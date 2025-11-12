The E2E Profit 100 track 2025

E2E, in collaboration with The Independent, proudly unveils the 2025 Profit 100 list, spotlighting the top 100 UK-based companies that have achieved extraordinary profitability, with profits exceeding £5 million over the past two years.

1. Clay Heskett, CEO, L.E.K. Consulting

L.E.K. Consulting is a worldwide recognised strategy consulting firm appreciated for its rigorous analytical methodology and extensive industry knowledge. L.E.K. consultants bring a wide range of knowledge, including data analytics, digital transformation, and operational optimisation, allowing them to tackle tough obstacles across multiple industries. L.E.K. has been recognised one of Seramount's "100 Best Companies for Working Parents" for eight years in a row, demonstrating its commitment to promoting work-life balance among its employees. Additionally, L.E.K. has also been named one of the top ten finest management consulting firms to work for by the Vault Consulting 50, noting its high employee satisfaction and chances for professional growth.

Sector: Consulting

Region: London

2. David Warren, CEO, Moussaieff

Moussaieff Jewellers is a prestigious high jewellery business with a long history reaching back to the 1850s. Founded by a pearl trader with a passion for fine jewels, the company has evolved into one of the most exclusive jewellery stores globally. The brand's products have been seen on several red carpets, embellishing celebrities at reputable events. For example, Michelle Yeoh, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Anok Yai have been seen wearing Moussaieff pieces at major award ceremonies. Moussaieff Jewellers' commitment to excellence is further emphasised by its bespoke services, which allow clients to create unique, one-of-a-kind pieces. The company's commitment to quality and design has enabled it to secure its position as a leader in the high jewellery business.

Sector: Jewellery

Region: London

3. Martin Barry, CEO, Tayto Group

Tayto Group Limited, based at the iconic “Tayto Castle” in Tandragee, County Armagh, is the largest British owned crisp and snack manufacturer, founded in 1956 by Thomas Hutchinson. The family-owned business produces over five million bags daily across five UK sites and is the third largest snack manufacturer in the country, commanding over a 35 percent market share in Northern Ireland. Its portfolio includes Tayto, Golden Wonder, Mr Porky, REAL Crisps, The Real Pork Crackling Company and Midland Snacks. Tayto is celebrated for its landmark innovations, including launching the first Ready Salted crisps and creating the iconic Cheese and Onion flavour. The company’s commitment to taste and quality has earned Great Taste Awards and a People’s Choice Award in Northern Ireland.

Sector: Food Manufacturer

Region: Corby

4. Omar Hoek, CEO, The Vita Group

Vita Group Holdings Limited is a prominent European producer of flexible polyurethane (PU) foam, known for its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and safety. The company operates across numerous sectors, including furniture, bedding, automotive, aviation, and medical applications, having a strong presence in 13 countries and 33 sites throughout Europe. Vita Group received the EcoVadis Platinum award, placing it in the top 1% of organisations reviewed globally. This recognition acknowledges the company's efforts to incorporate sustainable practices across its operations, including the development of Orbis ULTRA, a foam manufactured with up to 95% recycled content. Vita Group Holdings Limited is committed to improving everyday living through innovation, sustainability, and ethical standards.

Sector: Foam Manufacturing

Region: Alderley Edge

5. Lee Compton, CEO, Phoenix Me

Pheonix Me Ltd, trading as Cityside Electrical Co Ltd, is a well-known provider of mechanical and electrical (M&E) services founded in 1931 and headquartered in London. The company specialises in the design, installation, and commissioning of mechanical and electrical systems in a variety of industries, including commercial offices, data centres, educational institutions, government buildings, and pharmaceutical laboratories. Phoenix ME Ltd has proved a strong commitment to quality and safety by obtaining ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management, ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management, and ISO 45001:2018 for occupational health & safety. These accreditations indicate the company's commitment to maintaining high operational standards and ongoing improvement.

Sector: Engineering

Region: London

6. Stephen Fasham, CEO, Sonardyne

Sonardyne is a family-owned marine technology firm headquartered in the UK that was founded in 1971. Sonardyne develops, manufactures, services, and supports products that alter underwater operations across the offshore energy, maritime defence, and ocean science industries. Sonardyne’s success stems from its dedication to innovation and sustainability, exemplified by achieving carbon neutrality across its UK facilities by the end of 2023, two years ahead of its original 2025 target. Sonardyne has received two King's Awards for Enterprise in 2025, one for Sustainable Development and the other for International Trade. Sonardyne maintains its leadership in the maritime technology sector by combining technological innovation and a commitment to sustainability, giving cutting-edge solutions to underwater challenges.

Sector: Engineering

Region: Yateley

7. Mark Grunnel, CEO, Red Oak Taverns

Red Oak Taverns , founded in 2011, has distinguished itself in the UK hospitality business by prioritising community engagement, operational flexibility, and cultivating strong connections with tenant operators. The company manages a wide portfolio of pubs around the UK, offering a variety of partnership options such as managed, leased, and franchised arrangements that are tailored to the individual needs of each venue and operator. Local MP Saqib Bhatti recognised The Greenwood pub in Chelmsley Wood as Pub of the Year, which is a significant achievement. This award recognises Red Oak Taverns' commitment to assisting and improving the local community through its businesses. Overall, Red Oak Taverns Limited has distinguished itself as a reputable and community-focused business in the UK’s hospitality sector.

Sector: Restaurant

Region: Suffolk

8. Andrew Matthews, MD, Quantam Pharmaceutical

Quantum Pharmaceutical, founded in 2004, is the UK’s finest manufacturer and provider of unlicensed pharmaceuticals and elusive commodities. Quantum Pharmaceutical provides a wide range of services supported by in-depth expertise and first-rate customer service. These services include specialising in unlicensed medicines, that are uniquely tailored for patients who cannot use standard medicines. For over two decades, Quantum Pharmaceuticals has been committed to supporting vulnerable patients, ranging from children and the elderly to individuals with rare or complex medical conditions.

Sector: Pharmaceutical

Region: Burnopfield

9. Ian Campbell, Director, Glenrath Farms

Glenrath Farms, a family-owned business established in 1959, is one of the UK’s most prominent egg producers, generating over a million eggs each day spanning Free Range, Organic, Barn and Enriched Colony varieties. The company, which adheres to UK and EU quality standards, is constantly investing in innovative farming practices and sustainability initiatives to fulfil consumer demands, including its 2025 cage-free commitments. In 2017, the Queen knighted Sir John Campbell, the founder and chairman of Glenrath Farms, for his contributions to farming and philanthropic entrepreneurship. Glenrath Farms' commitment to sustainability and animal care demonstrates its leadership in the UK egg production market.

Sector: Food Producer

Region: West Linton

10. Daniel Yuen, Co-Founder, Montirex

Montirex, founded in 2019, quickly expanded from a small catalogue of three t-shirts to a full sportswear brand covering men, women, and children. Their remarkable ability to quickly scale operations, manage production, and successfully design and launch multiple sportwear collections in 6 years demonstrates not only strong strategic vision, but also exceptional operational agility, adaptability and a thorough understanding of market trends and consumer needs. Montirex caters to certain individuals by creating activity-specific collections, such as the Trail Collection for outdoor enthusiasts and the MTX Run line for runners, to ensure that products fit both style and performance requirements.

Sector: Retail

Region: Liverpool

11. Andy Brown, Chair of the Collaborative CEO, Betty and Taylors Group

Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd is a prestigious family-owned business based in Yorkshire, known for its uncompromising dedication to quality, sustainability, and employee well-being. The company owns three iconic brands: Bettys Café Tea Rooms, Taylors of Harrogate, and Yorkshire Tea. Taylors of Harrogate received the King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade in 2024, recognising significant expansion in global markets as well as solid partnerships with international distributors. Bettys & Taylors Group has been named one of the Sunday Times' "100 Best Companies to Work For" each year since 2001. The company's dedication to its people is further shown in its Best Companies 2-Star rating, which recognises excellence in leadership and teamwork.

Sector: Restaurant

Region: Harrogate

12. Trevor Heathcote, Chairman, Heathcote Holdings

Heathcote is a thriving, family-owned firm headquartered in Kent, known for its expertise in sustainable resource management and integrated environmental services. The company maintains a diversified portfolio of businesses, including Countrystyle Recycling, FGS Agri, Envar Composting, and FGS Plant, all of which excel in their respective industries of organics recycling, agricultural contracting, composting, and plant hiring. Heathcote Holdings is dedicated to environmental sustainability, customer service, and building strong partnerships, ensuring that all aspects of their operations are adapted to their clients' specific demands and difficulties.

