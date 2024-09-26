The E2E Job Creation 100 track 2024

1. Mark Constantine OBE - Lush Cosmetics

Lush was founded in 1995 by six co-founders; Mo Constantine, Mark Constantine, Rowena Bird, Helen Ambrosen, Liz Bennett and Paul Greeves. Emerging from the demise of a previous mail order business called Cosmetics To Go – a massive success that collapsed through a combination of over-trading and flooding – it was the same team that created and inspired this new venture called Lush. Lush is 10% Employee Owned and its people are the heart and soul of the business.

Employee Growth: 4,066%

Region: Dorset

Sector: Personal Care Products

2. Daksh Gupta – Huws Gray

Huws Gray is the UK’s largest independent builders’ merchant, supplying building materials to trade and DIY customers from over 250 locations across England, Scotland and Wales. Founded in 1990 from a single branch in Gaerwen, Anglesey, Huws Gray has rapidly expanded over the past 30 years, through organic growth and acquisitions. It now operates from over 250 branches, employing over 5,500 colleagues throughout the Group.

Employee Growth: 3,675%

Region: Llangefni

Sector: Builders Merchants

3. Nigel Board – RSK Group

In 1989, RSK’s founding members began their entrepreneurial journey; over 30 years later, and with more than 14,000 employees, RSK is continuing to evolve and grow. Guided by its nine principles, and with a commitment to health and safety, RSK provides end-to-end, bespoke solutions to a vast array of challenges. RSK strives to be a world leader in the field of environmental science, research, engineering and technical services.

Employee Growth: 2,747%

Region: Helsby

Sector: Environmental Services

4. David Buttress – OVO Energy

Founded in 2009, OVO Energy aims to revolutionise the energy sector. With over a million members and trees planted, OVO’s 2019 Plan Zero initiative underscores a commitment to sustainability. OVO Energy provides UK homes with smart technology and expert support to lower energy bills and carbon footprints. By planting one million trees annually and targeting zero carbon emissions by 2035, OVO Energy is dedicated to making energy more efficient and environmentally friendly for everyone.

Employee Growth: 2,573%

Region: Bristol

Sector: Renewable Energy

5. Colin Shute – SBFM

Founded in 2013, SBFM’s goal it to transform the delivery of soft facilities management and commercial cleaning to businesses across the UK and Ireland. The vision was to become a different kind of solutions provider, moving away from outdated practices, embracing a dynamic and agile service model for positive change. With a solution-led approach, SBFM addresses the fundamental challenges businesses face, rather than offering a generic “one size fits all” service.

Employee Growth: 1,701%

Region: Harrogate

Sector: Facilities Services

6. Martin Birch – WGC Ltd

WGC is the UK’s leading outsourced hotel cleaning services and facilities management provider. WGC is renowned for the quality and consistency of its work and for the professional approach it takes to delivering services. This makes WGC the company of choice for many of the UK’s best-known hotels as well as a diverse range of other businesses that are all eager to benefit from the organisation’s five-star standards.

Employee Growth: 1,655%

Region: London

Sector: Facilities Services

7. Scott Coleman – Challenge-trg Recruitment

Challenge-trg is one of the UK’s leading recruitment, training and logistics agencies, uniquely positioned to provide a unique, integrated, multi-service offering comprising of end-to-end recruitment, transport solutions, and training. The three brands that come within the business’s portfolio – Challenge-trg Recruitment, Challenge Logistics, and Challenge-trg Skills – are key players in each of their respective markets. This multi-sector expertise, partnered with dedicated leadership teams, gives the organisation the ability to build bespoke and flexible delivery models.

Employee Growth: 1,533%

Region: Wigan

Sector: Staffing And Recruiting

8. Raina Summerson – Agincare

Agicare is a family-owned, independent care provider delivering a comprehensive range of high-quality person-centred care services nationwide, all fully-managed under one roof. Agincare Founder and Chairman Derek Luckhurst opened his first care home in Weymouth in 1986. Since then Agincare has grown to become one of the largest independent care providers in the UK. Agicare employs 4,000 fully trained team members at over 85 locations to deliver high-quality personalised care nationwide.

Employee Growth: 1,149%

Region: Portland

Sector: Hospitals and Health Care Services

9. Edward Balfour – James Jones & Sons Limited

James Jones & Sons Ltd is a family owned and managed forest products company, now under its 5th generation leadership, operating from 25 locations strategically located across the UK. The Group has evolved through more than 180 years of trading and has been active in the following activities and sectors: sawmilling, timber engineering, pallet manufacturing, forestry and land management, windfarms, iron foundry, ship building, nail manufacturing, mechanical engineering, telegraph poles, telecommunications.

Employee Growth: 895%

Region: Larbert

Sector: Construction

10. Nicholas Murphy – Tradewind Recruitment

Since 2001, Tradewind Recruitment has been a leading UK teaching agency, specialising in matching teachers and support staff with their ideal roles. Tradewind Recruitment assists primary, secondary, and SEN schools in recruiting for diverse positions. Whether you are a teacher seeking a new job or a school in search of the perfect candidate, Tradewind Recruitment is the go-to agency. Tradewind Recruitment collaborates closely with experienced educators and has strong partnerships with numerous reputable schools across the UK.

Employee Growth: 894%

Region: London

Sector: Staffing And Recruiting

11. Ashley Mahoney – 24x7 Group

24x7 Group is dedicated to serving the school community, offering efficient modern transport solutions that are second to none. 24x7 Group provides a service that the school community can be proud of. The Company has specialised in special needs School transport since 2003. The Directors of the company have used their many years of special school transport experience to design and operate the best and most effective special needs school transport organisation in the country.

Employee Growth: 756%

Region: Little Easton

Sector: Ground Passenger Transportation

12. Tim Batstone – HBL

Since being founded by Harold Burt in 1927, HBL has expanded beyond all recognition to become the global leader in skill games, as well as a major international player in family arcades. HBL now operates in over 150 major theme parks and attractions, in over 25 countries across the world. HBL’s staff bring their unique friendly touch and exciting range of skill games and arcades to over 150 million customers every year.

Employee Growth: 744%

Region: Rhyl

Sector: Amusement Parks and Arcades

13. Esme Bianchi-Barry – Affinity Workforce Solutions

Affinity Workforce is a leading education recruitment agency in the UK, built on trust, integrity, and strong client relationships. Affinity’s team of dedicated consultants, managers, and directors expertly matches candidates with the right schools, fostering professional growth and long-lasting careers. Since its inception, Affinity Workforce Solutions has consistently pursued the goal of becoming the UK’s foremost education recruitment agency, leveraging its specialised expertise to benefit both candidates and educational institutions.

