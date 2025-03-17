Founded in 2017 by Oliver Carson and Dhaval Patel, Universal Partners is on a mission to empower businesses to thrive globally, offering tailored financial solutions for companies navigating complex international markets. With a commitment to inclusion and diversity, Universal Partners has become a trusted partner for female entrepreneurs.

Spotlight on Universal Partners’ Visionary Leadership

Universal Partners’ Co-founders, Oliver Carson and Dhaval Patel, have led the company's success. Their combined expertise in finance, business strategy, and innovation has been instrumental in shaping the company’s upward trajectory and fostering a culture of excellence. Both are deeply committed to supporting entrepreneurs and empowering them with the tools needed to navigate the challenges of international business.

Oliver Carson, CEO and Co-Founder

Oliver Carson is the driving force behind Universal Partners. As CEO and co-founder, he has built the company from its beginnings in his living room to becoming a global leader in financial services. His client-centric approach has been instrumental in establishing Universal Partners as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide. Oliver’s focus on fostering a dynamic and inclusive workplace has earned Universal Partners industry-wide recognition, including being named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024. His belief in the power of a motivated and diverse team has been a key factor in the company’s continued growth and success.

Dhaval Patel, Chairman and Co-Founder

Dhaval Patel, Chairman and Co-founder Dhaval Patel’s leadership has played an equally critical role in the company’s success. As chairman and co-founder, Dhaval has led Universal Partners with a focus on innovation and strategic growth. His personal journey as an entrepreneur and story of overcoming early challenges is both inspiring and a testament to his resilience and dedication. Dhaval’s focus on empowering clients and driving sustainable growth has positioned Universal Partners as a leader in the financial services industry. His leadership has been acknowledged through various accolades, including being shortlisted for the 2023 Great British Entrepreneur Awards in the Scale-Up Entrepreneur of the Year category.

Universal Partners: A Financial Powerhouse for Women Entrepreneurs

Universal Partners recognises the unique challenges entrepreneurs face. Their commitment to diversity and inclusion is evident in their client-focused approach, offering the expertise and resources needed to overcome barriers.

From its beginning, Universal Partners has supported female-led businesses, offering bespoke services that ensure entrepreneurs have access to the best financial tools available. Their deep understanding of the challenges women face allows them to provide solutions making a tangible difference. By supporting female entrepreneurs, Universal Partners plays a key role in supporting gender diversity in the business landscape.

Tailored Financial Solutions

Female entrepreneurs often face a lack of access to traditional funding pathways, which can hinder their ability to scale their businesses. Universal Partners steps in to bridge this gap, offering tailored financial solutions designed to meet their specific needs:

• Flexible Funding Solutions: Providing investment opportunities that align with the goals and growth potential of high-growth businesses. These customised funding solutions ensure that women entrepreneurs have access to the capital they need to take their businesses to the next level.

• Foreign Exchange Expertise: Expanding internationally can be a daunting task for many businesses, but Universal Partners’ foreign exchange services make it easier for entrepreneurs to engage in cross-border trade. They enable businesses to expand globally without facing the high fees and challenges associated with traditional banking channels.

• Strategic Financial Advisory: Beyond just offering financial products, Universal Partners provides expert guidance and advice to entrepreneurs. Their strategic advisory services help business leaders make informed decisions about investments, operations, and international growth, ensuring that their business is poised for long-term success.

Driving Economic Growth Through Women-Led Businesses

As global economies continue to evolve, female-led businesses have been key drivers of innovation and economic growth. Universal Partners is dedicated to supporting this by providing the financial tools, advisory services, and cross-border expertise that entrepreneurs need to succeed. Their mission is to foster an inclusive business ecosystem where women entrepreneurs are empowered, both locally and internationally.

The company’s unwavering commitment to inclusion is further demonstrated by its focus on creating opportunities for female-led businesses to thrive. Universal Partners works closely with clients to identify growth opportunities, optimise cash flow, and provide the resources necessary to scale their operations globally.

Universal Partners: A Partner in the Future of Women Entrepreneurs

Universal Partners has established itself as a financial powerhouse. By offering innovative financial services, expert advisory support, and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by female-led businesses, Universal Partners continues to celebrate gender equality in the business world. Whether through strategic funding, global opportunities, or personalised financial guidance, Universal Partners is committed to helping businesses thrive on the world stage.