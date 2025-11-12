E2E Reveal the Profit 100 Track 2025

The Profit 100 is the sixth and final track of the year and recognises the remarkable entrepreneurs and their teams who have built strong, profitable, and resilient businesses despite a challenging economic climate.

Some of the standout companies from this year’s list include:

Adanola Limited

Adanola Limited is a modern activewear and lifestyle brand redefining everyday performance wear. Founded in Manchester, the company blends minimalist design with functionality, creating versatile garments that move seamlessly from the gym to daily life. Known for its high-quality fabrics, timeless aesthetic, and community-driven approach, Adanola has built a loyal global following, with supports from some of the biggest influencers in social media. Its focus on inclusivity, comfort, and confidence has positioned the brand as a leading name in contemporary athleisure.

David Lloyd Leisure Limited

David Lloyd Leisure Limited is Europe’s leading health, fitness, and wellness group, operating more than 130 clubs across the UK and continental Europe. The company offers premium facilities including gyms, tennis courts, swimming pools, spas, and family-friendly leisure spaces. Combining fitness expertise with a strong sense of community, David Lloyd Leisure provides members with an environment that supports both physical and mental wellbeing.

Dishoom Limited

Dishoom Limited is an acclaimed restaurant group inspired by the Irani cafés of old Bombay, offering an authentic taste of India’s vibrant culinary culture. Since opening its first site in London, Dishoom has grown to multiple locations across the UK, renowned for its warm hospitality, evocative design, and beautifully crafted dishes. Blending tradition with creativity, the brand has redefined casual dining by creating spaces that celebrate connection, storytelling, and the shared joy of food.

Founder and CEO of E2E, Shalini Khemka CBE commented ‘“The E2E Profit 100 celebrates the UK’s most profitable and resilient businesses, those built by leaders with vision, grit, and an unwavering commitment to growth. Achieving sustained profitability is never easy, and this list recognises the people and teams who make it happen. At E2E, we’re proud to celebrate entrepreneurs who are paving the way for business success in the UK.”

Dhaval Patel, Chairman of Universal Partners – headline sponsor for the E2E 100 – remarked "Partnering with E2E for the Profit Track is a natural fit for Universal Partners. Supporting entrepreneurs and scaling businesses is at the heart of what we do every day. Making this year’s list is a testament to the resilience and innovation of these companies, especially during such turbulent economic times”.

Each company featured in the E2E Profit 100 meets specific criteria that place them among the top 100 UK businesses in terms of profitability, showcasing their success and their ability to inspire and shape future organisations within their sectors.

E2E is grateful to Universal Partners, the E2E 100 headline partner and Coutts, the Profit track sponsor. We would also like to thank FORA, Lioncroft, Creditsafe and Experian, whose support makes this track possible.