Employee Growth: 705%

Region: London

Sector: Staffing And Recruiting

14. Benjamin Knowles – Clyde & Co

Clyde & Co is a global law firm offering comprehensive services in insurance, transport, energy, infrastructure, and trade & commodities. With nearly a century at the heart of global commerce, the team expertly manages risk and complexities, always prioritising clients’ interests. Clyde & Co’s integrated teams of disputes, transactional, and regulatory lawyers examine issues from all angles, leveraging extensive knowledge to navigate commercial and legal risks. Clyde & Co’s unwavering commitment ensures clients’ success in a dynamic and challenging environment.

Employee Growth: 703%

Region: London

Sector: Law Practice

15. David Fullerton – Effective Security Services (Professional Security)

Professional Security has over 15 years’ experience as a market leader in national security staffing, deploying thousands of security personnel across the UK each week. With a vast registered staff base, its recruitment team tirelessly seeks the best talent in the sector. Services include retail guarding, door supervision, manned guarding, access control, crowd management, canine teams, loss prevention, and asset protection. The organisation’s committed nationwide management team prides itself on delivering quality and consistency, adapting security services to meet the fast-moving demands of businesses.

Employee Growth: 656%

Region: Leeds

Sector: Security Services

16. Victoria Rye – WB Chambers

Chambers is the largest independent cane fruit grower in the UK. Based in Kent, Chambers produces a full range of berries as well as cherries and other niche crops. The business takes pride in offering a ‘full fruit basket’ direct to its customers. WB Chambers has sites in North, Mid and East Kent – Kent’s mixture of chalk, sand and clay soils, which together with the UK’s driest climate, combine to offer the optimum horticulture conditions.

Employee Growth: 654%

Region: Maidstone

Sector: Farming

17. Barinder Hothi – The Knowledge Academy

Knowledge Academy is an award-winning and globally established provider of training courses. As the world’s largest provider, Knowledge Academy offers over 30,000 courses in more than 1,000 locations across 190 countries. With extensive experience in delivering quality-infused learning solutions, it has successfully trained over 1 million delegates. Knowledge Academy is recognised for its internationally renowned trust and unrivalled premium quality, solidifying its position as a market leader and preferred choice for aspiring learners worldwide.

Employee Growth: 653%

Region: Bracknell

Sector: Professional Training and Coaching

18. Peter Adam Jerrari – Care Outlook

Care Outlook is an independent, family-run provider of care services across London and the South East. With over 1,000 skilled Care Assistants, Care Outlook offers companionship, professionalism, and understanding to those in need. Specialising in care for adults with learning difficulties, acquired brain injury, and elderly dementia, Care Outlook has grown from a small office 15 years ago to eight sites. Delivering over 30,000 hours of personal care weekly, Care Outlook remains dedicated to exceptional, personalised service.

Employee Growth: 616%

Region: Hove

Sector: Hospitals and Health Care

19. Paramjit Uppal – AND Digital

AND Digital exists to close the world’s Digital Skills Gap, recognising that every business is now a tech business. AND Digital empowers people with essential tech skills to make a remarkable impact. Founded to address this gap, AND Digital has grown rapidly, driven by shared values of Wonder, Share, and Delight. This ethos unites all employees, known as ANDis, fostering a great workplace and enabling exceptional client outcomes.

Employee Growth: 573%

Region: Maidenhead

Sector: IT services and IT consulting

20. Ernie Patterson – Amberstone Security

Amberstone is a major supplier of intelligence and security services and one of the leading providers of electronic security solutions operating across the UK and Europe. Amberstone prides itself on its tailored and innovative approach to meeting its customers’ needs, from comprehensive end-to-end solutions to the procurement of bundled or individual products and services. Amberstone aims to provide the best return on investment for its varied client base, whilst reducing risk, minimising costs and sharing strategic best practice, wherever possible.

Employee Growth: 561%

Region: Great Chesterford

Sector: Security System Services

21. Craig Dean – Gerald Group

Gerald Group is the world’s largest, independent and employee-owned commodity trading company and one of the oldest, focused purely on the merchanting of non-ferrous, ferrous, and precious metals, as well as related concentrates and raw materials. For six decades, Gerald Group has distinguished itself as the leading market specialist in the trading of all forms of refined metals and raw materials around the world. The Group takes pride in its well-earned reputation as a dedicated and trusted partner to top-tier miners and processors, industrial consumers, and major financial institutions.

Employee Growth: 530%

Region: London

Sector: Mining

22. Raymond Lloyd – Global Banking School

GBS is a higher education provider offering sector-relevant courses across nine campuses in London, Birmingham, Leeds, and Manchester. Partnering with several leading UK higher education providers, GBS delivers vocational, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes in finance, accounting, business, construction, tourism, healthcare, and more. GBS focuses on helping students thrive in today’s competitive job market through excellent employer links and personalised academic and career guidance. GBS is committed to widening access to higher education for under-represented groups.

Employee Growth: 525%

Region: London

Sector: Higher Education

23. Gordon Ramsay – Gordon Ramsay Restaurants

Founded in 1997, Gordon Ramsay Restaurants comprises the restaurant business of acclaimed chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author Gordon Ramsay. It is one of the largest privately-owned restaurant groups in the UK, with additional restaurants internationally across the USA, France, Dubai, Singapore and more. To date, Gordon Ramsay holds a total of 7 Michelin stars across the restaurant group worldwide, including the flagship venue Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which has held three Michelin-stars for more than 2 decades.

Employee Growth: 516%

Region: London

Sector: Hospitality

24. Gareth Ainsworth – Godel Technologies

Godel Technologies is an agile nearshore software delivery partner with over 20 years’ experience in providing software engineering solutions to leading UK companies. Godel Technologies’ mission is to become the most respected nearshore software development company in Europe. Godel Technologies succeeds by collaborating with IT leaders to achieve mission-critical goals. Its leadership team, composed of industry experts, operates with the highest level of integrity and focus to fulfil their mission and deliver exceptional results.

Employee Growth: 501%

Region: Manchester

Sector: Software Development

25. Munawar Hussain – Park Homes

Park Homes, established in 1996, is dedicated to transforming care homes across England and Scotland by setting new standards in long-term support. As a trusted leader in the care sector, Park Homes focuses on delivering exceptional, compassionate care that addresses both physical and emotional needs, while bringing joy and purpose to residents’ lives. Its network of care homes provides a nurturing, homely environment with personalised care tailored to individual needs.

Employee Growth: 483%

Region: Bradford

Sector: Nursing Homes

26. Martin Rengger – Assured Group

Assured Group Ltd, established in 1996, is a leading service provider in the motor trade for prestigious UK and Ireland companies. Specialising in bespoke outsourcing solutions for the automotive industry, including franchised dealers, fleet centres, and mobility sectors, Assured Group has expanded into Central Europe, covering Germany, Spain, France, and Austria. With a focus on investing in people and technology, Assured Group offers innovative, cost-effective solutions and a range of services, from facility management to IT solutions, across Europe.

