E2E Profit 100 track 2024 full list

1. EG GROUP/HEW – Mohsin Issa

EG Group is a global leader in convenience retail, foodservice, and fuel solutions, headquartered in the UK. Founded in 2001, it operates over 6,500 sites across Europe, North America, and Australia. The company partners with major brands such as Starbucks, Subway, and BP, offering a diverse range of services. EG Group is committed to sustainability, including investments in electric vehicle charging and renewable energy. With a focus on innovation and strategic growth, it has become a significant player in the global convenience sector.

2. Trailfinders Limited – Toby Kelly

Trailfinders, established in 1970, is a leading UK-based travel company known for its expertise in tailor-made holidays, tours, and flights. With over 45 travel centres and a team of consultants who have collectively visited more than 96% of the world’s countries, the company offers personalised travel planning. It is recognised as one of the most trusted travel brands in the UK and Ireland, offering services ranging from luxury cruises to last-minute getaways. Trailfinders emphasises quality service and in-depth destination knowledge.

3. Iceland Foods Limited – Tarsem Dhaliwal

Iceland Foods is a leading UK-based supermarket chain specialising in frozen food, offering a diverse range of products including ready meals, vegetables, and desserts. Founded in 1970, the company is known for its competitive prices and convenience, including online shopping with options for free next-day delivery on qualifying orders. Iceland also provides fresh and chilled groceries, catering to a wide array of dietary preferences. The brand emphasises quality and value, positioning itself as a key player in the frozen food market.

4. Job Compact Products Limited – Richard Fox-Marrs

JCB (Job Compact Products) is a global leader in construction and agricultural machinery, known for its iconic yellow diggers and innovative equipment. Established in 1945, JCB has grown into one of the world’s largest manufacturers of heavy machinery, offering a wide range of products including excavators, loaders, and tractors. The company operates in over 150 countries, emphasising innovation, sustainability, and quality across its extensive portfolio. JCB remains family-owned, with a strong focus on customer service and cutting-edge technology.

5. Triumph Motorcycles Limited – Nick Bloor

Triumph Motorcycles, established in 1902, is a renowned British motorcycle manufacturer, celebrated for blending timeless design with cutting-edge technology. With headquarters in Hinckley, UK, Triumph offers a diverse range of bikes, including adventure, roadster, and classic models like the iconic Bonneville series. Known for their exceptional performance, craftsmanship, and distinctive style, Triumph caters to a global community of riders. The company also embraces innovation, introducing features such as advanced electronics and rider-focused technology across its lineup.

6. Telent Technology Services Limited – Jo Gretton

Telent Technology Services specialises in delivering critical digital infrastructure and telecommunications solutions across the UK and Ireland. It provides cutting-edge services in networks, cyber security, cloud, and data centres, focusing on industries such as transportation, public safety, defence, and utilities. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and social value, Telent supports vital sectors including rail, highways, and emergency services. As a trusted partner, it helps maintain and enhance essential systems that keep communities connected and secure.

7. Ocean Outdoor UK Limited – Phil Hall

Ocean Outdoor UK is a leading provider of premium digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising solutions. Operating iconic screens across the UK, including London’s Piccadilly Lights and BFI IMAX, it specialises in creating immersive brand experiences. With an emphasis on creativity and technology, Ocean integrates innovative features like 3D content and real-time interactivity. Additionally, through its "Drops in the Ocean" initiative, the company supports environmental causes by donating 2% of its revenue to sustainability projects.

8. Red Oak Taverns Limited – Mark Grunnell

Red Oak Taverns, founded in 2011 by Aaron Brown and Mark Grunnell, operates a diverse portfolio of 246 pubs across the UK. The company focuses on flexible leasing models, ranging from tenanted to franchised and managed pubs. Red Oak invests heavily in its properties and tenant partnerships, offering tailored support to help pub operators thrive. Known for its proactive acquisition strategy, it recently expanded its free-of-tie portfolio with new pub purchases. Red Oak is committed to maintaining vibrant community hubs while adapting to local needs.

9. Quantum Pharmaceutical Limited – Andrew Matthews

Quantum Pharmaceuticals, part of the Target Healthcare Group, is the UK’s leading manufacturer and supplier of unlicensed medicines and hard-to-source products. Established in 2004, the company offers a wide range of custom-made pharmaceuticals, including aseptically prepared drugs for critical care. With a strong focus on quality, Quantum adheres to GMP and GDP standards, ensuring exceptional product reliability. The firm also prides itself on its agile operations, next-morning delivery services, and a commitment to improving patient care through innovative solutions.

10. Cycle Pharmaceuticals Limited – James Harrison

Cycle Pharmaceuticals, founded in 2012, specialises in enhancing treatments for rare diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the company develops innovative drug delivery systems and provides robust patient support through its Cycle Vita programme. Cycle offers therapies for conditions such as hereditary angioedema and multiple sclerosis, with products like SAJAZIR™ and TASCENSO ODT®. Its mission focuses on improving patient outcomes through tailored therapies and comprehensive care solutions.

11. Siltbuster Limited – Richard Coulter

Siltbuster is a leading UK provider of modular environmental water treatment solutions. Specialising in wastewater management, they offer innovative services for industries handling contaminated water. Known for their advanced technologies such as lamella settlement tanks and dissolved air flotation, Siltbuster delivers efficient, scalable solutions with a focus on sustainability. Based in Monmouth, Wales, they serve both domestic and international markets, prioritising environmental responsibility while addressing diverse water treatment needs across sectors like construction, mining, and agriculture.

12. Walker’s Shortbread Limited – Mark Kleinman

Walker’s Shortbread, established in 1898 in Speyside, Scotland, is renowned for its rich, buttery shortbread. Founded by Joseph Walker, the company remains family-owned and upholds its commitment to quality with simple ingredients: flour, butter, sugar, and salt. The brand is celebrated for crafting the finest shortbread, including classic varieties like fingers and petticoat tails. With over 125 years of tradition, Walker’s Shortbread is internationally recognised, holding a Royal Warrant and offering a wide range of gifts and seasonal treats.

