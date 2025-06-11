The E2E Tech 100 Track 2025

1. Ben Stanway, Digital Moneybox Limited

Digital Moneybox Limited, trading as Moneybox, is a leading London-based fintech company founded in 2015 by Ben Stanway and Charlie Mortimer. Its award-winning mobile app empowers users to take control of their financial futures by making saving, investing, and retirement planning simple and accessible. Designed to democratise wealth-building tools, Moneybox offers a broad suite of financial products including Stocks & Shares ISAs, Lifetime ISAs, personal pensions, and general investment accounts. With a mission to help everyone build a better financial future, Moneybox has earned multiple industry accolades and continues to set the standard for innovation in the UK fintech sector.

Region: London

Sector: Fintech

2. Roy Peers-Smith, Kirintec Limited

Kirintec Limited is a UK-based defence technology company developing advanced systems to counter electronic, cyber, and unmanned threats. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Herefordshire, the company specialises in delivering innovative, mission-ready solutions that safeguard military personnel and platforms in high-threat environments. With a strong focus on adaptability and operational superiority, Kirintec integrates cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, into its electronic warfare systems to address the rapidly evolving landscape of modern conflict.

Region: West Midlands

Sector: Defence and Aerospace

3. Martin Knuepfer, VOSAIO Travel Limited

VOSAIO is a leading specialist in B2B travel solutions across Europe, established in 2009 as a premier Destination Management Company (DMC). Renowned for its operational excellence, VOSAIO delivers bespoke group travel experiences through a proprietary end-to-end booking and operations platform that ensures seamless service delivery at scale. A standout innovation is the company’s Tour Leader App, which enhances efficiency and user experience by offering live itinerary updates, GPS navigation, and barcode-enabled attraction access, empowering tour leaders and participants with real-time, on-the-go support.

Region: London

Sector: Travel

4. Barney Hussey-Yeo, CLEO AI Ltd

Cleo AI, founded in 2016 by Barney Hussey-Yeo, is a London-based Fintech company on a mission to help people break the cycle of living paycheck-to-paycheck. At the heart of Cleo is an AI-powered budgeting assistant delivered through a chatbot interface that enables users to track spending, manage bills, set savings goals, and receive personalised financial advice in a tone that’s accessible, and engaging. Cleo’s impact is clear: over 70% of users report improved financial well-being, and the app consistently ranks among the top financial tools in the US. Recognised as theFastest Growing Fintech Brand in the USA, Cleo is not only redefining digital banking but also reshaping how a generation thinks about financial health.

Region: North West England

Sector: Fintech

5. Graeme Oxby, Community Fibre Ltd

Community Fibre Ltd is a London-based broadband provider delivering high-speed, full-fibre internet to homes and businesses. By early 2024, the company had extended its coverage to over 1.3 million premises across Greater London. Alongside its focus on performance, Community Fibre is committed to sustainability - its fibre network consumes 70% less energy than traditional copper-based systems, supporting a greener digital future.

Region: London

Sector: Telecommunications

6. Peter Briffet, Wagestream Ltd

Wagestream is a financial technology company founded in 2018 with a mission to improve the financial wellbeing of frontline workers. Its platform equips employees with a range of tools to better manage their money, including on-demand access to earned wages, budgeting insights, automated savings, and personalised financial education. The platform has been shown to significantly enhance users’ financial control and reduce financial stress. By embedding financial wellbeing directly into the workplace, Wagestream not only empowers employees but also enables employers to improve recruitment, retention, and overall workforce engagement.

Region: London

Sector: IT Services

7. Jon Slade, Ensek Ltd

Ensek is a UK-based technology company, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Nottingham. Its cloud-native platform, Ignition, enables energy suppliers to manage the entire customer lifecycle, from onboarding and billing to payments, market interactions and real-time data insights, all within a single system. Built on a modern, flexible architecture, Ensek’s technology delivers automation, scalability and cost efficiency across the energy supply chain. It supports some of the sector’s most recognised names, including British Gas (Centrica), Good Energy, Utility Warehouse and Ecotricity. In 2024, Ensek acquired Zoa, strengthening its platform with AI-powered home energy management and accelerating its role in the smart energy transition.

Region: East Midlands

Sector: Utilities Technology

8. Minso Ataliotis, CloudRock

CloudRock is a specialist consulting firm that helps enterprise clients transform their HR, finance, and CRM solutions. Founded in 2016 by Minos Ataliotis, the company operates globally with offices in London, India, the US, Portugal, and Australia. CloudRock delivers a blend of advisory, optimisation, and implementation services, focused on driving meaningful, lasting change across key business areas. The company’s commitment to excellence has been recognised with a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Glassdoor and inclusion in the Financial Times 1000: Europe’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2025.

Region: London

Sector: Information Technology and Services

9. Ana Kirova, Feeld Ltd

Founded in 2014, Feeld has emerged as a trailblazer in the realm of inclusive and open-minded dating. Created by Dimo Trifonov and Ana Kirova, Feeld was born from a desire to offer a space that embraces curiosity, connection, and authentic self-expression beyond traditional relationship norms. Based in London, Feeld has redefined what modern intimacy can look like, offering a platform where individuals and couples can explore their desires with transparency and respect. Under Ana Kirova’s leadership as CEO, Feeld continues to challenge conventional dating paradigms, championing a more diverse and fluid experience of love, sexuality, and human connection.

Region: North West England

Sector: Software Development

10. Philip Belamant, Serge Belamant and Sean O’Connor, Zilch Technology Limited

Zilch is a rapidly growing fintech company transforming the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) space by offering interest-free credit for both online and in-store purchases. Unlike traditional credit providers, Zilch generates revenue through targeted advertising, allowing it to offer flexible, fee-free payment options to consumers. By December 2024, Zilch had reached over 4.5 million customers and was processing more than 10 million transactions per month. As it continues to scale, the company remains committed to delivering accessible, responsible credit solutions while helping retailers connect with a highly engaged audience.

Region: London

Sector: Financial Services

11. Chris Lawn, Elwood Technologies Services Ltd

Elwood Technologies is a leading provider of digital asset infrastructure designed for institutional investors. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of services, such as execution management, portfolio management, risk management, and collateral management solutions. These services are provided through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that connects financial institutions with crypto exchanges, custodians, and liquidity providers.

Region: South East England

Sector: Financial Services

12. David Rabson, Acora Limited

Acora Limited is an IT services provider delivering comprehensive technology solutions to mid-market organizations, including managed IT, cybersecurity, data and AI, cloud infrastructure, applications, and end-user support. Under the visionary leadership of CEO David Rabson, Acora has consistently demonstrated operational excellence and a client-first approach. This commitment to quality has earned the company numerous industry accolades, including being ranked Europe’s No. 1 Managed Service Providerby CRN - a testament to its exceptional service delivery, innovation, and strategic growth.

