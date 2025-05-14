1. Together Group Holdings Limited

Together Group Holdings is a dynamic consultancy firm renowned for its strategic advisory services and transformative business solutions. The company excels in guiding organizations through complex challenges using innovative methodologies and deep industry insights. Group CEO Richard Rowntree drives the firm’s vision, providing decisive leadership and fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement. His proactive approach ensures client success and sustainable performance across diverse sectors in a competitive global market. His commitment inspires innovation and client loyalty worldwide.

Sector: Consultancy

2. DS Smith Paper Limited

Miles Roberts has been the Group Chief Executive of DS Smith since May 2010, leading the firm through strategic growth and innovation in sustainable packaging solutions. Based in London, he has overseen significant developments, including major acquisitions and integration strategies, positioning DS Smith as a global leader in fibre‐based packaging. Prior to joining DS Smith, Miles held senior roles at McBride plc, developing a reputation for forward‐thinking leadership and operational excellence in the packaging industry.

Sector: Sustainable Packaging

3. easyHotel Limited

Since joining easyHotel as CEO in December 2021, Karim Malak has expanded the budget hotel chain to 43 locations across 11 European countries. The company emphasizes sustainability by constructing compact, energy-efficient rooms and minimising single-use plastics. easyHotel’s business model focuses on affordability and environmental responsibility, aligning with the ethos of its sister company, easyJet. Under Malak’s leadership, the company acquired eight properties in the Netherlands and Belgium for €145 million in October 2022

Sector: Travel

4. The Menu Partners Limited

The Menu Partners is an innovative food company connecting restaurants with consumers via technology-driven platforms. It curates distinctive menus and premium culinary offerings that emphasise quality and sustainability. With creative leadership from Co-Founder Jason Tanner spearheads partnerships and creates unique dining experiences. By integrating digital innovation with local produce and strategic collaborations, the company drives culinary excellence and market growth across diverse regions.

Sector: Food

5. Wild Cosmetics Limited

Wild Cosmetics is an innovative beauty brand committed to high-quality, ethically sourced cosmetic products. The firm blends natural ingredients with advanced formulations to offer effective skincare and makeup solutions. Co-Founder Freddy Ward’s creative vision and commitment to sustainability guide every product innovation, ensuring ethical practices and breakthrough trends. Wild Cosmetics are passionate about transparency and cruelty-free standards and continually adapts to evolving consumer needs, empowering diverse expressions of beauty in a competitive market.

Sector: Cosmetics

6. Cycle Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Cycle Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a pioneering pharmaceutical company focused on developing advanced healthcare solutions and novel treatments. It emphasizes robust clinical research, strategic partnerships, and regulatory excellence to improve patient outcomes. Under the expert leadership of Group CEO James Harrison, driving a breakthrough innovations and strategic direction, the company transforms healthcare through cutting-edge therapies. Cycle Pharmaceuticals are committed to sustainable practices and scientific advancement continues to set high industry standards and address critical global health challenges.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

7. Moussaieff Jewellers Limited

Moussaieff Jewellers is a luxury jewellery brand celebrated for exquisite craftsmanship and innovative design. The firm curates timeless, bespoke pieces that blend classic artistry with contemporary elegance. CEO David Warren’s strategic leadership and focus on ethical sourcing have advanced the brand’s reputation for superior quality and exclusivity. Moussaieff Jewellers sets benchmarks in luxury and craftsmanship, captivating discerning clientele in the global high-end jewellery market.

Sector: Jewellers

8. Discovered Brands Limited

Discovered Brands is an innovative beauty company that curates and markets premium personal care products. Guided by CEO Zach Charalambous’ strategic vision, the firm harnesses digital innovation to amplify brand reach and consumer engagement. Emphasizing quality and efficacy through research-driven formulations, it responds adeptly to evolving market trends. The company partners with both emerging and established brands, consistently delivering products that empower consumers and reshape contemporary beauty standards globally.

Sector: Beauty

9. Christopher Ward London Limited

Christopher Ward is an esteemed luxury fashion brand celebrated for innovative watch designs and sophisticated accessories. It embodies British craftsmanship and technological advancement to offer timepieces that balance classic elegance with modern functionality. Co-Founder & CEO Mike France plays a pivotal role in steering the company’s creative direction and innovation, redefining affordable luxury. The brand’s customer-centric approach and commitment to sustainability position it at the forefront of global fashion, continuously setting new standards in style and performance.

Sector: Fashion

10. J.Carter Sporting Club Limited

J.Carter Sporting Club is a renowned sportswear brand known for innovative performance apparel and athletic gear. It blends modern design with functional technology to deliver high-quality, durable products for both athletes and enthusiasts. Co-Founder Philip Beahon actively drives the brand’s creative vision and product development, ensuring optimal comfort and style. J.Carter has a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and continuous innovation, cemented its reputation as a dynamic leader in the competitive global sportswear market.

Sector: Sportswear

11. Trac Holdings Limited

TRAC Holdings is a forward-looking energy firm focused on developing sustainable power solutions and advancing responsible energy generation. The company works with diverse stakeholders to integrate innovative technologies and efficient practices. Under the leadership of Co-Founder and CEO Jason Perkins, TRAC Holdings excels in optimising energy resources while reducing environmental impact. The firm remains committed to modernising the sector through continuous research and strategic partnerships.

Sector: Energy

12. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Limited

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty is a prestigious beauty brand renowned for its transformative cosmetics and innovative skincare. The company combines artistry with cutting edge technology to create products that empower and inspire. With a focus on luxury and sustainability, it enhances the beauty experience for consumers worldwide. Under the guidance of Founder and Chief Creative Officer Charlotte Tilbury’s creative vision, the firm continually sets trends and redefines glamour in the beauty industry, elevating brand identity and product development.

Sector: Beauty

13. Davis and Dann Limited

Davis and Dann are a pioneering online wholesale platform that connects businesses with a wide range of high-quality products across multiple sectors. The company streamlines procurement with advanced digital tools and robust supplier networks. Under the leadership of Managing Director Rashmi Chatwani, who drives innovation and operational efficiency, the firm delivers prompt and reliable distribution services. It transforms traditional wholesale distribution into a modern, agile marketplace focused on excellence and customer satisfaction.