13. Cleansing Service Group Limited – Neil Richards

Cleansing Service Group (CSG) is a leading provider of waste management solutions in the UK, specialising in the collection, transfer, treatment, and recycling of both hazardous and non-hazardous waste. With a focus on sustainability, they also offer services such as tank cleaning, waste oil recovery, and landfill site management. CSG operates across multiple sectors, ensuring compliance with environmental regulations while maintaining a commitment to quality and safety. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification, highlighting its dedication to delivering reliable, environmentally responsible services.

14. McGee Group Limited – Seb Fossey

McGee Group Limited is a leading specialist engineering contractor based in London, offering integrated services for complex construction and infrastructure projects. With over 60 years of expertise, McGee provides a comprehensive range of solutions, including demolition, piling, civils, and structures. The company is employee-owned, ensuring a high level of commitment and innovation across its projects. Renowned for delivering quality, safety, and sustainability, McGee is trusted by clients for its risk-based approach and value-driven methods.

15. CP Holdings Limited – Alexei Schreier

CP Holdings Ltd is a UK-based, family-owned holding company established in 1957. It operates across multiple sectors, managing a diverse portfolio that includes businesses in agriculture, hotels, serviced office buildings, and heavy machinery dealerships. The company oversees operations in various industries, such as warehousing, health spas, and technology services, with a particular focus on long-term investments. CP Holdings has a strong international presence and continues to grow its business portfolio globally.

16. Whitworth Bros Limited – Roger Butler

Whitworth Bros. Ltd. is a leading UK flour miller with a strong history of innovation and excellence in milling. Founded in 1886, the company has grown through investments in modern, high-tech mills and acquisitions, becoming the UK’s largest flour producer. Whitworth Bros. offers a wide range of flour products, including speciality and heat-treated flours, and focuses on sustainability, food safety, and customer service. Its dedicated distribution network ensures reliable, high-quality delivery across the country.

17. Clipfine Limited – Thomas Maccarron

Clipfine Limited is a UK-based construction support services company, established in 1975. Specialising in a range of services including pre-construction advice, logistics, waste management, and on-site catering, Clipfine supports large-scale construction projects across the UK. The company is known for delivering efficient, safe, and sustainable solutions tailored to clients’ specific needs. With an emphasis on innovation and customer-focused service, Clipfine has built a reputation as a trusted partner for prominent contractors and developers.

18. Kalsi Plastics (UK) Limited – Harbans Kalsi

Kalsi Plastics is a UK-based manufacturer of high-quality, maintenance-free plastic building products. Established in 1993, the company specialises in extruding and injection moulding plastic solutions for the construction industry. Its product range includes PVC-U systems for rainwater, soil and waste management, as well as decorative cladding, internal wall panels, and underground drainage systems. Kalsi Plastics is committed to providing durable, energy-efficient products with exceptional performance, and their manufacturing facility in Birmingham is equipped with advanced extrusion and injection moulding technology.

19. Travel Counsellors Limited – Steve Byrne

Travel Counsellors is a global network of over 2,000 independent travel experts dedicated to providing bespoke travel services. The company emphasises personalised, end-to-end support for each customer, from holiday planning to travel management. Their team offers tailored advice, curated itineraries, and 24/7 assistance. This commitment to excellence ensures that every trip is designed around individual preferences and delivered with confidence. Travel Counsellors’ high customer satisfaction rate and trusted reputation make it a leader in the travel industry.

20. MACE Limited – Mark Reynolds

Mace Group is a leading global construction and consultancy firm that specialises in shaping the built environment. With over 30 years of expertise, Mace offers project management, construction, and advisory services across various sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, energy, and retail. Operating from multiple international hubs, Mace is known for its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and social responsibility. The company strives to deliver transformative projects that improve the quality of life for communities worldwide.

21. Dauson Environmental Group Limited – David Neal

Dauson Environmental Group is a Wales-based company specialising in demolition, remediation, construction, and resource management. With a strong commitment to sustainability, Dauson plays a key role in supporting local environmental initiatives, including the region’s recycling efforts. The company operates several subsidiaries, such as Atlantic Recycling and Neal Remediation, contributing to waste reduction and carbon neutrality goals. Dauson is also dedicated to creating local jobs, creating community partnerships, and implementing eco-friendly practices across its operations.

22. Uneek Clothing Company Limited – Raza & Nasser Ali

Uneek Clothing is a UK-based supplier of high-quality, affordable clothing for a range of industries. Founded in 2001, the company offers a broad selection of products, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, workwear, and sportswear. Known for its extensive colour options and sizes, Uneek Clothing caters to both corporate and retail markets, providing custom branding services. Its commitment to customer satisfaction, alongside competitive pricing and exceptional quality, has made Uneek a trusted supplier for many businesses worldwide.

23. Newton Consulting Limited – Andrew Hawes

Newton Consulting is a UK-based consulting firm specialising in delivering transformative change for businesses and public sector organisations. Established in 2001, it uses a unique methodology to address complex challenges, ensuring measurable, lasting impact. Newton works across various sectors, including healthcare, defence, retail, and energy, partnering closely with clients to improve operational efficiency, enhance service delivery, and achieve strategic goals. Its approach is client-centric, focusing on collaboration and deep integration to unlock sustainable value.

24. Sapphire Balconies Limited – Andrew Parsons

Sapphire Balconies Ltd specialises in the design, manufacture, and installation of innovative, off-site produced balconies. Known for its patented Glide-On™ system, Sapphire’s balconies are fast to install, cost-effective, and require minimal on-site work, significantly reducing construction times and costs. The company serves high-rise residential and mixed-use developments globally, with notable projects including those at Canary Wharf and Wembley. Committed to sustainability, it also offers a range of balustrading options and is recognised for transforming the balcony construction industry.

25. On Hire Limited – Christopher Birkett

On Hire Limited is a UK-based company specialising in providing replacement vehicles, repair management, and recovery services for individuals involved in non-fault road traffic accidents. It offers like-for-like vehicle hire, ensuring high-quality replacements during the repair process. On Hire also provides clients with legal assistance for credit repair and a smooth claims process, supporting both personal and commercial needs. Known for its customer-focused service, it aims to deliver an exceptional experience with prompt response and high standards.

