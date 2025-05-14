E2E Female 100: It’s time to lead by example

I am absolutely delighted to help to shine a light on these exceptional female founders and leaders. After all, to create, grow and maintain a successful business in the current climate, with continually escalating costs to do business and little in way of support or incentive, takes grit, determination and strength, all qualities which must be celebrated.

At the heart of every strong, dynamic business lies a core of pure fire. A heady mix of entrepreneurial spirit teamed with a steely resolve and a truck-load of resilience. While some of us may be born with a passion for business and have the privilege and good fortune to be actively encouraged or able to pursue it, it’s true to say that this isn’t the case for all.

Worryingly, in our industry, food and drink wholesale, a recent report by Food and Drink Wholesale UK (FWD) revealed that the number of female leaders is actually moving backwards. This is despite diversity, equity and inclusion identified as a key priority to drive the sector forward and encourage the next generation of talent to join.

The report, Championing Change, revealed that just 16% of senior-level roles in the wholesale sector are held by women, compared to 48% of senior leadership roles in the UK’s top 150 businesses. This is overwhelmingly disappointing to read.

At Lioncroft Wholesale, I work alongside many incredible women whose skills, experience, insight and knowledge is exceptional, including our COO Daali Wouhra, without whom the business would not be the success that it is.

What comes across loud and clear from this powerful FWD report is that a lack of visibility of female leaders is proving to be a major stumbling block for those looking to progress their careers. After all, we often have to see something before we can truly visualise it for ourselves. We need to see those who go before us in order to be inspired to follow their footsteps. With that in mind, in business, I do believe that role models and mentors have never been more important. Countless studies have shown that women with strong mentors are more likely to pursue and achieve leadership roles. Whether a mentor offers career guidance, confidence building or introductions and wider connections, these relationships can prove to be invaluable for those looking to sharpen and develop their skills and identify routes for progression.

And let’s be honest, gender diversity in leadership is not only critical when it comes to inspiring others, but also for the overall success of a business. Research continually shows that companies with diverse leaderships teams benefit greatly from the richness of different perspectives, resulting in better, more informed decision making and problem solving. A mix of life experiences, cultures, backgrounds and ages can challenge boundaries and provide invaluable insight.

In fact, research from McKinsey has demonstrated that companies in the top quartile for gender diversity on executive teams were 25% more likely to have above-average profitability*. These different viewpoints, opinions and challenges that drive ideas forward leading to the best results and making companies more robust along the way.

This is why the E2E Female 100 track is so critical. Championing female success in a world that can still feel dominated by men has to be a priority for us all.