Sector: Online Wholesale

14. Cornthwaite Holdings Limited

Cornthwaite Holdings is an established machinery provider delivering high quality industrial equipment and customised automation solutions. The company is known for its advanced engineering, precision manufacturing and bespoke services. Under the guidance of Managing Director Stuart Cornthwaite, who enhances operational performance and drives technical innovation, Cornthwaite Holdings meets the complex needs of diverse industries. The firm remains committed to excellence, efficiency and continuous improvement while modernising manufacturing processes and setting industry benchmarks.

Sector: Machinery

15. Aykroyd and Sons Holdings Limited

Aykroyd and Sons is a dynamic fashion company that delivers contemporary apparel and trendsetting designs. The firm excels in merging classic aesthetics with modern innovation to meet evolving consumer tastes. Under the leadership of Managing Director Ffion Akyroyd Davies, who fosters creative excellence and operational efficiency, the company continues to expand its influence in the fashion industry. It is dedicated to sustainable practices, quality craftsmanship and setting new standards in stylish, versatile clothing collections.

Sector: Fashion

16. Cosworth Electronics Limited

Cosworth Electronics is a reputable manufacturer specialising in advanced vehicle components and innovative electronic systems for the automotive sector. The company is known for its high-performance products that enhance safety and efficiency. Under the leadership of CEO Florian Kamelger, who champions technological innovation and precision engineering, Cosworth Electronics improves product quality and reliability. The firm is dedicated to research, sustainable practices and forging strategic partnerships that propel the automotive industry forward.

Sector: Vehicle Manufacturing

17. Vivienne Westwood Limited

Vivienne Westwood is an iconic fashion house renowned for its avant garde designs and rebellious spirit that revolutionise modern style. The firm merges tradition with bold innovation to offer distinctive apparel and accessories for a discerning clientele. Under the guidance of CEO Carlo D Amario, who infuses creative energy and strategic vision, Vivienne Westwood continuously challenges norms and redefines luxury fashion. The company remains at the forefront of cultural influence and artistic excellence in the global fashion industry.

Sector: Fashion

18. Waterstones Booksellers Limited

Waterstones Booksellers is a renowned retail institution celebrated for its diverse and thoughtfully curated collection of books that enrich cultural life. The company fosters a warm and knowledgeable atmosphere for readers of all ages. Under the leadership of Managing Director James Daunt, who champions community engagement and innovative retail strategies, Waterstones enhances the reading experience. With a commitment to education and literary exploration, the firm is a cherished destination for book lovers across the United Kingdom.

Sector: Retail

19. Gilfresh Produce Limited

Gilfresh Produce is a reputable food business renowned for supplying fresh quality produce sourced from both local and international farms. The company prioritises rigorous quality assurance and sustainable practices to deliver superior culinary ingredients. Under the leadership of CEO and Owner William Gilpin, who ensures excellence in operational management and product innovation, Gilfresh Produce meets the demands of discerning customers. The company is clearly dedicated to enhancing food quality and fostering efficient supply chains across global markets with unwavering reliability.

Sector: Food

20. Sterling Thermal Technology Limited

Sterling Thermal Technology is a leading manufacturing firm specialising in advanced thermal management systems for industrial applications. The company develops innovative solutions that enhance energy efficiency and process performance. Under the direction of CEO Emrah Gozturk, who drives technological progress and product optimisation, Sterling Thermal Technology continues to deliver reliable and sustainable products across the global market. Sterling Thermal Technology is dedicated to continuous research, quality excellence and establishing industry benchmarks in thermal management and manufacturing innovation.

Sector: Manufacturing

21. CNX Therapeutics Limited

CNX Therapeutics is a pioneering pharmaceutical company that develops innovative healthcare solutions and advanced therapies to address critical medical challenges. Focusing on rigorous research, clinical trials and regulatory excellence, the firm aims to improve patient outcomes. Under the leadership of CEO Guy Clark, who drives scientific innovation and fosters strategic collaborations, the company continues to set high benchmarks in the pharmaceutical industry while remaining dedicated to enhancing global health with commitment and excellence.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

22. Felix O’Hare & Company Limited

Felix O’Hare & Company is a reputable construction firm known for delivering quality infrastructure projects and innovative building solutions. The company specialises in commercial, residential and industrial developments and maintains strict safety and quality protocols. Director Damian Gill is instrumental in enhancing project delivery with his technical acumen and strategic approach, ensuring each project exceeds expectations. The firm is steadfast in its sustainable practices and meticulous craftsmanship while staying at the forefront of the construction industry in the United Kingdom.

Sector: Construction

23. 3TOP Aviation Services Limited

3TOP Aviation Services is a distinguished aviation company offering comprehensive aircraft support, maintenance services and efficient logistical solutions. The company excels in enhancing operational reliability and flight safety while ensuring timely performance. Under the ownership of Chris Emechete, who drives innovation and maintains rigorous quality standards, the firm consistently delivers exceptional service. Committed to excellence and continuous improvement, 3TOP Aviation is a trusted partner in the United Kingdom s competitive aviation market.

Sector: Aviation

24. Interpath Ltd

Interpath is a specialised advisory firm offering strategic risk management and consultancy services that enable businesses to navigate complex market challenges. The company delivers tailored solutions based on analytical rigour and deep industry insights. With leadership from Managing Director Steve Absolom, whose expertise in risk assessment and strategic planning drives operational excellence, Interpath helps clients achieve sustainable growth. The company remains dedicated to elevating business performance and enhancing competitive advantage in dynamic and evolving markets across the United Kingdom.

Sector: Advisory

25. Kanopi Contract Services Limited

Kanopi Contract Services is a specialist contractor providing bespoke infrastructure solutions and expert technical services. The company excels in delivering customised project management and maintenance services across diverse sectors. Director Steve Thomas plays a vital role in shaping strategic planning and operational excellence with his extensive experience in the construction industry. His focused approach ensures quality execution and client satisfaction. Kanopi Contract Services maitains sustainable practices and the improvement of project outcomes in the United Kingdom market.