Employee Growth: 482%

Region: Warwick

Sector: Transportation, Logistics, Supply Chain and Storage

27. Kevin Hydes - Tim Hortons UK & Ireland Ltd.

At Tim Hortons, customers enjoy freshly prepared breakfasts, sandwiches, wraps, and irresistible donuts alongside smooth, delicious coffee. Established 50 years ago in Canada, Tim Hortons has made a strong entry into the UK market, receiving notable media attention and an enthusiastic social media following since its 2017 launch. Committed to delivering top-quality products and services, Tim Hortons strives to be a leader in the food and beverage industry, combining great-tasting food with exceptional service.

Employee Growth: 474%

Region: Surrey

Sector: Restaurants

28. Lee Andrews – DOC Cleaning

Established in 1972, DOC Cleaning is a family-owned business that has grown to over 1,300 staff with an annual turnover exceeding £28m. Despite its expansion, the company remains dedicated to traditional values and exceptional standards. Operating mainly in London and the Southeast, DOC Cleaning now provides managed services across the UK. DOC Cleaning focuses on delivering superior cleaning services that enhance the image and reputation of clients, creating healthier and more efficient environments that boost productivity and profitability.

Employee Growth: 464%

Region: Ingatestone

Sector: Facilities Services

29. Barry Lanesman – Dentex Healthcare

Dentex Healthcare is dedicated to creating an organisation where people feel proud, inspired, and free to grow. By turning principals into shareholders, Dentex ensures shared success and collective growth. Dentex recognises the dedication of practice staff and their deep understanding of patients, offering support to help them focus on their core passion. Celebrating the uniqueness of each practice and team, Dentex Healthcare provides the time and backing needed for them to excel in what they love, fostering a collaborative and thriving environment.

Employee Growth: 460%

Region: London

Sector: Hospitals and Health Care

30. Will Human – Taiko Foods

As an authentic modern food manufacturer located in London, Taiko Foods focuses on producing the best quality Sushi, Bentos and Food to Go products as well as Japanese and Oriental prepared meals such as Dim Sum. Started in 1997 as the first manufacturer of Sushi for the UK supermarket industry, Taiko has evolved into the most innovative manufacturer of Sushi, Bentos and Snacking products in the UK to Waitrose, Tesco, Sainsburys, Co-op, WHSmith, Asda, David Lloyd, Lidl and Costco.

Employee Growth: 438%

Region: London

Sector: Food and Beverage

31. Matthew Betteridge – OneCall24

OneCall24 specialises in recruiting and supplying highly qualiﬁed, experienced medical professionals for permanent, contract, and temporary positions in the NHS and private healthcare organisations in the UK. OneCall24 works with a talented pool of driven healthcare professionals open to permanent, contract and temporary positions. OneCall24 prides itself in providing excellent service, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as well as a thorough compliance and governance process, ensuring the best candidates are delivered.

Employee Growth: 435%

Region: London

Sector: Staffing And Recruiting

32. Peter Vardy – Peter Vardy

Peter Vardy is a dynamic and innovative Scottish car dealer group, renowned for its fresh approach and commitment to offering something unique to both colleagues and customers. With showrooms in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Motherwell, Peter Vardy is a leading name in Scottish car retail. The Vardy legacy, originating with Reg Vardy in 1923 and elevated by Sir Peter Vardy, continues with Peter Vardy Ltd, launched in 2006. The company has since expanded its franchise portfolio, striving to provide mobility for all.

Employee Growth: 421%

Region: Motherwell

Sector: Retail Motor Vehicles

33. Oliver Tress – Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas is an independent British lifestyle store, renowned for designing unique fashion and homeware. Founded by Olly, whose creative and culturally rich upbringing inspired a love for design, the brand began with Olly bringing back gifts for friends during his university days. Over three decades, Oliver Bonas has evolved from curating others’ designs to creating its own. With more than 80 stores across the UK and Ireland, Oliver Bonas continues to bring joy through uplifting and inspiring design, with new collections arriving weekly.

Employee Growth: 416%

Region: Chessington

Sector: Retail

34. Andrew Butterworth – Bruntwood

Bruntwood is a commercial property specialist dedicated to creating thriving cities. Bruntwood offers outstanding office, coworking, retail, and lab spaces, all aligned with its vision of building vibrant communities. Bruntwood provides businesses with the support and expertise needed for growth, including exclusive events, networking opportunities, and state-of-the-art facilities prioritising employee wellbeing. Bruntwood’s commitment goes beyond property, ensuring that every business has the resources and environment to thrive.

Employee Growth: 414%

Region: Manchester

Sector: Real Estate

35. Carlo Jawed – Scoffs Group

Established in 2012, Scoffs Group is the largest franchised partner of Costa Coffee in the UK, operating 101 stores nationwide from Sussex to Norfolk. With plans to expand by at least 20 stores per year over the next five years, Scoffs Group aims to help Costa become the world’s favourite coffee brand. Costa Coffee has been the ‘Nation’s Favourite Coffee Shop’ for 12 years and is a founding signatory of the British Retail Consortium’s Climate Roadmap, committing to achieving Net Zero ahead of the 2050 target.

Employee Growth: %

Region:

Sector:

36. Eric Liu – Hungry Panda

Golden Panda is a trailblazer in Chinese cuisine, delivering culinary excellence worldwide through industry-leading delivery services that seamlessly connect food, people, and culture. The prestigious ‘Golden Panda Award’ signifies excellence in the global overseas Chinese food industry, setting the highest standards for culinary achievement. As the exclusive international honour dedicated to recognising restaurant businesses in the food delivery sector, this award reflects Golden Panda’s commitment to promoting and celebrating outstanding achievements in international Chinese cuisine.

Employee Growth: 390%

Region: London

Sector: Technology, Information and Internet

37. Eirion Andrew Neubaurer – PARENTPAY (HOLDINGS) LTD (Headcorn Photo Factory)

Headcorn Photo Factory is located in the picturesque village of Headcorn, specialising in all things photographic. Services include digital printing, slides, negatives, cine/video transfers, and ICAO Government-approved passport and visa photos. Headcorn offers a wide range of frames, albums, and photo gifts, all produced on-site. With a bright studio for executive and family portraits, and the latest Fuji Digital Lab, Headcorn prints images from 4 inches to 36 inches, and large formats up to 24x100 inches.

Employee Growth: 379%

Region: Coventry

Sector: Software Development

38. Jeremy Duggan – Multiverse.io

Multiverse.io addresses the gap between education and employment in a rapidly evolving work environment. Recognising that technology and AI demand new skills, Multiverse aims to bridge this gap through innovative apprenticeships. By combining human-centred coaching with advanced technology, Multiverse offers an efficient and equitable approach to learning. With 50% of the global workforce needing re-skilling by 2025, Multiverse strives to unlock economic opportunities for all, transforming the transition from education to work into a seamless, inclusive process.

Employee Growth: 378%

Region: London

Sector: Technology, Information and Internet

39. Marc Boyan – Miroma Holdings

Miroma Group is designed to be different. As an agile team of marketing, digital, and communications agencies, Miroma provides challenger thinking that drives growth and unlocks value for disruptive brands. Miroma Group partners with clients, taking a radical approach by utilising innovative models, including compensation in product or performance-based payment. Miroma goes beyond equity investments, committing services in exchange for business interest. Miroma Ventures showcases how this unique approach can benefit businesses, aligning their success with that of its clients.

Employee Growth: 372%

Region: London

Sector: Advertising Services

40. Simon Turton – Gensmile

Gensmile is a dental group built on quality and partnership, aiming to free dentists from business demands to focus on patient care. Since acquiring its first practice in July 2015, Gensmile has grown to 37 practices and four dental labs by April 2024. Gensmile partners with high-potential practices passionate about high-quality dentistry. Gensmile allows dentists to concentrate on treating patients while handling the business side, offering a solution to growing bureaucracy and enabling dentists to enjoy their profession again.

Employee Growth: 368%

Region: Swindon

Sector: Wellness and Fitness

41. David Sayer – Gourmet Burger Kitchen

Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) is a luxury restaurant chain in the UK and Ireland, renowned for serving gourmet burgers. Established in 2001, GBK claims to have invented the original gourmet burger, made with 100% British beef, artisan buns, and homemade sauces. GBK offers vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. With a subtle Kiwi theme reflecting the founders’ heritage, GBK has locations in shopping centres like Westfield London and Basingstoke, and a test kitchen on Baker Street.

Employee Growth: 359%

Region: Birmingham

Sector: Restaurants

42. Russell Evans – Dig Civil Engineering

DIG IG distinguishes itself with a direct labour and plant philosophy, boasting a substantial workforce of tradesmen and construction operatives alongside diverse plant holdings. Central to its ethos is investing in employee training and development, creating a loyal and skilled workforce that enhances safety, culture, productivity, and community. Committed to delivering high-quality services and end products, DIG IG prioritises excellence in client satisfaction through its operations and culture.

Employee Growth: 359%

Region: Swansea

Sector: Civil Engineering

43. Peter Harrison – FGH Security

Founded on 27th March 2003, FGH Security was established to elevate standards in the UK Private Security Industry. Its first assignment was providing security for Lancaster University’s Grizedale and County Colleges during Extravaganza parties. At that time, door supervisors, then called bouncers, were often seen in casual attire and faced issues with extreme violence. FGH Security transformed the industry by introducing comprehensive training, new courses, and best practices in hospitality, security, and incident management, setting a new benchmark for the sector.

Employee Growth: 354%

Region: Manchester

Sector: Security and Investigations

44. Lee Rankin – Gem Partnership

Established in 2009 by Lee Rankin, Rob Dunbar, Maria Miller, and Ian Miller, GEM Partnership provides exceptional recruitment solutions and service. The firm has significantly expanded its capabilities, including launching a training division in 2017, which was rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted in 2022. GEM Partnership offers comprehensive workforce solutions, from permanent and temporary recruitment to dynamic on-premises training. Gem’s expert team and robust talent pipeline ensure they meet and exceed all employment needs with a proven track record.

Employee Growth: 352%

Region: Durham

Sector: Staffing And Recruiting

45. David Rai – Sparta Global

Sparta Global is an award-winning hire, train, deploy (HTD) company dedicated to bridging the digital skills gap. Sparta Global recruits individuals with the potential to be successful consultants, trains them according to clients’ technology needs or market specialisms, and then deploys them on contract assignments with the opportunity for permanent roles. Sparta Global’s innovative HTD model empowers organisations with diverse, emerging technology talent, offering a quality, flexible, and sustainable workforce solution that delivers significant social value.

Employee Growth: 342%

Region: London

Sector: IT services and IT consulting

46. Melaye Ras-Work – Efficio

Efficio has over two decades of expertise in supply chain and procurement, combining hands-on experience with global reach and cutting-edge technology. As the largest independent consultants in their field, Efficio blends human intelligence and deep expertise with data and insights gained from years of focus. Efficio supports clients in achieving procurement excellence, solving supply chain challenges, and optimising costs, including cost reduction and working capital management. Efficio partners with businesses to navigate the complexities of the procurement and supply chain landscape effectively.

Employee Growth: 333%

Region: London

Sector: Business Consulting

47. Jane O’Riordan – Flight Club

Flight Club has reimagined darts for the 21st century with dynamic multiplayer games in stunning venues across London, Birmingham, and Manchester. Known for its unique Social Darts® concept, Flight Club offers an exceptional experience with a lively bar and delectable food and drink served as you play. Ideal for events ranging from intimate gatherings to large-scale celebrations, Flight Club provides tailored packages, including team tournaments led by expert Gamesmasters. Its food and drink options cater to all dietary needs, ensuring an unforgettable social event.

Employee Growth: 332%

Region: London

Sector: Hospitality

48. Heath Evans - Assured Group Ltd

Incorporated in 1996, Assured Group Ltd is a leading service provider within the automotive industry, working with an extensive range of clients across the UK and Ireland. The company, along with its subsidiary businesses, offers a plethora of bespoke outsourcing solutions and services in areas including rental vehicle preparation and logistics, fleet, motor trade/dealerships and technology. The business has recently expanded into Central Europe, developing an impressive presence across Germany, Spain, France and Australia.

Employee Growth: 331%

Region: Warwick

Sector: Transportation

49. Alexander Harold Edward Walduck – Imperial Hotels

Imperial London Hotels has been a family-run staple in Bloomsbury since 1837, offering authentic stays in the heart of London. With six distinctive hotels, each exuding its own charm, guests can enjoy a comfortable retreat before exploring the city’s vibrant cultural scene. The hotels boast ideal transport links for easy access to London’s attractions. Committed to providing a warm, inclusive welcome, Imperial London Hotels caters to all travellers, ensuring a memorable stay whether for leisure or business.

Employee Growth: 331%

Region: London

Sector: Hospitality

50. Ebrahim Mukadam – LWC Drinks

Established in 1979, LWC is the UK’s largest independent wholesaler of beers, wines, and spirits. Renowned as the fastest-growing privately owned drinks company, LWC has expanded its offerings to over 8,000 product lines, serving more than 13,500 on-trade customers. Emphasising a customer-first approach, LWC buys on behalf of clients, ensuring exceptional service and support. With a team of 80 dedicated account managers, LWC excels in maximising sales and enhancing customer experiences across the drinks industry.