Sector: Agricultural and Environmental

Region: Kent

13. Niran Chana, CEO, Adanola

Adanola Limited, a Manchester-based athleisure brand, has been recognised for its innovative approach to activewear and dedication to involvement with the community. Drapers awarded Adanola the 'Pureplay of the Year' award in 2024, recognising the company's outstanding achievement in the direct-to-consumer retail market. The brand's trademark product, the Ultimate Leggings, has been a huge success, with over one million pairs sold since its launch in 2020. This product's popularity demonstrates Adanola's ability to address consumer demand for high-quality, adaptable athletic clothing. Through these achievements, Adanola Limited has established itself as a forward-thinking and community-oriented brand in the athleisure industry.

Sector: Retail

Region: Manchester

14. Manpreet Gill, CEO, Bell Integration

Bell Integration, trading as Bell Microsystems Limited, has distinguished itself in the IT services sector through a strong commitment to quality, security, and innovation. They are a UK-based IT services and consultancy firm that specialises in enterprise-level digital transformation solutions. The company was founded in 1996 and has since expanded its global presence to include offices in Europe, Asia, North America, and the Middle East. The organisation has obtained numerous significant certifications, including ISO 9001 for Quality Management, ISO 14001 for Environmental Management, and ISO 27001 for Information Security, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining high standards across its operations.

Sector: IT Services

Region: Portsmouth

15. Nicky Walker, MD, Walker’s Shortbread

Walker's Shortbread Ltd. is a well-known Scottish bakery founded in 1898 by Joseph Walker. What started as a small village bakery has grown into one of Scotland's most recognisable culinary businesses, renowned for its relentless commitment to quality and tradition. Walker's Shortbread has been granted a Royal Warrant by His Majesty King Charles III, recognising its role as a supplier to the British royal household. The company has also won several Queen's Awards for Export Achievement, demonstrating its success in international markets. The brand’s success is a consequence of its commitment to quality, authenticity and excellence.

Sector: Food Manufacturer

Region: Banffshire

16. Dan Mucha, CEO, World of Books

World of Books Limited, formed in 2002, is a UK-based firm dedicated to repurposing used books while promoting sustainability and charitable causes. Their business approach involves purchasing second-hand books from individuals and charity shops, rehoming or recycling them, and reducing waste through technology-driven sorting and resale procedures. World of Books is a leader in ethical re-commerce, processing tens of millions of books annually and distributing over a million to schools and charitable causes. The company has received numerous awards, including B Corporation certification, carbon neutrality, and two Queen's Awards for Sustainable Development and International Trade. Its continued innovation and commitment to sustainability position it to inspire positive change in the book industry and beyond.

Sector: Retail

Region: West Sussex

17. James Gray, Joint MD, Gray & Adams

Gray & Adams Holdings Limited is a family-owned firm based in, Scotland, that specialises in custom temperature-controlled trailers and rigid vehicles. Jim Grey and Jim Adams founded the company in 1957, and it has since evolved to become a leader in the UK cold chain logistics market, providing innovative transport solutions to large retailers and foodservice brands. The company's success is credited to its dedication to engineering quality, a customer-centric strategy, and ongoing innovation. Grey & Adams pioneered temperature-controlled lifting deck trailer technology and created a full-length moving upper deck design, which increased payload capacity and operational efficiency. Gray & Adams continues to set the standard for excellence in temperature-controlled vehicle manufacturing.

Sector: Motor Vehicle and Manufacturing

Region: Aberdeenshire

18. Alex Bartlett, CEO, Albert Bartlett & Sons

Albert Bartlett Holdings Limited, a family-owned company established in 1948 in Scotland, is the UK's foremost potato supplier. Today, it distributes a wide variety of potatoes, including fresh, chilled, and frozen kinds, and operates throughout England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Jersey. Albert Bartlett's success stems from its dedication to quality, innovation, and sustainability. The company has extended its product range and was named Green Business of the Year at the Scottish Business Awards, recognising its environmentally friendly agricultural practices. Furthermore, Albert Bartlett has taken a proactive approach to sustainability, committed to science-based targets for reducing carbon emissions. Albert Bartlett Holdings Limited continues to lead the industry by combining tradition with innovation, ensuring high-quality products and a positive impact on society.

Sector: Wholesaler

Region: Lanarkshire

19. Mike Peters, MD, Whitworth Bros

Whitworth Bros. Ltd. is a family-owned independent flour milling firm headquartered in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, England. Established in 1886, it has grown to become one of Europe's largest flour millers, with 17 mills spread across ten locations. Whitworth Bros. Ltd. credits their success to the combination of traditional milling knowledge and technological innovation. The company has adopted modern milling technology, working with major plant manufacturers to improve efficiency and product quality. Through its blend of heritage, innovation, and sustainability, Whitworth Bros. Ltd. continues to be a prominent player in the flour milling industry, committed to delivering high-quality products to its customers.

Sector: Food Manufacturer

Region: Northampton

20. Stuart Paver, MD, Pavers Shoes

Paver Shoes is a family-owned footwear retailer based in York, England. Catherine Paver founded the company in 1971, and it has since become a well-known brand for its attention to comfort, quality, and elegance. Pavers has over 170 retail sites in the UK and Ireland, offering a diverse choice of footwear for all ages. The company is recognised for its commitment to employee well-being, as seen by achieving the 3-Star Best Companies award. Pavers also demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability, having achieved carbon neutrality. Overall, Pavers Holdings Limited remains committed to its basic ideals, focussing on delivering quality goods and making a meaningful impact on both its employees and the communities it serves.

Sector: Retail

Region: York

21. Tom Molnar, CEO & Co-Founder, Gail’s Limited

Gail’s is a British artisan bakery and café brand that opened its first shop on Hampstead High Street in 2005. Known for its handcrafted breads, pastries and speciality coffee, Gail’s has grown into one of the UK’s best-loved bakery chains, now operating more than 170 neighbourhood bakeries nationwide. The brand is celebrated for combining traditional baking methods with high-quality ingredients, creating food that feels both every day and indulgent. Gail’s is also recognised for its community focus and sustainable practices, such as removing the surcharge on plant-based milk to improve accessibility. In 2024, it was named Best Coffee Shop and Café Group at the MCA Hospitality Awards, reflecting its reputation for quality and hospitality.

Sector: Bakery

Region: London

22. Anna McQueen, Company Director, McQueen Diaries

McQueens Dairies is a family-run company that has re-established the traditional doorstep milk delivery service in the UK. Mick and Meg McQueen founded the company in 1995, with a single milk round in St Andrews, and it has since expanded to operate many warehouses throughout Scotland and the North of England. The company's success is due to its dedication to customer satisfaction and innovation. McQueens Dairies provides a variety of products, including fresh British milk, milk alternatives, free-range eggs, yoghurts, and fruit juices, which are all delivered to customers' doors. Through its blend of traditional values and modern innovation, McQueens Dairies continues to lead in the UK doorstep milk delivery sector, providing high-quality products and services to its customers.

Sector: Food Production

Region: Glasgow

23. Sarah Kenny OBE, CEO, BMT

BMT Group is a globally recognised engineering, science, and technology consultancy, with deep roots in maritime expertise and a history dating back to World War II research institutions. BMT, which operates under an employee-benefit trust, combines strong engineering talent with forward-thinking governance to tackle complex challenges across sectors like defence, energy, and shipping. Their impact has been demonstrated by major recognition, ranging from Financial Times honours to top places in consultant awards, as well as strategic alliances that broaden their worldwide footprint, such as acquisitions in Australia and partnerships promoting offshore wind design and naval sustainment. With a reputation built on decades of marine research and a vision for tomorrow's demands, BMT continues to be a trusted partner in crafting a safer, more sustainable future through engineering and consulting expertise.

Sector: Business Consulting and Services

Region: London

24. Robert Sexton, CEO, Yeo Valley

Yeo Valley Production is the production arm of Yeo Valley Organic, a family-owned British dairy business founded by Roger and Mary Mead. Rooted in farming traditions dating back to the 15th century, the company officially launched the Yeo Valley Organic brand in 1994. The company is known for producing a wide range of organic dairy and food products. Its success is built on its commitment to regenerative farming, soil health, biodiversity, and carbon sequestration, as well as pioneering sustainability measures like large-scale solar power generation and circular packaging innovations. By staying true to their nature-first principles and investing in innovation, Yeo Valley continues to inspire as a leader in sustainable, high-quality food production.

Sector: Food Production

Region: Somerset

25. Nadezda Griffith, Group CFO, ICA Events

ICA Events is a prominent organiser of international trade exhibits and conferences based in London. The organisation operates widely in Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe, managing over 60 high-profile events in a variety of industries such as construction, energy, mining, agriculture, healthcare, and food. ICA's success is due to its extensive regional knowledge, strategically positioned offices in important locations such as Dubai, Baku, Almaty, Tashkent, Istanbul, and Warsaw, and cooperation with leading local partners and venues. This strong infrastructure allows them to offer seamless; high-impact shows that draw decision-makers and worldwide participants. Through their strong emphasis on location insight and curated event experiences, ICA has established itself as a trusted gateway for businesses moving into dynamic new markets.

Sector: Event Services

Region: London

26. Jay Hairsine Wilson, CEO, Prime Life Limited

Prime Life Limited is a UK based provider of health and social care services operating 60 purpose-built care homes nationwide. Committed to resident wellbeing, the organisation offers a comprehensive spectrum of care including elderly care, dementia support, mental health services, learning disabilities assistance, respite care, supported living and intermediate care. The company’s homes are noted for their comfortable, homely environments and flexible, personalised support that places dignity, choice and safety at the forefront. Over 90 percent of its care homes are rated “Good” or better by the Care Quality Commission, reflecting its high standards in care delivery. Led by chairman Peter Van Herrewege, Prime Life continues to expand its reach and enhance accessibility across communities.

Sector: Healthcare

Region: Leicester

27. James Connell, MD, Oliver Connell and Son

Oliver Connell & Son Limited is a reputable, family-run specialist subcontractor in groundworks, reinforced concrete frames, architectural concrete, aviation, and rail, having roots in West London since 1974. Founded by brothers Oliver and Pat Connell, the company is currently proudly run by the second and third generations, mixing tradition and adaptability into its leadership. Their success is grounded in a steadfast commitment to safety, quality, and programme delivery. Over the years, Oliver Connell & Son has earned significant recognition: multiple Construct Awards for quality and health & safety, a Concrete Society Award for architectural concrete, short listings for Health and Safety & Wellbeing Excellence at the Construction News Awards. Oliver Connell & Son’s success stems from its fusion of strong family values, technical craftsmanship, innovation, and social purpose, making it one of the UK’s most respected specialist contractors with a lasting, positive legacy in both industry and community.

Sector: Engineering

Region: South Greenford

28. Richard Simpson, Chairman, Simpsons Malt

Simpsons Malt is a respected, fifth-generation family-owned malting firm founded in 1862 in Northumberland. It presently operates independently with deep roots in tradition and a persistent focus on quality and innovation. They've long embraced advancement to elevate consistency, hygiene, and malt character across their two malting sites at Berwick-upon-Tweed and Tivetshall. Their dedication to responsible practices is underscored by the 2021 achievement of Certified B Corporation status, affirming high standards in governance, community, environment, and transparency. Simpsons Malt Limited’s enduring success springs from a blend of innovation, familial stewardship, integrated supply-chain control, and genuine commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, earning them both industry-leading recognition and lasting trust.

Sector: Distillery

Region: Ord Road

29. Basil Ian Mosey, Founder & MD, Ian Mosey Group

Ian Mosey Limited is a family-owned enterprise based in North Yorkshire, established in 1979, encompassing two core operations: Ian Mosey Ltd, a manufacturer of nutritional animal feed across categories such as pigs, poultry, game, and livestock; and Ian Mosey (Livestock) recognised as one of the UK's largest independent pig finishing enterprises. The company's success is built on agricultural experience and long-term producer partnerships. It manages its own arable, cattle, and sheep farming activities in the Howardian Hills, offering strong supply chain integration and stability.

Sector: Farming

Region:

30. Chandra Patel, CEO, P.&B Foods

Heera Foods is a leading UK-based wholesaler and distributor of Asian and Oriental food products. Founded in 1970 by Thakorbhai Vital Bhai Patel, the company began as a mobile vendor selling rice and spices to Bradford's growing South Asian community. Over time, it evolved into one of the largest independently owned suppliers in the UK and Europe, known for its commitment to quality and customer service. P. & B. Foods' success is attributed to its robust supply chain, state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, and a dedicated in-house transport fleet that ensures timely deliveries across the UK and Europe. Their commitment to quality is evident in their rigorous quality control processes and the use of advanced milling, roasting, and packing machinery. With over 50 years in the industry, P. & B. Foods has established itself as a trusted name in the Asian food wholesale sector, continuously expanding its product range and services to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Sector: Wholesaler

Region: West Yorkshire

31. Dilip Sheth, Founder & MD, Golden Meadows

Dilip Sheth launched Golden Meadows, a family-owned UK food distributor, in 1990. The company has established itself as a major participant in the import, export, and wholesale distribution of ambient foods throughout the UK and Europe. Golden Meadows is sole UK distributor for KOKA Noodles, a recognised brand noted for its quality, convenience, and distinctive tastes. The company's success is achieved through excellent collaborations with large retailers such as B&M, Bestway, and Nisa, as well as a dedication to operational excellence and customer service. Golden Meadows' commitment to quality and authenticity has allowed them to have a big impact on the UK food market.

Sector: Wholesaler

Region: Edgware

32. Seamus McKeague, CEO, Creagh Concrete

Creagh Concrete, a family-owned business situated in Toome, Northern Ireland, with over four decades of experience producing precast concrete products. Creagh operates in a variety of industries throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland, including residential, commercial, civil engineering, and infrastructure. The company is known for its innovative approach by establishing new standards for modern construction practices. Creagh's success stems from its dedication to quality, sustainability, and technical advancement. The company has created a thorough Roadmap to Net Zero, which seeks to reduce and eliminate carbon emissions through strategic innovation. Creagh has also been recognised for its brilliance, winning Construction Company of the Year at the Plant & Civil Engineer awards for the past two consecutive years. Creagh Concrete remains a leader in the precast concrete sector due to its dedicated team and focus on innovation.

Sector: Construction

Region: Antrim

33. Terry Gilmartin, MD, Gilmartins

Gilmartin is a privately owned primary contractor located in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, with over 20 years of expertise delivering construction projects throughout the UK. The corporation specialises in social housing, healthcare, and defence, exhibiting a strong commitment to community-based development. Notable projects include a new children's nursery for the Royal Berkshire Community, a cardiology suite for Luton & Dunstable Hospital, and a complete renovation of Maryland Care Home in St Albans, which provides services individuals with dementia, physical disabilities, and sensory impairments. These projects demonstrate T Gilmartin's commitment to improving local communities through effective building initiatives.

Sector: Construction

Region: Watford

34. Greg Nieuwenhuys, Chair, Nodor International

Nodor International is a renowned UK-based manufacturer specialising in premium bristle dartboards, aerospace-grade tungsten darts, and related equipment. Ted Leggatt, a chemist, founded the firm in 1919 and invented the bristle dartboard, which has since become the sport's standard. Today, Nodor operates from a cutting-edge, purpose-built facility in Bridgend, Wales, and employs a vertically integrated production process to provide rigorous quality control and innovation across all product lines. Nodor's devotion to perfection is exemplified by its major brands, Winmau and Red Dragon, which are both known for their workmanship and technological innovations. In 2024, Nodor received the King's Award for Enterprise in recognition of its significant contributions to international trade. This award emphasises the company's dedication to enhancing the sport of darts globally through quality products and strategic partnerships.

Sector: Sports Good Manufacturing

Region: Bridgend

35. Kamran Ahmed, Director, Chesterfield Poultry

Chesterfield Poultry is a widely recognised UK-based poultry processor that specialises in halal chicken products. Established in 1999, the company has developed from a modest butcher shop in Nottingham to a major supplier with cutting-edge facilities in Thorne, Doncaster. Chesterfield Poultry is a vertically integrated supply chain that includes hatcheries, feed mills, and farm operations, ensuring complete control over all aspects of production. The company adheres to strict standards, with Red Tractor guarantee and BRC AA+ certification demonstrating its commitment to quality and compliance. Their objective is to be the first-choice fresh poultry meat provider, focusing on high levels of service and quality while constantly improving operations to exceed customer expectations.

Sector: Food Processing

Region: Doncaster

36. Martin Flick, CEO, Onecom

Onecom , a UK-based commercial communications company, was established in 2002. As the country's leading independent provider of business telecoms and cloud services, they offer a comprehensive portfolio that includes unified communications, business mobile, fixed-line voice, and more. Onecom's success originates from its customer-first mindset, supplier-agnostic approach and strong technological alliances, which allow them to tailor solutions that provide organisations a competitive advantage. These initiatives have earned Onecom multiple awards, including Best Mobile Service and Solution Provider and the Growth Award at the 2020 Mobile Industry Awards. Onecom established its position as a respected leader in UK corporate communications through a combination of innovative technology platforms, deep industry partnerships, an excellence culture, and several industry awards.

Sector: Telecommunications

Region: Fareham

37. James Smith, Co-CEO, A-Safe

A-Safe is a UK-based, family-founded workplace safety inventor best known for developing the world's first industrial-strength polymer safety barrier system. Since its establishment in 1984, the firm has pioneered the transition from traditional steel barriers to sophisticated, flexible polymer guardrails that absorb up to 80% of vehicle impact and spring back into form, significantly reducing maintenance, damage, and downtime. Their success is based on relentless innovation, high-quality engineering, and a responsible approach to safety. Today, A-SAFE operates in over 65 countries through 17 worldwide subsidiaries, providing safety solutions to major global companies. A-SAFE's combination of material science, engineering rigour, global reach, and standard-setting innovation has established them as the acknowledged benchmark for industrial safety solutions, continuously protecting people, assets, and operations across industries worldwide.

Sector: Manufacturing

Region: Elland

38. David Gooch, CEO, IGLU.com

Iglu.com is the UK's largest independent specialised travel firm, offering spectacular ski and cruise vacations through its three core brands: Iglu Ski, Iglu Cruise, and Planet Cruise. Founded in London in 1998, the company has grown from a small startup to a travel global corporation, combining extensive industry expertise and independence to provide genuine value and personalised advice across a diverse variety of holiday packages. Iglu has received multiple awards throughout the years, demonstrating its commitment to quality and innovation. It has frequently received the title of Online Travel Agent of the Year at the CLIA Cruise Awards, and cruise partners such as Carnival UK and Royal Caribbean have recognised it as Travel Business Partner of the Year.

Sector: Travel

Region: Portsmouth

39. Mark McCaffrey, CEO, Crust Crumb

Crust and Crumb are Northern Ireland's largest manufacturer of ambient, chilled, and frozen flatbreads, pizza bases, topped pizzas, tortillas, and garlic breads. They operate six cutting-edge production facilities, including a dedicated “free from” site and an Innovation Centre. Their success is derived from a combination of customer-driven innovation, operational agility, and a dynamic "can-do" culture that relies on collaboration with retail and foodservice partners to deliver on brief, from concept to prototype and full-scale launch. In 2021, they won both Bakery Manufacturer of the Year and Bakery Exporter of the Year at the Baking Industry Awards, which highlighted their expertly crafted products, solid customer partnerships, and strategic move into the free-from and vegan markets.

Sector: Food and Beverage Manufacturing

Region: Fermanagh

40. Duncan Wilson, CEO, Brookyln Travel

Brooklyn Travel is a vibrant family of award-winning travel brands dedicated to creating exceptional leisure and business trips. Established in 1972, the Glasgow-based company offers a vast portfolio that reflects its ability to satisfy a wide range of travel preferences, from adventure and luxury to niche markets. Brooklyn Travel's success can be attributed to its strategic expansion through judicious acquisitions, such as Killiney Travel and premium operator Destinology, which have diversified its options while preserving brand legacy and client loyalty. Brooklyn Travel Holdings maintains its reputation as a trustworthy and versatile travel firm by offering a diverse range of tour operations.

Sector: Travel

Region: Northwood

41. Brian Trollip, CEO, Dishoom

Dishoom is a well-known British restaurant firm that brings the soul of Bombay's famed Irani cafés to life throughout the UK. Founded in 2010 by cousins Shamil and Kavi Thakrar, Dishoom has expanded from its Covent Garden location to a beloved chain of over 13 colourful eateries. The brand's success stems from its unwavering focus on authenticity, culture, and service. Dishoom, founded on the concept of seva, or selfless service, has built a reputation for heartfelt hospitality, delighting guests with gestures such as providing free chai to waiting patrons, and nurturing an empowering workplace culture, earning it top rankings as one of the best companies to work for in the UK. Looking ahead, the brand is embarking on its first U.S. expansion with a planned opening in New York City, signalling the next chapter for this remarkable, story-driven culinary voice.

Sector: Restaurant

Region: London

42. Steve Lakey, MD, Clearspring Ready Homes

Clearsprings Ready Homes has been a leading provider of short term, furnished accommodation and support services to public sector clients since 2000. The company works closely with local authorities, government departments and charities to deliver safe, compliant and flexible housing solutions for individuals and families in need. Its services go beyond accommodation, offering transport, property maintenance and welfare support to help residents settle and access the resources they require. With over two decades of experience, Ready Homes has become a trusted partner in managing large scale housing contracts, focusing on community integration, tenant wellbeing and responsive service delivery across the UK.

Sector: Accommodation

Region: Rayleigh

43. Gary Lawson, MD, Sustainable Building Services

Sustainable Building Services is a multi-award-winning residential retrofit and decarbonisation expert that provides whole-house energy-efficiency upgrades to social, private rental and owner-occupied properties in the UK. Established in 1976 and part of Sustainable Investments Limited, they have led the industry in implementing area-based retrofit plans and PAS 2035-compliant projects, ensuring that energy-saving solutions are distributed fairly throughout entire communities. They have received recognition at the Retrofit Academy Awards, receiving Best Retrofit Contractor of the Year consecutively for 2023 and 2024, as well as the Best Retrofit Employer Award 2024.

Sector: Construction

Region: Skelmersdale

44. Jonathan Neame, CEO, Shepherd Neame Brewery

Shepherd Neame Limited is an independent, family-owned brewery situated in Faversham, Kent, and claims to be Britain's oldest brewer, with roots dating back to 1698 and even older brewing activities on the site. The company combines tradition and innovation, with heritage ales like Spitfire and an ever-changing portfolio that includes modern offerings like Bear Island, Whitstable Bay, and licensed international lagers. Its commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and community has been recognised through numerous awards, including being named Brewer of the Year by the Good Pub Guide (2020), a CAMRA Golden Award for brewing excellence, and the title of Corporate Community Hero by PubAid for its strong civic engagement and charitable support to causes such as the Kent Wildlife Trust.

Sector: Restaurant

Region: Kent

45. Charles Steven Bond, CEO, R and R C Bond Wholesales Ltd.

R and R C Bond Wholesales is a major wholesaler and distributor of premium and mid-range tire brands, including Goodyear, Dunlop, Michelin, Pirelli, and Continental. They also supply some affordable tyre manufacturers exclusively in the United Kingdom. R & R C Bond (Wholesale) Limited has over 55 years of experience in the tyre sector, earning a reputation for dependability and expertise. The company has a fleet of 200 delivery vans and makes up to three deliveries each day nationally, assuring prompt service to its customers. The company's success can be attributed to its extensive experience, a broad range of quality products, and a strong logistics network that ensures efficient delivery across the UK.

Sector: Wholesale

Region: York

46. Matthew Philipps, CEO, L.D. Collins

Sector: Pharmaceutical

Region: London

L.D. Collins is a UK-based pharmaceutical company with more than 50 years of experience in women's reproductive health. The company, founded in 1970, is best known for its flagship medication, Cyclogest®, a micronised progesterone pessary intended to promote fertility and early pregnancy. L.D. Collins is dedicated to helping millions of patients around the world realise their aspirations through a small miracle of life. They hope to provide patients with support throughout their fertility journey by continuously developing their goods and expanding global access. L.D. Collins & Co. Limited's dedication to women's health and distinct approach to fertility treatments have made them a household name in the pharmaceutical sector.

47. Suzanne Horner, CEO, Gray Dawes Travel

Gray Dawes Travel Limited is a UK-based, family-owned travel management firm with a history dating back to 1865. Founded by Archibald Gray and Edwin Sandys Dawes, the company has been at the forefront of innovation in the travel industry for over 150 years. Today, it has expanded well beyond its early beginnings to become an international business, with offices across the UK, the US and Australia. The organisation delivers a wide range of services, including business travel management, meetings and events, luxury leisure travel, and sports travel. Their strategy combines high-touch personal service with cutting-edge technology. In 2024, Gray Dawes Travel was named “Travel Partner of the Year” at the Business Travel Awards, reflecting its innovation, strong leadership and exceptional client relationships.

Sector: Travel

Region: Colchester

48. Andrew Parsons, Founder, Sapphire Balconies Limited

Sapphire Balconies Limited, who ATW Holdings Limited is being trades as, is a UK-based innovator and market leader in the production and installation of prefabricated, lightweight “Glide-On™” balcony systems. They are well-known for providing rapid, offsite-manufactured balcony modules that securely slot into buildings with remarkable speed, bringing great quality, efficiency, and precision to high-rise residential and mixed-use development projects. Their success is founded on an uncompromising dedication to innovation, which is reinforced by strong values and vertical integration. They have revolutionised balcony installation by using patent-protected design and building procedures, moving away from traditional onsite steel or concrete structures and towards modern modular options. Beyond product quality, Sapphire combines technical leadership with a community-focused mentality. As a family-run firm, they value collaboration and ethical sourcing.

Sector: Metal Fabricator

Region: Reading

49. Jenna Meek, CEO, Refy

Influencer Jess Hunt and entrepreneur Jenna Meek founded Refy cosmetics, a UK-based cosmetics firm, in 2020. The brand specialises on minimalist, versatile makeup and skincare routines that aim to simplify beauty procedures. Their product line includes necessities such as brow gels, lip tints and sculpting creams, all of which are vegan and cruelty free. The brand's success is credited to its robust social media presence, notably on platforms such as TikTok, where its products have gone viral. Furthermore, Refy Beauty has expanded its product line to include skincare products, bolstering its position in the beauty sector. The company's commitment to simplicity and functionality resonates with a broad audience, contributing to its rapid growth and recognition in the competitive beauty market.