Sector: Specialist Contractors

26. Goodnotes Limited

Goodnotes is an innovative technology company that develops user friendly software and digital tools to enhance productivity. The firm is known for its creative applications that simplify note taking and organisation. Under the leadership of CEO and Founder Steven Chan, who steers product innovation and technological advancements, the company consistently delivers reliable and efficient solutions. With a focus on intuitive design and continuous improvement, Goodnotes transforms digital workflows for both individuals and businesses in the United Kingdom.

Sector: Technology

27. Quartzelec Ltd

Quartzelec is an engineering firm that delivers advanced electrical systems and innovative technology solutions. The company provides tailored engineering projects for industrial, commercial and residential sectors. Under the guidance of Managing Director Stephen Morrison, whose extensive expertise drives operational excellence and technical innovation, Quartzelec remains at the forefront of industry advancements. The firm is dedicated to quality assurance and continuous improvement, ensuring that its engineering solutions consistently meet and exceed the high standards demanded by the markets.

Sector: Engineering

28. Sweeep Kuusakoski Limited

Sweeep Kuusakoski is a recycling company dedicated to innovative waste management and resource recovery. The firm transforms waste into valuable raw materials using advanced processes and sustainable practices. Under the leadership of CEO Barry Walker, who drives efficiency and environmental responsibility, Sweeep Kuusakoski continually refines its operations for optimal performance. Committed to reducing landfill use and promoting circular economy principles, the company delivers cost effective solutions and fosters a sustainable future for communities across the country.

Sector: Recycling

29. Kent Foods Limited

Kent Foods is a prominent food company specialising in the production, processing and distribution of high-quality culinary products. The firm is known for its rigorous quality standards and commitment to sustainable sourcing. Under the leadership of Group CEO Iain Dalglish, who drives innovation in product development and operational efficiency, Kent Foods continues to excel in meeting consumer demands. Dedicated to delivering authentic flavours and nutritional excellence, the company remains a trusted name in the food industry.

Sector: Food

30. TXM Group Limited

TXM Group is a recruitment firm that specialises in connecting top talent with leading organisations across multiple sectors. The company focuses on strategic talent acquisition and effective workforce planning to drive business success. Co-Founder Laurence Seward is instrumental in shaping the firm s innovative approach and building strong industry relationships. His contributions enhance the recruitment process and ensure a fit for both candidates and companies. TXM Group remains dedicated to excellence in the UK’s competitive job market.

Sector: Recruitment

31. Aeromet Holdings Ltd

Aeromet Holdings is a prominent metals company that delivers high quality production and innovative processing solutions for diverse industrial applications. The firm works closely with global partners to ensure efficiency and sustainability. Under the guidance of CEO Howard Kimberley, who drives product innovation and operational excellence, Aeromet remains committed to excellence and continuous improvement in the metals sector while forging strong industry partnerships and promoting responsible production practices throughout the supply chain.

Sector: Metals

32. Eastern Airways (UK) Limited

Eastern Airways (UK) is a respected travel company providing reliable air services and an excellent passenger experience on domestic and international routes. The firm prioritises punctuality, safety and modern fleet management. Under the leadership of CEO Richard Lake, who focuses on enhancing connectivity and customer service, Eastern Airways continuously modernises its operations and maintains high standards in the competitive aviation market, ensuring a smooth and comfortable journey for all travellers.

Sector: Travel

33. Direct Healthcare Group Limited

Direct Healthcare Group is a leading healthcare provider offering integrated clinical services and modern medical solutions that improve patient care across diverse settings. The company leverages innovative technology and quality clinical expertise. With Managing Director Graham Ewart at the helm, whose strategic insights and commitment to excellence shape operational improvements, Direct Healthcare Group maintains a focus on efficient service delivery and enhanced patient outcomes while meeting the evolving needs of the United Kingdom healthcare sector.

Sector: Healthcare

34. Actegy Limited

Actegy is an innovative healthcare company that integrates digital health solutions with clinical services to improve access and treatment quality. The firm focuses on advanced technology and customised patient care programmes. Under the leadership of CEO and Co-Founder Josh Penny, who steers the company toward breakthrough innovations and operational efficiency, Actegy continues to enhance health service delivery and drive transformative change across the healthcare landscape of the United Kingdom.

Sector: Healthcare

35. Skinnydip Group Limited

Skinnydip Group is a creative clothing brand known for its vibrant designs and trendsetting collections that resonate with a youthful audience. The company combines style with quality materials and an upbeat brand identity. CEO and Founder James Gold plays a vital role by inspiring innovative design and ensuring customer satisfaction. His leadership has propelled Skinnydip to become a recognised name in contemporary fashion, continuously appealing to fashion enthusiasts.

Sector: Clothing

36. Superior Wellness Ltd

Superior Wellness is a notable healthcare company that provides comprehensive wellness solutions and supports improved quality of life through modern clinical programmes. The firm focuses on patient-centred services and evidence-based treatments in a rapidly evolving sector. Managing Director Robert Carlin is instrumental in advancing operational improvements and service innovations. His strategic vision and dedication ensure that Superior Wellness delivers effective and reliable healthcare services to communities throughout the UK.

Sector: Healthcare

37. Me and Em Limited

Me and Em is a contemporary clothing brand celebrated for its elegant yet practical fashion designs that combine modern style with quality craftsmanship. The company consistently delivers versatile apparel that appeals to a diverse customer base. CEO and Founder Clare Hornby contributes significantly by driving creative direction and ensuring operational excellence. Her forward-thinking leadership has established Me and Em as a trusted name in the UK fashion market, continually adapting to emerging trends.

Sector: Clothing

38. Bibby Holdings Limited

Bibby Holdings is a diversified enterprise offering financial services alongside specialised solutions in marine and infrastructure sectors. The firm provides tailored advisory and investment services with an emphasis on strategic growth and risk management. Under the leadership of CEO Jonathan Lewis, whose expertise strengthens client relationships and drives innovative financing strategies, Bibby Holdings remains focused on sustainable development and long-term value creation domestically and in global markets.