Employee Growth: 315%

Region: Manchester

Sector: Wholesale

51. Emilie Mathieu – Checkout Ltd

Checkout Ltd provides a global payment platform designed for exceptional performance. By offering transparent pricing, payments expertise, and a committed partnership, Checkout.com helps major businesses enhance acceptance rates, combat fraud, and deliver outstanding customer experiences. With a single API, clients gain access to a comprehensive suite of payment capabilities, allowing for a modular, scalable solution tailored to their needs. Trusted by high-performing businesses, Checkout.com transforms payment processing into a strategic advantage.

Employee Growth: 300%

Region: London

Sector: Financial Services

52. Matthew Grech-Smith – Competitive Socialising

Competitive Socialising revolutionised entertainment with its first pop-up, Swingers, achieving a multi-million-pound turnover and attracting over 90,000 visitors to enjoy crazy golf, street food, and cocktails. The first permanent Swingers opened in 2016 near The Gherkin, featuring two 9-hole golf courses, three street food vendors, and five bars. Swingers West End, launched in 2018, expanded in 2022, offering a 1920s English Riviera theme with five bars, four street food vendors, and unique hireable spaces.

Employee Growth: 279%

Region: London

Sector: Travel Arrangments

53. Jon Lansdown – Ashton Gate

Ashton Gate Stadium provides the ultimate meeting and events experience. A premier conference and events venue, the stadium features a wide range of modern function rooms for both corporate and private hire. As one the largest event spaces in the South West, Ashton Gate Stadium has a room or area to meet all possible requirements – from wedding receptions, corporate annual dinners and exhibitions to team building activities and pitchside stage events.

Employee Growth: 278%

Region: Bristol

Sector: Entertainment Providers

54. Alexander Paterson – Glendale Services

Glendale offers comprehensive green space management services nationally and locally. Skilled in grounds maintenance, tree management, landscaping, and woodland management, it serves both public and private sector clients across the UK. Despite its national reach, Glendale maintains a local feel, led by a dedicated team. Boasting high client retention, with some partnerships exceeding 20 years, Glendale Services is trusted by government agencies, utility providers, and commercial properties alike. Glendale’s unparalleled expertise ensures exceptional service and industry-leading standards.

Employee Growth: 276%

Region: Chorley

Sector: Environmental Services

55. Edward Stranger – First Agency

First Agency is a growth agency with a boutique feel. The team comprises visionaries, designers, creatives, strategists, marketers, analysts, and technicians. With over 27 years of experience, First Agency continuously collaborates and innovates to achieve new heights for its international clients. First Agency maintains a strong culture and relaxed, people-oriented vibe across all 11 countries where its team members are based. This unique blend of skilled players ensures exceptional service and results for every client.

Employee Growth: 272%

Region: London

Sector: Event Services

56. James Pickworth – Urban Pubs & Bars

Urban Pubs & Bars was founded in 2014 by Nick Pring and Malcolm Heap, expanding to 42 pubs, bars, and restaurants across London. Its ethos centres on acquiring prime sites, recruiting passionate operators, and investing in teams and locations. Recognised in the Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 list in 2018, the business has won several awards, including ‘Best Managed Pub Company - 2-50 sites’ in 2020 and 2023. Its unique establishments are known for a friendly atmosphere, delicious food, and great service.

Employee Growth: 270%

Region: London

Sector: Hospitality

57. Alan Finch – Cameron Mackintosh

Cameron Mackintosh has been producing shows since 1967 and remains the world’s most prolific producer of musicals in theatre history with four shows currently running in London’s West End. As well as producing three of the world’s longest running musicals, Les Misérables, The Phantom of The Opera and Cats, his legendary productions include Miss Saigon, Mary Poppins (co-produced with Disney), Oliver!, Side By Side By Sondheim, Little Shop Of Horrors, Song And Dance, Tomfoolery, The Witches Of Eastwick and Five Guys Named Moe.

Employee Growth: 260%

Region: London

Sector: Entertainers

58. Douglas Perkins – Specsavers

For 40 years, Specsavers has been a family-run business, collaborating with store partners to deliver top-notch optometry, audiology, and healthcare services. With over 46,000 employees, Specsavers operates in 2,293 stores across the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Spain, Australia, and New Zealand. From its humble beginnings in the Perkins’ spare room, Specsavers has grown into a global leader, proud to offer affordable eyecare and hearing services worldwide.

Employee Growth: 250%

Region: Guernsey

Sector: Retail

59. Don Serratt – Glenholme

Glenholme Healthcare Group is a specialist care provider with over 30 years of experience operating in care. Glenholme provides genuinely personalised support for the elderly and those with nursing care needs, dementia as well as adults with severe learning disabilities and a variety of complex needs. Glenholme’s focus is on promoting independence through outstanding support. Glenholme operates nursing homes, residential care homes, supported living schemes and outreach services, which means we have the range of support options to fulfil most needs and to respond to those needs as they change.

Employee Growth: 243%

Region: Eton

Sector: Hospitals and Health Care

60. Leah McGimpsey – APEM Inc

The APEM Group began as a campus start-up consultancy in Manchester, UK, in 1987. Over three decades, it has grown into a global environmental consultancy, offering integrated niche services across Europe, the US, Australia, and Asia. With over 750 staff across 14 offices in the UK, Ireland, and the US, APEM is expanding rapidly. Since 2012, APEM has been active in the US, establishing APEM Inc in 2017, driven by an innovative mindset and a commitment to excellence.

Employee Growth: 241%

Region: Stockport

Sector: Environmental Services

61. Simon Brunt – Amber River

Amber River is a group of like-minded, values-driven individuals with a passion for independent financial planning. It thinks about financial planning as Life Landscaping®. The Board comprises respected figures with successful financial and investment services careers. Its Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs) are dedicated professionals who have come together under Amber River, running successful regional businesses. Supported by a flexible central team in London and Henley, Amber River collectively aims to enrich lives through expert financial planning and advice.

Employee Growth: 228%

Region: London

Sector: Financial Services

62. Tomas Gronager – CleanEvent Services

CleanEvent Services is your one-stop shop for cleaning and facility management services. With over 20 years of experience, CleanEvent Services delivers integrated facilities management tailored to your operational needs. Founded in 2000 to serve the sport, leisure, and entertainment industries, the company has since expanded its services to include security, event management, and healthcare support. Rebranded after a 2016 management buy-out, CleanEvent Services partners with top venues like Tottenham Hotspur FC and Ascot Racecourse, providing value-added services.

Employee Growth: 227%

Region: High Wycombe

Sector: Facilities Services

63. Phillip Beahon – J Carter Sporting Club

J. Carter Sporting Club Limited, operating as Castore, is a British manufacturer of sportswear and athletic clothing, headquartered in Manchester, England. Founded in 2015 by brothers Thomas and Philip Beahon, Castore quickly grew into a global brand. The company’s products are now sold worldwide and boast sponsorship deals with top football, cricket, rugby union teams, Formula One teams, and tennis players. Thomas, a former professional footballer, and Philip, a semi-professional cricketer, bring their athletic expertise to the brand.

