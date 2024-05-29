E2E International 100 List for 2024 Revealed

E2E, in association with The Independent, proudly unveils the E2E International 100 list, a definitive list recognising the exceptional achievements of the top 100 businesses in the UK. These companies have demonstrated successful expansion into international markets, achieved the strongest revenue growth over the past two years, and created a successful business model that has put them in the top echelon of international businesses.

The data behind this prestigious recognition is gathered by Experian and Go Live Data, ensuring a diligent selection process that acknowledges businesses solely for their tangible contributions to the international business landscape.

Spanning various sectors and industries, from manufacturing, retail, hospitality, IT services, food and beverage, recruitment and import and export, these league tables serve as a testament to the remarkable endeavours spearheaded by entrepreneurs across the UK.

Featured in the list and demonstrating extraordinary growth are Graham Howe, Finance Director at Leverton Helm, who has seen a 594% increase, James Mellors, Managing Director at Mellors Group, who has seen a 528% increase and Antony Brown, Director at Whitehouse Leisure International, who has seen a 513% increase in growth.

This initiative stands as a powerful testament to the exceptional calibre of UK enterprises, highlighting their unwavering commitment to excellence, impressive revenue growth over the past two years, and successful expansion into international markets. Their groundbreaking business strategies not only set them apart within their sectors but also resonate nationwide and, in many cases, globally.

Highlighting talent from every corner of the UK, this list underscores the rich diversity of internationally-trading businesses and the monumental successes they have achieved despite navigating through the challenges of an uncertain economic landscape.

Speaking about the list, Shalini Khemka CBE, founder of E2E says: “The E2E International 100 list celebrates the phenomenal achievements of UK businesses that have not only expanded successfully into international markets but have also shown exceptional revenue growth and innovative business models. This recognition underscores the resilience and ingenuity of our entrepreneurs, highlighting their pivotal role in driving the global success of the UK’s business landscape. It’s truly inspiring to see such a diverse array of talent and leadership navigating and excelling in an unpredictable economic climate. Congratulations to all the remarkable businesses featured in this year’s list!”

Andrew Morley, CRO at The Independent, said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with E2E in celebrating the remarkable achievements of these top 100 businesses. Their success stories reflect the dynamic and resilient nature of the UK’s business community, and their ability to thrive on the international stage is a testament to their innovative spirit and dedication. This list not only honours their hard work and success but also serves as an inspiration for other businesses striving to make their mark globally. Congratulations to all the honourees on this well-deserved recognition.”

The tracks are independently compiled by Go Live Data and Experian according to specific criteria and official data. Each track is supported by our partners Champions (UK) plc, Go Live Data, Virtuoso Legal and Experian.

For more information and to see the full E2E Female 100 2024 list click here.

To find out more about E2E, visit https://www.e2exchange.com/