Sector: Financial Services, Marine & Infrastructure

39. 111 Skin Ltd

111 Skin is a pioneering beauty company that delivers premium skincare products formulated with advanced research and natural ingredients. The firm is committed to enhancing skin health through effective and ethical solutions. CEO and Founder Vanessa Goddevrind plays an essential role by ensuring innovation and customer focus in product development. Her leadership has propelled the brand to maintain high quality standards and to continuously set new benchmarks in the competitive beauty industry.

Sector: Beauty

40. Lotus Cars Limited

Lotus Cars is an iconic automotive manufacturer that produces performance focused sports cars known for their lightweight construction and exceptional handling. The firm melds innovative engineering with rich motorsport heritage to deliver an exhilarating driving experience. Under the guidance of CEO Qingfeng Feng, whose strategic oversight and commitment to technological advancement drive product excellence, Lotus Cars continues to set high standards of design and performance.

Sector: Automotive

41. NCMT Limited

NCMT is a forward-thinking manufacturing firm dedicated to precision engineering and innovative production solutions in diverse sectors. It specialises in advanced component fabrication and automation integration while upholding rigorous quality standards. Under the leadership of Managing Director Jonathan Smart, who drives operational efficiency and technological progress, the firm continuously refines its methods and sustainability practices. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, NCMT sets new benchmarks in modern manufacturing across the UK.

Sector: Manufacturing

42. Fullers Foods International Limited

Fullers Foods International is a prominent food company specialising in the development, production and distribution of premium culinary products. It rigorously sources high quality ingredients and embraces sustainable practices alongside advanced processing technologies. Under the leadership of CEO Kevin Smith, who enhances product innovation and operational efficiency, the company consistently delivers exceptional flavours and nutritional excellence. Committed to strict quality standards and customer satisfaction, Fullers Foods International sets high benchmarks in the food industry.

Sector: Food

43. One Traveller Limited

One Traveller is a dynamic travel company offering tailored journeys and seamless booking services for modern explorers. It combines innovative digital platforms with extensive destination expertise to deliver personalised travel experiences. Under the guidance of Managing Director Ian Darkin, who skilfully refines customer service and product development, the company continually raises standards in journey planning and travel convenience. With a focus on efficiency and customer centricity, One Traveller enhances exploration and leisure travel across the UK.

Sector: Travel

44. Redfit Ltd

Redfit is a forward-thinking retail firm creating engaging shopping experiences through innovative digital solutions and quality product offerings. It specialises in merging online convenience with inspiring in store atmospheres for a diverse customer base. Under the leadership of Co-Founder Osh Raskin, whose strategic insight drives brand evolution and operational excellence, Redfit consistently raises the retail bar. The company remains dedicated to elevating the customer experience and setting new industry standards throughout the United Kingdom.

Sector: Retail

45. Pollinate International Limited

Pollinate International is an innovative technology company that develops cutting edge software and digital solutions to transform business operations. It harnesses artificial intelligence, data analytics and cloud computing to drive efficiency and growth. Under the leadership of Co-Founder and CEO Fiona Roach-Canning, who champions disruptive innovation and strategic vision, the company continually delivers scalable and secure technology products. Pollinate International is committed to research, continuous improvement and reshaping the digital landscape in the United Kingdom.

Sector: Technology

46. Paragon Customer Communications (London) Limited

Paragon Customer Communications (London) is a premier communications firm delivering integrated customer engagement and multi-channel marketing solutions. It excels at merging digital innovation with traditional outreach to boost brand connectivity. Under the leadership of Group CEO Jeremy Walters, whose strategic foresight enhances service delivery and client relationships, the company continuously refines its data driven approach. Paragon Customer Communications sets industry benchmarks in customer engagement throughout the country.

Sector: Communications

47. Telent Technology Services Limited

Telent Technology Services is a leading telecommunication provider offering comprehensive network infrastructure, system integration and managed services. It focuses on modernising communication channels and enhancing digital connectivity. Under the guidance of CEO Jo Gretton, who drives technological improvements and operational efficiency, the company consistently delivers reliable and secure solutions. Telent Technology Services remains focused on innovation, sustainable practices and ensuring seamless connectivity for businesses and communities in the UK.

Sector: Telecommunication

48. Icons Shop Limited

Icons Shop is a dynamic sports retail firm that specialises in high quality athletic apparel and equipment designed for peak performance. The company combines modern retail strategies with a dedication to product excellence and customer satisfaction. Under the leadership of CEO and Co-Owner Dan Jamieson, who brings innovative insight and hands on expertise, Icons Shop continually delivers top tier products. The firm remains focused on advancing sports retail and elevating performance standards across the United Kingdom.

Sector: Sports Retail

49. MNB Precision Limited

MNB Precision is a reputable engineering company that delivers high accuracy manufacturing and bespoke component design using advanced technology and quality processes. It specialises in precision engineering solutions across diverse industries. Under the leadership of Owner Luke Benton, whose technical expertise and innovative approach drive product excellence, MNB Precision consistently meets strict quality standards while enhancing operational efficiency. The company is dedicated to continuous improvement and setting new benchmarks in precision engineering throughout the United Kingdom.

Sector: Engineering

50. Draper Tool Group Limited(THE)

Draper Tool Group is a distinguished manufacturing company that produces precision engineered tools and industrial equipment using modern automation and quality craftsmanship. It delivers tailored solutions that boost operational productivity across various sectors. Under the leadership of CEO Matt Sheen, whose strategic direction and commitment to innovation enhance product development, Draper Tool Group consistently sets high standards in manufacturing excellence. The company remains dedicated to continuous improvement and driving competitive advancements in the United Kingdom industrial market.

Sector: Manufacturing

51. P.&B. (Foods) Limited

P. & B. Foods is a prominent food company specialising in the production, processing and distribution of quality culinary products. The firm focuses on innovative techniques, sustainable practices and strict quality control. Under the leadership of CEO Chandra Patel, who drives product innovation and enhances operational efficiency, the company continually meets evolving consumer demands. Committed to delivering exceptional taste and nutritional excellence, P. & B. Foods remains a trusted name in the United Kingdom food industry.

Sector: Foods

52. Comfort Click Limited

Comfort Click is a dynamic health company that delivers innovative wellness solutions and comprehensive healthcare support. The firm leverages modern technology and evidence-based practices to provide effective health services and products. Under the leadership of CEO Nehal Patel, who drives service innovation and upholds quality standards, Comfort Click continuously improves patient outcomes and enhances the overall healthcare experience. The company remains dedicated to advancing health services across the United Kingdom.

Sector: Health

53. Giant Precision Limited

Giant Precision is a technology company that delivers advanced digital solutions and innovative engineering products designed to improve efficiency across multiple sectors. The firm focuses on continuous research, product development and quality improvement. Under the guidance of Group CEO Matthew Brown, who champions technological innovation and operational excellence, Giant Precision consistently meets client needs and drives competitive advantage. Committed to quality, security and sustainable practices, the company plays a significant role in transforming the United Kingdom technology landscape.

Sector: Technology

54. Strathberry Group Limited

Strathberry Group is a luxury brand that creates exquisite high-end accessories and refined designs embodying sophistication and timeless style. The firm emphasises superior craftsmanship, elegant aesthetics and innovation in its product collections. Under the leadership of CEO and Co-Founder Guy Hundleby, who sets the creative vision and operational strategy, Strathberry Group continuously redefines luxury standards. Committed to quality and heritage, the company appeals to discerning consumers across the United Kingdom and beyond.

Sector: Luxury

55. Tyler Packaging Limited

Tyler Packaging is a leading packaging company that delivers innovative, sustainable solutions tailored to diverse industry requirements. The firm focuses on reducing environmental impact and optimising supply chains while upholding high quality standards. Under the direction of Managing Director Howard Woolley, whose strategic planning and operational expertise drive continuous improvement, Tyler Packaging consistently provides reliable and creative packaging solutions. The company is dedicated to sustainability, efficiency and customer satisfaction in the United Kingdom packaging industry.

Sector: Packaging

56. Memento Exclusives Limited

Memento Exclusives is a dynamic sports retail brand that specialises in premium athletic apparel and performance-enhancing accessories. The firm combines quality manufacturing with innovative design to deliver products meeting the needs of sports enthusiasts. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Barry Gough, who guides creative direction and strengthens product development, Memento Exclusives consistently sets high standards in sports retail. Committed to enhancing athletic performance and customer experience, the company remains a trusted name in the United Kingdom sports market.

Sector: Sports Retail

57. Northwood Paper Sales Limited

Northwood Paper Sales is a respected manufacturing company that provides high quality paper products and innovative packaging solutions. The firm integrates modern production techniques with efficient supply chain management to meet diverse market demands. Under the leadership of Managing Director Adam Fecher, whose technical expertise and strategic insights drive operational excellence, Northwood Paper Sales consistently delivers reliable products while maintaining stringent quality standards. Dedicated to sustainability and customer satisfaction, the company thrives in the competitive United Kingdom manufacturing sector.

Sector: Manufacturing

58. CK Morgan Limited

CK Morgan is a distinguished fashion company that creates stylish and versatile clothing collections combining contemporary trends with superior craftsmanship. The firm focuses on quality design, sustainable practices and dynamic market responsiveness. Under the direction of Managing Director Deep Purohit, who drives creative innovation and operational performance, CK Morgan consistently sets high standards in the fashion industry. Committed to customer satisfaction and modern aesthetics, the company continues to shape influential fashion trends across the United Kingdom with elegance and flair.

Sector: Fashion

59. Smuggler London Limited

Smuggler London is an influential media company that delivers innovative content and creative communications solutions for diverse audiences. The firm specialises in digital media, branding and strategic storytelling to enhance brand visibility. Under the leadership of CEO Patrick Milling-Smith, who drives creative strategy and operational excellence, Smuggler London continually redefines media engagement and shape trends. With a commitment to quality content and transformative ideas, the company remains a key player in the United Kingdom media landscape.

Sector: Media

60. Evtec Automotive Limited

Evtec Automotive is a leading automotive company renowned for delivering high performance engineering solutions and innovative vehicle systems. The firm focuses on advanced manufacturing processes, quality craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology to produce exceptional cars. Under the guidance of Group CEO Keith Stanton, who steers product development and enhances technological innovation, Evtec Automotive continuously sets high standards in the automotive industry. Committed to excellence, the company plays a vital role in shaping the future of motor design in the United Kingdom.

Sector: Automotive

61. Represent Clothing Limited

Represent Clothing is a dynamic clothing company that creates contemporary collections for a fashion-forward clientele. The firm is committed to quality design, ethical production and trendsetting aesthetics. Under the leadership of CEO and Co-Founder Paul Spencer, whose creative direction and strategic insight drive product innovation, Represent Clothing consistently redefines modern fashion. Dedicated to excellence and customer satisfaction, the company sets high standards in the competitive United Kingdom clothing market.

Sector: Clothing

62. Books 2 Door Limited

Books 2 Door is an innovative online retail company that specialises in delivering a wide range of books with efficient home delivery. The firm aims to bring diverse literary choices to customers via a seamless digital platform. Under the leadership of Founder and Managing Director Abdul Thadha, whose dedication to customer experience and operational expertise enhances service quality, Books 2 Door continues to transform reading experiences across the United Kingdom by combining convenience with literary passion.

Sector: Online Retail

63. C W Fletcher & Sons Limited

C W Fletcher & Sons is a reputable engineering company known for delivering high-quality customised solutions and technical expertise across multiple sectors. The firm integrates modern technology with traditional craftsmanship to meet evolving industry demands. Under the guidance of Managing Director Steve Kirk, whose strategic vision and technical acumen drive innovation and operational excellence, C W Fletcher & Sons continuously sets benchmarks in the United Kingdom engineering industry while maintaining strict quality standards and client-focused service.

Sector: Engineering

64. Aero Tec Laboratories Limited

Aero Tec Laboratories is a leading manufacturing company specialising in advanced laboratory equipment and precision instruments. The firm focuses on research and development to deliver innovative and reliable products. Under the leadership of CEO Giles Dawson, whose commitment to quality and forward-thinking innovation drives product development, Aero Tec Laboratories consistently meets the needs of scientific communities. The company remains dedicated to operational excellence and technological advancement in the United Kingdom industrial market.