Region: South East England

Sector: IT Consulting

13. Ben Drury, Yoto Limited

Yoto Limited, founded in 2015 by Ben Drury and Filip Denker, is a pioneering edtech company redefining children’s audio entertainment through its award-winning, screen-free audio players. With a growing global footprint across the UK, US, France, and Australia, Yoto has built a rich content library through partnerships with world-class publishers and entertainment giants. Its innovative, child-first approach has firmly established Yoto as a market leader in the fast-growing screen-free audio space, providing millions of children with a safe, engaging, and enriching listening experience.

Region: London

Sector: Consumer Electronics

14. Claire Herbert, Herbert Retail Limited

Herbert Retail Limited is a UK-based technology solutions provider with a heritage dating back to 1760, specialising in enhancing in-store efficiency and customer experience for major retailers. Headquartered in Suffolk, the company delivers a comprehensive range of retail technologies, including self-service kiosks, weighing and labelling systems, electronic shelf labels, handheld scanning devices, and click-and-collect locker solutions. Herbert also offers custom retail software tailored to optimise store operations. With clients such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Marks & Spencer, Herbert Retail is recognised as a trusted partner across the UK retail sector.

Region: East of England

Sector: Retail Technology

15. Nikolay Storonsky & Vlad Yatsenko, Revolut Ltd

Revolut Ltd is a UK-based fintech company founded in 2015 by Nik Storonsky and Vlad Yatsenko. Serving over 52 million customers globally, Revolut offers a wide range of services including multi-currency accounts, cryptocurrency and stock trading, and business banking. Under the leadership of CEO Nik Storonsky, the company has experienced rapid growth, reaching a valuation of $45 billion.

Region: London

Sector: Financial Services

16. Nathan Lawson, P.Ducker Systems Limited

P. Ducker Systems Limited (PDS), established in 1988, specialises in delivering and supporting critical systems across a range of sectors. Their services span design, project management, installation, maintenance, and support offering end-to-end solutions for complex infrastructure projects. With a strong focus on collaboration and innovation, PDS continues to evolve with the infrastructure industry, providing reliable and efficient control systems essential to the operation of vital services.

Region: East Midlands

Sector: Infrastructure

17. David Goaté, Alexander Kent-Braham & Oliver Kent-Braham, Marshmallow Technology Limited

Marshmallow Technology is an insurtech company founded in 2017 by Alexander and Oliver Kent-Braham, along with software engineer David Goaté. The company uses proprietary technology and data analytics to tackle the challenges newcomers face in securing fair car insurance rates. Marshmallow has seen rapid growth, now insuring over one million drivers and employing around 700 people across offices in London and Budapest.

Region: London

Sector: Insurance

18. Simon Newton, I.T. Professional Services Ltd

I.T. Professional Services Ltd (ITPS) is a UK-based tech company that provides managed IT services, consultancy, and system implementation. With a team of around 250 experts, ITPS offers solutions in cloud infrastructure, data centres, cybersecurity, and data analytics. Serving clients across various industries, the company focuses on creating secure, flexible, and connected digital systems tailored to each organisation’s needs.

Region: North East England

Sector: Technology Solutions

19. James Isilay & Pete Daffern, Cognism Limited

Cognism is a UK-based sales intelligence platform founded in 2015 by James Isilay and Stjepan Buljat. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide B2B sales teams with accurate, GDPR-compliant contact data, enabling them to identify and engage with potential customers more effectively. Trusted by over 4,000 companies globally, including organisations in technology, finance, and professional services sectors, Cognism has demonstrated significant success.

Region: London

Sector: Software Development

20. Francis Miers, Automation Consultant Limited

Automation Consultant Limited, led by CEO Francis Miers, is a leader in the field enterprise software solutions, with a strong focus on automation and software development. By streamlining process key IT process, such as development, testing and deployment, the company helps organisations deliver IT projects efficiently and at reduced cost. Automation Consultants is a trusted partner to major clients such as Vodafone, HSBC, and others across a range of institutions.

Region: East Midlands

Sector: IT Services and Consulting

21. Greg Clarke, SecureCloud+

SecureCloud+, founded in 2014, is a global technology leader specialising in secure solutions for the defence, national security, and public sectors. The company’s core offerings centre on enabling data-driven decision-making and fostering rapid innovation to support complex, high-security operations. Recognised for its impressive growth and innovation, SecureCloud+ was featured in The Sunday Times Top 100 fastest-growing companies in 2022 and ranked No. 9 in Elite Business’s Top 100 SME Businesses in 2023.

Region: South East England

22. Marc Cheung, Block Solutions

Block Solutions has revolutionized the working lives of individuals across healthcare, education, and enterprise sectors by delivering cutting-edge IT solutions. Their core services encompass scalable network infrastructure, integrated collaboration technologies, and the seamless implementation of smart building solutions that merge physical and digital systems. With a team of highly skilled professionals who thrive on challenging the status quo, Block Solutions is committed to driving innovation and excellence.

Region: London

Sector: IT Services and Consulting

23. Ian Foster, A F Switchgear Limited

UK’s Largest Switchgear is a premier manufacturer of bespoke low-voltage switchgear systems, recognised for its engineering expertise and end-to-end project delivery. The company oversees the entire lifecycle in-house, from tailored design and precision manufacturing to on-site commissioning and long-term support, ensuring complete quality control at every stage. Its rigorous testing, maintenance, and compliance practices deliver exceptional reliability, making it a trusted partner for complex power distribution projects where performance, uptime, and resilience are critical.

Region: East Midlands

Sector: Manufacturer

24. Viktor Nebehaj, Freetrade Limited

Freetrade is a mobile app that offers commission-free investing, allowing users to buy and sell stocks, ETFs, and investment trusts without hidden fees. Since its launch in 2016, the company has experienced rapid growth and now serves hundreds of thousands of users across the UK. Freetrade’s platform has earned the title of Best Share Trading Platform at the British Bank Awards for over four consecutive years.

Region: London

Sector: Software Development

25. Phil Simmonds, EC Electronics

E C Electronics is a UK-based company with over 40 years of experience in electronics manufacturing. They create a wide range of electronic products for clients across a range of industries such as healthcare, automotive, security, and manufacturing. With production sites in the UK and Romania, and a logistics centre in Hungary, E C Electronics provides flexible and cost-effective services, whether it’s for a one-off prototype or large-scale production. Renowned for its commitment to quality and customer service, the company has earned a trusted reputation across Europe.

Region: South East England

Sector: Electronics Manufacturer

26. Ryan Woodley, Netcraft Ltd

Netcraft, a world leader in cybercrime detection, disruption, and takedown services, known for its innovation, automation and real-time threat response. Founded in 1987 by Mike Prettejohn and headquartered in London, the company has blocked over 225 million cyber threats and dismantled more than a third of the world’s phishing sites, making it a vital force in global cybersecurity. Trusted by major global firms, including 10 of Europe’s 20 largest banks, Netcraft plays a critical role in protecting organisations worldwide.

Region: London

Sector: IT

27. William Thornton, Bladeroom

Bladeroom specialises in the design and construction of sustainable data centres. Since its establishment in 2008, the company has delivered over 165 data halls across four continents, providing more than 130MW of capacity and supporting over 14 million hours of live operations. Recognised as one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies, Bladeroom has featured in the Financial Times 100 list. Committed to sustainability, BladeRoom has implemented corporate carbon reduction initiatives and continues to develop more carbon-efficient data centres, significantly reducing power and water usage compared to industry averages.

Region: South West England

Sector: Data Centre

28. Federico Charosky, Quorum Cyber

Based in Edinburgh, Quorum Cyber is on a mission to become one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies, currently protecting over 400 customers across four continents. Its services are powered by Clarity, a proprietary platform that delivers real-time risk visibility and actionable insights for continuous improvement. With a team of over 350 employees across the UK, US, Canada, and the UAE, Quorum Cyber provides tailored cybersecurity solutions that help organisations stay secure and thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Region: Scotland

Sector: Cybersecurity

29. Kevin Boyle, Gearset Limited

Gearset Limited is a software company providing a comprehensive suite of tools that streamline and enhance Salesforce development. Trusted by leading organisations such as IBM, Veolia, and Zurich, Gearset has enabled over 23 million successful deployments and backed up more than 80 billion records. The company’s workforce has grown by 35% in the past year, reflecting its continued momentum and industry-leading performance.

Region: East of England

Sector: Technology Solutions

30. Marc Warner, Faculty Science Limited

Faculty Science, founded in 2014 by Marc Warner, Angie Ma, and Andrew Brookes, is the UK’s leading applied AI company, empowering organisations to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence. From strategy and consulting to bespoke AI solutions and talent development, Faculty delivers high-impact support that drives measurable results. With over 500 successful data science projects across sectors such as defence, healthcare, and finance, Faculty plays a pivotal role in shaping AI adoption across both public and private sectors.

Region: East of England

Sector: IT Services

31. Shashi N Seshadri, Skewb Ltd

Skewb is a consultancy specialising in digital transformation and operational excellence for the utilities sector. It works with water, energy and infrastructure providers to streamline operations, improve customer experiences and meet regulatory requirements. With a team of over 170 professionals, Skewb is committed to developing talent and fostering innovation by empowering future leaders to address evolving industry demands and the growing challenges of climate change.

Region: West Midlands

Sector: Utilities Technology

32. Tom Leathes, Motorway Online Ltd

Motorway Online Ltd, led by CEO Tom Leathes and launched in 2017, has helped more than 500,000 customers sell their vehicles, with a transaction taking place every four minutes. Its use of advanced technology to generate accurate car valuations, combined with proprietary software that enables seamless transactions. Headquartered in London, Motorway has grown its team to over 450 employees, underscoring its commitment to scaling operations and delivering an exceptional customer experience.

Region: London

Sector: Technology, Information and Internet

33. Kuldeep Singh Tumber, Kite Distribution Limited

Kite Distribution Limited is a UK-based value-added distributor bringing advanced cybersecurity and networking technologies to businesses. The company partners closely with leading technology vendors to deliver and support solutions that protect organisations from digital threats. Kite’s end-to-end service model ensures high partner satisfaction and commercial success. With a management team offering over 50 years of combined channel experience, Kite has played a key role in launching and growing the UK presence of some of the most recognisable names in cybersecurity and networking.

Region: East Midlands

Sector: IT Services and Consulting

34. Nicholas Mealey, Connex One Limited

ConnexAI was founded in 2013 with a bold vision to revolutionise how businesses engage with their customers through AI-powered, omnichannel communication solutions. Established by brothers Nick and Richard Mealey, the company has built a cutting-edge cloud platform that unifies channels such as SMS, email, voice, and social media into one seamless interface. By harnessing the power of AI to automate, analyse, and enhance customer interactions, ConnexAI has positioned itself as a major force in the customer engagement technology sector.

Region: North West England

Sector: Software Development

35. Haris Pylarinos, Hack the Box

This cybersecurity company is renowned for its gamified, hands-on approach to training, offering a unique platform that upskills individuals across a wide range of cybersecurity disciplines. Its innovative model has driven rapid international growth, with additional offices in the US, Australia, and Greece, alongside its UK-based headquarters. Hack The Box serves students, professionals, and enterprises, making it a key resource in closing the global cybersecurity skills gap.

Region: London

Sector: Cybersecurity

36. Richard Warley, Bigchange Group Limited

BigChange Group Limited provides an all-in-one job management software platform, offering solutions such as job scheduling, financial management, and mobile workforce tools. The company has served over 2,400 customers and has processed more than £5.75 billion in invoices. BigChange helps businesses streamline operations, reduce paperwork, and enhance customer service through its integrated system. The company has received several accolades, including the Queen’s Award for Innovation. Committed to sustainability, BigChange has helped its clients save over 21,000 trees by digitising workflows.

Region: North England

Sector: IT Services and Consulting

37. David Excell, Featurespace Limited

Featurespace is a leading technology company specialising in advanced machine learning for fraud detection and financial crime prevention. Its core innovation, adaptive behavioural analytics, models individual user behaviour to detect anomalies in real time. This technology powers its flagship product, the ARIC Risk Hub, which helps prevent fraud and money laundering across more than 180 countries. Featurespace’s solutions are trusted by major financial institutions, including HSBC and NatWest.

Region: East of England

Sector: Software Development

38. Tom Obermaier, Ripjar Ltd

Ripjar is a risk intelligence company that leverages artificial intelligence to detect and manage threats. Founded by former intelligence and national security experts from the UK’s GCHQ, Ripjar develops advanced solutions that enable organisations and governments to detect, investigate, and monitor a wide range of criminal activities. The company has been recognised for its innovation and impact, including winning Financial Crime Product of the Year at the Risk Technology Awards.

Region: South West England

Sector: Software Development

39. Brad Hunt, Rimes Technologies Limited

Rimes Technologies Limited is a global leader in enterprise data management, empowering the investment industry with trusted, high-quality data solutions. Headquartered in London, Rimes delivers managed data services and regulatory technologies to asset managers and servicers across the world. Its solutions drive data accuracy, streamline regulatory compliance, and enhance operational efficiency. Recognised for its innovation and industry leadership, Rimes was named Most Innovative Enterprise Data Management Provider at the A-Team Insight Innovation Awards.

Region: London

Sector: Financial Services

40. Dr Graham Brown, Sonardyne Holdings Limited

Sonardyne Holdings Limited is a family-owned marine technology company specialising in advanced underwater systems for navigation, communication, and environmental monitoring. With over 50 years of experience, Sonardyne has been a pioneer in subsea innovation, supporting critical operations in offshore energy, maritime defence, and ocean science worldwide. In 2023, the company achieved carbon neutrality across its UK facilities, reaching this milestone two years ahead of schedule, demonstrating its strong commitment to sustainability alongside technological excellence.

Region: South East England

Sector: Engineering Services

41. Adam Lewis, Hippo Digital Limited

Hippo Digital Limited is a digital consultancy founded in 2016 and headquartered in Leeds, with additional offices across the UK. The company specialises in user-centred digital transformation, combining expertise in design, data, and engineering to deliver impactful solutions across both the public and private sectors. Hippo Digital has worked with prominent organisations including the BBC and the NHS. Its strong commitment to social impact is reflected in the delivery of over £25 million in social value.

Region: North England

Sector: IT Services and Consulting

42. Elizabeth Vega OBE, The Informed Group Limited

Informed Group Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Greater Manchester, is a digital transformation consultancy specialising in data structuring, workflow automation, and the development of intuitive applications. Serving clients across government, healthcare, and finance, the company enables organisations to boost operational efficiency while meeting regulatory requirements. Informed Group continues to evolve its offerings and strategic partnerships to meet the rising demand for streamlined, data-driven digital solutions.

Sector: Insurance

43. Matt Benaron, Vantagepoint Holdings Limited

VantagePoint Holdings Limited is a UK-based consultancy, established in 2019 and headquartered in London. The firm specialises in transforming finance functions by strategically aligning people, processes, and systems to drive measurable business value. VantagePoint supports finance teams in enhancing operations through improvements in technology and workflows. In addition, the company delivers targeted training programmes to build and sustain high-performing finance teams. VantagePoint’s clients include prominent organisations such as the NHS, Nasdaq, Bupa, and Diageo.

Region: London

44. Avi Meir, Travelperk UK IRD LTD

Founded in 2015, TravelPerk is a global business travel management platform that simplifies corporate travel through its all-in-one, user-friendly platform. Designed to support organisations of all sizes, the platform enables seamless booking and management of flights, rail travel, accommodation, and car rentals. TravelPerk has earned a strong reputation not only for its innovative services but also as an employer of choice. The company has been recognised as one of the UK’s top employers, achieving a 3-star accreditation from Best Companies UK for eleven consecutive years.

Region: West Midlands

Sector: Technology, Information and Internet

45. Jacyn Heavens, Epos Now Ltd

Epos Now Ltd is a UK-based technology company founded by Jacyn Heavens in 2011 and headquartered in Norwich, England. The company provides cloud-based electronic point-of-sale (EPOS) systems and integrated payment solutions, designed to support businesses in the retail, hospitality, and personal care sectors. With compatibility across a wide range of hardware and integration with over 130 third-party applications, Epos Now has established a strong global presence. The company has also been recognised in Deloitte’s Fast 50 and Fast 500 lists, underscoring its rapid growth and innovation in the technology sector.

Region: East of England

Sector: Software Development

46. Colin Campbell, Digi2al Limited

Digi2al Limited is a UK-based technology consultancy specialising in secure digital transformation, with deep expertise in artificial intelligence, DevOps, and cybersecurity. Focused on delivering high-impact solutions for the UK public sector, Digi2al adopts a client-centric, co-creation approach - partnering closely with organisations to tackle complex challenges through innovative, scalable technologies. Its commitment to agile delivery, technical excellence, and user-focused design has established Digi2al as a trusted partner in driving meaningful, lasting transformation across government, defence, and security sectors.

Region: South East England

Sector: IT Services and Consulting

47. Jem Ranson, Praesto Consulting Group Ltd

Praesto Consulting Group Ltd is a fast-growing UK consultancy, founded in 2017 and based in Darlington. The company helps organisations work smarter by improving how they manage customers, operations, and performance. With practical advice and tailored support, Praesto enables businesses to make better decisions and achieve lasting results. Trusted by major brands across sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and consumer goods.

Region: North East England

Sector: IT Services

48. Ben Richmond, Content Group Limited (TCG)

The Content Group (TCG) Limited is a UK-based technology consultancy specialising in regulatory compliance and information governance for the financial services sector. Through its subsidiary CUBE, a leading RegTech platform, TCG addresses the increasing complexity of global financial regulations. CUBE uses artificial intelligence to automate the tracking, analysis, and management of regulatory data, enabling financial institutions to maintain compliance efficiently across more than 150 jurisdictions.

Region: London

Sector: IT Services and Consulting/Fintech

49. Daniel Goodman, Business System International (BSI)

Business Systems International (BSI) is a London-based IT services firm trusted for its ability to maintain mission-critical systems, backed by a deep understanding of the sectors in which its clients operate. With over 35 years of experience, BSI brings proven expertise in designing, deploying, and managing complex IT environments. The company’s commitment to innovation and excellence has been recognised through multiple industry accolades, including being named Dell Technologies’ EMEA Data Centre Partner of the Year and Storage Partner of the Year in 2024.

Region: London

Sector: IT Services and Consulting

50. Sherry Vaswani, Xalient Holdings Limited

Xalient Holdings Limited is a consultancy, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Altrincham, that delivers specialised solutions in secure networking, identity-driven security and cybersecurity. The company empowers global enterprises to enhance security, improve performance and simplify operations through its proprietary AI-driven platforms. Xalient’s dedication to sustainability and ethical business practices has earned it an EcoVadis Silver accreditation, ranking it among the top-performing IT companies worldwide.

Region: North West England

Sector: IT Services and Consulting

51. Steve Roberts, Communication Plus

Communications Plus is a trusted UK-based provider of telecommunications solutions, serving businesses nationwide. Their offerings include business mobile plans, SIM-only deals, and ultrafast fibre broadband, along with a range of other connectivity services. With a strong focus on innovation and reliability, Communications Plus helps organisations enhance their communication infrastructure to meet evolving operational demands. In 2022, the company was recognised with the O2 All Blue-Excel Partner award, highlighting its commitment to exceptional customer service and cutting-edge solutions.