Sector: Cosmetics

Region: Manchester

50. Andrew Heath and Max Cartellieri, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Alphasights

AlphaSights is a global information services corporation that provides clients with expertise to help them make key business decisions. AlphaSights was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London. It now has offices in significant locations around the world, including New York, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. AlphaSights' commitment to quality is evident in its position as one of Europe's fastest-growing firms, according to the Financial Times. The organisation has received recognition for its working culture, including the Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces™ award in the UK and Germany in 2025. Through its dedication to providing high-quality, on-demand expert insights, AlphaSights continues to empower organizations to navigate complex business challenges effectively.

Sector: Information Services

Region: London

51. Emma Pearson, CEO, Helping Hands Home Care

Midshires Care Limited, operating under the brand Helping Hands Home Care, is a UK-based provider of home care services, offering a range of support options including live-in care, visiting care, dementia care, and palliative care. Established in 1989 and headquartered in Alcester, Warwickshire, the company has expanded its reach with numerous branches across England and Wales. The company's success is attributed to its commitment to delivering high-quality, personalised care that enables individuals to live independently in their own homes. Helping Hands has been recognised for its exceptional care services, earning positive ratings across its various branches. The company's focus on individualized care plans, responsive customer service, and a family-oriented approach has contributed to its reputation as a trusted provider in the home care sector.

Sector: Healthcare

Region: Alcester

52. Mike Carr, Joint MD, Pendennis Shipyard

Pendennis Shipyard is a premier UK-based shipyard specializing in the design, construction, and refit of luxury superyachts. Established in 1988 and headquartered in Falmouth, Cornwall, Pendennis has built a global reputation for delivering bespoke sailing and motor yachts up to 100 meters in length. The company's success is rooted in its commitment to craftsmanship and innovation. Pendennis has undertaken more than 350 refit projects and over 30 custom-built yachts, collaborating with renowned designers and naval architects. The company's dedication to excellence has earned it over 30 awards in the past 35 years, reflecting its leadership in the superyacht industry.

Sector: Shipbuilding

Region: Cornwall

53. David Burton, MD, Don-Bur

Don-Bur is a UK-based manufacturer renowned for its innovative approach to commercial vehicle bodywork. Founded in 1981 by Don Burton in Stoke-on-Trent, the company has evolved into a leader in the design and production of bespoke trailers and rigid bodywork solutions. Don-Bur's success stems from its commitment to quality, safety, and operational efficiency. The company pioneered the Lifting Deck trailer in the late 1980s, a technology that has since become a standard in the industry. Under the leadership of David Burton, Don-Bur continues to uphold the values instilled by its founder, ensuring a legacy of quality and customer satisfaction. The company's dedication to innovation and excellence has solidified its position as a trusted partner in the commercial vehicle industry.

Sector: Trailer Manufacture

Region: Longton

54. Kevin Mulholland, Owner & MD, Carwood

Carwood Motor is a UK-based leader in remanufacturing, parts distribution, and technical services for the automotive, off-highway, motorsport, and defence sectors. Established in 1966 in Coventry, the company has grown into a global operation, employing over 300 people across multiple sites. The company's success is attributed to its commitment to sustainability and innovation. By remanufacturing components, Carwood reduces waste and conserves resources, aligning with its mission to deliver quality parts that don't cost the Earth. In recognition of their support for the Armed Forces, Carwood received the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award in 2024. This award underscores the company's commitment to providing employment opportunities and support for service personnel, veterans, and their families.

Sector: Motor Vehicle Manufacturing

Region: Coventry

55. Russell Barnes, CEO, David Lloyd’s

David Lloyd’s is a premier health and wellness group headquartered in Hatfield, Hertfordshire. Established in 1982 by former tennis professional David Lloyd, the company has grown to operate 132 clubs across the UK and mainland Europe. David Lloyd Clubs offers a comprehensive range of facilities, including state-of-the-art gyms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, racquet sports courts, group exercise studios, and luxurious spa retreats. The clubs also provide dedicated workspaces, catering to the increasing demand for flexible working environments. David Lloyd Clubs' dedication to promoting health and wellness has earned them recognition in the industry. In 2022, they received three 'Wellness Champion Awards' for their participation in the World Wellness Weekend, highlighting their efforts to foster active and healthy lifestyles among their members.

Sector: Fitness

Region: Hatfield

56. Stephen Slessor, CEO, RSE

RSE is a leading provider of sustainable water treatment and clean energy solutions, headquartered in Muir of Ord, Scotland. Established in 1982, RSE has grown into a prominent mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, control, and automation contractor, specializing in the design, manufacture, and maintenance of water treatment and recycling equipment. RSE's success is attributed to its commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability. The company has pioneered modular water treatment systems that enable faster, more flexible, and lower-carbon solutions for building and upgrading treatment facilities across the UK. With a strong focus on research and development, RSE is poised to continue its leadership in the water treatment industry, addressing global challenges related to water quality and scarcity.

Sector: Water Engineering

Region: Ross-shire

57. Marc Santhi, CEO, Eleanor Healthcare Group

Eleanor Healthcare Group is a prominent independent healthcare provider in the UK, established in 1979. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including home care, live-in care, residential and nursing care homes, day centres, supported living, extra care, prison healthcare, and hospital logistics. Their services are designed to support individuals across various age groups and care needs, ensuring personalized and compassionate care. They have been recognised with awards like the Mayor of Lewisham’s Business Award, highlighting their excellence in the care sector. Furthermore, the company has strengthened its commitment to care by partnering with the Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA) and signing the Armed Forces Covenant, demonstrating their dedication to supporting diverse communities and upholding high standards in healthcare services.

Sector: Healthcare

Region: Bromley

58. David S Chattwell, CEO, SOP International Ltd

SOP International, established in 1971 and headquartered in Harlow, Essex, is a leading importer and wholesaler specializing in authentic Asian and Oriental foods. Originally founded as a packer and processor of edible oils in Runcorn, Cheshire, the company expanded its operations in 2003 to include the importation and distribution of a diverse range of products from the Far East. The company's success is attributed to its deep understanding of Asian culinary traditions and its commitment to providing high-quality products that meet the evolving tastes of consumers. SOP International's dedication to excellence has solidified its position as a trusted partner in the Asian food wholesale industry.

Sector: Importing and Wholesale

Region: Harlow

59. Peter Wood, CEO, AllSaints

AllSaints is a British fashion brand founded in 1994 by designers Kait Bolongaro and Stuart Trevor. Emerging from London's vibrant alternative music scene, the brand quickly gained recognition for its edgy, contemporary aesthetic, characterised by leather jackets, denim, and minimalist silhouettes. The brand's success is attributed to its distinctive design philosophy, which blends urban street style with high-quality craftsmanship, appealing to fashion-forward individuals seeking individuality in their wardrobe choices. Over the years, AllSaints has expanded internationally, with a notable presence in the United States, and has collaborated with various artists and musicians, further solidifying its cultural relevance. The brand continues to innovate and inspire, maintaining its position as a leading name in contemporary fashion.

Sector: Retail

Region: London

60. David Cosgrove, Director, Moyne Roberts

Moyne Roberts is a prominent European manufacturer and distributor specialising in comprehensive fire protection solutions. With over 50 years of experience, the company operates through subsidiary companies in the UK, Ireland, and the Netherlands, offering a wide range of products and services. The company's success is attributed to its commitment to quality and compliance with relevant standards, providing reliable and effective fire protection solutions. The company has been recognized in Grant Thornton's Lancashire Limited 2025 report as one of the Top 100 largest private companies in Lancashire, reflecting its significant presence and influence in the sector.

Sector: Facilities Services

Region: Preston

61. Mark Howard, CEO, Zettlex

Zettlex is a specialist in advanced sensing technology, best known for its inductive encoders, which measure movement and position with high accuracy. Its sensors are designed to work reliably in tough conditions and are widely used in industries such as aerospace, defence, medical equipment and robotics. By using innovative designs with no moving parts, Zettlex creates products that are lightweight, durable and low maintenance. The company’s focus on quality and innovation has been recognised with major honours, including the Queen’s Award for Innovation in 2017 and the Queen’s Award for International Trade in 2018, highlighting its global impact and reputation.

Sector: Industrial Technology

Region: Cambridgeshire

62. Clare Hornby, CEO, ME + EM

ME+EM is a London-based womenswear brand established in 2009, renowned for its philosophy of “intelligent style.” The company designs versatile, timeless clothing that combines quality fabrics, precise tailoring and functional details, creating capsule collections that fit seamlessly into modern wardrobes. Its direct-to-consumer model allows ME+EM to deliver premium pieces at accessible prices, while maintaining full control over quality and service. The brand has expanded internationally, with flagship stores in London and New York alongside a strong online presence. Worn by high-profile figures including the Princess of Wales and Margot Robbie, ME+EM has earned a reputation for balancing sophistication and practicality while advancing sustainable practices and responsible sourcing across its collections.