Sector: Manufacturing

65. Fruitful Office Holdings Limited

Fruitful Office Holdings is a progressive food company dedicated to delivering high-quality culinary products that merge tradition with innovation. The firm emphasises sustainable sourcing, rigorous quality control and product excellence. Under the direction of CEO Daniel Ernst, whose strategic focus on innovation and operational efficiency enhances the product range, Fruitful Office Holdings continues to set industry benchmarks. The company remains committed to enriching the food experience for consumers across the United Kingdom with culinary distinction.

Sector: Food

66. Nteractive Consulting & Events Limited

Nteractive is an innovative event and sponsorship agency that excels in creating bespoke experiences that connect brands with audiences through a blend of creativity, data and insight. Their expert services encompass a wide range including sponsorship activations, conferences, sales incentives, intimate VIP experiences and large-scale events up to 15,000 attendees. By integrating strategic planning with cutting-edge event technology, Nteractive ensures each event is memorable and achieves maximum measurable impact. Under the leadership of CEO Ian Cummings since mid-2024, Nteractive continues to consistently set high standards establishing itself as a benchmark in the events industry. Nteractive is committed to flawless execution, a client centric approach all while supporting the movement for sustainable approaches through it’s “Better Choices” program.

Sector: Events

67. Cision Group Limited

Cision Group is a forward-thinking technology company that develops cutting-edge communication and media monitoring solutions for today’s digital age. The firm leverages data analytics, cloud computing and artificial intelligence to empower decision-making. Under the leadership of CEO Guy Abramo, whose strategic vision and innovative drive enhance product development, Cision Group continues to revolutionise the digital landscape. Committed to excellence and continuous improvement, the company sets new standards in the United Kingdom technology sector.

Sector: Technology

68. J Denham Metals Ltd

J Denham Metals is a pioneering recycling company dedicated to transforming waste into valuable raw materials through innovative processes and sustainable practices. The firm focuses on environmental stewardship and efficient material recovery. Under the guidance of Company Director Joseph Denham, whose technical expertise and operational insight drive improved recycling methods, J Denham Metals continues to lead the market. The company is committed to reducing environmental impact and fostering sustainable development across the United Kingdom.

Sector: Recycling

69. Knight Build Limited

Knight Build is a dynamic construction company that delivers innovative, quality infrastructure projects and bespoke building solutions. The firm combines modern engineering with effective project management to meet high industry standards. Under the guidance of Managing Director John Knight, whose strategic expertise and hands-on leadership drive project excellence, Knight Build consistently sets benchmarks in the construction industry. The company remains dedicated to sustainable practices and customer satisfaction throughout the United Kingdom.

Sector: Construction

70. Direct Ferries Limited

Direct Ferries is a leading travel company that provides efficient and convenient booking services for sea transport, connecting destinations across the United Kingdom and Europe. The firm is known for its user-friendly digital platform and reliable customer service. Under the leadership of CEO Niall Walsh, whose focus on strategic growth and technological innovation enhances the travel experience, Direct Ferries continues to drive market expansion and operational excellence in the United Kingdom travel sector.

Sector: Travel

71. Lucy and Yak Ltd

Lucy and Yak is a vibrant clothing brand that delivers innovative and ethically produced collections for a discerning audience. The company values creative design and environmental responsibility while offering versatile and comfortable apparel that appeals across age groups. Under the leadership of CEO and Co-Founder Christopher Renwick, whose visionary approach and hands-on guidance fuel creative direction and operational efficiency, Lucy and Yak consistently pushes the boundaries of modern fashion and sustainable style in the United Kingdom retail market.

Sector: Clothing

72. Electronic Temperature Instruments Limited

Electronic Temperature Instruments is a leading manufacturing company specialising in designing precise monitoring systems for industrial and scientific applications. The firm focuses on innovative engineering, strict quality control and cutting-edge research to produce reliable instruments that ensure safety and efficiency. Under the leadership of Managing Director Jason Webb, whose technical expertise and forward-thinking strategies drive innovation, Electronic Temperature Instruments delivers state-of-the-art solutions that support operational excellence in various sectors in the United Kingdom.

Sector: Manufacturing

73. Kisaco Research Limited

Kisaco Research is an innovative events company dedicated to delivering impactful research and creative engagement strategies for the dynamic events market. The firm offers analytical insights and practical solutions for successful event planning and management. Under the leadership of Founder Sarah Clayton, whose visionary approach and commitment to excellence drive cutting-edge research, Kisaco Research consistently enhances event experiences. The company remains a trusted partner for organisations seeking strategic event guidance and market intelligence in the United Kingdom.

Sector: Events

74. Allsaints Wholesale Limited

Allsaints Wholesale is a prominent fashion company that supplies high-quality apparel and accessories to retailers. The firm is dedicated to innovative design, market responsiveness and ethical production practices. Under the leadership of CEO Peter Wood, whose strategic vision and industry expertise enhance product development and supply chain efficiency, Allsaints Wholesale continually meets market demands. The company remains committed to quality, competitive pricing and enhancing the fashion supply network across the United Kingdom with operational excellence.

Sector: Fashion

75. Heathcote & Ivory Limited

Heathcote & Ivory is a distinguished beauty brand known for its luxurious products and refined aesthetics. The firm focuses on innovative formulations and high-quality ingredients to deliver exceptional skincare and cosmetic offerings. Under the guidance of Founder Denis Aaronson, whose creative passion and strategic insight drive product development, Heathcote & Ivory consistently sets high standards in the beauty industry. The company remains committed to ethical practices and customer satisfaction while enhancing beauty and confidence in the United Kingdom.

Sector: Beauty

76. Eton Bridge Partners Limited

Eton Bridge Partners is a consulting and recruitment company that delivers strategic advisory services and innovative talent solutions across various industries. The firm merges market intelligence with customised recruitment strategies to match the right skills with business needs. Under the leadership of CEO Stuart Mason, whose visionary approach and deep industry knowledge drive service excellence, Eon Bridge Partners consistently enhances client success. The company remains dedicated to fostering long-term growth and operational efficiency across the United Kingdom business landscape.

Sector: Consulting & Recruitment

77. Huxloe Logistics Ltd

Huxloe Logistics is a leading logistics company that offers comprehensive transport, warehousing and supply chain management solutions. The firm is known for its innovative logistics strategies and efficient service delivery that optimises operational performance. Under the leadership of Owner Alfonso Cortes, whose proactive approach and strategic vision enhance route planning and distribution efficiency, Huxloe Logistics consistently delivers reliable services. The company remains dedicated to sustainable practices and customer satisfaction, ensuring seamless and cost-effective logistics solutions across the United Kingdom.

Sector: Logistics

78. Miller & Miller (Chemicals) Limited

Miller & Miller is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development, production and distribution of high-quality chemical products for the healthcare sector. The firm employs rigorous research and advanced technologies to ensure product safety and efficacy. Under the leadership of Owner John Miller, whose expertise and commitment drive innovation and operational excellence, Miller & Miller consistently meets strict quality standards. The company remains dedicated to transforming healthcare through superior chemical solutions in the United Kingdom.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

79. Freshasia Foods Ltd

Freshasia Foods is a forward-thinking food company that specialises in delivering fresh, high-quality produce through innovative supply chain management and rigorous quality control. The firm is dedicated to sustainable sourcing, culinary excellence and meeting evolving consumer demands. Under the leadership of Company Director Jian Lan, whose strategic insights and operational expertise drive product innovation, Freshasia Foods consistently offers exceptional flavours and nutritional quality. The company remains committed to enriching the United Kingdom food market with fresh produce.

Sector: Food

80. Portswigger Ltd

Portswigger is a pioneering cybersecurity company that delivers cutting-edge web security testing tools and digital solutions to help organisations identify vulnerabilities and manage online threats. The firm is dedicated to robust protection and continuous innovation. Under the leadership of Founder Dafydd Stuttard, whose technical expertise and visionary approach drive product evolution, Portswigger consistently sets industry benchmarks. Committed to quality and reliable digital security, the company plays a vital role in fortifying online infrastructure across the United Kingdom.

Sector: Cybersecurity

81. Abbott Risk Consulting Limited

Abbott Risk Consulting is a consultancy firm that provides strategic advisory services in risk management and financial analysis, helping clients navigate regulatory complexities and market challenges. The company delivers tailored frameworks that enhance decision-making processes. Under the leadership of Founder & Managing Director John Abbott, whose insight and expert guidance drive innovative risk solutions, Abbott Risk Consulting remains at the forefront of transforming risk assessment and operational optimisation across the United Kingdom.

Sector: Consultancy

82. The Silver Crane Company Limited

The Silver Crane Company is an innovative manufacturing firm that specialises in custom industrial solutions and precision-engineered products. The firm embraces cutting-edge technology and strict quality control to meet diverse market requirements. Under the leadership of CEO Julian Goodman, whose strategic direction and commitment to excellence drive product development, the company consistently delivers high-performance solutions. With a focus on sustainability and continuous improvement, The Silver Crane Company sets industry standards across the United Kingdom.

Sector: Manufacturing

83. Startodds Limited

Smartodds is a research company that develops sophisticated data analytics and predictive modelling tools to support strategic decision-making. The firm utilises advanced statistical techniques and real-world data to offer actionable insights. Under the guidance of CEO Philip Whall, whose visionary leadership and analytical acumen fuel innovation, Smartodds consistently delivers research solutions that empower organisations to optimise performance and mitigate risk. Committed to continuous improvement, the company remains a pioneer in research excellence across the United Kingdom.

Sector: Research

84. Codethink Limited

Codethink is an innovative technology company that delivers cutting-edge software solutions and bespoke digital tools to transform business operations. The firm harnesses agile methodologies and advanced coding practices to create efficient, customised applications. Under the leadership of CEO Paul Sherwood, whose strategic vision and technical expertise fuel creative problem solving, Codethink continuously pioneers new technologies that streamline processes. Committed to excellence and client satisfaction, the company remains a key driver of digital transformation in the United Kingdom.

Sector: Technology

85. Soane Limited

Soane is an acclaimed interior design firm that creates inspiring, thoughtfully curated spaces through innovative design and artistic flair. The company blends traditional aesthetics with modern trends to deliver customised, elegant solutions for residential and commercial projects. Under the leadership of CEO Tom Soane, whose creative direction and meticulous attention to detail drive design excellence, Soane transforms interiors into functional and aesthetic masterpieces. Dedicated to quality and client satisfaction, the firm sets high standards in interior design across the United Kingdom.

Sector: Interior Design

86. Golden Meadows Limited

Golden Meadows is a forward-thinking food company that specialises in delivering high-quality culinary products and innovative food solutions. The firm focuses on sustainable sourcing, modern production techniques and nutritional excellence to meet evolving consumer tastes. Under the leadership of Managing Director Dilip Sheth, whose strategic oversight and dedication enhance operational efficiency, Golden Meadows consistently sets industry benchmarks. Committed to quality and flavourful authenticity, the company plays a vital role in enriching the food market across the United Kingdom.

Sector: Food

87. Erdem Moralioglu Limited

Erdem Moralioglu is a prestigious fashion brand renowned for its elegant designs and distinctive aesthetic that blends traditional techniques with modern innovation. The company creates refined collections celebrated for exceptional quality and craftsmanship. Under the leadership of CEO Philippa Nixon, whose creative prowess and strategic vision elevate product innovation, Erdem Moralioglu continuously sets trends and enhances brand prestige. Committed to excellence and sustainable practices, the brand influences global fashion from its base in the United Kingdom.

Sector: Fashion

88. Oliver Valves Limited

Oliver Valves is an established manufacturing company that specialises in producing high-quality valve systems and industrial components for demanding applications. The firm combines precision engineering with strict quality control to deliver reliable, durable products. Under the guidance of Company Director Mark Oliver, whose technical expertise and industry insight drive innovation, Oliver Valves consistently meets evolving customer needs. Committed to excellence and efficiency, the company sets high standards in modern manufacturing across the United Kingdom.

