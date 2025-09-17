The E2E Job Creation 100 track 2025
Meet the top 100 business leaders creating jobs in the UK economy
1. David Howden, Group CEO, Howden Group Holdings
- Sector: Insurance
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
2. Glenn Thompson, CEO, Advance Construction Group
- Sector: Engineering
- Region: Bellshill
- Employee Growth Rate:
3. Eoghan O’Lionard, CEO, Wates Group
- Sector: Construction
- Region: Leatherhead
- Employee Growth Rate:
4. TS Anil, CEO, Monzo Bank
- Sector: Fintech
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
5. Mark Bennett, Group Managing Director, Andrew Industries
- Sector: Manufacturing
- Region: Altham
- Employee Growth Rate:
6. Cheri Read, CEO, Restful Homes Group
- Sector: Care
- Region: Derbyshire
- Employee Growth Rate:
7. Charlie Mowat, CEO The Clean Space
- Sector: Cleaning
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
8. Dave Gardner, CEO, OneBeyond
- Sector: Retail
- Region: Barnsley
- Employee Growth Rate:
9. Peter Harrison, Founder & Managing Director, FGH Security
- Sector: Security
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
10. Andrew Reynolds, Chief Executive, RLB
- Sector: Construction & Property
- Region: West Midlands
- Employee Growth Rate:
11. Jens Pedersen, CEO, Efficio Consulting
- Sector: Consultancy
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
12. Neil Lloyd, CEO, Lawfront
- Sector: Law
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
13. Rob Organ, Group CEO, Jensten
- Sector: Insurance
- Region: Huntingdon
- Employee Growth Rate:
14. Neil Smith, Owner, Comex2000
- Sector: Telecommunications
- Region: Derby
- Employee Growth Rate:
15. Peter Vohmann, CEO, Sidekick Group
- Sector: Cleaning
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
16. Adrian Butler, Managing Director, Vow Wholesale
- Sector: Business Supplies
- Region: Sheffield
- Employee Growth Rate:
17. Kevin Glynn, Co-Founder, Butternut Box
- Sector: Retail / E-Commerce
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
18. Mahesh Patel, CEO, Amicura Care Homes
- Sector: Care
- Region: Addlestone
- Employee Growth Rate:
19. Jake Kasumov, Co-Founder, MJMK
- Sector: Restaurant
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
20. Mark Jones, Founder, EFS Global
- Sector: Logistics
- Region: Burnley
- Employee Growth Rate:
21. Sam Hoque, CEO & President, Imperial Hotel
- Sector: Hospitality
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
22. Ian Crabtree, Founder & CEO, Accent Catering Services
- Sector: Catering
- Region: Staines
- Employee Growth Rate:
23. Nick Rubins, Group CEO, QD Stores
- Sector: Retail
- Region: Nottingham
- Employee Growth Rate:
24. Tom Byng, CEO, Flat Iron
- Sector: Restaurant
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
25. Manjeet Rai, Founder & Managing Director, Capital Care Group
- Sector: Care
- Region: Shrewsbury
- Employee Growth Rate:
26. Barrie Brien, Group CEO, STRAT7
- Sector: Technology
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
27. Richard Davies, CEO, Allica Bank
- Sector: Finance
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
28. Brendan McDowell, Founder, Bperfect Cosmetics
- Sector: Retail Cosmetics
- Region: Lisburn
- Employee Growth Rate:
29. Michael Howard, CEO, Urbanbubble
- Sector: Property Management
- Region: Manchester
- Employee Growth Rate:
30. Ian Brown, Cavendish Northern
- Sector: Construction
- Region: Billingham
- Employee Growth Rate:
31. James Maxey, CEO, Express Solicitors
- Sector: Law
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
32. Matt Finch, Managing Director, The Cornish Bakery
- Sector: Bakery
- Region: Bristol
- Employee Growth Rate:
33. Manpreet Gill, CEO, Bell Integration
- Sector: IT Services
- Region: Portsmouth
- Employee Growth Rate:
34. Matt Barker, Founder & CEO, MPB
- Sector: Technology
- Region: East Sussex
- Employee Growth Rate:
35. Philip Maddocks, Founder & CEO, PDM Produce
