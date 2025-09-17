Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The E2E Job Creation 100 track 2025

Meet the top 100 business leaders creating jobs in the UK economy

Partner Content
Wednesday 17 September 2025 08:45 BST
(E2E)
Howden logo

1. David Howden, Group CEO, Howden Group Holdings

  • Sector: Insurance
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
advance construction logo

2. Glenn Thompson, CEO, Advance Construction Group

  • Sector: Engineering
  • Region: Bellshill
  • Employee Growth Rate:
wates logo

3. Eoghan O’Lionard, CEO, Wates Group

  • Sector: Construction
  • Region: Leatherhead
  • Employee Growth Rate:
monzo logo

4. TS Anil, CEO, Monzo Bank

  • Sector: Fintech
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Andrew Industries company logo

5. Mark Bennett, Group Managing Director, Andrew Industries

  • Sector: Manufacturing
  • Region: Altham
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Restful Homes Group logo

6. Cheri Read, CEO, Restful Homes Group

  • Sector: Care
  • Region: Derbyshire
  • Employee Growth Rate:
the clean space logo

7. Charlie Mowat, CEO The Clean Space

  • Sector: Cleaning
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
OneBeyond logo

8. Dave Gardner, CEO, OneBeyond

  • Sector: Retail
  • Region: Barnsley
  • Employee Growth Rate:
FGH Security logo

9. Peter Harrison, Founder & Managing Director, FGH Security

  • Sector: Security
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
RLB Logo

10. Andrew Reynolds, Chief Executive, RLB

  • Sector: Construction & Property
  • Region: West Midlands
  • Employee Growth Rate:
efficio logo

11. Jens Pedersen, CEO, Efficio Consulting

  • Sector: Consultancy
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Lawfront Logo

12. Neil Lloyd, CEO, Lawfront

  • Sector: Law
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
jensten logo

13. Rob Organ, Group CEO, Jensten

  • Sector: Insurance
  • Region: Huntingdon
  • Employee Growth Rate:
comex2000 logo

14. Neil Smith, Owner, Comex2000

  • Sector: Telecommunications
  • Region: Derby
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Sidekick Group Ltd Logo

15. Peter Vohmann, CEO, Sidekick Group

  • Sector: Cleaning
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
vow logo

16. Adrian Butler, Managing Director, Vow Wholesale

  • Sector: Business Supplies
  • Region: Sheffield
  • Employee Growth Rate:
butternut box

17. Kevin Glynn, Co-Founder, Butternut Box

  • Sector: Retail / E-Commerce
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Amicura Logo

18. Mahesh Patel, CEO, Amicura Care Homes

  • Sector: Care
  • Region: Addlestone
  • Employee Growth Rate:
mjmk restaurants logo

19. Jake Kasumov, Co-Founder, MJMK

  • Sector: Restaurant
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
EFS LOGO

20. Mark Jones, Founder, EFS Global

  • Sector: Logistics
  • Region: Burnley
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Imperial Hotel logo

21. Sam Hoque, CEO & President, Imperial Hotel

  • Sector: Hospitality
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
accent catering logo

22. Ian Crabtree, Founder & CEO, Accent Catering Services

  • Sector: Catering
  • Region: Staines
  • Employee Growth Rate:
QD stores logo

23. Nick Rubins, Group CEO, QD Stores

  • Sector: Retail
  • Region: Nottingham
  • Employee Growth Rate:
flat iron logo

24. Tom Byng, CEO, Flat Iron

  • Sector: Restaurant
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
capital care group logo light crop

25. Manjeet Rai, Founder & Managing Director, Capital Care Group

  • Sector: Care
  • Region: Shrewsbury
  • Employee Growth Rate:
strat7 Logo

26. Barrie Brien, Group CEO, STRAT7

  • Sector: Technology
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
allica bank logo

27. Richard Davies, CEO, Allica Bank

  • Sector: Finance
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
bperfect cosmetics logo