26. Wyke Farms Ltd – Richard Clothier

Wyke Farms, established in 1861, is the UK’s largest independent cheddar producer, renowned for its commitment to sustainable farming and renewable energy. Based in the heart of Somerset, it produces award-winning cheddar cheese and farmhouse butter using traditional methods and a secret family recipe passed down through four generations. As a leader in environmental stewardship, Wyke Farms integrates renewable energy and water recycling in its operations, aiming to reduce its carbon footprint while promoting local biodiversity.

27. Wates Group Limited – Eoghan O’Lionaird

Wates Group is a leading UK construction, development, and property services company. With a rich history spanning over 120 years, the group specialises in creating and maintaining sustainable communities. Its work covers sectors such as healthcare, education, residential, and emergency services. Wates is committed to delivering high-quality projects and supporting net-zero goals through energy-efficient developments and carbon reduction initiatives. With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and collaboration, Wates aims to contribute to a sustainable built environment.

28. Car Benefit Car Schemes Limited – Paul Taylor

Car Benefit Solutions (CBS) is a leading provider of flexible car ownership solutions for businesses and employees. Its Employee Car Ownership Scheme (ECOS) allows businesses to offer employees the benefits of a company car without the typical tax implications, including Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax. CBS also provides salary sacrifice cars and business car leasing options. By managing car selection, maintenance, and contributions through an easy-to-use portal, CBS helps companies save on fleet costs while enhancing employee satisfaction with a straightforward, cost-effective benefit.

29. KMG Systems Limited – Helen Weatherley

KMG Systems is a leading provider of advanced conveying and seasoning solutions for the food industry. With over 50 years of expertise, it designs and manufactures highly reliable, hygienic, and energy-efficient systems tailored to meet the diverse needs of food processing. KMG specialises in vibratory conveyors, seasoning systems, and automated production solutions that ensure gentle product handling and precise control. Serving over 120 countries, KMG supports global food manufacturers with cutting-edge technology and expert consultancy.

30. Hunters & Frankau Limited – Jemma Freeman

Hunters & Frankau is a leading UK importer and distributor of premium Cuban cigars, specialising in the prestigious Habanos brand. Established over 100 years ago, the company is renowned for curating and supplying the finest cigars to the UK market. It manages the English Market Selection (EMS), which ensures the highest standards of quality and authenticity for cigars sold in the UK. The company also offers expert knowledge through its Havana Cigar Academy and supports a network of specialist retailers across the country.

31. Winvic Group Limited – Simon Garadier

Winvic Group, established in 2001, is a leading UK construction company specialising in industrial, logistics, and multi-room developments. Based in Northampton, the company also excels in civil engineering, infrastructure, and sustainable projects, including net-zero builds. With over 550 employees, Winvic focuses on innovation, collaboration, and delivering tailored solutions for clients across various sectors. Its commitment to sustainability and efficiency is central to its operations, positioning it as a key player in modern construction and engineering.

32. Ian Mosey Limited - Ian Mosey

Ian Mosey Limited, established in 1979, is a leading supplier of animal feed and a key player in the UK pork industry. Operating from its Blackdale Mill, the company produces approximately 250,000 tonnes of high-quality feed annually. It specialises in pig nutrition, offering tailored diets for all stages of production. Ian Mosey also supports over 300 independent farmers through contract pig finishing and provides robust supply chain solutions, including feed manufacturing and transport services. Its operations prioritise quality, safety, and sustainability, with accreditations like UFAS and Red Tractor Assurance.

33. ABI (UK) Limited – Richard Jones

ABI (UK) Limited is a leading British manufacturer of luxury caravan holiday homes and lodges. Based in Beverley, East Yorkshire, ABI combines craftsmanship with modern design to produce high-quality homes that offer comfort and style. With a team of over 300 skilled professionals, many with decades of experience, ABI takes pride in hand-building homes that meet rigorous quality standards. The company works closely with dealers and holiday parks across the UK and Europe to deliver exceptional products and service.

34. Bgen Limited – Robin Whitehead

BGEN Limited is a leading engineering solutions provider, specialising in design, project management, and multidisciplinary engineering services. With expertise in industries such as utilities, manufacturing, and energy, BGEN offers comprehensive services from concept to completion, including systems integration, electrical and mechanical engineering, and carbon reduction initiatives. The company emphasises innovation, sustainability, and compliance, ensuring projects are delivered on time and to high-quality standards. With a global reach and a focus on growth, BGEN is expanding its workforce and operations internationally.

35. Affinity Water Limited – Keith Haslett

Affinity Water is the UK’s largest water-only supplier, delivering around 950 million litres of high-quality drinking water daily to over 3.9 million customers across parts of the Home Counties, London, and South East England. Committed to sustainability, the company emphasises reducing water abstraction, enhancing biodiversity, and achieving net-zero carbon emissions. Affinity Water operates under the ownership of a consortium including Allianz Group, HICL, and DIF, focusing on innovation and community engagement to secure water resources for future generations.

36. Want2bethere Limited (We Love Holidays Group) - Donat Retif

We Love Holidays Group, under Want2bethere Limited, operates loveholidays, the UK’s fastest-growing online travel agent. Founded in 2012, loveholidays aims to make travel more accessible by offering extensive holiday choices, seamless booking, and great value. With innovative search tools, it matches travellers with ideal destinations from over 35,000 hotels and countless flight combinations. Serving millions of customers annually, loveholidays is a leader in affordable, tailor-made travel, continuously expanding its reach across Europe.

37. Accora Limited – Laurie Drake

Accora Limited specialises in designing and manufacturing innovative furniture and equipment for care environments, including specialist seating, profiling beds, and pressure care products. Its solutions cater to both home and institutional settings, emphasising user comfort, safety, and adaptability. Notable products include the FloorBed range, which helps prevent falls, and Configura chairs, designed for varying mobility needs. With a focus on clinical effectiveness and sustainable practices, Accora also offers comprehensive customer support, including product training and tailored assessments.

38. Newship Limited – Nigel Brice

Newship Limited is a diversified holding company managing a portfolio of businesses across various sectors, including packaging, engineering, and automotive. It operates through several subsidiaries, such as Beatson Clark, a leading manufacturer of glass packaging, and Pont Europe, a distributor of sustainable glass and plastic containers. The group emphasises innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions. With a rich heritage and a focus on long-term growth, Newship supports its companies in achieving industry leadership through quality products and services.

39. LFF Group Limited – Mark Prior

LFF Group Limited is a global leader in the supply of piping, fittings, flanges, and valves, serving sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemical, water treatment, and carbon capture. Established over 40 years ago, the company excels in project management and supply chain solutions, supported by its international network of offices. LFF is committed to quality, health, safety, and environmental excellence, with certifications in ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001, ensuring top-tier service and sustainable practices.

40. Blue Diamond UK Limited – Alan Roper

Blue Diamond UK Limited is one of the largest garden centre operators in the UK, managing over 40 centres across the country and the Channel Islands. Headquartered in Guernsey, the company offers a wide range of products, from plants and gardening supplies to home decor, fashion, and food. Its operations also include restaurants within many garden centres. With a strong focus on customer experience and sustainability, Blue Diamond continues to expand and innovate in the retail and leisure sectors.

41. O’Halloran & O’Brien Limited – Tom Lacey

O’Halloran & O’Brien Ltd (OHOB) is a family-owned company with over 50 years of experience in the construction industry, specialising in groundworks, concrete frames, and infrastructure projects. Based in the South East of England, OHOB has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality commercial and residential developments. The company focuses on safety, environmental standards, and developing long-term relationships with clients, consultants, and contractors to ensure successful project outcomes.

42. Ascot Authority – Alastair Warwick

Ascot Authority (Holdings) Limited is a prominent entity responsible for the management and operation of Ascot Racecourse, located in Berkshire, UK. Established in 2002, it oversees one of the most prestigious horse racing venues in the world, hosting major events like Royal Ascot, which attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators annually. With a deep-rooted history dating back to the early 18th century, the Ascot Racecourse remains a symbol of excellence in equestrian sports and British culture.

43. Bulkhaul Limited – Stephen Gibson

Bulkhaul Limited, founded in 1981, is a leading global provider of bulk liquid, gas, and dry bulk transportation services. Specialising in the safe and efficient delivery of chemicals, foodstuffs, and industrial products, the company operates one of the world’s largest fleets of deep-sea liquid isotanks. Bulkhaul’s services extend to over 150 countries, supported by a strong fleet of over 23,000 containers and a network of strategically located offices. The company is committed to quality, safety, and sustainable supply chain solutions.

44. Hitec Global Holding Limited – Luciano Diorio

Hitec Global Holding Limited is a leading distributor of advanced CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machine tools, including EDM (Electrical Discharge Machines) and forming equipment. With over 30 years of industry experience, the company operates globally, with subsidiaries in regions such as Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, and Central America. Hitec specialises in providing high-precision machinery and offers a range of services to support the manufacturing of complex parts. It is recognised for its technical expertise and exceptional service network.

45. Hartshorne Motor Services Limited – James Cowen

Hartshorne Motor Services Ltd, established in 1968, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles in the UK, specialising in Volvo trucks and buses. With a network of nine depots across the West Midlands, East Midlands, Shropshire, and Staffordshire, Hartshorne offers a full range of services, including parts, maintenance, and sales of new and used vehicles. In 2010, it became part of the Crossroads Group, expanding its reach and enhancing its service capabilities.

46. Licensed Wholesale Company Limited – Ebhraim Mukadam

Licensed Wholesale Company (LWC) is the UK’s largest independent drinks wholesaler, established in 1979. Offering a wide range of over 8,000 product lines, LWC serves a diverse clientele, including pubs, restaurants, hotels, and events. The company is known for its customer-focused approach, providing personalised service, fast delivery, and expert advice. LWC is committed to supporting its customers with a robust portfolio, marketing services, and product training, making it a leader in the UK drinks industry.

47. Moyne Roberts Limited – Declan Kelly

Moyne Roberts is a leading European manufacturer of fire protection equipment, specialising in products such as fire extinguishers, hose reels, fire suppression systems, and detection alarms. With over 50 years of experience, the company emphasises rigorous quality standards and competitive pricing. Based in Ireland, Moyne Roberts serves the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, and international markets, offering both sales and maintenance services through its subsidiaries, Walker Fire, Apex Fire, and Smeba.

48. Flamingo Produce Limited – James Dale

Flamingo Produce Limited is a global leader in the production, marketing, and distribution of premium fresh produce and cut flowers. The company is vertically integrated, with farms across Kenya and Ethiopia, and works with over 900 partner growers in 19 countries. Flamingo focuses on sustainable farming practices and the delivery of high-quality products to consumers in the UK and Europe. Its product range includes vegetables, flowers, and plants, and it serves top retailers with a commitment to sustainability and innovation.

49. Adria Group Limited – James Prendergast

Adria Group Limited is a prominent provider of cleaning services, specialising in professional and efficient cleaning for various sectors. Its services include disinfection, decontamination, and relocation support, ensuring hygiene standards are met across industries such as healthcare, hospitality, and commercial spaces. Known for its commitment to quality, Adria Group places great importance on employee training and safety, offering tailored solutions that prioritise customer satisfaction. The company has developed a reputation for being a reliable partner in cleaning and business services.

50. Your World Nursing Limited – Simon Taylor

Your World Nursing Limited is part of Your World Recruitment Group, a global staffing agency specialising in healthcare recruitment. With a focus on providing high-quality employment opportunities, the company connects nursing professionals to both public and private healthcare sectors in the UK, Ireland, the Middle East, and Australia. Your World Nursing offers both permanent and temporary positions, supporting healthcare organisations with experienced nurses across a wide range of specialisations.

51. YgEia3 Limited – Disa Sandstorn

YgEia3 is a leader in scientific wellness testing, providing advanced health assessments for corporations, sports teams, and individuals worldwide. Its customised wellness programmes include personalised guidelines, such as tailored vitamin and mineral formulas and amino acid blends. Using cutting-edge lab analysis, YgEia3 evaluates factors like neurotransmitter metabolism, mitochondrial function, and food sensitivities. Clients receive secure, detailed reports to optimise their health strategies. Recently acquired by Kinnick Holding, YgEia3 is poised for further growth and innovation in the wellness industry.

52. Tiger Trailers Limited – Ed Booth

Tiger Trailers Limited, founded in 2014, is a leading UK manufacturer of commercial vehicle bodies and trailers. Based in a state-of-the-art 168,000 sq. ft. facility in Winsford, Cheshire, the company combines advanced engineering with sustainable practices, offering innovative products such as double-deck trailers and temperature-controlled units. With a focus on quality and customer service, Tiger Trailers serves sectors like logistics and retail. It also invests in workforce development through its dedicated training centre.

53. Keltruck Limited – Chris Kelly

Keltruck Limited is the largest independent Scania dealer in Europe, providing comprehensive services for Scania vehicles. Established in 1983 and headquartered in West Bromwich, the company operates from 17 locations across the Midlands and South Wales. Keltruck offers new and used truck sales, parts, vehicle repairs, and maintenance services, including MOT testing and accident repair. The company also focuses on sustainability through its recycling and reconditioning of Scania parts, catering to a wide range of transport and logistics needs.

54. Royal Collection Enterprises Limited – Tim Knox

Royal Collection Enterprises Limited is the commercial arm of the Royal Collection Trust, managing retail and publishing operations for the Royal Collection. It supports the Trust’s mission to care for and conserve the royal art and artifact collection while promoting public access through exhibitions and educational initiatives. Revenues are generated through admission fees to royal residences, retail, and licensing, helping to fund preservation and public engagement efforts without government funding.

55. Bard Pharmaceuticals Limited – Dominic Bradley

Bard Pharmaceuticals Ltd, based at the Cambridge Science Park, is the manufacturing arm of Mundipharma, producing a range of pharmaceutical products for the UK and over 40 global markets. Specialising in areas such as pain management and supportive care, Bard focuses on innovation and operational excellence. The company is recognised for its strong workplace culture, earning a spot among the UK’s Top 100 Best Companies to Work For. Bard’s commitment to quality and employee engagement drives its success in delivering life-enhancing treatments.

56. The Halcyon Gallery Limited – Eran Akerman

Halcyon Gallery, established in 1982, is a prominent contemporary art gallery based in London. It features an eclectic mix of established and emerging artists, with a strong focus on iconic figures such as Bob Dylan and David Hockney. The gallery is known for hosting groundbreaking exhibitions, including major retrospectives and exclusive collections. Halcyon operates from several prime locations in Mayfair and Knightsbridge, showcasing a diverse range of mediums from painting to sculpture and digital installations.

57. Edwardian Group Limited – Jasminder Singh OBE

Edwardian Group Limited, operating under the Edwardian Hotels London brand, manages a luxury collection of properties, including The Londoner, The May Fair, and The Edwardian Manchester. Established in 1977, the company is known for its distinctive blend of heritage and contemporary luxury, offering award-winning dining, premium accommodations, and state-of-the-art facilities. Its focus extends beyond hospitality, with a strong commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, aligning its practices with global environmental goals.

58. Sir Richard Sutton Limited – Alistair Darby

Sir Richard Sutton Limited (SRSL) is a UK-based company with a diverse portfolio in the property, farming, and hospitality sectors. The firm is committed to sustainable management, preserving its assets’ heritage while optimising income and supporting long-term growth. SRSL manages estates across Lincolnshire and Berkshire, alongside hotels and other real estate holdings. With a legacy dating back to 1938, the company emphasises responsible stewardship, aiming to balance current stakeholder needs with future growth opportunities.

59. Mills CNC Limited – Tony Dale

Mills CNC Limited is a leading UK distributor of advanced CNC machine tools and automation solutions. Headquartered in Leamington Spa, it exclusively supplies DN Solutions (formerly Doosan) machines. Mills CNC also offers cutting-edge automation systems, including SYNERGi manufacturing cells and collaborative robots, aimed at enhancing production efficiency. Through its Training Academy, the company provides comprehensive CNC training for operators, programmers, and maintenance personnel. Mills CNC is committed to innovation, supporting businesses in streamlining manufacturing processes and boosting productivity.

60. Ping Europe Limited – Lisa Lovatt

Ping Europe Limited, based in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, is a key player in the golf industry, assembling and distributing premium golf equipment across the UK, Europe, and beyond. Established in 1973, it operates as part of the global PING brand, renowned for its innovative, custom-fit products. The company employs over 250 people and manages Thonock Park, a golf destination and events venue. As a subsidiary of the family-owned PING, its focus on quality and performance has made it a leader in golf equipment manufacturing and distribution.

61. Oakfield (Foods) Limited – Darren Short

Oakfield (Foods) Limited specialises in the sourcing, supply, and distribution of high-quality meat, poultry, fish, and vegetable products. Established over 35 years ago, the company offers bespoke supply chain solutions tailored to the unique needs of its clients, ranging from small manufacturers to large retailers. Oakfield emphasises quality assurance at every stage, leveraging its global network and in-house technical teams to ensure products meet the highest standards. With expertise in logistics and financing, it streamlines imports and exports for seamless, reliable delivery.

62. Greenhous Limited – Derek Passant

Greenhous Limited is one of the UK’s leading automotive groups, with a history spanning over a century. Based in Shropshire, the company operates over 35 sites nationwide, supplying more than 70,000 vehicles annually. Greenhous represents major brands like Vauxhall, Nissan, and DAF Trucks, and offers a comprehensive range of passenger, commercial, and fleet vehicles. Its services include new and used vehicle sales, aftersales support, and fleet management solutions. The group is recognised for its rapid growth and commitment to customer service, innovation, and sustainability.