- Sector: Food Manufacturing
- Region: Newport
- Employee Growth Rate:
36. Mike Ing, Founder & MD, Kerv
- Sector: IT Services
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
37. Vishal Marria, CEO & Founder, Quantexa
- Sector: Software Development
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
38. Duncan McWilliam, Founder & CEO, Outpost VFX
- Sector: Animation
- Region: Bournemouth
- Employee Growth Rate:
39. Philip Beahon, Co-Founder, Castore
- Sector: Retail
- Region: Kent
- Employee Growth Rate:
40. Steven Lo, Managing Director, Lo’s Pharmacy
- Sector: Pharmacy
- Region: Rotherham
- Employee Growth Rate:
41. Graham King, Founder, Clearsprings Ready Homes
- Sector: Hospitality
- Region: Rayleigh
- Employee Growth Rate:
42. Phil Milton, CEO, Well-Safe Solutions
- Sector: Energy Solutions
- Region: Aberdeen
- Employee Growth Rate:
43. Mark Salisbury, Director, Tiffin Sandwiches
- Sector: Food Manufacturer
- Region: Bradford
- Employee Growth Rate:
44. David Sutton, Founder & CEO, Nivoda
- Sector: Commodities
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
45. Ben Barnett, Founding Partners, Refined Capital Partners
- Sector: Retail
- Region: St Columb
- Employee Growth Rate:
46. Adam Lewis, CEO, Hippo Digital
- Sector: IT Services and Consulting
- Region: Leeds
- Employee Growth Rate:
47. Richard Frodin, CEO, Ten10 Group
- Sector: Travel & Lifestyle
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
48. Simon Peat, Founder & CEO, Project Better Energy
- Sector: Energy
- Region: Burton-on-Trent
- Employee Growth Rate:
49. Luke Smith, Founder & CEO, Croud
- Sector: Marketing
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
50. John Strowbridge, Director, Avery Healthcare Group
- Sector: Care
- Region: Northampton
- Employee Growth Rate:
51. Andrew Wilmott, CEO & Joint Chairman, WB Power Services
- Sector: Engineering
- Region: Derbyshire
- Employee Growth Rate:
52. Suzanne Horner, CEO, Gray Dawes Travel
- Sector: Travel
- Region: Colchester
- Employee Growth Rate:
53. Tawanda Mudavanhu, CEO, Time4U
- Sector: Care
- Region: Kent
- Employee Growth Rate:
54. Jon Varney, CEO, Brentford FC
- Sector: Sports
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
55. Soonick Seow, Managing Director, Wellbeing Pharmacy UK
- Sector: Pharmacy
- Region: Conventry
- Employee Growth Rate:
56. Dilshad Hothi, CEO, The Knowledge Academy
- Sector: Education
- Region: Berkshire
- Employee Growth Rate:
57. Steve Doocey, Joint MD, Doocey Group
- Sector: Construction
- Region: Tipton
- Employee Growth Rate:
58. Christopher Airey, CEO, Diversity Travel
- Sector: Travel
- Region: Manchester
- Employee Growth Rate:
59. Nico Gaisman, CEO, Metcor
- Sector: Environmental
- Region: Gravesend
- Employee Growth Rate:
60. Paul Richardson, Founder & CEO, it Luggage
- Sector: Retail
- Region: Hertford
- Employee Growth Rate:
61. Clare Hornby, Founder & CEO, ME+EM
- Sector: Retail
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
62. Liz Nicholson, Managing Director, Nicholsons
- Sector: Landscaping
- Region: Bicester
- Employee Growth Rate:
63. Erika Wilson, Managing Director, Wilson Power
- Sector: Electronics Manufacturing
- Region: West Yorkshire
- Employee Growth Rate:
64. Benjamin Banks, CEO, SBD Apparel
- Sector: Retail
- Region: Rotherham
- Employee Growth Rate:
65. Jon Slade, CEO & Founder, Ensek
- Sector: IT Services & Consulting
- Region: Nottingham
- Employee Growth Rate:
66. Boaz Weizer, CEO, Ricor Global
- Sector: Manufacturing
- Region: Studley
- Employee Growth Rate:
67. Karl Lee, Group Managing Director, Mail Solutions
- Sector: Manufacturing
- Region: Shropshire
- Employee Growth Rate:
68. Harris Aslam, CEO, Greens Retail
- Sector: Retail
- Region: Kirkcaldy
- Employee Growth Rate:
69. Richard McKenzie, CEO, UKGI Compliance
- Sector: Insurance
- Region: Warrington
- Employee Growth Rate:
70. Joe Keenan, Managing Director, Combined Facilities Management Limited
- Sector: Hospitality
- Region: Castledawson
- Employee Growth Rate:
71. Michael Murphy, Group CEO, Actica Consulting