Region: North West England

Sector: Telecommunications

52. Thomas McHugh, Finbourne Technology Limited

Finbourne Technology Limited is rewriting the rules of investment data management. Founded in London in 2016, the company set out with a bold mission: to bring clarity, control, and cost-efficiency to the financial services industry through modern, cloud-native technology. Serving heavyweight clients like Fidelity International, Railpen, and the London Stock Exchange Group, Finbourne has earned its reputation as a trusted partner to some of the most sophisticated players in global finance.

Region: London

Sector: Financial Services

53. Sam Ryan, Zeelo Limited

Zeelo Limited is a TransitTech company transforming commuter transportation with AI optimised transport solutions for employers, schools, universities across the UK, US and Ireland. Their platform integrates routing technology, real-time tracking and a user friendly app to deliver efficient and reliable shared mobility options. Zeelo has facilitated over 15 million rides, achieving a 97% on-time performance and a 4.7/5 rider satisfaction. Their commitment to environmental sustainability is evident through their carbon-neutral operations and the removal of 12,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions by encouraging shared commuting.

Region: East Midlands

Sector: Transportation

54. Eamon Murchan, Creative Network Consultion

Creative ITC is a leading provider of infrastructure and global cloud services, supporting clients across five continents. By combining deep industry expertise with cutting-edge technologies, Creative ITC helps organisations achieve their business objectives faster. Through its consulting arm, Creative Network Consulting, the company partners with leading technology providers to deliver tailored solutions that align with each client’s unique needs. With a team of over 100 professionals, Creative continues to grow its global footprint, delivering high-performance IT solutions that drive measurable business success.

Region: London

Sector: IT Services and Consulting

55. John Veichmanis, Carwow Ltd

Carwow is a UK-based online automotive marketplace that has redefined how people buy and sell cars. Since its launch in 2013, Carwow has eliminated the hassle of haggling by creating a platform that enhances price transparency and connects users with competitive offers from trusted dealers. Beyond its marketplace, Carwow has built a loyal audience through its influential YouTube channel, where expert reviews and engaging automotive content have cemented its status as a trusted voice in the industry.

Region: London

Sector: Technology, Information and Internet

56. Simon Grosse, FSP Consulting Services

FSP is a leading consultancy in digital transformation, cybersecurity, and AI-driven solutions. As a long-standing, highly accredited Microsoft partner, FSP collaborates with clients across a wide range of commercial sectors to drive innovation, enable seamless digital transformation, and strengthen cyber resilience. The company is also celebrated for its strong organisational culture and dedication to employee well-being, earning a prestigious Best Companies 3-star World Class award in 2024.

Region: South East England

Sector: IT Services and Consulting

57. Lee Campbell, Cube Logic Limited

CubeLogic is a leading provider of enterprise-grade risk management and compliance solutions, tailored specifically for the energy, commodities, and financial services sectors. At the heart of its offering is the RiskCubed platform, which delivers real-time analytics, streamlines regulatory reporting, and supports proactive risk mitigation strategies. CubeLogic’s commitment to innovation and excellence has earned it multiple industry accolades, including being named Energy Technology Firm of the Year by Energy Risk Awards in 2022.

Region: London

58. Guy Jermany, Khipu Networks Limited

Khipu Networks is a trusted UK-based cybersecurity company, founded in 2005. From its headquarters in Hampshire, and offices in South Africa and Mauritius, it delivers expert protection against digital threats to organisations of all sizes — including schools, universities, hospitals, councils, and businesses worldwide. Khipu’s core services include 24/7 threat monitoring and response (MDR) and a fully staffed Security Operations Centre (SOC). Every service is built for clarity, efficiency, and seamless integration, with support tailored to the specific needs of each sector. In 2013, Khipu was awarded a Royal Warrant by Her Majesty The Queen, recognising its proven expertise in delivering network security services to the Royal Household.

Region: South East England

Sector: Cybersecurity

59. Peter Edwards, Evoke Creative Limited

Evoke Creative Ltd designs and manufactures interactive digital solutions for the retail and hospitality sectors. Known for its state-of-the-art self-service kiosks and point-of-sale (POS) systems, the company has built a strong reputation for enhancing customer engagement through innovative technology. Beyond hardware, Evoke also offers mobile app development and end-to-end project delivery support, ensuring smooth integration and reliable ongoing maintenance. With a global presence, the company has deployed over 14,000 kiosks across more than 120 countries.

Region: North West England

Sector: Electronics Manufacturing

60. Steve Flavell and Michael Hughes, Loopup Group Limited

LoopUp Group Limited, led by Steve Flavell and Michael Hughes, delivers cloud-based communication solutions for enterprise clients. The company stands out by enabling multinational organisations to consolidate their global voice infrastructure into a single, centrally managed cloud platform - streamlining operations, enhancing productivity, and significantly reducing costs. With a strong focus on integration with Microsoft Teams and seamless global connectivity, LoopUp has established itself as a trusted partner in enterprise collaboration and communication.

Region: London

Sector: Telecommunications

61. James Mackay, Metacompliance Limited

With over 18 years of experience in cybersecurity and compliance, the company is a trusted partner in helping organisations manage human risk. Its innovative platform enhances employee awareness of information security and streamlines incident management through intelligent automation. By equipping staff to recognise and respond to cyber threats while maintaining regulatory compliance, the solution supports smarter, and more informed decision-making. Trusted by clients across a wide range of sectors, the company plays a vital role in strengthening organisational resilience in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Region: Northern Ireland

Sector: Software Development

62. Ashmeet Kandhari, Rex Brown Limited

Rex Brown Ltd is a leading UK-based e-commerce partner, helping major consumer brands such as Unilever, L’Oréal, and Coca-Cola succeed in the digital marketplace. Established in 2006 and headquartered in London, the company provides end-to-end services including product sourcing, branding, distribution, and fulfilment. Rex Brown takes a data-driven approach, using analytics to inform decision-making and optimise performance. This enables the company to adapt quickly to emerging market trends and maintain a competitive edge in the fast-paced e-commerce landscape.

Region: London

Sector: IT Services

63. Doug Scott, Redbrain Holdings Limited

Redbrain is a leading UK-based technology company specialising in AI-driven e-commerce performance marketing. Its proprietary AI technology analyses shopper behaviour and product data to optimise advertising performance on a cost-per-action (CPA) basis, allowing retailers to pay only for actual sales generated. A key innovation is Redbrain’s ‘Feed Grading Tool’, which identifies gaps and areas for improvement in product data. This enables retailers to optimise their listings, increase visibility, and boost conversion rates.