Employee Growth: 225%

Region: Manchester

Sector: Sporting Goods Manufacturing

64. Peter Tyrrell – The Bath Priory

Nestled within four acres of mature award-winning gardens and spacious terraces, The Bath Priory sets itself apart as a peaceful haven in a bustling city. The Georgian house of honey-coloured Bath stone enjoys a tranquil location just a short walk through Royal Victoria Park to Bath’s city centre. Welcoming guests as if to a private home, The Bath Priory is where much of Andrew and Christina Brownsword’s private art collection fills the walls.

Employee Growth: 222%

Region: Bath

Sector: Travel Arrangments

65. Jonathon Dunwell – Morris & Spottiswood

Morris & Spottiswood is a leading provider of fitout, housing, facilities management, and M&E services in the UK. Established in 1925 as a joinery business and still owned by the Morris family, with George Morris as Chairman, the company has built a stellar reputation for quality and professionalism. The business offers comprehensive services to a broad portfolio of high-profile commercial, retail, and financial organisations, as well as public sector projects, including schools and hospitals.

Employee Growth: 207%

Region: Glasgow

Sector: Construction

66. Eirik Holth – Black Sheep Coffee

Black Sheep Coffee, a British coffeehouse chain headquartered in London, was founded in 2013 by Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth. Known for its premium coffee made from robusta beans, the chain has expanded to over 50 UK locations by March 2023. The company raised £19 million from private investors and secured support from the UK government and basketball player Kristaps Porziņģis for US expansion. Black Sheep Coffee offers a diverse menu including barista-made coffees, smoothies, pastries, and evening cocktails.

Employee Growth: 202%

Region: London

Sector: Food and Beverage

67. David Birkbeck – GBA Logistics

GBA Logistics, headquartered in Preston, UK, is a seasoned logistics provider specialising in reliable transportation solutions with its own fleet. Founded on professionalism and adaptability, the company delivers focused and sustainable logistics services tailored to global supply chain needs. With 15 facilities across Europe, including Austria, Germany, Poland, Portugal, and the UK, GBA Logistics also partners with trusted global allies to ensure comprehensive coverage and efficient service worldwide.

Employee Growth: 196%

Region: Lancashire

Sector: Logistics

68. Yannis Loucopoulos – Tristone Healthcare

Tristone Healthcare Ltd is a leading group of social care businesses dedicated to providing exceptional services to vulnerable children and adults. With extensive experience in investing and building care businesses, Tristone operates with a focus on delivering outstanding, care-centric support. The company’s vision is to achieve best-in-class social care outcomes while ensuring superior long-term returns for all stakeholders. Committed to maintaining the uniqueness of each business, Tristone promises no job cuts and prioritises people first in its operational philosophy.

Employee Growth: 195%

Region: Manchester

Sector: Care and Support

69. Colin Robertson CBE – NWH Group Limited

The NWH Group is one of the UK’s leading recycling and waste management business with a mission to change its industry for the benefit of the planet. Serving the whole of Scotland and North East England from ten sites, the progressive, second-generation family business provides business waste management services and solutions to the industrial, commercial and construction industries.

Employee Growth: 195%

Region: Dalkeith

Sector: Environmental Services

70. John Moran – Flannery Plant Hire

Flannery Plant Hire is a leading force in the UK plant hire industry, partnering with top manufacturers such as Caterpillar, Komatsu, and JCB. It provides the latest in innovative, advanced, and environmentally responsible plant and equipment. Through frequent collaborations with major construction firms, Flannery has developed a cutting-edge Digital Machine Solutions offering, tailored to industry demands. Flannery’s expertise in integrating technology with plant hire sets it apart, ensuring it meets the evolving needs of its clients effectively.

Employee Growth: 191%

Region: Wembley

Sector: Construction

71. Peter Strafford – ALS Dental

ALS Dental, the UK’s leading dental manufacturing group, was founded in 2019 by Ansor LLP partners Peter Strafford and Peter Marson. Recognising the dental laboratory industry’s potential for transformation, ALS Dental aims to enhance products and solutions for dentists and patients. The company is spearheading a shift from traditional hand-crafted dental products to a modern era of digital workflows and automated production, incorporating intra-oral scanning, 3D printing, and robotics to drive growth and innovation in the sector.

Employee Growth: 188%

Region: London

Sector: Medical Device Manufacturing

72. Neil McKibbin – Vanrath Recruitment

Established in 2000, VANRATH is a leading recruitment agency in Belfast, renowned for its professionalism, confidentiality, and expert knowledge. The company excels in connecting top local talent with leading businesses across diverse sectors, including Accountancy, Engineering, HR, Tech, Public Sector, Sales, Science, Supply Chain, and Legal. With a focus on personalised support, VANRATH guides candidates through every stage of their career transition, ensuring a seamless process from initial discussions to securing a position.

Employee Growth: 182%

Region: Belfast

Sector: Job Training And Career Counselling

73. Alistair Darby – Sir Richard Sutton Limited

Sir Richard Sutton Limited (SRSL) manages a diverse portfolio in hotels, property, and farming sectors. Founded on a legacy of honourable stewardship, SRSL focuses on sustainable management and long-term capital preservation. The company aims to develop its trading interests responsibly while enhancing stakeholder value and ensuring a positive work environment. Committed to upholding its historical heritage, SRSL blends tradition with modern adaptability to meet evolving market needs and secure future generations’ benefits.

Employee Growth: 180%

Region: London

Sector: Property

74. Simon La Fosse – La Fosse

La Fosse is a premier talent solutions business, specialising in building high-performing teams to drive growth and transformation. Since 2007, La Fosse has been instrumental in helping clients achieve their goals through comprehensive recruitment services. With a reputation for excellence, the firm works with thousands of global clients, offering both immediate and strategic talent solutions. From the classroom to the boardroom, La Fosse supports businesses in scaling and transforming their technology and digital landscapes.

Employee Growth: 179%

Region: London

Sector: Staffing And Recruiting

75. David Bearman – Aventum

Aventum unites a collection of niche insurance businesses under one dynamic brand, embodying a spirit of entrepreneurial excellence. With a strong foundation of scale, expertise, and infrastructure, Aventum is committed to authenticity and success. Since its inception, the company has championed a bold, transparent approach, avoiding embellishments in favour of genuine, straightforward values. Aventum’s journey is a testament to its honest and ambitious ethos, poised to forge a new chapter in the insurance industry with confidence and clarity.

Employee Growth: 177%

Region: London

Sector: Insurance

76. Gail Boyd – Creightons

Founded in 1936, WG Creighton began as a modest garage in South Belfast and has since evolved into a landmark with its flagship Eurospar store, featuring a Post Office, top-quality deli, florists, and a 24-hour fuel station. Alongside, Creightons Garage Repair and Vehicle Recovery Service and Autostore echo the company’s origins. With a focus on innovation, quality, and exceptional customer service, Creightons continues to uphold the family values that have driven its success for over 80 years.