63. The Anderson Group Ltd – Andrew Jamieson

The Anderson Group Ltd, founded in 2003, operates as a leading logistics and commercial property company headquartered in Motherwell, Scotland. The family-owned business provides comprehensive haulage, warehousing, and commercial vehicle solutions, including specialised transport services. Additionally, the company manages a diverse property portfolio comprising operational and investment properties. With a workforce of over 500 employees, The Anderson Group is committed to delivering excellence while upholding strong family values. Their operations are guided by a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, under the leadership of the third generation of the Anderson family.

64. Amazon Filters Limited – Neil Pizzey

Amazon Filters Limited is a leading manufacturer of advanced filtration solutions, serving industries like pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and water treatment. Established over 35 years ago, the company specialises in producing high-quality filter cartridges and housings tailored to diverse applications. Amazon Filters is known for its innovative, cost-effective designs, ensuring optimal performance and minimal downtime for clients globally. Its solutions are supported by a strong commitment to customer service, offering custom products and expedited deliveries to meet urgent demands.

65. Whyte and Mackay Limited – Bryan Donaghey

Whyte & Mackay Limited, founded in Glasgow in 1844, is a leading producer of premium spirits. The company is renowned for its innovative approach to whisky-making, including its unique triple maturation process. Its portfolio includes award-winning single malts such as The Dalmore, Jura, and Fettercairn, as well as modern blends like Shackleton Whisky and The Woodsman. Whyte & Mackay is committed to sustainability, driving industry standards through its "Green Print" initiative, which focuses on environmental stewardship and community impact.

66. Business Design Centre Group – Dominic Jones

Business Design Centre Group (BDC) operates one of London’s premier venues for trade shows, exhibitions, and events. Located in Islington, the BDC is housed in a historic Grade II listed building originally known as the Royal Agricultural Hall, dating back to 1862. The centre hosts over 130 events annually, welcoming more than 900,000 visitors. Alongside its 6,000 sqm of event space, BDC offers premium office and showroom facilities, supporting a variety of businesses and enhancing London’s status as a global event hub.

67. Senior Architectural Systems Limited – Mark Wadsworth

Senior Architectural Systems Limited is a leading UK-based provider of high-performance aluminium fenestration systems, including windows, doors, and curtain walls. Founded in 1991, the company operates from multiple sites across South Yorkshire and Scotland, with a focus on innovation and sustainability. Its flagship PURe® range offers market-leading thermal efficiency. Senior Architectural is recognised for its in-house powder coating facilities and eco-friendly delivery fleet, catering to both commercial and residential projects with a commitment to quality and environmental stewardship.

68. Jellycat Limited – Arnaud Meysselle

Jellycat Limited, founded in London in 1999, is a globally recognised brand specialising in luxury soft toys. Known for its innovative designs and irresistibly soft materials, Jellycat offers a wide range of plush toys and gifts for all ages. Its unique and whimsical characters are sold in over 77 countries, making them beloved worldwide. The company also provides personalised options, creating memorable gifts for special occasions. Jellycat’s mission is to spread joy through its charming, high-quality products.

69. Castell Howell Foods Limited – Matt Lewis

Castell Howell Foods Limited, founded in 1988, is a leading food wholesaler in Wales and the South West of England. Headquartered in Cross Hands, it operates additional depots in Porthmadog, St Martin’s, and Avonmouth. The company supplies over 14,000 product lines, including a wide range of Welsh and regional products. It serves diverse sectors, offering services such as online ordering, cash and carry, and nutritional support. Castell Howell prides itself on its commitment to quality and regional partnerships.

70. INEOS Enterprises Group Limited – Andrew Brown

INEOS Enterprises Group Limited is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of chemical products, serving diverse industries such as automotive, construction, agriculture, and healthcare. With a focus on innovation, safety, and sustainability, the company operates across multiple sectors, producing essential materials like chlorine, solvents, and advanced intermediates. As part of the INEOS Group, it emphasises high-performance solutions and strong customer partnerships, ensuring quality and reliability in every facet of its operations worldwide.

71. T. C. Harrison Group Limited – Chris Cornell

T. C. Harrison Group Limited is a leading UK-based business specialising in automotive sales, service, and equipment solutions. Established in 1931, the company operates an extensive network of dealerships, offering new and used vehicles from brands like Ford and Jaguar Land Rover. Alongside vehicle sales, it provides comprehensive aftersales services, parts supply, and agricultural machinery solutions. Renowned for exceptional customer service and innovation, T. C. Harrison Group remains a trusted name in the automotive and machinery sectors.

72. Ducas Ltd – Timothy Monks

Ducas Limited is a dynamic provider of comprehensive property and construction services, specialising in project management, consultancy, and design solutions. Based in the UK, the company supports clients across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, delivering tailored strategies to meet diverse development needs. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, Ducas Limited ensures seamless project execution from concept to completion. Its expertise and client-focused approach have established it as a trusted partner in the property and construction industries.

73. J D Healthcare Limited – Dr Kamal Ahuja

JD Healthcare Limited is a UK-based consultancy specialising in providing expert advice and tailored solutions to the healthcare sector. Supporting NHS organisations, private healthcare providers, and related industries, the company focuses on operational improvement, strategic planning, and workforce development. With a commitment to delivering sustainable and innovative healthcare solutions, JD Healthcare Limited partners closely with clients to address challenges and improve service delivery. Its expertise and client-centred approach make it a trusted advisor in the UK healthcare consulting landscape.

74. Morson Group Limited – Ged Mason

Morson Group Limited is a global leader in talent solutions, specialising in recruitment, consultancy, and design engineering services. Operating across diverse industries such as aerospace, construction, IT, and renewable energy, the company connects top talent with organisations worldwide. With over 50 years of experience, Morson Group combines innovative technology with a people-first approach to deliver tailored workforce solutions. Its commitment to excellence, diversity, and sustainability has established it as a trusted partner for businesses and professionals alike.

75. M J Quinn Integrated Services Limited – Mike Quinn

M J Quinn Integrated Services Limited is a UK-based provider of infrastructure and network solutions, specialising in telecommunications, mechanical, electrical, and utility services. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company delivers end-to-end solutions for designing, building, and maintaining critical infrastructure. Serving industries such as telecoms, energy, and transport, M J Quinn emphasises sustainability, safety, and exceptional service delivery.

76. C&C Group Limited – Dave Young

C&C Group Limited is a UK-based leader in construction and engineering solutions, specialising in commercial fit-outs, building refurbishment, and maintenance services. With expertise across diverse sectors, including retail, hospitality, and healthcare, the company delivers high-quality, tailored solutions from project conception to completion. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and client satisfaction, C&C Group leverages its skilled workforce and decades of experience to create exceptional spaces. Its dedication to excellence makes it a trusted partner for complex construction and development projects.

77. The GlenAllachie Distillers Co Limited – William James Walker

The GlenAllachie Distillers Co Limited is a renowned Scottish whisky producer, celebrated for its exceptional single malts crafted in the heart of Speyside. Founded in 1967 and revitalised under independent ownership in 2017, the distillery is dedicated to traditional methods, quality, and innovation. With a focus on hand-crafted excellence, GlenAllachie’s range showcases rich flavours, natural colour, and patient maturation. Its award-winning whiskies, aged in premium casks, embody the spirit of Speyside, making it a favourite among whisky enthusiasts worldwide.

78. Corinthian Brands Limited – John Hibberd

Corinthian Brands Limited is a UK-based specialist in the development, marketing, and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Renowned for its diverse portfolio, the company manages well-loved spirits brands and introduces innovative products to cater to evolving consumer tastes. Corinthian Brands emphasises quality, heritage, and sustainability in its operations, collaborating with trusted producers and distributors to ensure excellence. With a dynamic approach to brand-building and market expansion, it remains a prominent player in the global drinks industry.

79. Marwood Group Limited – John Moore

Marwood Group Limited is a UK-based provider of comprehensive vehicle rental, fleet management, and logistics solutions. Specialising in the supply of high-quality commercial vehicles, the company serves a diverse range of sectors, including construction, transport, and utilities. Marwood Group is committed to delivering flexible, cost-effective services, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. With over 45 years’ experience, it provides top quality products whilst priding itself on being reliable and consistent.

80. Gainford Care Homes Limited – Imran Khaliq

Gainford Care Homes Limited is a leading provider of high-quality care services in the UK, specialising in residential, dementia, and nursing care. With a strong focus on person-centred care, the company operates a portfolio of modern, well-equipped care homes that prioritise the comfort and well-being of residents. Gainford Care Homes is committed to creating a safe, supportive environment, ensuring each individual receives personalised attention. Its dedication to excellence and compassion makes it a trusted name in the care sector.

81. Breck Holdings Limited – Andy Garnett

Breck Holdings Limited is a UK-based company specialising in manufacturing and supplying innovative and high-quality building products. With a focus on providing durable, sustainable solutions, Breck offers a diverse range of products, including concrete, paving, and landscaping materials, serving sectors such as construction, civil engineering, and infrastructure. Founded in 1962, the company is committed to maintaining a strong reputation for reliability, customer satisfaction, and continuous product development, making it a trusted partner in the building industry.

82. Hasgrove Limited – Rod Hyde

Hasgrove Limited is a UK-based integrated communications and marketing agency, specialising in delivering innovative and strategic solutions for businesses across various sectors. With expertise in digital marketing, branding, public relations, and content creation, Hasgrove helps clients enhance their presence and engagement in competitive markets. Known for its creative approach and data-driven strategies, the company prioritises building strong relationships and delivering measurable results, positioning itself as a trusted partner for brands seeking to grow and thrive in the digital age.

83. Task Consumer Products Limited – Nikul & Kunal Patel

Task Consumer Products Limited is a UK-based company specialising in the design, development, and distribution of high-quality household and personal care products. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, the company offers a wide range of cleaning, laundry, and hygiene products. Task Consumer Products prides itself on delivering value through trusted brands, superior formulations, and eco-friendly packaging. By continuously focusing on customer satisfaction and environmental responsibility, Task Consumer Products has established itself as a reliable leader in the consumer goods industry.

84. Riverside Motor Group – Mark Denton

Riverside Motor Group is a well-established UK-based automotive dealership group, specialising in the sale and servicing of new and used vehicles. Representing leading brands like Ford, Mazda, and Kia, the company offers a wide range of cars and vans to suit various customer needs. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, Riverside provides comprehensive aftersales support, including repairs, servicing, and parts. Known for its professionalism and integrity, Riverside Motor Group is a trusted partner for automotive solutions in the region.

85. Herd Hire Ltd – Nigel Schroder

Herd Hire Ltd is a UK-based equipment hire company specialising in providing high-quality, reliable plant and machinery solutions for construction, industrial, and commercial sectors. With a focus on customer satisfaction, the company offers a wide range of equipment, including diggers, excavators, and generators, for both short-term and long-term hire. Known for its well-maintained fleet and efficient service, Herd Hire Ltd is committed to delivering flexible, cost-effective solutions that meet the diverse needs of businesses across the country.

86. Copley Scientific Limited – Mark Copley

Copley Scientific Limited is a UK-based leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality instrumentation and testing equipment for the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and scientific industries. Specialising in equipment for quality control, dissolution testing, and drug delivery, the company provides reliable, innovative solutions that support product development and regulatory compliance. With a commitment to precision and customer service, Copley Scientific offers a range of advanced technologies to help clients meet industry standards and ensure the highest product quality.

87. Browns Food Group Limited – Wayne Godfrey

Browns Food Group Limited is a UK-based food manufacturing company, specialising in the production of high-quality frozen, chilled, and ambient food products. With a strong heritage dating back to 1964, the company serves both the retail and foodservice sectors, offering a wide range of ready meals, snacks, and desserts. Known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, Browns Food Group partners with trusted brands and delivers reliable, delicious food solutions to meet diverse consumer needs across the market.

