

97. Joe Wood, MD, Country Style Foods

Country Style Foods is a family-owned UK bakery business based in Leeds, founded in 1961 by Tony and Christine Wood. It specialises in in-store baking and bake-off manufacturing, supplying artisan breads, pastries, cakes, desserts, and savoury baked goods to leading retailers and foodservice providers. With over 2,600 employees and multiple production facilities, the company combines scale with traditional baking values, emphasising natural ingredients and long fermentation methods. Known for quality, innovation, and customer collaboration, Country Style Foods delivers both bespoke and high-volume bakery solutions, supporting the evolving needs of the UK’s food and hospitality sectors.

Sector: Food Production

Region: West Yorkshire

98. Elwyn and John Griffiths, Co-Directors, Oaklands Farm Eggs

Oaklands Farm Eggs is a long-established, family-run business based in Telford, Shropshire, with additional operations in North Wales. For over 60 years the Griffiths family has overseen the full supply chain from pullet rearing and egg production to on-site packing, ensuring freshness, traceability and compliance with the British Lion Code of Practice. Producing more than a billion eggs annually, Oaklands supplies major UK supermarkets, foodservice providers and wholesalers. The company has invested heavily in modern farming systems and sustainable practices, from rainwater harvesting to combined heat and power generation. Recognised with awards including Poultry Farmer of the Year, Oaklands has built a strong reputation for quality,

Sector: Food Production

Region: Shropshire

99. Tim McCreath, MD, Simpson Malt

Simpsons Malt, a fifth-generation family-owned maltster founded in 1862, is a key UK supplier of premium malt to brewers, distillers, and food producers globally. Headquartered in Berwick-upon-Tweed, the company operates two advanced maltings in Northumberland and Norfolk. Its offering includes heritage and specialty malts such as Golden Promise and Maris Otter. Through McCreath Simpson & Prentice, its in-house agricultural division, Simpsons sources fully traceable two-row barley directly from UK farms. The business prioritises quality, sustainability, and provenance, ensuring every batch meets rigorous standards from grain to glass while fostering long-term relationships with growers and craft producers.

Sector: Food and Beverage Services

Region: Berwick-upon-Tweed

100. David Evans, Director, Assured Group Investments Limited

Assured Group is a UK based specialist in vehicle preparation, logistics and outsourcing services. Established in 1996, the company has grown into a trusted partner for motor dealers, fleet operators, import hubs and rental firms. Its wide range of services includes vehicle delivery, collection, refurbishment, storage and full logistics management, helping clients keep operations efficient and reliable. With a presence in more than 800 locations across the UK and a growing footprint in Central Europe, Assured Group combines local expertise with international reach. The business also operates subsidiaries in areas such as airport cleaning, chemical supplies and facility management. Headquartered in Warwick, Assured Group is recognised for its focus on innovation, customer service and cost-effective solutions for the automotive sector.