28. Brendan McDowell, Founder, Bperfect Cosmetics

  • Sector: Retail Cosmetics
  • Region: Lisburn
  • Employee Growth Rate:
urbanbubble logo

29. Michael Howard, CEO, Urbanbubble

  • Sector: Property Management
  • Region: Manchester
  • Employee Growth Rate:
cavendish northern logo wide

30. Ian Brown, Cavendish Northern

  • Sector: Construction
  • Region: Billingham
  • Employee Growth Rate:
express solicitors logo

31. James Maxey, CEO, Express Solicitors

  • Sector: Law
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Cornish Bakery logo

32. Matt Finch, Managing Director, The Cornish Bakery

  • Sector: Bakery
  • Region: Bristol
  • Employee Growth Rate:
bell integarion logo

33. Manpreet Gill, CEO, Bell Integration

  • Sector: IT Services
  • Region: Portsmouth
  • Employee Growth Rate:
MPB logo

34. Matt Barker, Founder & CEO, MPB

  • Sector: Technology
  • Region: East Sussex
  • Employee Growth Rate:
pdm logo

35. Philip Maddocks, Founder & CEO, PDM Produce

  • Sector: Food Manufacturing
  • Region: Newport
  • Employee Growth Rate:
kerv logo

36. Mike Ing, Founder & MD, Kerv

  • Sector: IT Services
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
quantexa logo

37. Vishal Marria, CEO & Founder, Quantexa

  • Sector: Software Development
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
outpost vfx logo

38. Duncan McWilliam, Founder & CEO, Outpost VFX

  • Sector: Animation
  • Region: Bournemouth
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Castore brand logo

39. Philip Beahon, Co-Founder, Castore

  • Sector: Retail
  • Region: Kent
  • Employee Growth Rate:
los pharmacy logo

40. Steven Lo, Managing Director, Lo’s Pharmacy

  • Sector: Pharmacy
  • Region: Rotherham
  • Employee Growth Rate:
clearsprings ready home logo

41. Graham King, Founder, Clearsprings Ready Homes

  • Sector: Hospitality
  • Region: Rayleigh
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Well safe solutions logo

42. Phil Milton, CEO, Well-Safe Solutions

  • Sector: Energy Solutions
  • Region: Aberdeen
  • Employee Growth Rate:
tiffin sandwiches logo

43. Mark Salisbury, Director, Tiffin Sandwiches

  • Sector: Food Manufacturer
  • Region: Bradford
  • Employee Growth Rate:
nivoda logo

44. David Sutton, Founder & CEO, Nivoda

  • Sector: Commodities
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
refined brands logo

45. Ben Barnett, Founding Partners, Refined Capital Partners

  • Sector: Retail
  • Region: St Columb
  • Employee Growth Rate:
HIPPO logo

46. Adam Lewis, CEO, Hippo Digital

  • Sector: IT Services and Consulting
  • Region: Leeds
  • Employee Growth Rate:
ten10 group Logo

47. Richard Frodin, CEO, Ten10 Group

  • Sector: Travel & Lifestyle
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
project better energy logo

48. Simon Peat, Founder & CEO, Project Better Energy

  • Sector: Energy
  • Region: Burton-on-Trent
  • Employee Growth Rate:
croud logo

49. Luke Smith, Founder & CEO, Croud

  • Sector: Marketing
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:

50. John Strowbridge, Director, Avery Healthcare Group

  • Sector: Care
  • Region: Northampton
  • Employee Growth Rate:
wbps logo

51. Andrew Wilmott, CEO & Joint Chairman, WB Power Services

  • Sector: Engineering
  • Region: Derbyshire
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Gray Dawes TRAVEL logo

52. Suzanne Horner, CEO, Gray Dawes Travel

  • Sector: Travel
  • Region: Colchester
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Time4u logo

53. Tawanda Mudavanhu, CEO, Time4U

  • Sector: Care
  • Region: Kent
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Brentford fc logo

54. Jon Varney, CEO, Brentford FC

  • Sector: Sports
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Wellbeing Pharmacy Icon logo

55. Soonick Seow, Managing Director, Wellbeing Pharmacy UK

  • Sector: Pharmacy
  • Region: Conventry
  • Employee Growth Rate:
the knowledge academy logo

56. Dilshad Hothi, CEO, The Knowledge Academy

  • Sector: Education
  • Region: Berkshire
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Doocey Group Logo

57. Steve Doocey, Joint MD, Doocey Group

  • Sector: Construction
  • Region: Tipton
  • Employee Growth Rate:
diversity travel logo

58. Christopher Airey, CEO, Diversity Travel

  • Sector: Travel
  • Region: Manchester
  • Employee Growth Rate:
metcor logo

59. Nico Gaisman, CEO, Metcor

  • Sector: Environmental
  • Region: Gravesend
  • Employee Growth Rate:
it logo

60. Paul Richardson, Founder & CEO, it Luggage

  • Sector: Retail
  • Region: Hertford
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Me & Em Logo

61. Clare Hornby, Founder & CEO, ME+EM

  • Sector: Retail
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
nicholsons logo

62. Liz Nicholson, Managing Director, Nicholsons

  • Sector: Landscaping
  • Region: Bicester
  • Employee Growth Rate:
wilson power solutions logo white bg square logo

63. Erika Wilson, Managing Director, Wilson Power

  • Sector: Electronics Manufacturing
  • Region: West Yorkshire
  • Employee Growth Rate:
SBD logo

64. Benjamin Banks, CEO, SBD Apparel

  • Sector: Retail
  • Region: Rotherham
  • Employee Growth Rate:
ENSEK Logo

65. Jon Slade, CEO & Founder, Ensek

  • Sector: IT Services & Consulting
  • Region: Nottingham
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Ricor logo

66. Boaz Weizer, CEO, Ricor Global

  • Sector: Manufacturing
  • Region: Studley
  • Employee Growth Rate:
mail solutions logo

67. Karl Lee, Group Managing Director, Mail Solutions

  • Sector: Manufacturing
  • Region: Shropshire
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Greens Retail Home Logo

68. Harris Aslam, CEO, Greens Retail

  • Sector: Retail
  • Region: Kirkcaldy
  • Employee Growth Rate:
UKGI Logo

69. Richard McKenzie, CEO, UKGI Compliance

  • Sector: Insurance
  • Region: Warrington
  • Employee Growth Rate:
CFM logo

70. Joe Keenan, Managing Director, Combined Facilities Management Limited

  • Sector: Hospitality
  • Region: Castledawson
  • Employee Growth Rate:
actica logo

71. Michael Murphy, Group CEO, Actica Consulting

  • Sector: Consultancy
  • Region: Surrey
  • Employee Growth Rate:
zempler bank logo

72. Rich Wagner, CEO, Zempler Bank

  • Sector: Fintech
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Claret civil engineering logo

73. Andy Gibbons, Managing Director, Claret Civil Engineering

  • Sector: Engineering
  • Region: Bury St Edmunds
  • Employee Growth Rate:
huel logo

74. James McMaster, CEO, Huel

  • Sector: Foods
  • Region: Tring
  • Employee Growth Rate:
grind logo

75. David Abrahamovitch, Founder & CEO, Grind

  • Sector: Restaurant
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Corstorphine Wright Logo

76. Paul Turner, CEO, Corstorphine & Wright

  • Sector: Architecture & Planning
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
longdan logo

77. Long Huynh, Director, Longdan

  • Sector: Food
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
E Park logo

78. Stephen Park, Director, E. Park and Sons Limited

  • Sector: Food Manufacturing
  • Region: Macclesfield
  • Employee Growth Rate:
paul rhodes bakery logo

79. Paul Rhodes, CEO & Founder, Paul Rhodes Bakery

  • Sector: Bakery
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
quorom cyber logo

80. Federico Charosky, CEO, Quorum Cyber

  • Sector: Cybersecurity
  • Region: Edinburgh
  • Employee Growth Rate:
momentum instore logo

81. Rob Gleave, Chairman, Momentum Instore

  • Sector: Design
  • Region: Macclesfield
  • Employee Growth Rate:
NSG logo

82. Jim Porter, Managing Director, NSG Environmental

  • Sector: Engineering Services
  • Region: Chorley
  • Employee Growth Rate:
QBS technology group

83. Dave Stevinson, Founder & CEO, QBS Technology Group Limited

  • Sector: IT Services
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
carsa logo

84. Russell Churcher, Operations Director, Carsa

  • Sector: Vehicle Marketplace
  • Region: Eastleigh
  • Employee Growth Rate:
homeleigh garden centre logo

85. Rob Broad, Director, Homeleigh Garden Centre

  • Sector: Retail
  • Region: Cornwall
  • Employee Growth Rate:
broadoakgroup

86. Andrew Harrison, Group Managing Director, Broad Oak Group

  • Sector: Property
  • Region: Stoke-on-Trent
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Recorra logo

87. Bill Swan, Managing Director, Recorra

  • Sector: Environmental Services
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
lemieux logo

88. Dan Mahoney, Managing Director, LeMieux

  • Sector: Retail
  • Region: Southampton
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Social Element Logo

89. Tamara Littleton, Founder and Executive Chair, Social Element

  • Sector: Marketing
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
macallan logo

90. Scott McCroskie, CEO, The Macallan Distillers

  • Sector: Leisure
  • Region: Banffshire
  • Employee Growth Rate:
lucy and yak logo

91. Christopher Renwick, CEO, Lucy and Yak

  • Sector: Retail
  • Region: Barnsley
  • Employee Growth Rate:
nationwide vehicle assistance logo

92. Mike Jennings, MD, Nationwide Vehicle Assistance

  • Sector: Automotive
  • Region: London
  • Employee Growth Rate:
sugarich Logo

93. Andy Newton, CEO, SugaRich

  • Sector: Food Manufacturer
  • Region: Camberley
  • Employee Growth Rate:
artidsan du chocolat logo

94. John Tague, Director, Artisan du Chocolat

  • Sector: Food
  • Region: Orbital Park Ashford
  • Employee Growth Rate:
outright games logo

95. Terry Malham, Founder & CEO, Outright Games

  • Sector: video Games
  • Region: Lee-on-the-Solent
  • Employee Growth Rate:
Miniclipper Direct logo

96. Peter Masters, Managing Director, Miniclipper Logistics

  • Sector: Logistics
  • Region: Leighton Buzzard
  • Employee Growth Rate:
cherrytree bakery logo

97. Gary Entwistle, Founder & Executive Chair, Cherrytree Bakery

  • Sector: Bakery
  • Region: Lancashire
  • Employee Growth Rate:
connexion technologies ltd logo

98. Craig Wright, Chairman & CEO, Connexion Technologies

  • Sector: Manufacturing
  • Region: Hampshire
  • Employee Growth Rate:
kirtons bakery limited logo

99. Minaz Dharamshi, MD/CEO, Kirtons Bakery

  • Sector: Bakery
  • Region: Leicestershire
  • Employee Growth Rate:
AGI Logistics

100. Tonny Wigginton, CEO, AGI Logistics

AGI Logistics, established in 2014, is a UK-based supply chain and freight forwarding specialist providing end-to-end logistics solutions. The company offers warehousing, international transport, customs clearance, and distribution services, managing over 95,000 shipments annually. AGI focuses on operational efficiency and customer service, supporting businesses with flexible and reliable logistics solutions across the UK and Europe. Its growth reflects adaptability in an evolving trade landscape and a strong commitment to meeting client needs.

  • Sector: Logistics
  • Region: Bristol
  • Employee Growth Rate:

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in