- Sector: Consultancy
- Region: Surrey
- Employee Growth Rate:
72. Rich Wagner, CEO, Zempler Bank
- Sector: Fintech
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
73. Andy Gibbons, Managing Director, Claret Civil Engineering
- Sector: Engineering
- Region: Bury St Edmunds
- Employee Growth Rate:
74. James McMaster, CEO, Huel
- Sector: Foods
- Region: Tring
- Employee Growth Rate:
75. David Abrahamovitch, Founder & CEO, Grind
- Sector: Restaurant
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
76. Paul Turner, CEO, Corstorphine & Wright
- Sector: Architecture & Planning
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
77. Long Huynh, Director, Longdan
- Sector: Food
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
78. Stephen Park, Director, E. Park and Sons Limited
- Sector: Food Manufacturing
- Region: Macclesfield
- Employee Growth Rate:
79. Paul Rhodes, CEO & Founder, Paul Rhodes Bakery
- Sector: Bakery
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
80. Federico Charosky, CEO, Quorum Cyber
- Sector: Cybersecurity
- Region: Edinburgh
- Employee Growth Rate:
81. Rob Gleave, Chairman, Momentum Instore
- Sector: Design
- Region: Macclesfield
- Employee Growth Rate:
82. Jim Porter, Managing Director, NSG Environmental
- Sector: Engineering Services
- Region: Chorley
- Employee Growth Rate:
83. Dave Stevinson, Founder & CEO, QBS Technology Group Limited
- Sector: IT Services
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
84. Russell Churcher, Operations Director, Carsa
- Sector: Vehicle Marketplace
- Region: Eastleigh
- Employee Growth Rate:
85. Rob Broad, Director, Homeleigh Garden Centre
- Sector: Retail
- Region: Cornwall
- Employee Growth Rate:
86. Andrew Harrison, Group Managing Director, Broad Oak Group
- Sector: Property
- Region: Stoke-on-Trent
- Employee Growth Rate:
87. Bill Swan, Managing Director, Recorra
- Sector: Environmental Services
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
88. Dan Mahoney, Managing Director, LeMieux
- Sector: Retail
- Region: Southampton
- Employee Growth Rate:
89. Tamara Littleton, Founder and Executive Chair, Social Element
- Sector: Marketing
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
90. Scott McCroskie, CEO, The Macallan Distillers
- Sector: Leisure
- Region: Banffshire
- Employee Growth Rate:
91. Christopher Renwick, CEO, Lucy and Yak
- Sector: Retail
- Region: Barnsley
- Employee Growth Rate:
92. Mike Jennings, MD, Nationwide Vehicle Assistance
- Sector: Automotive
- Region: London
- Employee Growth Rate:
93. Andy Newton, CEO, SugaRich
- Sector: Food Manufacturer
- Region: Camberley
- Employee Growth Rate:
94. John Tague, Director, Artisan du Chocolat
- Sector: Food
- Region: Orbital Park Ashford
- Employee Growth Rate:
95. Terry Malham, Founder & CEO, Outright Games
- Sector: video Games
- Region: Lee-on-the-Solent
- Employee Growth Rate:
96. Peter Masters, Managing Director, Miniclipper Logistics
- Sector: Logistics
- Region: Leighton Buzzard
- Employee Growth Rate:
97. Gary Entwistle, Founder & Executive Chair, Cherrytree Bakery
- Sector: Bakery
- Region: Lancashire
- Employee Growth Rate:
98. Craig Wright, Chairman & CEO, Connexion Technologies
- Sector: Manufacturing
- Region: Hampshire
- Employee Growth Rate:
99. Minaz Dharamshi, MD/CEO, Kirtons Bakery
- Sector: Bakery
- Region: Leicestershire
- Employee Growth Rate:
100. Tonny Wigginton, CEO, AGI Logistics
AGI Logistics, established in 2014, is a UK-based supply chain and freight forwarding specialist providing end-to-end logistics solutions. The company offers warehousing, international transport, customs clearance, and distribution services, managing over 95,000 shipments annually. AGI focuses on operational efficiency and customer service, supporting businesses with flexible and reliable logistics solutions across the UK and Europe. Its growth reflects adaptability in an evolving trade landscape and a strong commitment to meeting client needs.
- Sector: Logistics
- Region: Bristol
- Employee Growth Rate: