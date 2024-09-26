Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

FGH Security’s Tom Sharman on the power of adopting a more empathetic, people-first approach

Marking the launch of this year’s E2E Job Creation track, we spent 100 seconds with three entrepreneurial UK businesses who are setting the bar high

Partner Content
Partner content: E2E
Thursday 26 September 2024 15:53
Fgh Security

Tom Sharman is the regional manager for FGH Security. The company was started in 2003 with a mission to move away from the stereotypical “bouncer” approach to security, and employ empathetic officers with a focus on customer service and conflict management.

With an expectation to double in size over the coming years, the company will place an emphasis on new recruitment and retention initiatives in order to support that growth.