Region: West Midlands

Sector: E-Commerce Technology

64. Greg Watson, Napier Technologies Limited

Napier Technologies Limited, trading as Napier AI, is a London-based RegTech company specialising in financial crime compliance solutions. Founded in 2015, the company has grown rapidly into a trusted partner for over 150 financial institutions, including banks, payment providers and wealth management firms. Their success stems from their flagship platform, Napier Continuum, offering a complete suite of anti-money laundering and compliance tools.

Region: London

65. Nick Brangwin, Mackwell Electronics Limited

Mackwell Electronics Limited is a UK-based manufacturer that delivers advanced emergency lighting solutions and electronic components to the global lighting industry. Its product portfolio includes emergency lighting modules, integrated emergency systems, and intelligent lighting control solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern buildings. Operating from a purpose-built research and manufacturing facility in the UK, Mackwell supports customers in over 40 international markets, ensuring compliance with safety standards and enhancing building safety worldwide.

Region: West Midlands

Sector: Electronics Manufacturing

66. Chris Williams, Third Financial Software

Third Financial Software is an investment platform and software provider for wealth managers, advisers, and family offices. Founded in 2007, it offers tools for portfolio management, reporting, and regulatory compliance through its flagship product, Tercero, a front-to-back-office wealth management software suit. Designed to simplify complex, labour-intensive tasks through intelligent automation, the platform helps reduce operational costs and minimise risk. The company is committed to delivering exceptional client service, combining market-leading technology with deep industry expertise to support the evolving needs of wealth management professionals.

Region: London

Sector: Fintech

67. Carolin Krenzer, Trailmix Ltd

Trailmix Ltd, co-founded by industry veteransCarolin Krenzer and Tristan Clark, is a mobile games studio known for combining engaging storytelling with accessible, casual gameplay. The company’s flagship title, Love & Pies, has been downloaded over 10 million times worldwide, reflecting its broad appeal and emotional resonance. Trailmix’s success is built on a unique studio culture that balances creativity, performance and well-being, empowering its team to produce meaningful and enjoyable gaming experiences.

Region: London

Sector: App Development

68. Simon Blackburn, Prolinx Limited

Prolinx is a trusted UK-based provider of secure cloud and IT solutions, specialising in the defence and national security sectors. The company delivers high-assurance services that protect sensitive data, ensure resilient communications, and support critical operations. Known for its reliability and deep sector expertise, Prolinx plays a key role in enabling secure digital transformation for clients with complex security requirements. Through continuous investment in emerging technologies and innovation, Prolinx remains at the forefront of cybersecurity and mission-focused IT services.

Region: South West England

Sector: IT

69. Michael O’Donnell, Opus Tech Ltd

Opus Tech Ltd is a top managed service provider that offers tailored IT and telecoms solutions. Led by Michael O’Donnell, the company provides a wide range of services, such as contact centre systems, business phone services, and managed print consultancy. Opus Tech has been widely recognised in the industry, winning awards like EMEA Partner of the Year and Partner Marketing Excellence at the Five9 Global Partner Awards.

Region: East of England

Sector: IT Services and Consulting

70. Desmond Stockdale, Phi Partners International Limited

Phi Partners International Limited is a UK-based financial technology consultancy that deals primarily in capital markets solutions. Since its founding in 2020, the company has delivered a wide range of IT consultancy and technology services to clients around the world. The company’s reputation for delivering complex projects with precision and reliability has made it a trusted partner in the financial technology space. Through consistent innovation, technical expertise, and client-focused service, Phi Partners continues to set a high standard in the industry.

Region: London

Sector: Fintech

71. Nathan Rundle, Gigaclear Limited

Gigaclear Limited is a specialist telecommunications provider delivering full fibre broadband solutions to both residential and business customers, with a clear focus on rural connectivity. Founded in 2010, Gigaclear has distinguished itself by designing, building, and operating its own fibre networks in underserved and often overlooked areas across the UK. What sets Gigaclear apart is its unwavering commitment to bridging the digital divide - successfully bringing ultrafast broadband to remote communities where larger providers have historically been absent.

Region: South East England

Sector: Telecommunications

72. Vishal Marria, Quantexa Limited

Quantexa Limited is a trailblazing software company transforming how organisations harness data to make confident, context-rich decisions. Its cutting-edge Decision Intelligence Platform leverages artificial intelligence and advanced network analytics to deliver a connected view of data, enabling faster, more accurate decision-making across complex environments. With a global footprint spanning 16 offices and a team of over 800 professionals, Quantexa continues to push the boundaries of AI and data analytics. The company is firmly positioned to become a world leader in Decision Intelligence technology, driving innovation and transformation across industries.

Region: London

Sector: Software Development

73. Michael Queenan, Nephos Technologies Limited

Founded in 2012, Nephos Technologies Ltd is a UK-based independent data services integrator dedicated to helping organisations take control of their data. With deep expertise in data infrastructure, governance, management, and regulatory compliance, Nephos enables businesses to unlock the full value of their information while meeting ever-evolving compliance demands. The company’s consultancy-led approach ensures that technical solutions are aligned with strategic goals. Nephos’s strong commitment to innovation and service excellence has earned it industry recognition, including listings in the Financial Times 1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies and Best Workplaces in Tech UK.

Region: London

Sector: IT

74. Tom Welch, Turn It On Limited

Turn IT On Limited is a lead UK-based ICT service provider dedicated exclusively to the education sector. Founded in 2003 by former teacher Tom Welch, the company empowers over 1,000 schools, multi-academy trusts, and local authorities across the UK with innovative technology solutions that transform teaching and learning. With deep expertise in ICT support, GDPR compliance, and staff development, Turn IT On delivers tailored, hands-on services that directly enhance classroom outcomes and streamline school operations.

Region: South East England

Sector: IT

75. Mark Schmitz, Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs is a company dedicated to strengthening cyber resilience by providing a unified platform that equips teams to detect, respond to, and recover from cyber threats with confidence. Founded by James Hadley, a former cybersecurity instructor, the company is headquartered in Bristol and has rapidly expanded its global presence. Immersive Labs is trusted by over 400 clients worldwide, including major names such as Citi, Pfizer, and HSBC, who rely on its innovative approach to building cyber capabilities across technical and non-technical teams.