Employee Growth: 171%

Region: Belfast

Sector: Consumer Goods

77. Maher Ahmad Al-Hajjar – Caffè Concerto

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in London, Caffè Concerto is a European-style restaurant chain known for its elegant dining experience. Initially opening on Regent Street, the chain now operates 20 locations across the UK, including 19 in Greater London and one in Birmingham’s Grand Central Station. With an expanding international presence in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Paris, Caffè Concerto was recognised as the "fastest growing company" by Real Business Inside in 2013.

Employee Growth: 170%

Region: London

Sector: Hospitality

78. Imran Rahman – Community Health and Eyecare Limited (Face & Eye)

Founded in 2012, CHEC is a leading provider of community healthcare in the UK, partnering with the NHS to enhance patient choice and local access to timely care. Operating over 25 community hospitals nationwide, CHEC specialises in eyecare and endoscopy services, reducing waiting times and offering greater flexibility. With a strong network of Optometrists and GPs, CHEC is renowned for high-quality, patient-focused care in ophthalmology and gastroenterology, consistently delivering responsive and considerate service.

Employee Growth: 159%

Region: Preston

Sector: Hospitals and Health Care

79. Charles Crawford – Lough Erne Investments

Ready Egg Products, founded in 1975, specialises in high-quality egg products, including shell, liquid, and hard-boiled eggs, serving the UK and Ireland. Originally known as Erne Eggs Ltd, with Lough Erne Investments as its parent company, it has grown through acquisitions and partnerships. The company is known for its state-of-the-art facilities, such as the only powdered egg plant in the region. CEO Charles Crawford, who established the company, has expanded its reach and operations through a strong business model and strategic alliances, ensuring its continued success.

Employee Growth: 155%

Region: Lisnaskea

Sector: Food and Beverage

80. Alan Wheal - EA-RS Fire Engineering

EA-RS Fire Engineering has established itself as a leading UK specialist in fire detection, alarms, suppression, and sprinkler systems. Founded through a series of acquisitions, the company excels in providing tailored fire safety solutions by collaborating closely with various industry experts. Known for its consultative approach and direct access to senior management, EA-RS ensures outstanding service and support. With a focus on transparency and responsiveness, the firm delivers comprehensive fire engineering solutions, backed by 24/7 quality assurance and proactive problem-solving.

Employee Growth: 154%

Region: Witham

Sector: Fire Protection

81. Jacquelin Fox – Twin Training International

Founded in 1995, Twin is an award-winning international provider of English language education, group travel, work experience, and employability services, including apprenticeships. Operating year-round in the UK and Ireland, Twin offers language schools, summer centres, and higher education pathways. Committed to growth and excellence, Twin focuses on creating opportunities for learners, partners, and colleagues through innovative education and training solutions. The company’s values reflect a dedication to both human care and a relentless pursuit of results, compliance, and cost-effectiveness.

Employee Growth: 153%

Region: London

Sector: Education

82. James Riordan – Tunnelcraft

Tunnelcraft Ltd is currently working for the BAM Nuttall, Morgan Sindall, and Balfour Beatty joint venture, which is constructing the 7km west section of the new 25km Thames Tideway Tunnel. Upon completion, the Thames Tideway Tunnel will ensure that the capital’s sewage system can support London’s projected population for at least the next 100 years, addressing the issue of untreated sewage discharges that currently enter the River Thames on a regular basis.

Employee Growth: 148%

Region: Basildon

Sector: Civil Engineers

83. Phillip Milton – Well-Safe Solutions

Well-Safe Solutions, founded with a vision to be the trusted partner in well decommissioning, offers a comprehensive Tier 1 abandonment service using bespoke marine and land-based assets. Dedicated to safety, efficiency, and cost reduction, the company emphasises transparent communication and collaborative relationships with clients. With a strong commitment to integrity, knowledge sharing, and operational excellence, Well-Safe Solutions promises clear, honest interactions and significant cost savings, aiming to drive success through smart, effective solutions and open, respectful partnerships.

Employee Growth: 146%

Region: Aberdeen

Sector: Oil And Gas

84. Tony Matharu – Integrity International Group

Integrity International Group’s growing portfolio of businesses and collaborative partnerships provides an array of services in the hospitality, property, technology, arts, culture and sports sectors together with those in the third sector. Many of the group’s initiatives are aligned with the ambition to maintain London as the best place in which to live, work, visit and invest. Integrity International Group’s property division specialises in restoring and repurposing properties and sites which have come to the end of their previous life.

Employee Growth: 140%

Region: London

Sector: Travel Arrangments

85. David Darling – Kwalee

Kwalee, founded in 2011 by David Darling CBE, is a dynamic game studio renowned for developing and publishing Hyper Casual, Hybrid Casual, and Casual mobile games, as well as titles for PC and consoles. With a global presence and studios including the UK’s largest game development hub outside Greater London, Kwalee is driven by creativity and innovation. The team, featuring industry legends like Andrew Graham and Jason Falcus, is dedicated to pushing gaming boundaries and delivering exceptional experiences worldwide.

Employee Growth: 139%

Region: Leamington Spa

Sector: Computer Game Publishing

86. Simon Robson – Venue Catering and Events Ltd

Venue Catering and Events Ltd offers a curated selection of 18 exclusive-use wedding venues, including chic city-centre locations, stunning rural barns, and elegant country houses. The expert team provides personalised assistance to help couples find their ideal venue. With options for discounted weddings, late availability, and special offers, the business caters to diverse needs and budgets. Its wedding ideas blog offers inspiration, tips, and expert advice, ensuring a memorable and well-planned wedding day.

Employee Growth: 138%

Region: Wrexham

Sector: Catering Services

87. Ian Brown – Cavendish Northern Ltd

Cavendish Northern Ltd (CNL) is a premier pipework and mechanical installation contractor based in Billingham, Teesside. Specialising in fabricated pipe, process skids, and vessels, CNL provides comprehensive onsite pipework installation, mechanical erection, and maintenance services across various industries, including process, chemical, and power supply. With a state-of-the-art fabrication facility, CNL offers custom solutions and support to asset contractors. Renowned for its commitment to quality, safety, and reliability, CNL ensures efficient delivery across the UK and Europe.

Employee Growth: 137%

Region: Billingham

Sector: Mechanical Engineering

88. Darina Garland – Ooni Limited

Ooni, founded in 2012, revolutionises outdoor cooking with its award-winning portable pizza ovens. These sleek, innovative ovens allow anyone to enjoy authentic wood-fired pizzas in their garden or on-the-go. With a mission to bring people together through great food and experiences, Ooni has amassed a global following of food enthusiasts and outdoor cooking aficionados. Its commitment to quality, design, and accessibility has solidified Ooni’s position as a leading brand in the outdoor cooking industry, inspiring culinary adventures worldwide.