Sector: Manufacturing

89. Mec Com Limited

Mec Com is a prominent manufacturing company that delivers advanced engineering solutions and bespoke production systems for industrial applications. The firm leverages modern technology, stringent quality protocols and innovative design practices to ensure superior product performance. Under the leadership of Managing Director Richard Bunce, whose strategic direction and technical acumen drive operational excellence, Mec Com continuously enhances its capabilities and market position. Dedicated to sustainability and quality, the company plays a vital role in the United Kingdom industrial sector.

Sector: Manufacturing

90. Portas Global Limited

Carlos Ruiz is a visionary leader with a proven track record in global outsourcing solutions. As Managing Director at Portas Global Limited, he has redefined strategic management by implementing efficient operational procedures and fostering international partnerships. His innovative approach has enhanced operational capacity while streamlining service delivery for varied clients. Carlos emphasises sustainable practices and continuous improvement, making Portas Global a benchmark in outsourcing excellence. His leadership and expertise remain pivotal in maintaining competitive advantage in today’s dynamic global market.

Sector: Outsourcing

91. Edward Elgar Publishing Limited

Timothy Williams is an esteemed leader with a deep commitment to academic excellence. Serving as Managing Director at Edward Elgar Publishing Limited, he has expanded the company’s publishing portfolio by nurturing critical research and embracing digital innovation. His strategic vision has enabled the firm to deliver influential and high-quality publications to an international audience. Timothy’s focus on collaborative relationships and modernisation has cemented the company’s reputation as an authoritative source in scholarly communications. His drive inspires global publishing success.

Sector: Publishing

92. Executive Jet Support Limited

Simon Browse is a dynamic and visionary entrepreneur revolutionising the aviation support sector. As CEO and Owner of Executive Jet Support Limited, he has redefined service excellence by implementing cutting edge maintenance protocols and personalised customer care. His unwavering dedication to safety and technological advancement has propelled the company to the forefront of the industry. Simon’s strategic leadership fosters innovation and reliability, consistently delivering premium support services and elevating client experiences within a competitive global aviation market with excellence.

Sector: Aviation

93. We Get Any Stock Ltd

Prashant Sawlani is a committed leader transforming food distribution with innovative operational strategies. As Company Director at We Get Any Stock Ltd, he has refined supply chain processes and optimised stock management systems to ensure efficiency and quality. His forward thinking approach and dedication to customer satisfaction have significantly enhanced product availability across diverse markets. Prashant consistently drives operational improvements, creating value for both suppliers and consumers, and establishing the company as a trusted name in the competitive food industry.

Sector: Food

94. Evolution Power Tools Ltd

Barry Bloomer is a distinguished industrial leader who has modernised manufacturing practices at Evolution Power Tools Ltd. As Group CEO, he has expertly integrated advanced technology and streamlined production processes to elevate product quality and efficiency. His commitment to sustainable innovation and operational excellence has facilitated the company’s growth and competitive positioning within the market. Barry’s strategic vision, combined with his focus on employee development and safety, ensures that Evolution Power Tools remains at the forefront of the manufacturing sector.

Sector: Manufacturing

95. Antal International Limited

Anthony Goodwin is a distinguished and visionary leader, holding the role of Group CEO and Chairman. He has transformed recruitment practices by pioneering innovative talent acquisition and strategic growth initiatives. His expertise in global market expansion has strengthened client relationships and enhanced service delivery, ensuring the firm leads within the recruitment sector. His dynamic leadership continuously drives organisational excellence and fosters a culture of innovation and high standards across the company.

Sector: Recruitment

96. Crown Jewels Consultants Ltd

Paul Gow is a visionary entrepreneur dedicated to transforming construction consulting at Crown Jewels Consultants Ltd. As CEO and Owner, he has steered the company towards excellence by implementing modern project management methodologies and a client centred approach. His innovative strategies have improved service delivery, reduced operational risks and enhanced overall project outcomes. Paul’s commitment to quality and integrity has established the firm as a trusted advisor in the construction industry, consistently delivering outstanding solutions and building enduring client relationships.

Sector: Construction

97. Sian Wholesale Limited

Andrew Klimcke is an innovative leader who has revitalised operations at Sian Wholesale Ltd. As Managing Director, he has transformed traditional wholesale processes by integrating modern supply chain analytics and digital solutions. His proactive approach has enhanced efficiency, optimised inventory management and significantly reduced operational costs. Andrew’s vision for sustainable growth and focus on customer satisfaction have strengthened the company’s market presence, driving continued success and setting new benchmarks for excellence in the competitive wholesale industry. He inspires ongoing progress.

Sector: Wholesale

98. Cambridge Healthcare Research Limited

Matteo Perucchini is pioneering leader revolutionising healthcare research at Cambridge Healthcare Research Ltd. As CEO, he has spearheaded collaborative initiatives that merge scientific exploration with practical clinical applications. His strategic decisions and commitment to innovation have accelerated breakthroughs, improved patient care and strengthened research partnerships globally. Matteo’s focus on data driven methodologies and ethical practices has established the company as a leader in medical research, continuously advancing healthcare standards and influencing policy development in this dynamic field. Inspiring progress.

Sector: Healthcare

99. Yours Clothing Limited

Andrew Killingsworth is an inventive entrepreneur who has set new trends in the fashion industry through Yours Clothing Ltd. As Managing Director and Founder, he has driven creative design initiatives and progressive marketing strategies that resonate with diverse customer bases. His ability to forecast market trends and adapt swiftly has transformed the company into a dynamic brand renowned for quality and style. Andrew’s dedication to sustainability and innovation continues to influence the clothing sector, consistently delivering contemporary and stylish apparel.

Sector: Clothing

100. STATSports Group Limited

STATSports Group Limited is a leading innovator in sports performance technology, globally recognised for its advanced GPS-based wearable devices and performance analytics platforms. Designed to deliver cutting-edge insights, STATSports enables athletes and coaching staff to monitor key performance metrics in real time, transforming raw data into actionable intelligence. With a strong global presence, STATSports’ technology is trusted by many of the world’s elite sports organisations, including Premier League champions Manchester City, as well as national teams and professional clubs across football, rugby, and American football.