Sector: Retail

Region: London

63. Frank Taylor, Founder & CEO, Indigo Centre

Indigo Sun Retail Ltd is based in Stirling, Stirlingshire, and has grown to become one of the UK’s leading tanning and beauty providers. The company opened its first salon in Stirling in 1993 and has since expanded to operate more than 100 locations nationwide. Indigo Sun is known for offering state-of-the-art tanning experiences, using premium equipment from brands such as Ergoline, Luxura and Megasun, alongside professional skincare and beauty products. Recognised at the European Tanning Awards as the UK’s best tanning centre, the business has built its reputation on quality, safety and customer service. Family-led by Frank, Sarah and Ewan Taylor, Indigo Sun continues to expand while focusing on wellbeing, innovation and high standards.

Sector: Leisure

Region: Stirlingshire

64. Cheri Read, CEO, Restful Homes Groups

Restful Homes Group Ltd, based in Walsall, West Midlands, is a family run provider of luxurious, person centred care for older adults including those living with dementia. With over 30 years of experience, the group operates seven bespoke care homes across the Midlands, each designed for resident comfort with generously sized rooms and custom furniture created around individual needs. The company offers a wide range of services from residential and palliative care to dementia and respite services within secure, homely settings. Renowned for its responsive, tailored care plans and close family governance, Restful Homes emphasises dignity, privacy and wellbeing. The group continues to set new standards in compassionate care by combining modern facilities with a warm, community focused approach.

Sector: Healthcare

Region: Stonnall

65. Darren Kenyon, MD, F.Ball

F. Ball is based in Staffordshire and is recognised as Britain’s leading manufacturer of flooring adhesives and preparation products. With more than 135 years of expertise, the company has become a trusted partner for flooring professionals across commercial, healthcare, education and retail sectors. Its product range includes smoothing compounds, adhesives, moisture control systems and solutions for luxury vinyl tile installations, all developed to deliver consistent, high-quality results. F. Ball is equally well known for its technical support and training, helping installers build confidence and skill. This blend of product innovation and practical support has cemented its reputation as the go-to brand for flooring professionals in the UK and beyond.

Sector: Construction

Region: Cheddleton

66. Imran Rahman, CEO, CHEC

Community Health & Eyecare Limited (CHEC), established in 2012, operates a nationwide network of over 35 community hospitals and 90 treatment centres across the UK, specialising in ophthalmology, gastroenterology, dermatology and ENT services. Trusted by the NHS, CHEC offers timely, local outpatient care ranging from cataract surgery and YAG laser treatment to wet age related macular degeneration facilities, designed to reduce patient waiting times and relieve pressure on hospital systems. Founded by consultant ophthalmologist Imran Rahman, CHEC prides itself on its shared care model with GPs and optometrists, and has earned Great Place to Work certification for three consecutive years. Its focus on patient centred, accessible care has positioned CHEC as a respected innovator in community healthcare delivery.

Sector: Healthcare

Region: Stonnall

67. Samuel Drake, Co-CEO, Accora

Accora, based in Cambridgeshire, is a leading UK specialist in assistive care equipment, including profiling beds, pressure mattresses, and adaptable seating. The company is celebrated for products like the FloorBed®, which lowers to floor level to reduce fall risk, and BodyMove™ technology that enhances comfort and pressure relief. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Accora showcased exceptional agility by designing and rolling out thousands of emergency beds for NHS Nightingale hospitals in just five days. Its focus on innovation and practical solutions has earned Accora recognition within the healthcare sector, where it is trusted by care homes, hospitals, and community health services. The company continues to champion patient dignity, wellbeing, and safety through high-quality design.

Sector: Healthcare

Region: Royston

68. Alex Keogh, Managing Director, SugaRich

Sugarich, founded in 2009 and based in Surrey, is a specialist in recovering surplus materials from food manufacturers, distributors and retailers and converting them into high-performance animal feed ingredients. By repurposing products such as surplus bakery goods, confectionery and packaged foods, Sugarich provides a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional feeds. Its nutritionally balanced formulations are designed to support livestock health and increase productivity, while significantly reducing food waste and environmental impact. Working closely with partners across the food supply chain, Sugarich has built a reputation for reliability, innovation and sustainability. The company’s model helps the agricultural and food industries align commercial success with environmental responsibility.

Sector: Food and Beverage Services

Region: Camberley

69. Ben Foskett, Director, Magna Specialist Confectioners

Magna Specialist Confectioners founded in 1972 and headquartered in Telford is a respected manufacturer of moulded chocolate confectionery. Supplying many of the UK’s best-known retailers and global brands, Magna specialises in producing high-quality, bespoke chocolate products at scale. The company has invested heavily in its facilities, introducing advanced production lines and automation to boost efficiency and consistency. With capacity to produce tens of thousands of tonnes of chocolate annually, Magna combines technical precision with traditional confectionery expertise. Its reputation is built on reliability, innovation, and the ability to adapt quickly to customer requirements. Today, Magna continues to strengthen its standing as a trusted partner to leading retailers, brand owners and foodservice businesses.

Sector: Food Manufacturing

Region: Shropshire

70. Gary Mayo, Founder & MD, Mayo Civils

Mayo Civil Engineering Limited, also known as Mayo Civils, is a Rochdale-based civil engineering contractor established in 2005. The company delivers a wide range of services including groundworks, deep drainage, roadworks, structural concrete frames, and redevelopment projects. Active across major cities such as Manchester, Salford, Sheffield and Birmingham, Mayo has built a reputation for quality, technical expertise and dependable project delivery. Led by Founder and Managing Director Gary Mayo, the firm holds accreditations from leading industry bodies and serves both public and private sector clients. With a proven track record on complex, large-scale developments, Mayo continues to play a key role in shaping modern infrastructure across the UK’s urban landscape.

Sector: Civil Engineering

Region: Rochdale

71. Laura Keir, CEO, Protein Works

Class Delta Ltd trades as The Protein Works, a leading name in sports nutrition. The company produces and sells a wide range of protein powders, supplements, healthy snacks and meal replacements, designed for athletes, gym-goers and health-conscious consumers. It trades directly with customers through its own online platform and works with retail partners to supply products across the UK and internationally. By focusing on quality ingredients and innovative product development, The Protein Works has built strong relationships within the health and fitness market. Its customer base spans professional athletes to everyday consumers, making it a trusted brand in nutrition.

Sector: Wellness and Fitness Services

Region: Liverpool

72. Andrew Mayhew, CEO, AB World Foods

AB World Foods is a specialist food manufacturer best known for bringing global flavours to UK and international markets. Trading with major supermarkets, wholesalers, and foodservice providers, the company supplies a portfolio of well-known brands including Patak’s, Blue Dragon, Levi Roots and Al’Fez. These products range from sauces and spice mixes to meal kits and condiments, offering consumers authentic tastes from around the world. AB World Foods works closely with retail partners and distributors worldwide to grow its reach, while building strong customer loyalty. By supplying a wide variety of cuisines, the business continues to play a key role in the global food trade.

Sector: Food and Beverages

Region: London

73. Michael Lorimer, CEO, DCS Group

DCS Group UK is one of the country’s largest independent distributors and manufacturers of health, beauty and household products. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Banbury, the company was established by entrepreneur Denys Shortt OBE, who remains actively involved in its growth. DCS trades with supermarkets, high street retailers, wholesalers, discount chains and independent shops, supplying more than 150 globally recognised brands. In addition to distribution, it manufactures its own Enliven range and provides private label solutions for retailers. With its strong customer relationships and efficient supply chain, DCS has become a trusted partner in the fast-moving consumer goods sector.

Sector: Manufacturing

Region: Chipping Norton

74. Tom Morris, CEO & Co-Founder, Home Bargains

T J Morris Group Limited trades as Home Bargains, one of the UK’s largest discount retailers. With more than 600 stores nationwide, the company trades directly with millions of customers every week. Home Bargains sources branded products from suppliers and manufacturers around the world, ensuring they can be offered to consumers at consistently low prices. Its product range covers groceries, household essentials, beauty products, clothing, toys and homeware. The company trades with both large international suppliers and smaller manufacturers, building a diverse supply base. By combining scale with strong supplier relationships, Home Bargains has become one of Britain’s most popular retailers.

Sector: Retail

Region: Liverpool

75. Shamir Patel, Director, Axcel Group Limited

Axcel Group, headquartered in Croydon, is a privately owned hotel management and development company with a growing portfolio across the UK. The group manages 13 branded hotels, representing nearly 800 bedrooms, under leading global names such as IHG and Marriott, including Hampton by Hilton, Mercure, and AC by Marriott. Axcel takes a hands-on approach to hotel operations, offering close coaching and support to general managers, conducting regular financial and performance reviews, and ensuring that each property delivers strong service and financial results. Alongside management, the group actively pursues new development opportunities, positioning itself as a dynamic operator in the UK hospitality sector, recognised for sustainable growth and consistent guest experience.

