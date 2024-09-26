E2E Job Creation 100 List for 2024 unveiled

E2E is excited to reveal the E2E Job Creation 100 list for 2024, in collaboration with The Independent . This exclusive list celebrates those companies that have had the highest absolute growth in jobs over the two most recent filing periods, with a percentage growth in staff above 25%.

The E2E Job Creation 100 list pays homage to the vital role that these businesses have played in strengthening the UK economy, spanning various sectors and setting the example for other organisations to follow suit.

Some of the distinguished leaders are Craig Dean, Executive Chairman and CEO at Gerald Group Limited, who has driven an impressive 250% in employee growth, Barinder Hothi, Group Managing Director at The Knowledge Academy Holdings Limited, with a 320% increase, and Benjain Knowles, Partner at Clyde & Co Claims LLP, with a 242% increase.

With this initiative, not only does it celebrate the top businesses that have demonstrated extraordinary efforts towards job creation, but also those businesses that are achieving a turnover above £10 million.

“This year’s E2E Job Creation 100 list honours the remarkable achievements of companies that are driving employment growth across the UK,” said Shalini Khemka CBE, founder of E2E. “These businesses are not only building their own futures but are also significantly contributing to the economic resilience and prosperity of the UK.”

Andrew Morley, CRO at The Independent, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Partnering with E2E to celebrate the Job Creation 100 businesses highlights their critical role in shaping the UK’s employment landscape. Their success stories are a source of inspiration and set the standard for the industry.”

Each company on the E2E Job Creation 100 list has been meticulously evaluated based on their job creation achievements and the innovative approaches they have employed to grow their workforce. This recognition not only acknowledges their current success but also anticipates their potential to lead and inspire future growth in the UK job market.

The tracks are independently compiled by Go Live Data and Experian, based on specific criteria and verified data. Our partners, including Champions (UK) plc, Go Live Data, Virtuoso Legal, and Experian, support each track.

For more information and to see the full E2E International 100 2024 list click here.