88. L. Bennett & Son Limited – John Leonard Bennett

L. Bennett & Son Limited is a UK-based, family-owned business specialising in the manufacture of high-quality, custom timber products. Established in 1912, the company has built a strong reputation for its expertise in joinery, woodworking, and bespoke timber solutions. Serving both commercial and residential clients, L. Bennett & Son offers a wide range of services, including the creation of windows, doors, and cabinetry. With a focus on craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, the company remains a trusted name in the timber industry.

89. Glasdon Group Limited – Andrew Steen

Glasdon Group Limited is a UK-based manufacturer specialising in the design and production of sustainable products for public and commercial environments. Offering a diverse range of solutions, including litter bins, seating, street furniture, and safety equipment, the company focuses on innovation, durability, and environmental responsibility. Glasdon is committed to creating high-quality products that enhance public spaces while minimising environmental impact. With a global presence, Glasdon is trusted by businesses, local authorities, and communities for practical and eco-friendly solutions.

90. Hewitson Group Ltd – Michael Hewitson

Hewitson Group is a UK-based business specialising in providing high-quality, innovative solutions for the construction, industrial, and engineering sectors. With a focus on mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering, the company offers a range of services including project management, design, and installation. Known for its expertise and commitment to excellence, Hewitson Group ensures safe, efficient, and sustainable outcomes for its clients. With a reputation for reliability and customer satisfaction, it is a trusted partner in delivering complex engineering projects across diverse industries.

91. Seddon Real Estate Limited – Jonathan Seddon

Seddon Real Estate Limited is a UK-based property development and investment company with a strong focus on creating high-quality residential and commercial spaces. With over 120 years of experience, the company specialises in the development, construction, and management of a diverse portfolio, including affordable housing and retail properties. Committed to sustainable practices and innovation, Seddon Real Estate delivers bespoke solutions tailored to meet market needs, building lasting relationships with clients and contributing to vibrant communities across the UK.

92. Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Limited – Geoff Mornard

Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Limited is a leading provider of intermodal logistics and transportation solutions, specialising in containerised freight services across the UK and Europe. With a focus on efficiency, sustainability, and customer service, the company offers a range of services including container storage, transport, and distribution. Leveraging a modern fleet and advanced technology, Blue Sky Intermodal ensures seamless, reliable transportation for businesses in various industries.

93. TBF Thompson (Garvagh) Limited – Andy Magowan

TBF Thompson Group is a UK-based provider of innovative logistics and transportation solutions, specialising in the movement of goods across various sectors. With over 60 years of experience, the company offers a wide range of services including contract logistics, warehousing, distribution, and freight management. Known for its commitment to quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, TBF Thompson Group leverages cutting-edge technology and a skilled workforce to deliver reliable, tailored solutions that meet the diverse needs of businesses across the UK and internationally.

94. Statom Group Limited – Stan Niudinski

Statom Group Limited is a UK-based company specialising in providing high-quality engineering and construction solutions. With expertise in mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering, Statom offers a wide range of services, including design, installation, and project management. Serving sectors such as industrial, commercial, and public infrastructure, the company is committed to delivering reliable, cost-effective solutions that meet client needs. Known for its innovation, quality, and strong client relationships, Statom Group has established itself as a trusted leader in the engineering industry.

95. Wetherby Building Systems Limited – Bob Deane

Wetherby Building Systems Limited is a leading UK provider of high-performance insulation and external wall systems. Specialising in energy-efficient solutions, the company offers a range of products including insulation boards, render systems, and external cladding. With a focus on sustainability, Wetherby Building Systems is committed to improving building performance and reducing environmental impact. Serving the commercial, residential, and public sectors, the company provides tailored solutions that enhance thermal efficiency, safety, and aesthetics, making it a trusted name in the construction industry.

96. The Kay Group (UK) Limited – Ken Kay

The Kay Group (UK) Limited is a leading provider of specialist construction and engineering services across the UK. With expertise in civil engineering, utilities, and infrastructure projects, the company delivers innovative solutions to clients in both public and private sectors. Known for its commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability, The Kay Group offers a range of services including project management, design, and construction. Its experienced team ensures high standards and reliable delivery, making it a trusted partner in the construction industry.

97. Keystone Law Limited – James Knight

Keystone Law Limited is a UK-based, award-winning law firm offering innovative, flexible legal services across a wide range of sectors. With a unique business model, Keystone provides clients with access to top-tier lawyers while maintaining cost-effectiveness and efficiency. Specialising in commercial, corporate, and dispute resolution, the firm serves both businesses and individuals. Known for its client-focused approach and legal expertise, Keystone Law combines the best of traditional legal services with modern, agile solutions, ensuring outstanding results.

98. Sciensus Pharma Services Limited – Darryn Gibson

Sciensus Pharma Services is a leading provider of specialised healthcare services, focusing on the delivery of high-quality pharmaceutical and clinical support. With expertise in homecare, patient services, and clinical trials, the company partners with healthcare providers and pharmaceutical businesses to improve patient outcomes. Sciensus offers personalised support through a range of services, including home infusion therapy, medication management, and clinical trials logistics. Committed to innovation and patient care, Sciensus Pharma Services plays a key role in transforming healthcare delivery across the UK.

99. N.D. Brown Limited – Mark Fernyhough

ND Brown is a UK-based manufacturer specialising in the design and production of high-quality heating, plumbing, and renewable energy products. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the company offers a diverse range of solutions, including electric heating systems, heat pumps, and underfloor heating. Serving both commercial and residential sectors, ND Brown is committed to providing energy-efficient, cost-effective solutions that meet industry standards. Known for reliability and customer satisfaction, the company continues to lead in the evolving energy sector.

100. Gap Group Limited – Douglas & Ian Anderson

Gap Group Limited is a leading UK-based provider of equipment hire services, specialising in the rental of construction, industrial, and access equipment. With over 50 years of experience, the company offers a wide range of high-quality, well-maintained machinery, including aerial platforms, diggers, and generators, to businesses across various sectors. Known for its exceptional customer service, reliability, and safety standards, Gap Group ensures flexible and efficient solutions to meet the diverse needs of clients in the construction and industrial industries.