Region: South West England

Sector: Cybersecurity

76. Jamie Samaha, Reward Loyalty Limited UK

Reward is a global fintech transforming customer engagement and commerce media with their cutting-edge technology and insight solutions. Founded in 2001 by Gavin Dein, Reward has developed a powerful online platform that connects banks and retailers, seamlessly integrating purchase insights with advanced loyalty solutions to deliver highly personalised content and rewards at scale. Driven by a mission to make everyday spending more rewarding, the company has returned more than $2 billion in cashback to consumers to date. Reward’s success is underpinned by a broad network of strategic partnerships with some of the world’s most recognisable names, including Visa, NatWest Group, and Amazon.

Region: London

Sector: IT

77. Neil Tolley, Fourteen IP Group Limited

Fourteen IP Group Limited simplifies hotel communication systems and guest engagement through AI and cloud-based solutions tailored specifically to the needs of the hospitality industry. The company’s flagship offerings include its cloud-based communication platform and EVA (Evolution Virtual Agent), an AI-powered tool that efficiently manages guest interactions. These innovations have significantly improved operational performance and guest satisfaction. Led by Managing Director Neil Tolley, who co-founded the company with a clear focus on hospitality, Fourteen IP continues to deliver smart, high-quality communication solutions that enhance the guest experience.

Region: North England

Sector: IT

78. Jakub Lamik, Red Gate Software Group Limited

Red Gate Software Group Limited is a UK-based software company specialising in database development and administration tools. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Red Gate offers a range of products to automate database management tasks, improving the productivity of database professionals. Red Gate Software Group Limited has established a strong presence in the global software market, with its products being used by thousands of organisations worldwide. The company’s commitment to innovation and quality has earned it recognition within the industry.

Region: East of England

Sector: Software Development

79. Dan Berry, UNRVLD Ltd

UNRVLD Ltd is a digital experience and technology agency that helps enterprises optimise their digital platforms. The agency provides a comprehensive range of services, including digital strategy, data and AI integration, and conversion rate optimisation (CRO). With a strong track record of delivering impactful solutions for brands like New Era Cap, Smeg, and Crystal Palace FC, UNRVLD is recognised as a Platinum Partner with Optimizely and has earned accolades such as the Optimizely Solution Partner of the Year 2023 (UK&I).

Region: London

Sector: IT & Software

80. Mike Walters, Form3 Group Limited

Form3 Group Limited is a London-based fintech company that helps banks and financial institutions move money quickly and securely. Founded in 2016, Form3 offers a cloud-based service that handles all aspects of payment processing through one simple connection. The company works with major names like Mastercard, Lloyds Banking Group, and Klarna, and with strong financial backing, it’s now expanding into the US and Europe. Form3 is recognised as a leading force in modernising how payments are made around the world.

Region: London

Sector: Fintech

81. John Hancock, Sedex Holdings Limited

Sedex’s mission is to provide data-driven insights, tools, and services that help companies continually improve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. The organisation delivers on this mission through a broad range of solutions, including the Sedex Platform, sustainability consulting, and tailored training programmes. These resources enable businesses to enhance supply chain visibility, assess and manage risks, and ensure compliance with relevant legislation.

Region: London

Sector: Technology Consulting

82. Nitin Madhavji MBE, Joskos Solutions

Joskos Solutions Limited is a London-based digital transformation partner that has been empowering the education sector since 1999. With a dedicated team of over 100 employees, Joskos has supported more than 200 organisations and trained over 35,000 school staff members. The company focuses on delivering tailored IT solutions to schools, colleges, and multi-academy trusts, with an emphasis on enhancing security and driving innovation through technology. Joskos’ commitment to excellence is evident in its industry recognition, having won the Bett Award for IT Support Service in both 2023 and 2024, as well as the BESA Award for Outstanding Support Service in 2024.

Region: London

Sector: IT Consulting

83. Dan Kitchen, Razorblue Ltd

Razorblue Ltd is a dynamic IT solutions provider dedicated to supporting businesses on their digital transformation journeys. Specialising in managed IT support, cybersecurity, cloud and data centre solutions, and bespoke software development, Razorblue empowers organisations to thrive in the digital age. Recognised as one of the North East’s fastest-growing businesses, the company boasts a client retention rate approaching 100%, underscoring its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable and innovative IT solutions.

Region: North East England

Sector: Technology Consulting

84. Paul Sherwood, Codethink Limited

Codethink Limited is a UK-based software engineering and consultancy company, founded in 2007 and headquartered in Manchester. For over a decade, it has delivered high-performance, mission-critical software projects for clients across electronics, finance, medical, agritech and automotive, working with organisations ranging from innovative startups to international household names and Fortune 500 companies. The company focuses on developing the core technologies that power complex systems and supports clients in ensuring their software remains reliable, scalable and easy to maintain over time. In recognition of its work in open-source development, Codethink received the GENIVI “Most Valuable Contributor” award.

Region: North West England

Sector: Software Development

85. Chris Perry, Ikonic Technology Holdings Limited

Ikonic Technology Holdings Limited is a leading IT hardware distributor with over 20 years of experience delivering high-quality technology solutions. Offering a wide portfolio of products from top-tier brands like HPE, Lenovo, Dell, Cisco, and Aruba, Ikonic supports a vast network of resellers with reliable, cost-effective options. With distribution hubs in the UK and Germany, the company guarantees rapid fulfilment including same-day shipping across the UK and next-day delivery throughout the EU.

Region: North West England

Sector: IT

86. Phil Brown, Causeway Software Holdings Limited

Causeway Software Holdings Limited delivers comprehensive digital solutions across the construction, infrastructure, and maintenance sectors. Founded in 1999, the company provides powerful tools that support every stage of the project lifecycle. Through a series of strategic acquisitions, Causeway has significantly enhanced its end-to-end digital capabilities, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry. Today, the company supports over 3,000 clients, including local authorities, engineering consultancies, and construction contractors - demonstrating its broad impact and trusted role in the industry.

Region: South East England

Sector: IT Services

87. Michael and James Curry, Switchshop Limited

Switchshop Limited is an IT solutions provider experiencing significant growth in the tech sector. Established in 1999, the Hertfordshire-based company has built a strong reputation for delivering bespoke IT services to a diverse client base. Its partnerships with industry leaders such as Aruba and HPE enable Switchshop to deliver enterprise-grade, future-ready solutions in network infrastructure and managed services. The company’s recent performance reflects both rising demand and its strategic strength within the UK’s digital transformation landscape.