Sector: Hospitality

Region: Croydon

76. Faiza Kazmi, Director, Mervyn Mayes Ltd

Mervyn Mayes Ltd, incorporated in 2018 and headquartered in Gravesend, Kent, operates as a wholesale and distribution business. While detailed public information is limited, the company supplies intermediate goods across sectors, focusing on efficiency, service, and reliable delivery. As an independently run business, Mervyn Mayes Ltd benefits from the flexibility of private ownership, tailoring its operations to customer needs and building lasting client relationships. Its role in the local and regional supply chain supports manufacturers and retailers by ensuring consistent product availability. By combining strong operational management with customer-focused service, the company has carved out a presence in the wholesale market and continues to evolve within its chosen sectors.

Sector: Food Supplier and Retail

Region: Gravesend

77. Paul Riddick, CEO, Reds10

REDS10 (UK) Limited, founded in 2006 and headquartered at the Metal Box Factory in London, is a leading specialist in modern methods of construction. The company designs, finances, builds, equips, operates, and hires modular and prefabricated spaces, serving sectors including defence, education, healthcare, and justice. REDS10 offers full turnkey solutions, managing every stage from initial concept through to long-term operation, helping clients meet demanding timelines while reducing environmental impact. Innovation and sustainability are central to its approach, with modular solutions designed to improve efficiency and deliver long-term value. In recognition of its support for the armed forces community, REDS10 was awarded the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award in 2025.

Sector: Construction

Region: London

78. Ian Kendall, CEO, The Reflex Group

The Reflex Labels, founded in 2002 and based in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, is one of the UK’s largest privately owned manufacturers of labels and packaging solutions. With 24 sites in seven countries, it provides end-to-end services from design and prototyping to production, supplying global brands in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, health and beauty, and household sectors. Its portfolio spans self-adhesive, linerless, premium and security labels, as well as carton board, flexible and protective packaging. Reflex is defined by continuous investment in advanced printing technology, patented innovations, and in-house creativity through Graphic Brands and Proof+. Committed to sustainability, the company has been independently certified carbon neutral since 2019.

Sector: Printing Services

Region: Nottinghamshire

79. John Hays, Owner & Chair, Hays Travel

Hays Travel, founded in 1980 by John Hays and headquartered in Sunderland, is the UK’s largest independent travel agent with more than 40 years’ experience. Offering service, value and choice across short-haul, long-haul and cruise holidays, it has grown to over 490 branches nationwide. In 2019, John and Irene Hays were hailed as “Heroes of the High Street” when the company acquired all former Thomas Cook shops, re-employing 2,500 staff. In 2023, Hays Travel was voted the nation’s favourite travel agent at the British Travel Awards, winning three golds including Best National Travel Retailer. Family-owned, it is defined by independence, community engagement and a people-focused culture.

Sector: Travel & Leisure

Region: Sunderland

80. Patrick Cairns, CEO, Charlie Bigham’s

Charlie Bigham’s, founded in 1996 and headquartered in London, is a premium food company specialising in freshly prepared ready meals. Inspired by Charlie Bigham’s travels and passion for good food, the business began with small-batch recipes sold through independent shops and Waitrose, before expanding to supply leading UK supermarkets. Today, Charlie Bigham’s offers a wide range of dishes prepared with high-quality ingredients and served in distinctive wooden or ceramic trays designed for oven cooking. With a commitment to taste, craft and sustainability, the brand has become one of the UK’s most trusted names in convenient, restaurant-quality meals. The company has also invested in sustainable kitchens in Somerset, creating local jobs while ensuring consistent quality. Its dedication to culinary excellence and innovation continues to set it apart in the ready-meals market.

Sector: Food Manufacturing and Beverage

Region: London

81. Tony Dale, CEO, Mills CNC

Mills CNC, founded in 1974 and headquartered at its Technology Campus in Leamington Spa, is the exclusive distributor of DN Solutions (formerly Doosan) and Zayer machine tools across the UK and Ireland. Over five decades, the company has become highly respected in the machine tool market and across the manufacturing sectors it serves, including aerospace and defence, power generation, motorsport, oil and gas, medical, automotive, and general precision engineering. Its reputation is built on the reliability and performance of industry-leading machines such as the Puma and Lynx lathes, DNM and Mynx vertical machining centres, and DBC horizontal borers. Mills has twice been named Top Performing Dealer at EMO exhibitions, reflecting its strength in sales, service and customer support. This reputation is enhanced by a comprehensive suite of services including CNC training delivered by its renowned CNC Training Academy, flexible finance solutions, rapid spare parts provision, and industry-leading pre- and after-sales support.

Sector: Machinery Manufacturing

Region: Leamington Spa

82. Imtiaz Umarji, Director & Owner, General Traffic

General Traffic, founded in 1983, is a family-run distributor of motor vehicle parts and accessories. Headquartered in Bolton, Greater Manchester, with a central distribution hub in Warrington, the company has steadily expanded over four decades to operate more than 40 branches across the UK. Its business model focuses on supplying garages, retailers and automotive professionals with a comprehensive range of car parts, tyres, batteries and related products, supported by a strong logistics network and customer-focused service. Guided by family leadership since its inception, General Traffic has built a reputation for reliability, scale and long-standing industry partnerships.

Sector: Automotive Parts

Region: Bolton

83. Jennie Mccann, MD, Pottermore Publishing

Pottermore, incorporated in 2008, launched in 2012 as the official digital publisher of J. K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. Originally an interactive fan hub, it has grown into a leading global digital publishing business, making the Harry Potter series and related works available as eBooks and audiobooks in more than 25 languages. Its catalogue is distributed through smartphones, tablets, eReaders and smart speakers, ensuring fans can access the stories anytime, anywhere. In 2023, Pottermore Publishing announced a landmark milestone, with Harry Potter audiobooks surpassing one billion hours of listening on Audible, cementing its role as the digital cornerstone of the Wizarding World.

Sector: Publishing

Region: London

84. Thomas Greaney, CEO, Oakfield Foods

Since 1987, Oakfield (Foods) has grown from a small UK food importer into a leading international meat and food supplier. Headquartered in Hertfordshire, the company specialises in sourcing and distributing beef, lamb, pork, poultry, fish and vegetables to manufacturers, retailers and food service operators. Oakfield manages the full supply chain, from concept development and product innovation to quality assurance, logistics and delivery, ensuring trust and transparency throughout. Guided by its mission to be the “ultimate food partner,” Oakfield is committed to sustainability, ethical sourcing and long-term partnerships. In 2021, it received a Fast Payer Award for supplier support.

Sector: Meat Wholesaler

Region: Borehamwood

85. Fergus McMullen & Heydon Mizon, Co-MDs, McMullen

Founded in 1827, McMullen & Sons Ltd is Hertfordshire’s independent family brewer, now in its seventh generation. Brewing from its historic Grade II listed Old Cross site in Hertford, “Mac’s” combines nearly two centuries of tradition with innovation through its modern Whole Hop Brewery. Its beer portfolio spans heritage favourites such as AK, first brewed in 1833, and Stronghart, a past CAMRA Champion Beer of Great Britain, alongside the contemporary Rivertown range. The Castle strong ale has earned four Gold Medals at the Le Monde awards, further testifying to the quality of their brewing heritage. Today, McMullen operates more than 100 pubs across London and the Home Counties, guided by respect, consistency and long-term vision.

Sector: Hospitality

Region: Herts

86. Jens Pedersen, CEO, Efficio

Efficio is a leading procurement and supply chain consultancy, headquartered in London and operating worldwide. Established in 2000, Efficio specialises in helping organisations unlock measurable value from procurement by combining deep expertise, advanced analytics, and hands on delivery. Recognised by Forbes as one of the Worlds Best Management Consulting Firms for three consecutive years (2022 to 2024), Efficio partners with clients across industries from financial services and healthcare to energy and technology to transform procurement into a strategic driver of growth. Its blend of consulting, technology and managed services embeds sustainable savings, strengthens supplier collaboration and builds high performing procurement capabilities.

Sector: Procurement and Supply Chain

Region: London

87. Martyn Fish, CEO, HGF

HGF Limited is one of Europes leading integrated intellectual property firms, offering expertise in patents, trademarks, designs and IP litigation. Founded in 1995, it operates from over 25 offices across the UK and continental Europe, with its headquarters in Leeds, Yorkshire. Its multidisciplinary teams of patent attorneys, trademark attorneys, design attorneys and IP solicitors deliver strategic, commercially focused advice across industries such as life sciences, engineering, electronics and software. Recognised for excellence, HGF has been ranked Gold across all categories in the 2025 Financial Times special report Europes Leading Patent Law Firms, marking its seventh consecutive year of this distinction. Renowned for innovation, collaboration and client service, HGF continues to shape the future of intellectual property protection across Europe.

Sector: Intellectual Property

Region: West Yorkshire

88. Kevin Beech, MD, Click Scolmore

Scolmore (International) Limited is part of the family run Scolmore Group, a leading British manufacturer of electrical accessories and lighting solutions since 1989. From its headquarters in Tamworth, the company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes premium products under its Click brand, including wiring accessories, lighting, fire protection, smart home and security solutions, and cable accessories. Known for innovation, Scolmore was among the first to introduce fire rated downlights and modular wiring systems. Founded by Barry Mordue and his son Gary, who is now Chief Executive Officer, the company continues to focus on quality, reliability and customer service, setting benchmarks in the electrical and lighting industry in the UK and internationally.