Employee Growth: 130%

Region: Broxburn

Sector: Home Appliance Design and Manufacture

89. Jonathon Cooke – Nurtur Tech

Nurtur is a pioneer in technology services and innovation for property professionals, creating a unique ecosystem to enhance estate agency performance globally. Specialising in future-ready solutions, Nurtur offers a suite of industry-leading products tailored to the dynamic online market. Its tried and tested technology helps businesses grow by delivering innovative and results-driven services, allowing clients to concentrate on achieving their targets and expanding their enterprises. Nurtur’s commitment to excellence ensures they remain at the forefront of technological advancement in the sector.

Employee Growth: 121%

Region: Derbyshire

Sector: Technology, Information and Internet

90. Nigel McMullan - WS Transportation

WS Transportation, founded in April 2014 by William Stobart and his son Edward Stobart, specialises in logistics for the construction industry and high & heavy haulage. Led by Nigel McMullan and Edward Stobart, the company is renowned for its innovative approach to safety and efficiency. Offering services such as flatbed transport, high & heavy machinery transport, and warehousing, WS Transportation caters to major UK and European brands, consistently delivering tailored solutions and exceptional service in the logistics sector.

Employee Growth: 118%

Region: Runcorn

Sector: Truck Transportation

91. Jonathan Tout – Tout Limited

TOUT’S is dedicated to delivering the ultimate convenience shopping experience, driven by a passion for food, people, and healthcare. Renowned for its local sourcing and community focus, TOUT’S is a beloved brand offering everything needed for a happy and healthy lifestyle. The company is expanding with its largest project to date, Project Cleeve, featuring a new TOUT’S store, its first restaurant, The Maple, and a second Buffy’s Salon. TOUT’S continues to build on its award-winning reputation and commitment to excellent service.

Employee Growth: 112%

Region: Bristol

Sector: Retail

92. Ron Golan – XML Limited

XML International is a global employment partner distinguished by its core values: can-do attitude, ownership, customer centricity, and ethics. Established on a flexible business model, XML delivers all services directly, avoiding third parties. This approach guarantees competitive pricing and high-quality standards. Known for its honesty and integrity, XML ensures transparent dealings with clients and consultants. With in-depth local knowledge and robust operations in each country of presence, XML International combines global reach with local expertise.

Employee Growth: 110%

Region: London

Sector: Staffing And Recruiting

93. Edward Griffith – LoveCrafts

Founded in 2012, LoveCrafts is a global community celebrating the art of crafting. Initially launched as LoveKnitting, it expanded to include LoveCrochet in 2015, evolving into LoveCrafts—a vibrant hub for makers worldwide. The platform unites knitters, crocheters, sewists, scrapbookers, quilters, and embroiderers, fostering connections and sharing joy through handmade creations. LoveCrafts thrives on the passion and creativity of its members, offering a space where the joy of making is celebrated in every form.

Employee Growth: 107%

Region: London

Sector: Technology, Information and Internet

94. Katherine Horton – CallCare Centre

Established in 1998, CallCare has evolved from an emergency telephone answering service to a leading provider of bespoke customer support solutions. With a commitment to putting people first, CallCare partners with both public and private sector clients to tailor services that enhance efficiency and customer experience. Leveraging extensive industry insight, the company develops effective solutions to address business challenges. Regulated by the FCA and ICO, CallCare is dedicated to high standards of risk management and compliance.

Employee Growth: 104%

Region: London

Sector: Telecommunications

95. Royston Bayfield – Bayfields

Since 2004, Bayfields has redefined eye and ear care with a focus on personalised service and cutting-edge technology. Moving away from the quick-service approach of high-street opticians and audiologists, Bayfields offers a welcoming environment where clients can thoroughly discuss their concerns. With practices nationwide, Bayfields provides advanced diagnostic technology and top-quality vision and hearing products, combined with a warm, attentive service. Whether seeking exceptional care for your family or a supportive workplace, Bayfields promises a unique and caring experience.

Employee Growth: 102%

Region: Bradford

Sector: Retail

96. Alexander Kent-Braham – Marshmallow

Marshmallow, a purpose-driven company, was founded to address unfair insurance prices for newcomers to the UK, an often overlooked group. By developing bespoke technology and pricing models, Marshmallow has provided fairer car insurance to hundreds of thousands annually. With over half a million policies sold and recognition as Europe’s second fastest-growing company by the Financial Times, Marshmallow remains dedicated to supporting marginalised customers, tailoring its services to their unique needs and solving important problems.

Employee Growth: 102%

Region: London

Sector: Insurance

97. Cameron Coutts – Global Wind Projects

Founded in 2021 by Global Port Services, Global Wind Projects specialises in the installation and maintenance of wind turbines across the UK and Ireland. Leveraging its partnership with Global Crane Services, the company offers a comprehensive range of mobile and crawler cranes. This synergy enables Global Wind Projects to deliver onshore and offshore wind energy solutions, including CPA and Contract Lift packages. With a management team boasting over a decade of industry experience, the company has grown to over 140 specialists dedicated to turbine care.

Employee Growth: 99%

Region: Aberdeen

Sector: Oil And Gas

98. Robert Horler – Whalar

Founded in 2016 by Neil Waller and James Street, Whalar Group revolutionises the marketing and media landscape by centring creators at its core. Originating from an entrepreneurship contest and Necker Island summit, Whalar’s name reflects their belief that creators’ voices can resonate globally, much like a whale’s call. Initially an influencer marketing agency, Whalar now encompasses six companies, offering extensive services to creators, brands, and agencies. The firm has expanded into the U.S., launched a talent arm, and earned significant industry accolades.

Employee Growth: 97%

Region: London

Sector: Marketing Services

99. Matthew Bennion – Reds10

Reds10 is dedicated to transforming how spaces are funded, designed, delivered, and operated to enhance societal living, learning, and thriving. Leveraging data and modular technologies, Reds10 offers a comprehensive turnkey service, from planning and financing to building and operating zero-carbon spaces in healthcare, education, defence, accommodation, and workplaces. With a strong emphasis on customer experience and building performance, Reds10 delivers superior, cost-effective solutions that are not only faster but also more environmentally friendly.

Employee Growth: 92%

Region: London

Sector: Construction

100. Kieran Duggan – OHOB

O’Halloran & O’Brien, a family-owned company with over 50 years of experience, excels in delivering high-quality commercial and residential projects. Renowned for exceptional service and integrity, the company values its people as its greatest asset, investing in their development and success. With a focus on honesty and strong business relationships, O’Halloran & O’Brien is dedicated to providing outstanding results and a pleasurable experience for its clients. Their commitment ensures top-notch service and superior work quality.

Employee Growth: 91%

Region: Morden

Sector: Construction