Region: East of England

Sector: IT Infrastructure

88. Amir Nooriala and Daniel Cardenas-Clark, Saepio Solutions Limited

Saepio Solutions Limited is a cybersecurity specialist, founded in 2016 and headquartered in High Wycombe. The company is dedicated to strengthening cyber resilience across organisations by offering a comprehensive range of services, from security strategy and compliance to human risk management and technical defence solutions. The company partners with leading cybersecurity vendors such as Netskope, CrowdStrike, and Abnormal Security to provide cutting-edge, tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Region: South East England

Sector: Cybersecurity

89. Garry Partington, Apadami Limited

Apadmi is a leading digital product agency that helps businesses build and improve mobile apps, websites, and digital systems. With over 420 professionals across offices in Manchester, London, Edinburgh, Amsterdam, Oslo, and Wrocław, Apadmi supports clients with services like app development, user experience (UX) design, technology strategy, and system integration. Its client list includes well-known brands like Domino’s and Co-op. The company continues to grow through strategic acquisitions, expanding its presence across Europe and strengthening its reputation as a trusted partner for digital innovation.

Region: North West England

Sector: Software Development

90. Alan Laffoley, Akhter Computers Limited

Akhter Computers Limited is an IT solutions provider, established in 1979 and headquartered in Essex. With over four decades of experience, the company is a trusted name in delivering comprehensive technology services and products across a range of sectors. Akhter offers tailored solutions that include infrastructure design, system installation, network management, and ongoing technical support. In addition, the company provides a wide array of IT services, such as hardware supply, software development, and cybersecurity, helping organisations reduce ICT costs whilst improving performance and reliability.

Region: East of England

Sector: IT

91. Richard Archer, Bramble Effect Ltd.

Bramble Effect Limited is a London based technology services group founded in 2013. Through its subsidiaries Bramble Hub, Bramble People and Bramble Accelerator, it provides consulting, contracting and recruitment services. Bramble Hub works with a network of subcontractors to deliver technology solutions for UK public sector contracts. Bramble People supports this by recruiting skilled professionals for Bramble Hub’s partners and occasionally other UK IT firms.

Region: London

Sector: IT Services

92. Shan Hanif, Genflow Universe Limited

Genflow is a London-based digital agency, founded in 2016, that empowers creators to turn their online influence into scalable businesses. The company partners with influencers, athletes, and digital entrepreneurs to build and grow successful, audience-driven brands. This approach has led to the launch of over 50 creator-led brands and generated more than £100 million in revenue for its clients. With a global team and offices in London, Los Angeles, and New York, Genflow is a leader in the creator economy.

Region: London

Sector: Media and Entertainment

93. Tom Hewson, RedCompass Labs

RedCompass Labs is a London-based technology consultancy helping global banks and financial institutions modernise payments and fight financial crime. Founded in 2002, the company is known for delivering secure, end-to-end solutions that drive digital transformation. One of its key innovations is the RedFlag Accelerator, an advanced analytics tool that helps detect and combat human trafficking. By combining cutting-edge technology with a strong social mission, RedCompass Labs is shaping a safer, smarter global financial system.

Region: London

Sector: Fintech

94. Dominic Murphy, ITI Operations Limited

ITI Operations Limited is a Sheffield-based software engineering and technology company, operating as part of the ITI Group. Established in 2002, the company delivers advanced control systems, automation, and digital transformation solutions. ITI’s tailored services help improve efficiency, safety, and performance across key industries, including energy, manufacturing, life sciences, and utilities. With around 190 employees and offices across the UK, ITI continues to be a driving force in innovation and industrial advancement nationwide.

Region: Yorkshire

Sector: IT Consulting

95. Sabby Gill, Dext Software Limited

Dext is a global leader in bookkeeping automation, offering cloud-based solutions that simplify the collection and processing of financial documents. With an expense data extraction accuracy of 99%, Dext helps businesses and accountants save time and reduce manual data entry. Trusted by over 700,000 businesses and 12,000 accounting firms worldwide, the platform has helped users reclaim millions of hours. Dext’s ongoing commitment to innovation has earned it major industry recognition, including the 2024 Xero Small Business App of the Year award in the UK.

Region: London

Sector: IT

96. Ulf Sandberg, Paradigm Communication Systems Limited

Founded in 1997 and based in Hampshire, Paradigm Communication Systems Limited is a leading British provider of satellite telecommunications solutions. The company is known for developing secure, easy-to-use, and rapidly deployable satellite terminals that support critical operations across defence, government, and emergency response sectors. Designed for reliability in the most demanding environments, Paradigm’s technology enhances operational efficiency where communication matters most. With a strong reputation for innovation and performance, Paradigm continues to set the standard in mission-critical satellite communications.

Region: South East England

Sector: Telecommunications

97. Andy Millard, AMC-IT Solutions Limited

AMC-IT Solutions Limited delivers a broad range of advanced IT services, including data centre infrastructure, cloud computing, networking, cybersecurity, and fully managed solutions. By partnering with top technology providers such as Dell, the company designs and delivers tailored IT systems to meet the specific needs of clients across multiple sectors. Beyond its technical expertise, AMC-IT Solutions has shown a strong commitment to sustainability, most notably through the installation of 119 solar panels at its Kettering headquarters, reducing its environmental impact whilst supporting long-term energy efficiency.

Region: South East England

Sector: Cybersecurity

98. Mark Jewell, Gulmay Limited

For over four decades, Gulmay Limited has been at the forefront of high-voltage X-ray generator technology, delivering precision-engineered solutions to customers worldwide. From non-destructive testing and medical diagnostics to security screening, Gulmay’s systems power critical imaging applications across diverse industries. Headquartered in the UK, the company is known for its commitment to innovation, reliability, and bespoke engineering expertise.

Region: South East England

Sector: Manufacturer

99. Chris Fraser, Aspire Technology Enterprise Limited

Aspire Technology Enterprise Limited, headquartered in Gateshead, is a premier provider of managed IT services, cloud solutions, and cyber security. The company empowers organisations to accelerate their digital transformation through innovative, secure, and scalable technology. Renowned for its technical excellence, unwavering reliability, and client-first approach, Aspire partners with businesses of all sizes, from ambitious SMEs to complex enterprises, to drive performance, resilience, and growth in an increasingly digital world.

Region: North East England

Sector: IT Services

100. Carl Barnett, Global 4 Communications Limited

Founded in 1998 and based in Horsham, West Sussex, Global 4 Communications Limited is a leading British provider of business technology and telecommunications solutions. With over two decades of experience, the company offers a comprehensive range of services that enhance connectivity, security, and operational efficiency. Supporting organisations across sectors such as estate agency, healthcare, education, and retail, Global 4 is known for its personalised and customer-focused approach. Its tailored solutions in IT support, cybersecurity, mobile services, and energy management are designed to meet the unique needs of each business.