Sector: Electronics

Region: Tamworth

89. Nadim Nsouli, CEO, Inspired Education Group

Inspired Education is a definitive leader in premium private schooling, founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Nadim Nsouli. Coeducational, non denominational and independent, Inspired is designed to inspire students aged 1 to 18 to achieve their full potential in a nurturing, progressive environment. Today, the group educates over 95,000 students across 121 schools in 28 countries. Its approach reimagines traditional teaching, integrating three pillars: academics, performing arts and sports to create a dynamic, holistic education. With hand picked teachers and innovative programmes, Inspired nurtures individuality, talent and confidence, equipping students with the skills, values and resilience to succeed. Under Nsouli’s leadership, Inspired has set a new global standard in premium education, preparing the next generation to thrive in a changing world.

Sector: Education

Region: London

90. Andrew Offer, CEO & Co-Founder, 2 Exel Aviation Limited

2Excel Aviation is an agile aerospace services company based at Sywell Aerodrome in Northamptonshire. Founded in 2005 by two former Royal Air Force pilots, it has expanded from a small team with four aerobatic aircraft to a dynamic workforce of around 300 across multiple aviation disciplines. 2Excel designs, builds, tests, certifies, and operates specialised aircraft for mission-critical services such as defence, emergency response, VIP charter, and disaster relief. Its engineering division, 2Excel Engineering, provides maintenance and repair support to a diverse fleet of 30 modified aircraft. Recognised with a Silver Award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, the company’s blend of technical expertise, regulatory approvals and operational flexibility enables it to deliver innovative aviation solutions in complex environments.

Sector: Aviation

Region: London

91. Neil Pizzey, MD, Amazon Filters Limited

Amazon Filters Limited is Europe’s leading manufacturer of high quality process filtration systems, specialising in both liquid and gas filtration. Based in Camberley, Surrey, the company offers a comprehensive range of products including filter cartridges, capsules, housings and bespoke engineered solutions, all backed by ISO accreditation and full customization capabilities. With over 40 years of experience, Amazon Filters combines craftsmanship with efficiency, delivering long lasting filtration solutions designed to help businesses optimise performance, reduce costs and minimise waste. The firm serves a diverse array of sectors such as food and beverage, energy, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, water and OEMs. Committed to environmental responsibility, the company designs sustainable packaging and employs fast, cost effective production methods rooted in innovation and reliability.

Sector: Industrial Machinery Manufacturing

Region: Camberley

92. Mitesh Vekaria, MD, Vascroft Contractors

Vascroft Holdings Ltd, incorporated in 2011, is a private construction holding company with roots stretching back to the early 1970s, when founders Shashi and the late Arjan Vekaria began their careers on the Barbican Towers. Today, the company delivers projects across residential, commercial, medical, community and façade rectification sectors. With in-house divisions covering joinery, mechanical and electrical, metal fabrication and procurement, Vascroft provides a complete, integrated service. A standout project is the refurbishment of the Landmark London’s principal suites, showcasing its craftsmanship and attention to detail. In 2021, Vascroft was named in The Sunday Times Profit Track 100 ‘Ones to Watch’. The company also champions education and health initiatives worldwide through the Vascroft Foundation.

Sector: Construction

Region: London

93. Ed Heale, CEO, CSL Group

CSL (Duolcom) Limited is a UK-based specialist in vital Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications, founded on its pioneering work in dual-path alarm signalling. Since its launch in 1996 as CSL DualCom, the company has revolutionised dependability by combining wired and wireless connectivity to enable safe alarm signalling for both household and commercial environments. Their focus on innovation, technological dependability, and real-time visibility into connected systems has made them an invaluable partner for applications where failure is not an option. SL’s commitment to innovation and service excellence has earned them major industry honours, including Digital Transformation Company of the Year at the SDC Awards 2023, Specialist Technology Company of the Year at the Business Continuity Awards 2024, and Partner Deal of the Year from Vodafone Business in 2024.

Sector: Telecommunications

Region: Watford

94. Graeme Brooks, CEO, Avtrade

Avtrade is a globally recognised aviation aftermarket provider that specialises in comprehensive aircraft component support services. Since its founding in 1985, the company has built a vast, one-of-a-kind inventory pool and delivers 24/7 solutions including supply, repair, leasing, pooling, and more. Avtrade’s success is driven by its dedication to quality, demonstrated through internationally recognised certifications, and its ability to adapt services to meet the evolving needs of the aviation industry. Its strategic global network, combined with a customer-first approach and strong technical expertise, has earned the company a reputation for trustworthiness, efficiency, and innovation. These qualities, along with its collaborative industry partnerships, have cemented Avtrade’s position as a key player in the aviation aftermarket.

Sector: Aircraft Supplier

Region: West Sussex

95. Anton Roe, CEO, MHR Global

MHR International UK Limited, established in 1984, specialises in HR, payroll, finance, and analytics software and consultancy services. MHR's success is achieved through a strong emphasis on independence, innovation, and people-centered values. By reinvesting extensively in research and development, the company maintains cutting-edge systems that grow with client needs, supported by strong certifications and Microsoft partner status. MHR has been recognised as Midlands Family Business of the Year 2023, illustrating its ethical, sustainable, and innovative leadership. In 2025, MHR was also named one of the UK’s Best Places to Work, demonstrating their dedication to employee wellbeing.

Sector: HR and Finance

Region: Nottingham

96. Geoffrey Warren, Founder, Cargiant

Car Giant Limited is a renowned car supermarket based in London, founded in 1979 by Geoffrey Warren. It has earned a reputation as the UK's largest single-site used-car dealership, offering an unrivalled selection of makes and models across its expansive 48-acre showroom and processing facility. Cargiant’s success lies in its pioneering model of comprehensive, centralized operations, from procurement to inspection and final sale, everything takes place onsite. Their commitment to customer service and accessibility has been recognised with numerous industry awards, including Used Car Retailer of the Year (100 Vehicles Plus) at the Motor Trader Industry Awards in 2023, as well as previous honours such as Best Car Supermarket of the Year and Car Retailer of the Year, reinforcing Cargiant's reputation for excellence.

Sector: Automotive

Region: London

97. Sami Aintaoui, CEO, MBA Group

MBA Group Limited is a communications and document management company based in London. Founded in 1989, the business helps organisations connect with their customers clearly and effectively. Its services include printing and sending important documents, creating customer campaigns, and supporting companies as they shift toward digital operations. MBA has been recognised industry-wide, receiving the Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award for its innovative communication platform. Known for blending creative ideas with practical, technology-driven solutions, the company continues to build long-standing partnerships with clients through clarity and consistency in messaging.

Sector: Advertising Services

Region: London

98. Barinder Hothi, CEO, The Knowledge Academy

Dilshad and Barinder Hothi launched The Knowledge Academy, a global provider of professional training, in the UK in 2009, and it has since grown to become one of the world's largest training firms. They provide a diverse range of instructor-led and online courses spanning from project management and IT to business analysis and compliance, delivered in over 490 sites spread across 190 countries. Their success is attributed to a flexible and learner-centred model that combines licensed, specialist-led learning with a variety of delivery choices targeted to both individual professionals and corporate clients. The company's growth trajectory continues, with the next generation of the founding family currently in top positions, demonstrating both continuity and ambition.

Sector: Professional Training and Coaching

Region: London

99. Max Weitzenhoffer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nimax Theatres

Nimax Theatres is a leading West End theatre group, co-founded in 2005 by producers Nica Burns and Max Weitzenhoffer. The company owns and operates six iconic London venues: the Apollo, Garrick, Duchess, Lyric, Palace and Vaudeville theatres. Known for presenting an exciting mix of plays, musicals, comedies and live events, Nimax has become a cornerstone of the capital’s cultural scene. The group supports both long-running productions and new work, showcasing talent from emerging artists to international stars. With a commitment to artistic excellence, audience experience and the preservation of historic theatres, Nimax continues to play a vital role in London’s vibrant theatre landscape.

Sector: Entertainment

Region: London

100. Chris Cornell, CEO, TC Harrison Group

T. C. Harrison Group Limited is a long-established, family-owned UK motor group established in 1931. It has a large network of dealerships, including Ford and JCB, across various regions, as well as accident repair shops and vehicle leasing services. The group's success arises from an uncompromising dedication to client satisfaction, which is supported by its traditional values, community-oriented culture, and emphasis on long-term relationships—both with customers and employees. Recognition of their service quality is evident through consistently high customer satisfaction. For example, Huntingdon and Stamford, who are T.C. Harrison dealerships, have achieved top Trustpilot ratings and repeated “Highly Rated for Customer Service” awards from Autotrader.